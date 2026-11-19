November 19, 2026

Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Thursday 11/19/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

November has arrived, and most teams have played 20 games with nearly even home/away splits. More games played means more data to analyze and uncover those hidden gems!

Welcome to a new week of opportunities; we are jumping right back in tonight with this beauty 12-game slate for a Thursday; as always, we have smash spots while others are best avoided. We'll focus on only the juicy spots, and I have identified a few very strong opportunities for this evening; don't worry!

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favourite wagers to place on Novig. As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, without any further ado, here are some of my favourite NHL bets and NHL player props for Thursday night's games.

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What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Anaheim Ducks (ML) at Colorado Avalanche (46%)

This is my bold play for tonight. Let's see if we can keep it rolling.

I am a big fan of teams in the exact spot the Ducks are in, waiting in the home team's city while they played on the road the night before, as Colorado did last night, losing in Utah 4-1 and of course the Avs are missing their two top guns, Makar and Mackinnon, so to say the Ducks are catching them at the right time is an understatement.

Colorado, at home even when Mackinnon and Makar were healthy, are ranked in the bottom ten on home Ice in expected goals against per 60, high-danger chances against per 60 and shots against per 60, I mean, my Toronto Maple Leafs beat them 6-3 at home, so anything is possible.

For Anaheim, they currently rank sixth on the road in actual goals for per 60 with 3.12, but that stat should probably read Cutter Gauthier goals for per 60, he has set an NHL record with four hat tricks in November already and has 19 goals in his last 10 games, he could take the rest of the month off and still walk away with the NHL's player of the month award!

Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators(-1.5) (39%)

The Flyers, after losing their first nine games of the season, have bounced back to be an "average" team, while they clearly were not as bad as that 9-game losing streak, they are still among the 5 or worst teams in the NHL, so Ottawa getting this price on home ice to win by two goals was too good to pass on.

In eleven road games, the Flyers have only scored more than two goals twice, while the Senators have been a wagon on Home Ice this season, having only given up more than two goals three times, winning two of those games. For some context, the Flyers currently third worst in the NHL in Goals for per 60, with 1.54, while the Senators on home Ice are the 8th best in goals allowed per 60 with 1.95.

This game screams 4-1 or 4-2 win for Ottawa and we are getting great odds.

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NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Frank Nazar (CHI) Anytime Goal (30%) vs Columbus Blue Jackets

At Rotoballer, one thing we do better than anyone in the industry is look for plays outside the box; it's why you will never see a McDavid or a MacKinnon in this spot, as those plays are low-hanging fruit. We dig into the stats to find you the plays no one else will be on(it's also why we dominate in NHL DFS), and Mr.Nazar fits the box perfectly.

This game should be ugly as two of the worst teams in the NHL face each other tonight, but we can always find some Gold when digging, and that is what we have tonight with Nazar, he has scored 5 goals in his last three home games on 9 shots; he is on the top PP and, with Bedard out, should see close to 20 minutes of Ice time.

It also helps that Columbus ranks in the bottom ten of the NHL on the road in expected goals against per 60 (3.06), shots against per 60 (28.6), and high-danger chances against (11.78).

What I look for is volume while playing 5 on 5 and Nazar provides that(SAT, shot attempts) as he has attempted 25 shots in his last 4 games.

John Carlson (TBL) OVER 0.5 Assists vs Edmonton Oilers (48%) Assists, or as we call them at Rotoballer, "Apples," are an interesting prop bet for NHL fans. Chasing defensemen who can snag us an "Apple" has become my latest obsession, and it fits perfectly with DFS strategy.

For our Apple Play of the day, we are heading to the Sunshine State. This prop has been very successful for us, and tonight should be no different. Carlson is proving Tampa Bay correct when they signed him in the offseason; he is currently top 12 among defensemen in points and assists.

The Oilers have been on fire to start the season, but they have been penalized the 6th most times in the NHL this season, and their PK is middle of the pack, having surrendered 15 goals while on the penalty kill.

Carlson in his last four games has 1 goal, 8 assists and 9 shots — not bad for a 36-year-old D man!

If you want to know what an elite offensive defenseman looks like, here you go,

John Carlson to Jake Guentzel for the dagger just shoot me in the head https://t.co/f5fRI7RyWm — clips finnerty (@bobbyfinnerty2) November 18, 2026

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Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

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NHL Prop Parlay

Here’s tonight’s parlay with the plays I like for tonight’s slate; as always, mix and match to see what works for you.

If every leg hits, we are going to 36.45x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Nick Mariano's Early Closer Rankings Nick Mariano's Early SP Rankings Top 10 Dynasty Catchers by 2030 Nick Mariano's Early Outfield Rankings

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