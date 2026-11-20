November 20, 2026

Austin Swaim's UFC DFS lineups picks for UFC Qatar - Prochazka vs. Stirling. Top MMA fighter picks this week include Ikram Aliskerov, Jake Matthews, Navajo Stirling, Asu Almabayev, and Tallison Teixeira.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy offers MMA contests featuring the full UFC fight card. The DFS slate for UFC Qatar: Prochazka vs. Stirling locks Saturday at 10 a.m. EST and is available on Paramount+.

Saturday's main event is a light heavyweight bout between a former divisional champion, the always-unorthodox Jiri Prochazka, and surging New Zealand kickboxer Navajo Stirling. In the co-main, featherweights Kevin Vallejos and Aljamain Sterling clash for a spot in the top 10.

Here is a full breakdown of my favorite picks in each pricing tier.

UFC Qatar DraftKings DFS Studs to Target

Ikram Aliskerov ($9,200)

Stability at the top of the player pool can go a long way, and Ikram Aliskerov can provide it.

Aliskerov has scored over 103 fantasy points (DKPTs) in three straight fights, and they all weren't barnburners. In fact, he's been to decisions in consecutive fights with Brunno Ferreira and Junyong Park. Beating those two, who have combined for 15 UFC wins, was impressive.

The Dagestani wrestler did so on the back of nine takedowns, and his opponent Jared Cannonier's takedown defense (64%) hasn't been perfect in 21 octagon appearances.

Plus, "The Killa Gorilla" is now 42 years old and has been dropped three times in his last five fights with a -145 striking differential in this stretch. The former title challenger has started to look his age, and Aliskerov can take advantage of that.

Diyar Nurgozhay ($9,100)

After consecutive submission losses to begin his UFC career, Diyar Nurgozhay's roster spot was in jeopardy. He'll keep taking matchups like Saturday's, though.

The Kazakh fighter looks to extend his winning streak to three against Alik Lorenz, an American with minimal submission danger. Lorenz's lone pro submission was a Round 3 tapout on the regional scene against a fighter with a 6-8 pro record.

Good luck besting Nurgozhay at distance. His +2.38 striking success rate (SSR) would be third-best at light heavyweight if he met the five-fight minimum to qualify. His August win over Bruno Lopes showed a level of power that was previously missing, too:

BEAT THE BUZZER 🚨 Diyar Nurgozhay gets the TKO with ONE SECOND left in RD 1!! [ #UFCVegas120 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] https://t.co/cnuVT96ios — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2026

Lorenz's striking defense (28%) has been awful through two Contender Series (DWCS) appearances, setting the kickboxer up for a dominant display close to home.

Jake Matthews ($8,900)

I coined the phrase: "friends don't let friends bet Jake Matthews as chalk." But this is almost a disrespectful step back in competition for Matthews' 16-8 record in the UFC.

Tahir Abdullayev did not impress in his hometown win in Baku this June. He had a -11 striking differential against Jefferson Nascimento, a lightweight, through two rounds before Nascimento — on extremely short notice — fatigued to set up a third-round (T)KO victory.

Matthews has been a hard 15 minutes a whopping 11 times, so that's not really a concern. "The Celtic Kid" has capable boxing (+0.78 SSR) or wrestling offense (1.36 takedowns per 15 minutes landed), depending on where he feels the prospect is weakest.

Before his debut, Abdullayev's last five wins were over "pros" with a combined 48-39 record in a shallow Azerbaijani regional scene. I can't believe he's fighting a credentialed veteran so soon.

UFC Qatar DraftKings DFS Mid-Tier Picks

Dom Mar Fan ($8,500)

There's a wrestler-versus-striker battle at lightweight on the early prelims, and I'm guessing Nikolas Motta will be very popular in DFS. 69% of Tapology users are picking him to win as an underdog.

Motta has power, landing four knockdowns in his last three fights, but Dom Mar Fan hasn't been KO'd in 12 pro fights. That's despite three combined appearances against UFC challengers Quillan Salkilld and Kody Steele. I don't know how much risk there actually is.

Similarly, Mar Fan's efficient takedown accuracy (50%) meets Motta's 83% takedown defense in a spot where he might not have the easiest time getting the fight to the ground.

Instead, I think an overlooked part of this matchup is that Mar Fan has a five-inch reach edge, and Motta (-1.15 SSR) has not been efficient, and he's been finished in all four pro losses.

This fight will be important in DFS circles, and I lean toward the Australian favorite.

Navajo Stirling ($8,400)

Will Jiri Prochazka keep his hands up? Doubtful.

As someone I can only accurately describe as a modern-day Samurai, the do-or-die light heavyweight warrior that insists on taking punishment (45% striking D) to "solve" his opponent during the fight is back. I'm just beyond trusting him.

AND NEWWWWW 📺 @paramountplus https://t.co/RUuk7YmCpn — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 12, 2026

In three of his last six fights, he has found the come-from-behind (T)KO outside the first eight minutes. He's also been put out cold three times. It's a coin flip, but could Navajo Stirling, a perfect but inexperienced 6-0 in the UFC, be next?

Sure, but Stirling's teammate, Carlos Ulberg, just found this same button with one working leg, and the Kiwi's data is pretty special. His +3.91 SSR is best on this stacked card, for instance.

Expect Stirling to utilize familiar weapons, like low kicks and a check left hook, to bully Prochazka early, as all of those aforementioned foes in his last six fights have. I just don't think a comeback on the technical favorite is likely.

Aljamain Sterling ($7,900)

The featherweight co-main is a coin flip. Superstar boxing prospect Kevin Vallejos from Argentina is getting a ton of hype to knock out Aljamain Sterling, but the veteran is a totally different matchup for Vallejos.

Fighting inside this top 10 for several years, Sterling's one loss at 145 pounds was a close decision to Movsar Evloev. He posted 220 total strikes, 6 takedowns, a submission attempt, and 13:49 in control time against Youssef Zalal in June, totaling a mammoth 138.1 DKPTs.

Vallejos has stuffed 11 of the 13 takedowns he's faced thus far, but none came from a grappler of the caliber of the former bantamweight champion.

Style is really the only differentiating factor for me in a fight where I have Vallejos, at $400 more in salary, modeled as just 51.2% likely to win. If this fight goes all 15 minutes, you'll want Aljo's takedown points.

UFC Qatar DraftKings Underdog Plays

Asu Almabayev ($7,500)

Though he may not win, Asu Almabayev should be extremely popular in this value tier.

His fight with Kyoji Horiguchi is -225 to go the distance, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Kazakh wrestler averages 10.53 takedown attempts per 15 minutes. He knows where he can dominate fights in the flyweight's top 10.

Overall, Horiguchi's takedown defense (61%) is pedestrian, but he has stopped 8 of his opponents' 9 takedown attempts since returning to the UFC in 2025. I'm a believer in the value of larger samples rather than the brief success against Amir Albazi, who is winless since the start of 2024.

Almabayev has never been dropped in over 104 octagon minutes. Horiguchi might skate his win to a win on striking volume, but it'll be a crummy fantasy effort unless he flips the script on Almabayev with his own wrestling or finds a (T)KO.

Tallison Teixeira ($7,400)

Recency bias can be insane in UFC, and this heavyweight prelim is chock full of it.

Shamil Gaziev just won a slugfest in August against Kennedy Nzechukwu, and Tallison Teixeira lost one inside the division's top five against Sergei Pavlovich in May. It's heavyweight. Two big dudes swing, and one of them usually falls. The chances it's Gaziev aren't appropriate.

The Russian actually absorbs more significant strikes per minute (4.89) than Teixeira (4.10), with patented endurance issues. But he's shown he can be a liability in Round 1, too.

WALDO CORTES ACOSTA ON SHORT NOTICE 🤯 #UFCQATAR https://t.co/ENoI5LAD9L — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 22, 2025

The correct strategy here is to load up on a fight that is -150 to not start Round 2. But, my model leans toward a longer fight that would favor the younger Teixeira, and I think these salaries are wildly disrespectful. It's "Xicao" for me.

Santiago Luna ($7,200)

22-year-old Santiago Luna got a painful lesson from one of the best UFC grapplers ever in June. He got controlled for 78.5% of the fight by Bryce Mitchell before a third-round submission.

I'm not quite willing to put Aleksandre Topuria in that group — despite his brother's famous last name. Topuria's in-octagon performance has seen him attempt just 4.50 takedowns per 15 minutes and land an average clip (33%) of them.

In fact, the Georgian has two tight decisions over opponents a combined 4-4 in UFC, and he's yet to eclipse 70 DKPTs.

Mexico's Luna is a high-volume pressure fighter, landing 1.81 more significant strikes per minute than Topuria despite the Mitchell disaster. I think he'll be competitive in this fight, which is -135 to go the distance.