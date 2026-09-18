Devaughn Vele - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

Devaughn Vele start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Devaughn Vele for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?
BALLER MOVE: Start in 12+ Team Leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3/FLEX
ANALYSIS: Vele's performance in Week 1 was shocking. In the absence of WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), he served as the team's WR2, and caught seven of his nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 19.9 PPR fantasy points. He played 91 percent of offensive snaps, meaning he was on the field most of the game.
Those are very encouraging numbers. But the Saints played against the Detroit Lions, who have a secondary decimated by injuries and a defensive coordinator who is on the hot seat. It's important not to get too carried away with Week 1 results. Vele has shown promise before, but pump the brakes if you think he's a stud must-start every week.
Devaughn Vele makes a diving catch and we've got a one-score game in Detroit 👀
NOvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vASfQLavrg
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
New Orleans will face a much tougher test in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, who appear to have an invigorated defense. They shut down the Indianapolis Colts and allowed only 166 passing yards to Daniel Jones.
Vele is worth starting in deep leagues as a WR3/FLEX.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Devaughn Vele. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Devaughn Vele. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Devaughn Vele compared to others:
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