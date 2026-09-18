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Devaughn Vele - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Devaughn Vele - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire

Devaughn Vele start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Devaughn Vele for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12+ Team Leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3/FLEX

ANALYSIS: Vele's performance in Week 1 was shocking. In the absence of WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), he served as the team's WR2, and caught seven of his nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 19.9 PPR fantasy points. He played 91 percent of offensive snaps, meaning he was on the field most of the game.

Those are very encouraging numbers. But the Saints played against the Detroit Lions, who have a secondary decimated by injuries and a defensive coordinator who is on the hot seat. It's important not to get too carried away with Week 1 results. Vele has shown promise before, but pump the brakes if you think he's a stud must-start every week.

New Orleans will face a much tougher test in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, who appear to have an invigorated defense. They shut down the Indianapolis Colts and allowed only 166 passing yards to Daniel Jones.

Vele is worth starting in deep leagues as a WR3/FLEX.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Devaughn Vele. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Devaughn Vele. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Devaughn Vele compared to others:

Devaughn Vele
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Kyle Monangai
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Jordan Addison
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Romeo Doubs
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Caleb Douglas
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Tucker Kraft
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Travis Kelce
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Isaiah Likely
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Courtland Sutton
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Kaelon Black
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Rico Dowdle
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Quentin Johnston
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Woody Marks
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Jakobi Meyers
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Tony Pollard
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Josh Downs
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Michael Wilson
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Blake Corum
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Dalton Schultz
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Rome Odunze
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Michael Mayer
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Quinshon Judkins
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Kayshon Boutte
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Khalil Shakir
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Juwan Johnson
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Dallas Goedert
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RJ Harvey
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Jayden Reed
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Tyler Warren
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Alec Pierce
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DK Metcalf
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Tyler Allgeier
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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KC Concepcion
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J.K. Dobbins
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Matthew Golden
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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MarShawn Lloyd
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jake Ferguson
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Sam Laporta
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George Kittle
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Stefon Diggs
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Hunter Henry
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Jaylen Waddle
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T.J. Hockenson
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Jalen Coker
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Carnell Tate
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Rachaad White
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Drake London
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Keenan Allen
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Jeremiyah Love
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Xavier Worthy
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Mark Andrews
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Rashod Bateman
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Ladd McConkey
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Denzel Boston
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Jaylen Warren
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Mack Hollins
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Colston Loveland
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Dalton Kincaid
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Demario Douglas
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Brenton Strange
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Rashee Rice
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Tee Higgins
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Tre Tucker
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Jadarian Price
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Jonathon Brooks
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Davante Adams
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Adonai Mitchell
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Terry Mclaurin
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Malik Washington
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Luther Burden III
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Mike Gesicki
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Trey McBride
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Pat Bryant
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Cade Otton
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Emeka Egbuka
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Jaylin Noel
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Jameson Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Cam Skattebo
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Pat Freiermuth
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Christian Watson
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Kendrick Bourne
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Chuba Hubbard
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Demarcus Robinson
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Malik Nabers
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Ryan Flournoy
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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David Njoku
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Parker Washington
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Evan Engram
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Kyren Williams
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Xavier Hutchinson
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Garrett Wilson
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Tre Harris
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Devonta Smith
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Jalen McMillan
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DJ Moore
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Keaton Mitchell
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Mike Evans
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Makai Lemon
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Breece Hall
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Jalen Nailor
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Bucky Irving
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Terrance Ferguson
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Chris Olave
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Rashid Shaheed
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David Montgomery
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Tyjae Spears
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D'Andre Swift
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George Holani
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George Pickens
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Malachi Fields
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Omarion Hampton
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AJ Barner
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Greg Dulcich
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Saquon Barkley
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Chris Brooks
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Chase Brown
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Cooper Kupp
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Javonte Williams
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Emmett Johnson
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CeeDee Lamb
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Samaje Perine
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Ashton Jeanty
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Justice Hill
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James Cook III
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Colby Parkinson
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De'Von Achane
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Braelon Allen
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Derrick Henry
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Kalif Raymond
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Justin Jefferson
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Jonathan Taylor
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Gunnar Helm
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Kenneth Walker III
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Bryce Lance
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Christian McCaffrey
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Chris Bell
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Ted Hurst
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Puka Nacua
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Jerry Jeudy
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Bijan Robinson
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Devin Singletary
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Roman Wilson
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Jack Bech
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Darren Waller
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Keon Coleman
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Isaac TeSlaa
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Cole Kmet
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Joshua Palmer
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Devontez Walker
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Mike Washington Jr.
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DeeJay Dallas
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Jahdae Walker
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Noah Fant
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Darnell Washington
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Tyquan Thornton
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Tank Bigsby
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Darnell Mooney
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Andrei Iosivas
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Tai Felton
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Troy Franklin
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Kendre Miller
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LaJohntay Wester
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Elic Ayomanor
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Chris Moore
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Demond Claiborne
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Xavier Legette
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Ben Sinnott
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Isaiah Williams
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Sione Vaki
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Kaytron Allen
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Raheim Sanders
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Dawson Knox
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Calvin Ridley
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Mason Taylor
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Olamide Zaccheaus
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Malik Benson
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Tyler Higbee
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Dyami Brown
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Germie Bernard
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Jonnu Smith
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Zachariah Branch
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Travis Hunter
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Alvin Kamara
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Theo Johnson
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Tommy Tremble
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Charlie Kolar
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Ray Davis
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KaVontae Turpin
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Elijah Sarratt
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Jahan Dotson
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Marvin Mims Jr.
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Kyle Williams
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Elijah Arroyo
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Jordan Whittington
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Kevin Coleman Jr.
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Tez Johnson
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Eli Raridon
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Ian Thomas
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John Bates
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Matthew Hibner
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Josh Oliver
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Erick All Jr.
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Odell Beckham Jr.
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Tory Horton
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Jonah Coleman
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Colbie Young
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Luke Farrell
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Emari Demercado
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Mitchell Evans
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Efton Chism III
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Zavion Thomas
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Xavier Smith
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Emanuel Wilson
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Jared Wayne
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Brenen Thompson
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Josh Cameron
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Konata Mumpfield
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Jonathan Mingo
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Cyrus Allen
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Jaylen Wright
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Chimere Dike
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Kyle Juszczyk
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Treylon Burks
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Frank Gore Jr.
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Najee Harris
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Marquise Brown
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Jalen Tolbert
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Tom Kennedy
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Laquon Treadwell
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Barion Brown
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Ashton Dulin
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Isaiah Bond
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Kimani Vidal
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Jacob Saylors
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Hunter Luepke
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Myles Price
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Zay Flowers
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Seth McGowan
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Kaleb Johnson
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Isaiah Davis
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Ollie Gordon II
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Brashard Smith
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
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Jalen Royals
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Rasheen Ali
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Tahj Brooks
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Bam Knight
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Brycen Tremayne
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Will Shipley
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Josh Allen
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Lamar Jackson
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Caleb Williams
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Jalen Hurts
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Jayden Daniels
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Dak Prescott
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Brock Purdy
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Justin Herbert
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Trevor Lawrence
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Jaxson Dart
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Jared Goff
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Drake Maye
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Joe Burrow
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Matthew Stafford
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Jordan Love
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Baker Mayfield
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Bryce Young
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Bo Nix
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C.J. Stroud
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Malik Willis
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Tyler Shough
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Carson Wentz
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Daniel Jones
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Jacoby Brissett
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Drew Lock
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Geno Smith
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Kirk Cousins
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Aaron Rodgers
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Deshaun Watson
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Cooper Rush
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Cam Ward
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Philadelphia Eagles
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San Francisco 49ers
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Seattle Seahawks
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Los Angeles Chargers
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Baltimore Ravens
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Green Bay Packers
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Los Angeles Rams
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Houston Texans
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Kansas City Chiefs
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New England Patriots
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Denver Broncos
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Cincinnati Bengals
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Carolina Panthers
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Dallas Cowboys
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Minnesota Vikings
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Atlanta Falcons
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Las Vegas Raiders
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New York Jets
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Chicago Bears
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Cleveland Browns
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Buffalo Bills
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Arizona Cardinals
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Tennessee Titans
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Indianapolis Colts
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Washington Commanders
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New Orleans Saints
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Detroit Lions
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New York Giants
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Miami Dolphins
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Brandon Aubrey
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Eddy Pineiro
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Tyler Bass
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Tyler Loop
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Cairo Santos
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Cameron Dicker
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Cam Little
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Harrison Butker
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Jason Myers
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Harrison Mevis
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Chase McLaughlin
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Evan McPherson
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
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Jake Bates
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Trey Smack
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Jake Elliott
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Will Reichard
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Wil Lutz
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Andy Borregales
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Ryan Fitzgerald
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Nick Folk
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Drew Stevens
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Chris Boswell
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Jason Sanders
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Spencer Shrader
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Matt Gay
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Daniel Carlson
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Dominic Zvada
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Joey Slye
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Chad Ryland
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Riley Patterson

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Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Posts Another Monster Game in Week 2
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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