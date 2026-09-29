👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 5 College Football Pick'em Pool Picks - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for ESPN Pick'em Contests (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jadan Baugh - College Football Rankings, CFB News, CFB DFS Picks - icon rotoballer

RotoBaller's Mike Marteny's ESPN College Football Pick'ems for Week 5. Picks with confidence points for Week 5 of the 2026 NCAA college football season. Expert upsets, targets, avoids, and predictions.

In This Article hide
College Football Pick'em Overview.
(1) Mississippi State over Alabama
(2) South Carolina over Kentucky
(3) Iowa State over West Virginia
(4) Arizona State over Baylor
(5) Arizona over Cincinnati
(6) Michigan over Minnesota
(7) Ohio State over Iowa
(8) BYU over TCU
(9) Virginia over Florida State
(10) Florida over Missouri
More College Football Analysis
More DFS Lineup Picks

Week 4 saw 25 entries break 40 points in the RotoBaller Reader's Group. "JBTiger83" and "2pretty4orange" led the group with 47 points this week. "Littlemy" finished in third place with 45 points. Then came the logjam.

We have a whole new leaderboard in the group this week. Ryan_Peoples took the lead with 169 points this season. Gavin and Ted both have 168 points. Rad, Dr.SteveBrule, and 50Centi have 166 points to tie for third place.

There hasn't been much separation among the group pickers yet this year. It took 564 points to win the RotoBaller group last year. At the end of the first quarter of the season, no one is still on pace to break that mark. It has been a tougher season so far. 15 entries have 160 points or more, so one week can still change everything!

Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

College Football Pick'em Overview.

This article is about the confidence game mode. You can also read my against-the-spread picks here every week for every game, so you know how I'm leaning toward that version of the game. Each week, I will recap who's dominating the group before I get into the picks. If you're going to beat everyone, all of the readers will know about it!

Let's get to the countdown! I will count them up from least confident (1) to most (10). You know, for dramatic effect. If I do change my pick or points sometime during the week, I will try to update the article or post it on X. Otherwise, you know all of my picks each week.

Good luck out there. This feels like a tough week. Don't forget to come back here before kickoff on Saturday to see if I've changed any of them around.

 

(1) Mississippi State over Alabama

I expect a really good game here, even though Vegas (-6), FPI (74.2%), and the public (85%) don't. Kamario Taylor is a difference maker.

The matchup between Taylor and Keelon Russell is going to be one of the most intriguing ones of our day of college football. Russell broke through last week against South Carolina.

Taylor has been amazing at home and on the road this season. The Tide were gouged repeatedly by a less-talented Florida State offense a couple of weeks ago. South Carolina never gained traction because they can't run the ball.

Mississippi State can. Fluff Bothwell has 402 rushing yards in four games and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Taylor has 185 rushing yards. I like this enough to try and steal a point.

 

(2) South Carolina over Kentucky

The AP still ranked Kentucky even after A&M fell apart. I don't really agree. Neither do Vegas (South Carolina -2.5) or FPI (57.9% SC).

I've heard enough LaNorris Sellers hype to choke a horse this year, but Kentucky's Kenny Minchey has been better. I think Kentucky has a really good chance to win this, but South Carolina is only being picked at 25% and the metrics favor them. I have to take the chance.

 

(3) Iowa State over West Virginia

The Riot Bowl has the best trophy in college football.

The photo above doesn't do it justice. It's half gas can, half Busch Light case box. The trophy is labeled in ransom-type lettering. It's called the Riot Bowl because both fanbases love alcohol and fire.

West Virginia fans used to set couches on fire in the streets of Morgantown after big wins. Iowa State's Veishea parties were permanently banned in 2015 after another riot in 2014 (there were five confirmed riots between 1988 and 2014 during Veishea week).

When West Virginia joined the Big 12, they were matched with Iowa State during rivalry week since both teams played their rivalry games earlier in the season. The Riot Bowl was born.

This has been a very entertaining series, and I expect more of the same this year. Iowa State hung with a very good Utah team last week and a very good Iowa team two weeks before.

The offense took a little figuring out, but this defense has been very impressive. Utah was the only team this year to break 100 rushing yards on the Cyclones.

The public is heavy on West Virginia (66%), but Iowa State is a home favorite in Vegas and a big FPI favorite (62.3%). This is a perfect place to steal points, especially when the metrics believe in you.

 

(4) Arizona State over Baylor

I love this part. Arizona State is a four-point home favorite over the Bears, but FPI has Baylor at 52.4%. When FPI and Vegas have disagreed this year, Vegas is right over 80% of the time.

Apparently no one else believes FPI either. The public is 78% on the Sun Devils. This is one of those that I may flip depending on how heavily the public keeps siding with Arizona State, but I just can't go with ESPN over Vegas.

 

(5) Arizona over Cincinnati

I trust Noah Fifita and the offense. The Arizona defense has been an adventure. JC French IV has filled in nicely for the Bearcats, and the defense looked the part against Avery Johnson and Kansas State last week.

I don't fully trust Arizona here, but they should still win. Arizona is a heavy favorite, but the Bearcats were supposed to lose to Kansas State too...

 

(6) Michigan over Minnesota

The Minnesota defense put Demond Williams Jr. through the wringer last Saturday in Seattle. I trust Williams more than Bryce Underwood, but there is no way the Michigan line is going to give up seven sacks. They may not give up one.

This should be another ugly game, but I trust the Michigan offense far more than Iowa's.

 

(7) Ohio State over Iowa

Vegas isn't expecting this to be a game (Ohio State -14). I think they're wrong. Iowa is going to hang around in this one. I'm not to the point where I would pick them to win. The Ohio State offense is just too good.

 

(8) BYU over TCU

TCU does not look like the same team that collapsed in Ireland. Part of it is the maturation of Jaden Craig. Another part is the return of Jordan Dwyer.

The public is heavy on BYU, as they should be. The Cougars have only allowed 47 points in three games. The offense is balanced with playmakers all over the field, starting with quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

 

(9) Virginia over Florida State

Many soured on Virginia after the loss to West Virginia, but not me. I remember what this team did to North Carolina State in Week 0. West Virginia won because that offense is innovative and hard to stop.

Florida State's offense has been a strength this year, but that defense is a mess. This may be a higher-scoring affair, but Ashton Daniels is more mistake-prone than Beau Pribula.

 

(10) Florida over Missouri

Missouri being ranked is a joke. Florida should likely be higher than eighth. They dominated a Mississippi team with two ranked wins. One was over a top-10 team.

Jadan Baugh has been arguably the best running back in the country. He is on pace for 33 rushing touchdowns. Only two running backs in FBS history have ever done that.

Montee Ball scored 33 touchdowns in 2011. Barry Sanders scored 37 in 1988, which was the best season ever for a running back. Those are the types of numbers that Baugh is putting up right now.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Mike's Week 5 Top 25 CFB Teams
Saturday Late DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26
CFB Betting Picks ATS (Week 4)
Saturday Night DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26
Saturday Main DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26
Sneaky CFB Waiver Wire Pickups and Starts
Week 4 College Football Bold Predictions

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Lineup Picks

PGA DFS DraftKings Picks: Bank of Utah
PGA DFS Value Picks: Utah Bank (Premium)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 9/29
Bank of Utah: Betting and Fantasy Preview
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
DraftKings NHL DFS Lineup Picks for 9/29
NHL Heat Map - 9/29/26
NASCAR DFS Picks: Hollywood Casino 400 (2026)

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Jalen Hurts

Cleared to Return on Monday Night After Concussion Scare
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
CFB

Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
CFB

Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
CFB

Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
CFB

Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
CFB

Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
CFB

Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
CFB

Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
CFB

Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
CFB

Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
CFB

Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
CFB

Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
CFB

Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
CFB

Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
CFB

USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Kenyon Sadiq

Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Dennis Smith Jr.

Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Dynasty Cut List - Time to Let Go?
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice