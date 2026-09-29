Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Deeper League Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE)

Dan's top fantasy football Week 4 waiver wire pickups, sleepers, stashes for deeper leagues for 2025. His waiver targets include Jacoby Brissett, Brian Robinson, Kenyon Sadiq, and more
Week 3 reminded everyone how cruel fantasy football can be. Fantasy managers were already navigating the waiver wire at quarterback after watching quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Jaxson Dart go down in Week 2. However, the other shoe dropped in Week 3.
Each position got hit with a big named injury in Week 3. Players who will miss time (or potentially the season) include Baker Mayfield (thumb), De’Von Achane (ACL), Breece Hall (thigh), Mike Evans (ribs), Justin Jefferson (ankle), and Terrance Ferguson (ankle). The fantasy season doesn’t stop, though, so attacking the waiver wire will be paramount for any manager navigating these injuries.
This article will focus on fantasy football players who are at or below a 30% roster rate on Yahoo -- and can be considered deeper-leagues waiver wire options. We'll cover a few players from QB, RB, WR, and TE. Let's get to it!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All QBs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts- 21% rostered
Daniel Jones has not been able to replicate his strong 2025 performance in 2026 despite returning on time from an Achilles tear. Jones is completing 66.3% of his passes, but has thrown for just 611 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. As expected, his rushing production has also taken a major hit, carrying the ball seven times for 19 yards in three games.
It’s also worth noting that the Colts have faced off against the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans over their first three games. A lot of Jones’s struggles can be tied to the significant injury he suffered in 2026, but some of it could also be the quality of opponents the Colts played against to start the season.
Indianapolis faces off against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, which could be a get-right game for the team’s passing attack. The Commanders have given up the third-most passing yards (861) and most passing touchdowns (11) while generating just two interceptions. Washington is one of two teams allowing more than 25.0 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this year.
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals- 9% rostered
The trepidation around drafting Jacoby Brissett this summer centered around the belief that the Arizona Cardinals would be a bad football team and would eventually want to see rookie Carson Beck under center. That’s still possible.
However, the team is also better than most expected thanks to quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is once again operating a high-volume passing attack despite playing for a new offensive coaching staff.
Brissett had a season-high 25.6 fantasy points against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while adding four carries for four yards and a rushing touchdown. More importantly, Brissett attempted 52 passes in the game.
The Cardinals have two great matchups against bad secondaries on the horizon (the Giants and Lions) before the schedule becomes more difficult starting in Week 6. Fantasy managers looking for quick quarterback production would be wise to add him off the waiver wire.
Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- <1% rostered
Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb late in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Mayfield avoided any major ligament damage or fractures, but is expected to miss the next three weeks.
His injury will thrust 2026 UDFA quarterback Jalon Daniels into the starting lineup. Daniels secured the backup job in Tampa Bay thanks to an impressive preseason, beating out veteran Jake Browning in training camp.
Daniels played six seasons at Kansas, throwing for 9,282 yards and 67 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. However, his work on the ground is more enticing for fantasy purposes. In 49 career games, he recorded 420 carries for 1,445 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Update: the fantasy community is REALLY going to lose it over Jalon Daniels. pic.twitter.com/tL8jZpOKFa
— Dan Fornek ↗️ (@fornekdf) February 20, 2025
The Buccaneers feature a strong offensive line and several talented pass catchers. More importantly, their schedule softens up considerably over the next three weeks with games against the Packers, Cowboys, and Steelers.
He’s a high-risk bet, but one that could pay off while Mayfield is on the mend.
Running Back Football Waiver Wire
All RBs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Braelon Allen, New York Jets- 19% rostered
Breece Hall suffered a lower body injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 that could sideline him for some time. Hall had just 13 carries for 32 yards on the ground, but caught three passes for 23 yards as a pass catcher. It was the second straight game he averaged 2.5 or fewer yards per carry.
Braelon Allen didn’t perform much better, but he did touch the ball six times on the team’s final two drives, catching all three of his targets for three yards. The Jets have proven to be improved on defense so far this season, winning in Week 1 and nearly beating the Packers and Lions in Weeks 2 and 3. That suggests there could be more positive or neutral game scripts in their future.
If Hall misses time, expect Allen to take on the bulk of the rushing workload in this backfield.
Brian Robinson, Atlanta Falcons- 22% rostered
Bijan Robinson is the unquestioned star of the backfield for the Atlanta Falcons, but Brian Robinson continues to carve out a consistent weekly role in the Falcons’ backfield.
Robinson had 10 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s decisive win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. It was the second straight week Robinson had double-digit touches and 50+ rushing yards and his first touchdown of the season. He’s had at least nine touches in every game this year.
Brian Robinson won’t find your lineup unless he finds the end zone, but he will be a player worth spending your entire FAAB budget or waiver priority on if Bijan Robinson suffers an injury. Be proactive and stash him on your bench now at a discount in case that ever happens.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins- 4% rostered
De’Von Achane suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. His absence, combined with an inactive from Jaylen Wright (foot/stinger) led Ollie Gordon II to take the entire backfield workload.
Gordon had some highlight-worthy performances in his first significant game action, recording 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and adding three receptions (on three targets) for 14 yards.
Ollie Gordon II gets the Dolphins on the board 🗣️@KCvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LLDxI8lIHN
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
The expectation is that Gordon will split backfield duties with Wright if both players are healthy. That limits his ceiling considerably in fantasy considering Achane was a popular fade due to a questionable Miami offense in 2026.
Still, Gordon is worth putting a waiver claim on, especially while his primary competition for touches in Miami’s backfield is nursing a foot injury that forced him to miss a game this early in the season.
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All WRs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins- 20% rostered
Malik Washington was the unquestioned lead wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 with rookie Caleb Douglas (and running back De’Von Achane) sidelined. Washington responded with his strongest game of the season, catching five of 10 targets for 56 yards. He also added two carries for five yards.
Week 3 was Washington’s first 10+ point PPR performance of the season after scoring 6.3 and 8.7 points in his first two games of the season. Miami’s passing offense is far from good, but Washington should continue to be a fantasy-relevant pass catcher for as long as Douglas is sidelined.
If you are looking for a Dolphins skill player to add in the wake of the Achane injury, Washington is the best bet to score fantasy points going forward.
Tre’ Harris, Los Angeles Chargers- 4% rostered
The Los Angeles Chargers offense is looking anywhere they can for a spark. Los Angeles has failed to score more than 16 points in any game this season. They are currently 29th in points scored (ahead of only Tennessee, Miami, and New England) and 22nd in offensive success rate (44.6%) to start the season.
In Week 3, their search for big plays led to a career day for second-year wide receiver Tre’ Harris. Harris posted career highs in targets (7), receptions (6), and receiving yards (76), leading the Chargers with a 20.6% target share.
The Chargers need somebody to emerge as a complement to Ladd McConkey in the team’s passing attack. If Harris can build on his strong Week 3 performance, he will continue to get chances in an offense trying to find its early-season identity.
Tight End Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All TEs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets- 19% rostered
2026 first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq officially broke out for the New York Jets in Week 3. The Oregon product took advantage of wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and tight end Mason Taylor being out due to injuries, catching seven of eight targets for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.
Kenyon Sadiq's FIRST career TD 👏@NYJvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Hi0wg1aL4R
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
It was Sadiq’s first game with more than three targets earned as well as his first receiving touchdown (he scored a rushing touchdown in Week 1 against the Titans). There is a chance that Sadiq sees a lesser role once Mitchell and Taylor return, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario where his role is completely negated now that he’s shown what he can do with consistent target volume.
Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers- 14% rostered
Darren Waller has consistently seen his snap share increase each week of the 2026 season. In Week 2, Waller was fantasy-relevant (18.3 PPR points) thanks to three receptions (on three targets) for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
He failed to find the end zone in Week 3, but still found his way to a double-digit fantasy performance, catching five of eight targets for 51 yards. Waller’s role in the passing attack was aided by injuries to wide receivers Xavier Legette (inactive) and Jalen Coker (in-game injury).
Both Legette and Coker have the potential to return in Week 4, but Waller has clearly established a connection with quarterback Bryce Young.
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