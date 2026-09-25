Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 4 Saturday evening Slate (9/26/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's prime time slate.
The nighttime is the right time at DraftKings! DraftKings' night slates feature marquee prime-time matchups in a standalone slate, rather than FanDuel adding all the biggest games to one monster slate. Last week's prime time slate was very entertaining. We should see more of the same this week.
USC and Oregon have a nice little rivalry going, and the Ducks already have their feathers to the wall before September is over. Oklahoma State-West Virginia could be the most entertaining game of the day. K-State and Cincinnati are both off to fast starts. Arizona faces Washington State in an old Pac-12 battle. A&M and LSU are in the same position as Oregon. This slate is loaded with dual-threat quarterbacks. One of those will likely win the slate, but which one?
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the DraftKings Saturday Night slate on 9/26/26, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State ($9.1K)
It’s time to start learning the language Kamario Taylor because this guy is electric! Here’s his tape through the first 3 weeks ?#collegefootball #mississippistate #secfootball #qb pic.twitter.com/HXuXQALEtt
— Flea Flicker Football (@fleaflickerr) September 24, 2026
I don't want to be the guy betting against Kamario. Do you? Missouri's defense has been solid so far, but Mississippi State is a lot more potent than Kansas or Troy.
We're to the point where you almost have to play Taylor in cash games. I can see a GPP fade simply because there are a lot of good quarterbacks on this slate with higher ceilings and better matchups.
Dante Moore, Oregon ($8.2K)
Even in the loss to Oklahoma State, Moore didn't play poorly on the stat sheet. DraftKings doesn't know that he was tipping the plays. Moore hasn't turned the ball over in three games. He threw 10 interceptions last year.
USC's defense has been strong for parts of games, which has kept their stats deceptively good. This team gives up a lot of points and has been consistently beaten on deep routes.
Even without Jeremiah McClellan, Oregon has the receivers to exploit this, and they have an experienced quarterback throwing to them.
Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia ($7.5K)
Hawkins has averaged 37.4 DraftKings points per game. One of the games was against a ranked Virginia team. That was the number that hurt his average! Hawkins had 48.9 DK points on Virginia.
The Pokes only allowed 281 yards of offense to a potent Oregon team. Can Rich Rodriguez and Hawkins solve that defense? For this price, it's worth finding out.
Also consider: Sam Leavitt, LSU ($8.4K); Jayden Maiava, USC ($8K); Avery Johnson, Kansas State ($7.8K); Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State ($7.3K); Noah Fifita, Arizona ($7.1K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Dilin Jones, LSU ($7.6K)
LSU is operating with a split backfield, but not in the way we thought. Instead of Harlem Berry stealing carries, it's quarterback Sam Leavitt. CJ Baxter and Kentucky ran for 156 yards and two scores on the Aggies.
Behind LSU's line, Jones and Leavitt could be in for big rushing games. Deciding which one to use is the difficult part.
Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State ($6.8K)
Hawkins got in some cardio against Murray State. The games against Oregon and Tulsa are the ones that I'm paying attention to. Hawkins has 25 touches against Oregon and 24 against Tulsa. You aren't going to find rates like that anywhere else.
Caleb Hawkins strong run pic.twitter.com/E1Gu2WVzsL
— Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 12, 2026
Oklahoma State consistently finds ways to get him the ball. He is going to be heavily involved in the offense no matter how the game goes.
Cole Tabb, Cincinnati ($5K)
Gi'Bran Payne is still the starter, but it's more of a 65-35 timeshare than 80-20. Tabb looked much better against Miami than Payne did.
Both backs are cheap, and this is not a great matchup, but Tabb seemed to be the preferred back in the Miami game. I'm taking chances with him in GPP formats and using Payne in cash games.
Also consider: Cam Cook, West Virginia ($8.5K); Rodney Fields Jr., Kansas State ($5.8K); EJ Crowell, Alabama ($4.9K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State ($6.8K)
Young had a big game against Oregon and caught eight passes against Tulsa, so I'm not worried about his two touches against Murray State. He still scored a touchdown.
We saw Coastal Carolina and Deuce Bailey throw for 373 yards on West Virginia earlier this year. The Mountaineers can be had through the air, making Young one of the best plays in this price range.
Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State ($6.2K)
Evans has been huge in all three games for the Bulldogs. He has by far the most targets on the team (26), catching 20 of them for 294 yards and three scores.
Evans operates mostly out of the slot where he can utilize his elite speed. Even if Missouri limits him after the catch, he'll get plenty of receptions, making his floor high.
Evan Stewart, Oregon ($5.5K)
I like Stewart's speed against the USC defense. There is no wrong answer among Oregon receivers in this game, but McClellan spent around 28% of his snaps in the slot. Most of those routes will go to Stewart instead.
Messiah Hampton, Oregon ($4.1K)
Hampton will be the direct beneficiary of the McClellan injury. He has operated mostly on the outside this year, which is where those receivers have burned USC in the first few games.
Hampton had a big game against Portland State. He's not a great blocker, but his PFF grades are higher than any other Oregon receiver. There is massive potential for the price.
Also consider: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama ($6.9K); Mario Craver, Texas A&M ($6.5K); Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, USC ($5.7K); DJ Epps, West Virginia ($4.9K); Nyck Harbor, South Carolina ($4.4K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Oregon
USC just allowed 460 yards of offense to Rutgers and 358 to Louisiana. We can stack every piece of this offense, and Oregon is very affordable outside of Moore.
My Oregon stacks will likely consist of Moore, Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Hampton. Both backs are expensive, and guessing which one has the best game is exactly that: a guess.
If using one, I would lean toward Dierre Hill Jr. Hill has eight receptions in three games, and out-touched Jordon Davison in both the Boise State and Oklahoma State games.
Oklahoma State-West Virginia game stack
I couldn't pick just one, so I'm going with both. Even though both defenses have been solid, there is an avenue to a high-scoring game. Oklahoma State has elite pieces on offense.
West Virginia has one of the best dual-threats in the game and an elite running back. We're going to work around those pieces.
Using both Michael and Caleb Hawkins along with Mestemaker, Cook, Young, and DJ Epps still leaves $8.2K for the last WR spot and the flex spot. With all of the Oregon WR value, this is not a difficult build, even though it should be.
Also consider: Alabama, Arizona, LSU (GPP only); Mississippi State (GPP only)
Favorite Mini-stacks:
Mississippi State - (Taylor/Fluff Bothwell/Evans III)
LSU - (Leavitt/Jones)
USC - (Maiava, Dixon-Wyatt, Tanook Hines)