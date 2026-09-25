Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 4 Saturday Late Night Slate (9/26/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's after dark slate.
This is a smaller late-night slate than last week, but we have more star power on this slate. Georgia Tech's new-look offense heads to Palo Alto to pad some stats, but that's just the beginning.
We have a Mountain West showdown in Reno with Air Force in town. The marquee matchup features some sailgating in Seattle with the Gophers visiting Washington. We've got some really good options, but we need to find ways to get different. I have some ideas. That's why I'm here.
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the DraftKings Saturday Late Night slate on 9/26/26, starting at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Demond Williams Jr., Washington ($8.2K)
Demond Williams Jr. was dealing in @UW_Football’s 48-16 victory over Eastern Washington ☔ pic.twitter.com/7mVjEkCvc8
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 20, 2026
Have you guys heard of someone named Kamario Taylor? Minnesota fans are still having nightmares about what he did to the Gophers in Minneapolis a couple of weeks ago.
The point is that Taylor and Williams have a very similar skill set. Williams is more polished thanks to his experience.
Many have soured on the Huskies after a close call against Utah State, but Mississippi State put up 479 yards of offense on the Gophers in their home stadium. Washington is about to show people why they are still undefeated, and it all starts with Williams.
Liam Szarka, Air Force ($7.6K)
We're not playing Szarka to have him be the second quarterback in our DFS lineup. We're using him as the third or fourth running back who might throw for a touchdown.
Szarka has 34 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns in two games. When you look at those numbers at this price and compare him to the running backs, Szarka almost seems like a bargain.
Also consider: Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech ($7.8K); Drake Lindsey, Minnesota ($6.8K)
Want some more CFB DFS tools? If you like what you see here, don't forget to sign up for your RotoBaller CFB DFS Premium Pass. Use code MARTENY and receive 10% off your purchase! You'll love the College Football DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets, and Premium Slack Chatrooms to help you out in real time.
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech ($8.5K)
A TRIO OF TDs FOR JUSTICE HAYNES ?
? ACCN x @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/zyl1K18sNv
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 19, 2026
I know it was against Mercer, but honestly, Stanford's run defense may not be much better. Stanford just allowed 268 rushing yards to Duke, and has allowed seven rushing touchdowns in three games.
Haynes dropped the hammer on Mercer, but he also had a strong game against Tennessee. He scored twice against the Vols despite not breaking the 100-yard barrier.
Most of the carries that were going to Haynes King inside the five-yard line last year are going to Haynes this year. He's probably scoring at least one touchdown, so pay up!
Micah Ford, Stanford ($6.6K)
Ford is a really good player on a really bad team. Stanford has only scored five touchdowns in three games. Ford has scored three of them.
He didn't find the end zone against Stanford, but Ford still accounted for 15 DraftKings points thanks to his liberal usage in the passing game. There isn't a high ceiling for Ford, but he's a lock for double figures in fantasy points.
Owen Allen, Air Force ($4.9K)
Option offenses rely almost exclusively on running quarterbacks. Running backs and fullbacks are interchangeable, and it creates a maddening situation for DFS purposes. At some point, we just have to follow the usage.
All three teams that Nevada has faced have been able to run on them. Air Force throws a little more than its counterparts, Army and Navy, but this is still a run-based offense.
Unlike Army and Navy, Air Force has a "feature back" in Allen. He has 23 carries in two games. Most backs aren't used that consistently in an option. The carries are there. The production will pop up at some point, likely against a team such as Nevada.
I'll take the limited risk at the depressed price against a woefully average Nevada run defense.
Also consider: Darius Taylor, Minnesota ($6.5K); Dominic Kelley, Nevada ($6.1K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Dezmen Roebuck, Washington ($6.9K)
I know that Rashid Williams missed most of the Utah State game, but Roebuck still has almost triple the targets of Williams. Even when both receivers were on the field, Roebuck was looked at far more often.
All gas, no brakes for @UW_Football ⛽️
Dezmen Roebuck with the TD!
?: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/4vq4mVhMpG
— Washington on BTN (@WashingtonOnBTN) September 7, 2025
He has better moves than Williams and arguably has better hands. Fortunately for us, we don't have to choose between the two on this slate. Both are very affordable.
Rashid Williams, Washington ($6.4K)
Washington's lack of a reliable run game is a real-life problem, not a DFS one. It actually helps in DFS. Using Demond Williams means you get the leading rusher as well as the quarterback.
Whereas Roebuck is the more targeted receiver, Williams is the guy who will break the big play. He has three touchdowns in a little over two games this year.
Washington made it a point to feature him against Eastern Washington. They were testing whatever his injury was against Utah State (it was never disclosed). He passed the test.
Javon Tracy, Minnesota ($4.6K)
It's likely that Minnesota will be trailing in this game. This is a run-first team, but Tracy has still scored in double figures on DraftKings in every game. He has 17 receptions in three games and has caught two of Minnesota's four passing touchdowns on the season.
Baron Naone, Washington ($4.1K)
Washington's tight end has picked up 10 targets in three games. That's not a huge number, but it looks like it when you consider that Naone has caught all 10 targets.
He hasn't found the end zone yet because Washington would rather run Demond or throw a fade, but he is a big part of the passing game. He'll score sooner or later and is a low-risk proposition for the price.
Also consider: Caden High, Stanford ($4.8K); Dalen Penson, Georgia Tech ($4.4K); Noah Jennings, Minnesota ($4.3K); Kevin Roche Jr., Georgia Tech ($3.7K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Georgia Tech
There are many different ways to run up the score on Stanford. Georgia Tech was a one-man gang with Haynes King last year. This year's offense is more well-rounded.
A Mendoza/Haynes mini stack is going to be a popular core stack. I will be adding Penson to all of my Georgia Tech stacks. If you need other options, Jordan Allen gets a lot of targets, and Roche has become a bigger part of the offense lately.
Washington
As mentioned before, the Washington run game is basically Demond Williams. Jayden Limar's injury has led to a few more carries for Brian Bonner Jr., but a lot more carries for Demond.
I don't mind adding Bonner to a Washington stack simply because no one else will use him. He's cheap, and may poach a touchdown.
The most common Washington stack will be Williams, Williams, and Roebuck. I like the idea of adding Bonner and Naone for a five-man stack in larger GPPs.
Also consider: Air Force (mini stack QB/RB/WR), Minnesota (GPP only), Nevada (GPP only)