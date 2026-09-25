👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 4 College Football DFS Picks (DraftKings): Expert CFB Daily Fantasy Advice (Saturday Late Night Slate - 09/26/26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Demond Williams Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks, NFL Draft

Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 4 Saturday Late Night Slate (9/26/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's after dark slate.

In This Article hide
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
DraftKings CFB Stacks
More College Football Analysis
More DFS Lineup Picks

This is a smaller late-night slate than last week, but we have more star power on this slate. Georgia Tech's new-look offense heads to Palo Alto to pad some stats, but that's just the beginning.

We have a Mountain West showdown in Reno with Air Force in town. The marquee matchup features some sailgating in Seattle with the Gophers visiting Washington. We've got some really good options, but we need to find ways to get different. I have some ideas. That's why I'm here.

In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the DraftKings Saturday Late Night slate on 9/26/26, starting at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks

Demond Williams Jr., Washington ($8.2K)

Have you guys heard of someone named Kamario Taylor? Minnesota fans are still having nightmares about what he did to the Gophers in Minneapolis a couple of weeks ago.

The point is that Taylor and Williams have a very similar skill set. Williams is more polished thanks to his experience.

Many have soured on the Huskies after a close call against Utah State, but Mississippi State put up 479 yards of offense on the Gophers in their home stadium. Washington is about to show people why they are still undefeated, and it all starts with Williams.

Liam Szarka, Air Force ($7.6K)

We're not playing Szarka to have him be the second quarterback in our DFS lineup. We're using him as the third or fourth running back who might throw for a touchdown.

Szarka has 34 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns in two games. When you look at those numbers at this price and compare him to the running backs, Szarka almost seems like a bargain.

Also consider: Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech ($7.8K); Drake Lindsey, Minnesota ($6.8K)

 

Want some more CFB DFS tools? If you like what you see here, don't forget to sign up for your RotoBaller CFB DFS Premium Pass. Use code MARTENY and receive 10% off your purchase! You'll love the College Football DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets, and Premium Slack Chatrooms to help you out in real time.

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs

Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech ($8.5K)

I know it was against Mercer, but honestly, Stanford's run defense may not be much better. Stanford just allowed 268 rushing yards to Duke, and has allowed seven rushing touchdowns in three games.

Haynes dropped the hammer on Mercer, but he also had a strong game against Tennessee. He scored twice against the Vols despite not breaking the 100-yard barrier.

Most of the carries that were going to Haynes King inside the five-yard line last year are going to Haynes this year. He's probably scoring at least one touchdown, so pay up!

Micah Ford, Stanford ($6.6K)

Ford is a really good player on a really bad team. Stanford has only scored five touchdowns in three games. Ford has scored three of them.

He didn't find the end zone against Stanford, but Ford still accounted for 15 DraftKings points thanks to his liberal usage in the passing game. There isn't a high ceiling for Ford, but he's a lock for double figures in fantasy points.

Owen Allen, Air Force ($4.9K)

Option offenses rely almost exclusively on running quarterbacks. Running backs and fullbacks are interchangeable, and it creates a maddening situation for DFS purposes. At some point, we just have to follow the usage.

All three teams that Nevada has faced have been able to run on them. Air Force throws a little more than its counterparts, Army and Navy, but this is still a run-based offense.

Unlike Army and Navy, Air Force has a "feature back" in Allen. He has 23 carries in two games. Most backs aren't used that consistently in an option. The carries are there. The production will pop up at some point, likely against a team such as Nevada.

I'll take the limited risk at the depressed price against a woefully average Nevada run defense.

Also consider: Darius Taylor, Minnesota ($6.5K); Dominic Kelley, Nevada ($6.1K)

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers

Dezmen Roebuck, Washington ($6.9K)

I know that Rashid Williams missed most of the Utah State game, but Roebuck still has almost triple the targets of Williams. Even when both receivers were on the field, Roebuck was looked at far more often.

He has better moves than Williams and arguably has better hands. Fortunately for us, we don't have to choose between the two on this slate. Both are very affordable.

Rashid Williams, Washington ($6.4K)

Washington's lack of a reliable run game is a real-life problem, not a DFS one. It actually helps in DFS. Using Demond Williams means you get the leading rusher as well as the quarterback.

Whereas Roebuck is the more targeted receiver, Williams is the guy who will break the big play. He has three touchdowns in a little over two games this year.

Washington made it a point to feature him against Eastern Washington. They were testing whatever his injury was against Utah State (it was never disclosed). He passed the test.

Javon Tracy, Minnesota ($4.6K)

It's likely that Minnesota will be trailing in this game. This is a run-first team, but Tracy has still scored in double figures on DraftKings in every game. He has 17 receptions in three games and has caught two of Minnesota's four passing touchdowns on the season.

Baron Naone, Washington ($4.1K)

Washington's tight end has picked up 10 targets in three games. That's not a huge number, but it looks like it when you consider that Naone has caught all 10 targets.

He hasn't found the end zone yet because Washington would rather run Demond or throw a fade, but he is a big part of the passing game. He'll score sooner or later and is a low-risk proposition for the price.

Also consider: Caden High, Stanford ($4.8K); Dalen Penson, Georgia Tech ($4.4K); Noah Jennings, Minnesota ($4.3K); Kevin Roche Jr., Georgia Tech ($3.7K)

 

DraftKings CFB Stacks

Georgia Tech

There are many different ways to run up the score on Stanford. Georgia Tech was a one-man gang with Haynes King last year. This year's offense is more well-rounded.

A Mendoza/Haynes mini stack is going to be a popular core stack. I will be adding Penson to all of my Georgia Tech stacks. If you need other options, Jordan Allen gets a lot of targets, and Roche has become a bigger part of the offense lately.

Washington

As mentioned before, the Washington run game is basically Demond Williams. Jayden Limar's injury has led to a few more carries for Brian Bonner Jr., but a lot more carries for Demond.

I don't mind adding Bonner to a Washington stack simply because no one else will use him. He's cheap, and may poach a touchdown.

The most common Washington stack will be Williams, Williams, and Roebuck. I like the idea of adding Bonner and Naone for a five-man stack in larger GPPs.

Also consider: Air Force (mini stack QB/RB/WR), Minnesota (GPP only), Nevada (GPP only)

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

CFB Betting Picks ATS (Week 4)
Saturday Main DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26
Sneaky CFB Waiver Wire Pickups and Starts
Week 4 College Football Bold Predictions
CFB Betting Picks ATS Week 4 9/24-25/26
Friday DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/25/26
QB Mount Rushmore: All SEC Programs
Week 4 CFB Fantasy Rankings

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Lineup Picks

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/25/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Friday, 9/25
Saturday Main DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26
NFL Cash Games - Week 3
NFL GPP Stacks - Week 3
Friday DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/25/26
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday, 9/24
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Watson

Remains Highly Productive Despite the Packers' Loss
Matthew Golden

Hits the Century Mark, Leads Team in Targets
Drake London

Finds His Stride in Quarterback's Return
Bijan Robinson

Breaks Out for More Than 200 Scrimmage Yards
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
New Orleans Pelicans

Julian Reese Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Kaleb Johnson

to See More Opportunities On Thursday
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Caleb Williams

Not Expected to Play on Monday Night
Jadarian Price

Looks Headed Towards Playing in Week 3
Puka Nacua

Missing Another Practice
Saquon Barkley

Says his "MRI Went Well"
Aaron Jones Sr.

Back at Practice on Thursday
Malik Nabers

Upgraded to Full Participation in Practice on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Caleb Williams

a Non-Participant in Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Expects to Play Monday
Jalen Coker

Downgraded to DNP Thursday
Sam Darnold

Says He's Pushing to Play Sunday
Brock Bowers

Practices Again Thursday
Malik Nabers

Gets Encouraging News on Shoulder
Kyle Juszczyk

Fined by NFL for "Chugging Beer"
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Records in Josh Jacobs Case
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 3
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 3
QB Power Rankings: All Starting QBs (2026)
Week 3 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em