RotoBaller's Mike Marteny's ESPN College Football Pick'ems for Week 13. Picks with confidence points for Week 13 of the 2026 NCAA college football season. Expert upsets, targets, avoids, and predictions.
It was a good week for the group overall in Week 11. 23 entries finished with 40 points or more. Youngster Biggie led the group with 51 points. Baltimore Terrapins and Brave and Crazy! Both had 48 points. No one else had more than 45.
Ted regains first place in the group with 454points. BamaBoy slips to second place with 448 points. Dr.SteveBrule had a big week to move into third place with 439 points. Brave and Crazy used the big week to move into a three-way tie for fourth place, just one point away from the top three. Only seven more entries have at least 420 points.
The winners of our RotoBaller prize will likely come from that group of 13 entries since there are only two weeks left.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
College Football Pick'em Overview.
This article is about the confidence game mode. You can also read my against-the-spread picks here every week for every game, so you know how I'm leaning toward that version of the game. Each week, I will recap who's dominating the group before I get into the picks. If you're going to beat everyone, all of the readers will know about it!
Let's get to the countdown! I will count them up from least confident (1) to most (10). You know, for dramatic effect. If I do change my pick or points sometime during the week, I will try to update the article or post it on X. Otherwise, you know all of my picks each week.
Week 13 is rivalry week. This is often one of the tougher weeks of the season to pick, and this year is no different.
(1) Louisiana Tech over Georgia Southern
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▪️ Career-High 5 Touchdowns Accounted For
▪️ Career-High 4 Passing Touchdowns
▪️ Team-High 47 Rushing Yards & Touchdown
@Blake_Baker10 | @LATechFB | @SunBeltFB https://t.co/zwQq3DffEg
— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) November 23, 2026
Blake Baker has the Bulldogs rolling, but Georgia Southern is tough at home. ESPN believes in the Eagles. Vegas does too. The public is 59% on Louisiana Tech. This is a complete contrast in styles, but Louisiana Tech has proven that they can win slower-tempo games.
Do you guys remember Max Johnson? He was a five-star recruit for LSU. Finished strong in 2020 and played well in 2021 before a leg injury.
Transferred to A&M and lost his job to Conner Weigman. Was a backup for Bill Belichick at North Carolina. He's now Georgia Southern's starter and is enjoying his best year since 2021. I expect a close game here, and I really don't know which side to choose.
(2) Clemson over South Carolina
I was really impressed with the job Clemson did against Duke last week. It will be different trying to stop LaNorris Sellers, but it feels like Trent Pearman will at least give them a chance to win.
South Carolina has scored a combined 12 points in the last two games. This Clemson defense should be able to hold them down enough to at least have a chance to win it. With the public 75% on South Carolina, I'm trying to steal points.
(3) Virginia over Virginia Tech
Beau Pribula went to work ?
Pribula led Virginia to a convincing win over North Carolina on Senior Day, completing 19-of-24 passes for 297 yards and four TDs.
@UVAFootball | @VirginiaSports | #GoHoos | @VELUXAmerica https://t.co/RZtzYqjOjV
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 21, 2026
Beau Pribula just had his best game at Virginia. The Hokies put up a good fight against Miami, but people have a short memory. Tech lost to Stanford two weeks ago.
This is the only time that I've sided with FPI (52% Virginia) over Vegas (VT -3) in Pick Em this year, so I'm nervous. However, I'm not missing this chance to beat 90% of the field in what amounts to a toss-up game.
(4) Louisville over Kentucky
Kentucky beat severely overrated Texas A&M and LSU teams early, so everyone thought they were good. Everyone was wrong. Kentucky is better than they have been in recent years, but they are still a middle-tier SEC team.
That's not a knock on Kentucky. Considering where this program was, Will Stein has done a good job with it. That still doesn't mean that I think they can handle Lincoln Kienholz.
(5) Oklahoma over Missouri
By the numbers, the Oklahoma offense isn't significantly better than it was under Ben Arbuckle. They score a few more points. They turn it over a lot less. Oklahoma has been much better on third down.
Statistics don't tell the whole story. Oklahoma has turned into a ball control offense that helps rest the defense. Big plays are way down. Time of possession is way up. That's exactly the way that Brent Venables wants it, and it's working. It will work against Missouri as well.
(6) UNLV over Nevada
The public is VERY heavy on UNLV (98%), but Nevada has changed the quarterback, which has changed the offense. UNLV is by far the more talented team. They have also struggled to score in the last couple of games.
The Fremont Cannon is given annually to the winner of UNLV vs Nevada.
The trophy was built in 1970 and is a replica of a 19th-century Howitzer cannon.
Nevada has a 28-22 record since the Trophy was made however UNLV has it currently and has won 4 straight in the series. https://t.co/V4EgVWbrlL
— College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) November 24, 2026
These two teams play for the heaviest trophy in college football. It used to be a fully functioning cannon until UNLV fans and players dropped the 220-pound cannon while trying to lift it after UNLV's win in 2000.
The cannon was refurbished, but has been unable to fire since. The team possessing the cannon would fire it off after touchdowns in this game. UNLV has had the cannon for four straight years and is a strong bet to make it five.
(7) UCLA over USC
UCLA is a physical team. USC struggles in those situations. Strangely, Ohio State quit playing physical football when Julian Sayin got hurt. I'm not sure how that works.
Honestly, the quarterback isn't a huge piece of what UCLA does. Madden Iamaleava came into the game in an impossibly difficult situation against Michigan. You can practice and prepare all you want, but are you ever really prepared to enter a game, cold, in the second overtime?
With a week of practice with the first team, the UCLA offense should look better with Iamaleava running the show. USC has all of the talent in the world, but they falter against tough defenses. That's UCLA's entire identity under Bob Chesney.
(8) Florida Atlantic over East Carolina
Arch Manning this Dante Moore that, Caden Veltkamp is the best QB in this upcoming NFL draft you probably haven’t watched:
- 6’6 245lbs
- Rocket arm, can make any throw on the field
- Great pocket presence
- Underrated legs, FAU runs him a lot
Caden played through a grade 3 AC sprain last year in his shoulder, he couldn’t even practice on game weeks. Unreal leader and person
27/32, 368 yards, 5 TD 0 INTs against Navy
Hop on the train before it’s too late #NFLDraft
— Drew Scuilla (@DrewScuilla) September 13, 2026
Veltkamp has been much better this year than in 2025. His shoulder is fine. His team is fine. That East Carolina secondary will not be fine.
(9) Houston over Baylor
I do respect the Baylor defense, but this Houston offense is really good. Even if Conner Weigman can't go. Keisean Henderson looks ready.
(10) Wake Forest over Duke
Wake has scored at least 40 points in five straight games. Gio Lopez has one turnover in 10 games. Wake is starting down a playoff spot and won't let Duke get in the way. This is a team of destiny.