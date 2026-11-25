Mike's top Week 13 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.
It's rivalry week, and honestly, I may just stay away from the rivalries no matter how good the matchup is. Rivalries get weird.
The SEC teams facing cupcakes all feasted (even Texas). Wake Forest continues to dominate. Penn State lost to freaking Rutgers. UCLA lost, but the defense still did its job. Again, Penn State lost to freaking RUTGERS.
Waivers for Week 13 open tomorrow. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 13 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.
Waiver Wire Adds Week 13 - Team Offense
Wake Forest OFF
29% rostered
I'm just going to keep Wake on here because they have outscored every single offense in Yahoo leagues. If you are in the 71% of leagues where Wake is still available, they could win you a championship.
The last time that Wake scored under 21 fantasy points was in Week 6.
GIO LOPEZ WAS PERFECT IN BERKELEY ?
16/23, 267 YDS, 4 TDS, 0 INT vs Cal
266 yards and 3 TDs in the first half alone. Wake led 34-0 at the break and is bowl eligible. https://t.co/GWBf20TzSV
— CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 21, 2026
This Wake offense is still in a good spot. Duke gave up 20 points to Clemson, which is like 50 to a normal team.
Arizona OFF
12% rostered
The Arizona offense still had a serviceable day against Kansas State with 13 fantasy points. It should be better against Arizona State.
Can’t stop watching this throw from Fifita to Mizell.
A perfect ball late in the 4th to set up the Wildcats to take the lead moments later.
One of Noah’s many terrific plays that may not be remembered due to the outcome… but absolutely should be. https://t.co/fpZRlCvSso
— Cole Banker (@colebankertv) November 15, 2026
Stanford OFF
0% rostered
The Stanford offense has been a force over the last two games. Davis Warren and Micah Ford went off against both Virginia Tech and Cal, both in road games.
Stanford returns to the Farm this week against a struggling SMU defense. Stanford is getting hot at the right time. If you had told Stanford fans that Tree could be bowl-bound after the September they had, most people would think you were crazy.
That's where we are now. Stanford is bowl-eligible with a win over SMU. It's not much, but it's a lot for Stanford right now.
The Cardinal have 41 fantasy points in the last two games. SMU's defense is rated worse than both Virginia Tech's and Cal's.
Kansas OFF
6% rostered
The whole Kansas offense has been Isaiah Marshall. That doesn't do a lot for the yardage totals, but it has been enough even against the tough defenses of Central Florida and BYU.
TOUCHDOWN KANSAS ISAIAH MARSHALL WOAH https://t.co/FfOw9ljGfq
— FD (@flooduck) November 21, 2026
Marshall and the Jayhawks put up 17 fantasy points against West Virginia a couple of weeks ago. This is about the matchup against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have had the worst defense in the Big 12 for much of the year.
Other offenses to consider:
Maryland vs. Penn State, Pittsburgh vs. California, Central Florida vs. Colorado
Waiver Wire Adds Week 13 - Team Defense
UCLA DEF
17% rostered
Does UCLA have the BEST defense in college football?
-1st in EPA/play
-1st in yards/play
-1st in Pass EPA/play
-1st in Pass Success Rate
That is a CFP-caliber defense. https://t.co/qyiZkyPVCF
— LAFB Network (@LAFBNetwork) November 9, 2026
Let's talk about how ridiculous this is for a minute. UCLA's defense has scored 138 fantasy points this year on Yahoo. That's five points more than Alabama, who is in second place.
Alabama is on 65% of rosters. UCLA isn't even on a fifth of rosters. If you don't have the UCLA defense, you're missing a huge opportunity. Defenses don't score much in college fantasy leagues, yet UCLA is averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game.
UCLA specializes in havoc plays and forcing turnovers. The Bruins have 25 sacks and have forced 31 turnovers. That's the most forced turnovers in FBS.
The Bruins also have three defensive or special teams touchdowns. The USC offense has been good, but they will also turn the ball over, especially if Jayden Maiava gets flustered. UCLA is good enough to win you a league championship with defense.
You can get around 35 fantasy points from the top offensive and defensive units on waivers. If the ones you have can't score you that much or have a bad matchup in the final week, hit the wire and find units that can.
Nebraska DEF
1% rostered
Rob Aurich turned a team whose run defense was in the lower 90s in rush defense into a team 12th in FBS in run defense. Ohio State was able to throw the ball around, but that speaks more to the talent of Jeremiah Smith than anything else.
Iowa is the kind of team that will run at you until you stop it. That has been a problem for Nebraska over much of the last 11 years that this has been a Black Friday game. Nebraska has only won once since 2015.
Now that Nebraska can stop the run, can Iowa throw to beat them? The Cornhuskers don't create a lot of turnovers, but they have 28 sacks and have scored a pair of touchdowns.
Wake Forest DEF
14% rostered
The Duke offense really struggled last week against Clemson. I know that the Clemson defense has been the only bright spot on the team for much of the season, but they created a blueprint that Wake might be able to follow.
The Deacons held a potent SMU offense to just seven points last week before Georgia Tech scored a bunch of garbage-time points last week. Wake isn't going to get you a giant point total, but if you don't think your current defense can score you at least six points this week, take a look at Wake.
They have scored at least six fantasy points in four straight games and seven of the last eight contests.
Pittsburgh DEF
4% rostered
Many have soured on Pitt after what the Louisville offense did to them last week. Even though the final score looked really bad (42-10), Pitt didn't lose control of that game until the fourth quarter.
The Pitt defense scored enough fantasy points in the first three quarters to have a really strong game. Pitt got three sacks and forced three turnovers. They even scored a touchdown for the first time this season.
Despite the awful result on the scoreboard, the Pitt defense scored nine fantasy points. They have hit that mark or higher in seven of 11 games this year. It should be eight of 12 after a date with the comedy of errors that is the Cal offense up next on the schedule.
Florida DEF
3% rostered
I know. It's rivalry week, and rivalries get weird. Especially this one. The thing is that Florida State has turned the ball over 18 times in 11 games. Florida has been great at getting sacks (29), but hasn't forced many turnovers.
There are a lot of unsavory matchups that the most rostered defensive units have. It may be worth taking a chance at one of those on waivers to get you the 10-spot from a defense that could put you over the top.
Other defenses to consider:
Clemson vs. South Carolina, LSU vs. Arkansas, Wisconsin vs. Minnesota