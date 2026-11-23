Mike's top 25 college football teams for Week 13 of the 2026 college football season. His complete top 25 rankings, including Ohio State, Texas, Indiana, and more.
UCLA is like SMU in 2024 and Texas A&M last year. They were decent teams that looked really good because of a really bad schedule. By the time everyone realized what they were, they were ranked too highly to knock them out of the CFP.
This year's UCLA squad is different in that they have been on QB2 for six weeks, and have had the QB3 in at critical times. That finally cost them this week.
Maybe six teams can win a national championship this year, and we likely would have been fine with a four-team playoff. How mad is the CFP (and Big Ten, for that matter) going to be when it's UCLA representing the conference instead of Ohio State? It's not just about conferences. It's about brands. UCLA and Indiana don't have the pull that Ohio State and Michigan do.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
25. Mississippi (7-4)
Previous ranking: NR
Result: W 59-7 vs. Wofford
That Louisville win in Week 1 is allowing the Rebels to hang on to the last spot in the polls. It doesn't hurt that all four losses are also to ranked teams.
24. New Mexico (9-2)
Previous ranking: NR
Result: W 24-17 at Wyoming
The loss to Oklahoma was a respectable one. The loss to UNLV was a little worse. This is more about the return of Luke Moga than anything. New Mexico is a different team with Moga.
Lobo Nation, please join me in raising a glass to Luke Moga @LukeMogaQB! In his first career start, Moga threw for 234 yards and accounted for two touchdowns to lead New Mexico to a 24–17 victory over Wyoming. ???? https://t.co/j6t5OYYh1X
— John Benavidez (@ProfBenavidez) November 21, 2026
23. Boise State (9-2)
Previous ranking: 20 (⇓3)
Result: L 22-20 vs. San Diego State
The loss to Oregon is better than New Mexico's loss to Oklahoma, but the last conference champion autobid just got a lot more interesting. That win over Memphis in Week 2 is huge right now for the Broncos.
22. Washington (7-4)
Previous ranking: NR
Result: W 27-24 vs. (5) Indiana
That Penn State loss may be the worst of any ranked team, but the Indiana win has to matter. On top of that, Washington beat the Nebraska team that just beat the watered-down version of Ohio State.
21. Houston (8-3)
Previous ranking: 23 (⇑2)
Result: W 34-31 at West Virginia
Keisean Henderson balled out in his first start for No. 20 @UHCougarFB ?
64.3% CMP | 268 PASS YDS | 1 TD https://t.co/xqlowIbiyM
— TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) November 21, 2026
I'm telling you right now that the rest of the Big 12 is not ready for Keisean Henderson. This was a great first start for him, and a glimpse of the future before Conner Weigman finishes his career.
Houston doesn't have a good win, and the loss to Colorado is worse than most four-loss teams have. They're lucky to be ranked this high.
20. Florida (7-4)
Previous ranking: 22 (⇑2)
Result: W 34-27 vs. Vanderbilt
Yes, Florida was fortunate to beat Vanderbilt, but that Jared Curtis run was ruled correctly. The play is ruled dead as soon as the helmet comes off. This was not the spirit in which the rule was created, but it is a rule.
Florida has some bad losses, as any four-loss team will, but they have beaten fellow four-loss teams Kentucky, Auburn, and Mississippi. The win over Texas doesn't hurt either.
19. Missouri (7-4)
Previous ranking: 21 (⇑2)
Result: W 28-14 vs. (18) Kentucky
While Florida's overall body of work is better, Missouri beat Florida. Badly. If head-to-head no longer matters, why even have a season?
18. Oklahoma (7-4)
Previous ranking: NR
Result: W 28-7 vs. Texas A&M
Don't get all bent out of shape. There are only 18 teams with three losses or fewer in power conferences, and only one non-power school (Liberty) has one loss. That was to James Madison. We're going to have four-loss teams in the rankings.
While that sucks, next year will be infinitely worse since all of these four-loss teams will be in the playoff since the CFP didn't format the 24-team model correctly.
Oklahoma fans were right. Ben Arbuckle was the problem. Oklahoma's offense isn't great by any means, but they can score enough points for this defense to take over. If Arbuckle had been fired sooner, Oklahoma would likely be 9-2, with losses to Georgia and South Carolina, and right on the CFP bubble.
Instead, the big win in the Red River Shootout was squandered. A generational defense was wasted by Arbuckle's scheme that didn't fit the offense.
17. Louisville (8-3)
Previous ranking: 17 ⇔
Result: W 42-10 vs. Pittsburgh
Louisville obliterated a six-win Pitt team, but in reality, they beat a team that is 1-5 since they lost Mason Heintschel. Louisville has now won six in a row in the ACC, but lacks the quality win to get back into playoff consideration.
16. USC (8-3)
Previous ranking: 15 (⇓1)
Result: W 35-21 vs. Maryland
Can we finally stop the charade that beating Ohio State without Julian Sayin is any kind of major accomplishment? If Nebraska can do it, it's not saying a lot. On paper, it SHOULD be. Luke Fahey has been solid. It's the Ohio State defense that has fallen apart.
15. Arizona (8-3)
Previous ranking: 19 (⇑4)
Result: W 35-28 at Kansas State
Struggling with Kansas State wasn't a good look, but it was on the road in the rain. Arizona's three losses are all to top-10 teams. All of them were close games (BYU scored a late touchdown). That proves that while Arizona is not worthy of being a top-10 team, they are still worthy of being ranked.
14. Oregon (8-3)
Previous ranking: 14 ⇔
Result: W 45-7 vs. Michigan State
Oregon has the best wins of any three-loss team, and it's not really close. The Ohio State loses luster, but the Michigan win looks better after Michigan shocked the supposed best team in the conference.
Did Oregon run up the score? Probably, but look at the college football landscape now. They are trying to impress a pack of jackasses who are more interested in the conference you are in than the teams you beat or by how much.
Style points matter whenever you let humans vote on anything. We've created this monster. Don't go clutching pearls just because a team is trying to score more points to make a win look better.
I didn’t think I would like Dylan Raiola as much as I did on his 2025 game film. I had a preconceived thought that he was just a Patrick Mahomes wannabe.
I ended up putting a 3rd round grade on his 2025 game film in this evaluation: https://t.co/JrGQJqYKX3
Raiola vs. Michigan (11/14/26): 20/28 (71.4%) 341 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT.
— FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) November 15, 2026
13. Iowa (9-2)
Previous ranking: 13 ⇔
Result: W 34-17 at Illinois
Iowa's wins are maybe a little stronger than Alabama's, but that's where the good losses come in for the Tide. Neither team has beaten a currently ranked team, but Iowa lost to a 6-5 Minnesota team.
12. Alabama (9-2)
Previous ranking: 12 ⇔
Result: W 47-0 vs. Chattanooga
Alabama is EXACTLY like 2025 Notre Dame. They have played two good teams all season. They lost both of those games. 2025 Notre Dame was left out of the CFP last year. Alabama should be left out this year. A win over Auburn still wouldn't be a ranked win since the Tigers would fall out with a loss to Alabama.
I’m sure the committee will pull some nonsense like this too, but this order of teams is ridiculous.
Wake Forest and Texas Tech both have better records than Alabama. Both have more ranked wins than Alabama.
Tennessee has the same record as Alabama, more ranked wins than Alabama, and BEAT ALABAMA.
Alabama has two losses, zero ranked wins (best win is 7-4 unranked Kentucky), and should be around 11th or 12th.
How in the world are people ranking this team in the Top 6?
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 22, 2026
The worst part about all of this is that Alabama is so unjustly ranked in the CFP rankings that they are already guaranteed a playoff spot with two losses, regardless of what happens in the Iron Bowl. Why?
They don't have a big win like Texas, Tennessee, BYU, and even Indiana do. Losing to two good teams does not, by association, make you a good team any more than playing in the SEC makes you a superior team. The CFP Committee believes both, hence they are a fraudulent ranking system.
11. Indiana (9-2)
Previous ranking: 5 (⇓6)
Result: L 27-24 at Washington
I'm going to make this REALLY simple for everyone. Indiana has beaten a currently ranked team. Alabama has not. Even packing the bottom of the AP Poll with four-loss SEC teams hasn't helped Alabama in this regard.
10. Tennessee (9-2)
Previous ranking: 11 (⇑1)
Result: W 27-13 vs. LSU
Was the win over LSU an impressive win? Not really. It's a strong win over an average team. That's also what it is for Alabama.
Tennessee's win over the Tide is a resume builder, especially with the way the Vols dominated that game. That came one week after most in the college football universe were making fun of Tennessee for only beating Arkansas by seven points.
By the numbers they are extremely close.
Strength of record and strength of schedule give Alabama a modest edge. SP+ and FPI have stayed near each other most weeks. Points allowed favor Tennessee; points scored favor Alabama. Adjusted EPA per play has been tight. Both have quality wins over the same general tier of teams (Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M and others).
Both have two losses, but they are not equivalent. Alabama lost to Georgia and to Tennessee. Tennessee lost to Texas and to South Carolina. South Carolina is not a good team. In that game Tennessee largely beat themselves — three touchdowns were taken off the board. One loss is to a top-tier team. The other is a self-inflicted result against a mediocre opponent.
None of that is the most important factor. The most important factor is the head-to-head. Tennessee controlled that game and punished Alabama physically down the stretch. Alabama was held to roughly 200 yards, turned the ball over, and was shut out in the second half in a 26-10 loss. You can’t deny that.
Ranking Alabama 3 and Tennessee 9 is absolute absurdity. When the resumes and numbers are this close, that result (the head-to-head) is the clearest evidence. Treating Alabama as several spots better while downplaying or ignoring the game requires pretending the metrics show a gap they don’t and that the head-to-head didn’t happen the way it did. That’s not analysis. It’s gaslighting.
— Jonathan Haun (@Jonathan_gbo) November 23, 2026
Did Team A beat Team B? Yes. Do Team A and Team B have the same record? Yes. Team A should be ranked above Team B. Only in 2026 can we make this far more difficult than it has to be.
9. BYU (9-2)
Previous ranking: 9 ⇔
Result: W 31-29 at Kansas (3 OT)
We had two big-time games this weekend that highlighted the ridiculousness of the overtime rules of college football. It's not as bad as the NFL, but there is ZERO reason for games like these to be decided by a contest of two-point conversions.
We've already established that the NCAA doesn't care at all about "player safety." All changes made in the name of player safety are made in the interest of more revenue, not player safety.
The running clock means more commercials. The two-minute warning? More commercials. More overtimes that take far less time? More commercials. Do something for the fans for once. Bring back the epic overtime rules!
Three years ago today, Texas A&M beat LSU 74-72 in SEVEN overtimes.
@AggieFootball won the highest-scoring game in FBS history ? https://t.co/jBhbI8tmwf
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 24, 2021
8. UCLA (10-1)
Previous ranking: 6 (⇓2)
Result: L 18-16 at Michigan (3 OT)
I talked about the UCLA schedule, but the win over Oregon has to matter. The Ducks have played as well as anyone over the last month. Is UCLA's loss to Michigan worse than BYU's at UCF? No.
The difference between UCLA and 2024 SMU and 2025 Texas A&M is that they won't keep a more deserving team out of the CFP should they beat USC in the Battle of Los Angeles.
7. Texas (9-2)
Previous ranking: 10 (⇑3)
Result: W 45-3 vs. Arkansas
Texas is the only team that has beaten seven FBS teams with a winning record. Only two teams have six such wins. Texas has played a lot of good teams and beaten most of them. The losses to Oklahoma and Florida aren't great, but they also don't hurt much when most other teams have three losses or more.
6. Texas Tech (10-1)
Previous ranking: 7 (⇑1)
Result: W 20-10 at Baylor
This was Tech's worst offensive output of the year, but it was also the best defensive team that they have played so far. It was good for the Red Raiders to prove that they can win a game like this. The Big 12 title goes through Utah, a team that will make Tech really work for it.
5. Wake Forest (10-1)
Previous ranking: 8 (⇑3)
Result: W 50-29 at Georgia Tech
Wake Forest is the first college football team since 2014 with SIX power-4 road wins.
Thus far in 2026 there isn’t even another team with FIVE.
Read that again - they have 2 more power-4 road wins than anyone else in college football.
This should be talked about more than it is when considering WFU’s CFP ranking.
Additionally, Wake has won their last 4 road games by an avg of 30.25 pts.
— Gary Dyksterhouse (@GJDHouse) November 22, 2026
The Yellow Jackets were the first team to score a point on Wake in the first half during the entire month of November. It actually dates back to Halloween. That's how dominant the Deacons have been lately, and it's why they move up the rankings.
Wake's win at Louisville is about even with Texas Tech's wins over Arizona and Houston. Wake's win was on the road. Their loss is much better than Texas Tech's, and they'll get a chance to avenge that loss in two weeks.
4. Miami (FL) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 6 (⇑2)
Result: W 28-20 vs. Virginia Tech
The offense has lost some explosiveness without Malachi Toney, but Darian Mensah has still been a good quarterback without him. Miami also lost TE Elija Lofton early in this one, but hung on for another win. Miami's only loss is on the road against a top-3 team in any sane poll. Having them ranked seventh in the CFP is disingenuous.
3. Notre Dame (10-1)
Previous ranking: 3 ⇔
Result: W 24-3 vs. SMU
What makes this Notre Dame team so good is that it has many different ways to beat you. They run the ball well with three different backs. They play really good defense. CJ Carr is a Heisman candidate for a reason.
Has the schedule been great? No, but neither have most other teams. We have around 40 college football teams that are very average that the media props up because they are in "power" conferences. Notre Dame has actually beaten one of the other good teams. Not many others have.
2. Georgia (10-1)
Previous ranking: 2 ⇔
Result: W 34-6 at (25) South Carolina
Georgia has a strong win over Alabama and has beaten up on the middle of the SEC. Florida, South Carolina, and Oklahoma all have at least one really good win and one apocalyptic loss. Kind of like Georgia...
The difference is that Georgia's loss to Auburn has awakened the Bulldogs and turned them into the best version they can be. We haven't seen a loss do that for many teams with more than one loss.
1. Utah (11-0)
Previous ranking: 1 ⇔
Result: W 38-17 at TCU
We all knew stuffing the bottom of the top 25 with 6-4 SEC teams was simply to bolster its strength of schedule. 4 of Georgia’s 5 top 25 wins are in that bottom bucket.
The committee will continue positioning teams to avoid it, but Utah has a very strong case to be ranked #1. https://t.co/4PLjAljt5r
— TheJollyUte (@TheJollyUte) November 22, 2026
Utah has three wins against ranked teams. They are one quality loss away from being ranked No. 1 in the CFP rankings. Can we all admit that something is very wrong here? I've had Utah at the top since the win over BYU.
That win over BYU is more impressive than Georgia's win over Alabama. The Tide are going to go through the season without beating a ranked team at the end of the regular season.
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