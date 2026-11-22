Mike's college fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 13 of the 2026 CFB season. His top targets and free agent pickups for CFF leagues at RB, WR, TE, QB.
It's rivalry week! It's also Championship Week, so if you made it that far, congratulations. I went down with Elija Lofton early in the Miami game. Let's enjoy the last rivalry week that still has some meaning left to it. We're here to help with our Week 13 college fantasy football waiver wire pickups list.
To help you make your waiver wire bids, we will identify the top running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback free agents to target ahead of Week 13. Pickups are listed in priority order by position, and their Yahoo rostered percentage is in parentheses. This column considers only players under 40% rostered at the time of writing. That means that some of my favorites who were hanging around between 40 and 50% won't be featured this week.
Below, read about key Week 13 waiver wire targets and stashes like Jonaz Walton, Gio Lopez, and Jack Foley. Whether you're looking for production this week or a long-term solution, we'll give you options for any-sized league.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
Week 13 Running Back CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Javian Mallory, Miami (FL) (14%)
Mark Fletcher Jr. scored both rushing touchdowns for the Hurricanes, leaving Mallory with just the yardage totals to prop him up. That was a disappointment, but with Boston College looming as the final game, we may see more of Mallory.
Fletcher is still banged up, and Miami still has hopes of bringing home the ultimate trophy. This backfield is loaded against a weak opponent that can't stop the run.
We'll see Fletcher get some work, but if this game gets out of hand, which it should, we should see more work for Mallory this week.
Damon Ferguson Jr., Pittsburgh (25%)
Pitt got smacked by Louisville, but Ferguson still had 9.8 fantasy points. This is a great matchup with Cal to close the season. The troubles at quarterback still aren't resolved, and this game won't help.
Pitt is already bowl-eligible, so it really doesn't matter if they beat Cal. Ferguson once again out-touched Ja'Kyrian Turner. He should in the final game as well.
THE FRESHMAN GOT LOOSE ?
Damon Ferguson Jr. puts another one up for @Pitt_FB ? https://t.co/P8swL6GBg3
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 18, 2026
Ferguson is a true freshman, and Pitt should give him work, hoping that he sticks around in 2027.
Rodney Fields Jr., Kansas State (17%)
Fields got most of the work out of the Kansas State backfield this week and made the most of it. He carried 28 times for 144 yards and a touchdown.
The Oklahoma State transfer could be just what you need if you are starting an underperforming back or one who is battling injuries. UCF ran all over Iowa State last week. If Fields gets 28 carries again, he's in for another 20 fantasy points.
Jonaz Walton, Notre Dame (8%)
Syracuse is still allowing rushing touchdowns to Boston College. We're still going to see the three-headed running back, and CJ Carr may try to make a final Heisman statement, but once that fun is over, we should see Walton.
The Irish are comfortably in the CFP. All they need is a win and to make it out with healthy players.
Ty Clark III, Wake Forest (24%)
Clark is in a timeshare, but Wake's offense has been so good that it doesn't matter. The Demon Deacons have scored at least 40 points in five straight games. Clark has at least 10 fantasy points in all five of those games and has topped 20 twice.
This isn't a great matchup against Duke, but we saw the Blue Devils struggle against an anemic Clemson offense. Wake needs style points, even with losses in front of them in the standings.
The Big Ten going belly-up only means good things for the SEC, not anyone else.
Week 13 Wide Receiver CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Josh Derry, Central Florida (7%)
Only 2% of you picked up Derry for his astronomical 32.5 fantasy points against Iowa State. He is by far Alonza Barnett III's favorite target. Derry scored three touchdowns last week, and will look ot finish strong against Colorado.
Josh Derry AGAIN for a 65-yard SCORE!
@UCF_Football https://t.co/E3ZqXeh52e
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2026
Calvin Russell III, Syracuse (11%)
Russell has been a key part of the offense since Steve Angeli's return. He caught a staggering 17 passes against North Carolina State in Week 11 and followed that up with another eight receptions against Boston College.
That's back-to-back 100-yard games for Russell. With Syracuse playing from behind against the Irish, Angeli should be throwing the ball a lot on Saturday.
Keshaun Singleton, Auburn (22%)
I have no idea why it took so long for Singleton and Byrum Brown to click at Auburn. They played under the same coaches in the same system last year at South Florida.
Singleton has 19 catches for 311 yards and six touchdowns in the last three games alone. That's good for 76.8 fantasy points. How much have your receivers scored in the last three weeks?
Da'Shawn Martin, Virginia (0%)
Beau Pribula has been searching for a go-to receiver all season long. It's better late than never, right? Martin has 17 receptions for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the last three games.
No one is going to be fighting you for Martin, but if you need WR help, he should score you around a dozen fantasy points.
Que'Sean Brown, Virginia Tech (35%)
Omar Thornton purposely injured Virginia Tech's Que'Sean Brown today and he should have been immediately ejected. The ACC refs are the worst, of course they didn't even throw a flag. Just another reason why rooting for Miami is impossible https://t.co/3XJcm7A5zp
— Knight Life (@UCFlife) November 22, 2026
That tackle caused Brown to leave the game and left a big hole in Virginia Tech's WR room. We're hoping that Brown is good to go for Championship Week since he has scored at least 12 fantasy points in every game since Week 6.
Brown had seven receptions for 94 yards before leaving the game. If he's out there, pick him up in hopes that he plays.
Chas Nimrod, Auburn (3%)
If you can't get Singelton, Nimrod is a decent consolation prize. He has caught a touchdown pass in four straight games and five of the last six games.
Auburn should trail Alabama for much of this game, and the passing attack for Auburn has been excellent in November. It's the Iron Bowl. Anything can happen!
Week 13 Tight End CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Walker Lyons, BYU (37%)
Lyons has 18 receptions for 254 yards in the past four games, but he still hasn't scored a touchdown in that span. It should only be a matter of time with that many targets.
Teams are keying on Legend Glasker, leaving Lyons as a reliable checkdown option. He can be for your fantasy team as well.
Luke Lindenmeyer, Nebraska (6%)
I know that Iowa-Iowa State is ¡El Assico!, but this may be El Assico Jr. This game is almost always decided by tight ends, punters, and field goals. Only tight ends are available in fantasy leagues.
Lindenmeyer has caught at least three passes in every game since Week 3. He has a touchdown in each of the last two games. If Nebraska finds the end zone against Iowa, it will likely be Lindenmeyer who makes it.
Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (39%)
Hasley was in the top five of TE off the board back in August, but he wasn't a part of the Duke offense early in the season. He only scored 12.8 fantasy points the entire month of October.
Since then, Hasley has 17 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns in November. He should close strong against Wake Forest, even if this game is a blowout.
Week 13 Quarterback CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (30%)
Lopez put up 34.76 fantasy points on Georgia Tech in a game that once again wasn't close. Wake Forest has scored at least 30 points in all but the Miami game.
Just watch this pass by Gio Lopez https://t.co/BxpIJUuBkl
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 21, 2026
Lopez has at least 28 fantasy points in five of the last six games. He can win you a championship. I promise.
Noah Fifita, Arizona (40%)
Fifita was the most added quarterback last week, and he didn't disappoint. Fifita racked up 32.72 fantasy points against Kansas State. He faces a similarly easy matchup in the Territory Cup this week.
Texas Tech is the only team to hold Fifita under 20 fantasy points this season. He's about as reliable as you can get.
Isaiah Marshall, Kansas (4%)
Marshall put up 28.44 fantasy points in the near-upset of No. 10 BYU this week. He has at least 90 rushing yards in three straight games and four of the last five.
If you wonder why Kansas is enjoying a late-season surge, it's because of Marshall. This is the guy that Jim Harbaugh offered a scholarship to at Michigan when he was 12 years old. Believe the hype. Marshall is a stud and can carry your team in the final.