Mike's Week 13 college football betting picks against the spread for Tuesday, November 24 through Friday, November 27, 2026. Free CFB betting predictions, odds analysis, and ATS picks from RotoBaller.
We have made it to rivalry week. The grandeur and five straight days of college football without interference from the NFL during opening week are great, but nothing beats all 138 teams in action in the same week. We have 69 games this week, and most of them are rivalries.
We better enjoy this because rivalry week will mean significantly less going forward with the bloated playoff that no one asked for. 16 of the 69 games take place before Saturday. We'll get to those picks here before the grand regular season finale on Saturday.
If you have questions about any of these games, you can jump into our Discord channel, and I can try to help you out. You can also reach out to me on X at @mikemarteny.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
CFB Betting Picks for Week 13
I will pick every college football game every week. Not a top five. Not a top 10. All of them. Big deal, right? Lots of people make picks. Well, I do them all against the spread. I take the odds for each game, average them across all Vegas casinos, and round to the nearest half. There will be no ties here. Ties are for the other (European) football.
You should know who you're listening to. I've been doing this since 2014, and I have most of my record available for viewing here. This can help you determine which teams I usually pick correctly or incorrectly.
I've had trouble finding the 2019 and 2020 articles, so the page is still under construction. All of the picks from 2014-2018 and 2021-2025 are accurate and accounted for. The all-time totals are still under construction, but I will omit 2019 and 2020 for now.
If any of you know how to recover old WordPress documents or how to get back into broken internet links, I would love to hear from you. Ideally, I would like to make my stats as complete as possible.
Let's tackle the 16 picks before the Saturday games before we check out the results of Week 12.
Kent State at Eastern Michigan (-5.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
EMU's furious comeback against Western has spirits high. I went against both of these last week and won a pretty penny from it. The thing is, I'm not sure that this is an overreaction.
Pick: Eastern Michigan -5.5
Miami (OH) at Western Michigan (-6.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Miami's defense is playing well, but I still think Western wins by a touchdown.
Pick: Western Michigan -6.5
TCU at (11) Texas Tech (-14.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
That half is enough to push me to the other side.
Pick: TCU +14.5
Nebraska at (13) Iowa (-4.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Another streak starts for Nebraska here.
Pick: Iowa -4.5
Mississippi State at (25) Mississippi (-18.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
I feel like fans deserved a Kamario Taylor vs. Trinidad Chambliss matchup. Unfortunately, we get this.
This is still the Egg Bowl. This feels like too many points.
Pick: Mississippi State +18.5
Tulsa at UTSA (-1.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Man, I hate it when Vegas pays attention. I was hoping Tulsa would be favored because UTSA is money at home.
Pick: UTSA -1.5
Buffalo (-7.5) at Akron
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
Is this still midweek MACtion? No matter, Akron can't stop the run.
Pick: Buffalo -7.5
Toledo (-3.5) at Ohio
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Ohio is 0-5 against the spread with two outright losses in the last five games.
Pick: Toledo -3.5
Appalachian State at South Alabama (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
This feels like easy money, but every time it does, App State bites me.
Pick: South Alabama -3.5
(23) Florida (-5.5) at Florida State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Was Florida State looking ahead last week? Do they have anything left to play for? This is a rivalry, and I don't trust it.
Pick: Florida -5.5
Temple at Memphis (-17.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Ugh, I don't like the half. Then again, Temple just lost to Rice.
Pick: Memphis -17.5
North Dakota State (-9.5) at San Jose State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This feels like a statement game for NDSU.
Pick: North Dakota State -9.5
Air Force at New Mexico (-6.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Is Luke Moga going to make that much of a difference? I'm not sure.
Pick: Air Force +6.5
(5) Texas (-11.5) at Texas A&M
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Texas stomped the Aggies last year, and they are worse this year.
Pick: Texas -11.5
Minnesota at Wisconsin (-7.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Colton Joseph looked great last week, but this is a dangerous rivalry game.
Pick: Minnesota +7.5
West Virginia at (2) Utah (-22.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Devon Dampier vs. Michael Hawkins Jr. is going to be great. So great that this is too many points.
Pick: West Virginia +22.5
CFB Betting Picks - Week 12 Results
I promised transparency, and you will get it, warts and all. I don't like to be wrong, but I will admit when I am. Why listen to someone if they won't admit the good or the bad?
You can track my wins and losses on this sheet. I have everything updated from 2014-18 and 2021-present. I'm still looking for missing articles from 2019 and 2020 to get a running total of all of my picks. Winners against the spread will be in bold. My results will follow.
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan (-14.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The Broncos were up 31-7 at halftime, so yeah, I'm a little torqued.
Ball State at Ohio (-11.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Ball State may still be losing, but Keldric Luster is at least making it interesting. It took 21 points in the fourth quarter for Ohio to come back and win this.
Miami (OH) (-9.5) at Kent State: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Miami should have turned to Drew Bellisari right after David McComb went down.
Akron at Massachusetts (-3.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
I should have come back and changed this once Pop Watson was ruled out. What a season this could have been for UMass. It was still their most successful season as an FBS team, but it will sting missing a bowl game.
Central Michigan at Buffalo (-1.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Why should you watch MACtion, other than the fact that it's more college football? This. This is why you watch MACtion.
This was:
?The longest punt in school history
?The longest FBS punt in four years
? A play-by-play bucket list item I didn’t know existed
?Made me feel things I didn’t know a punt could https://t.co/LcvRCfv93b
— Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) November 19, 2026
Rice at Temple (-2.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
I guarantee you that this was the best football game on Thursday night. Hey, it was even at an NFL Stadium!
RICE SCORES A 30-YARD TOUCHDOWN WITH 6 SECONDS LEFT TO STUN TEMPLE
JACURRI BROWN, A QUARTERBACK, MADE THE CATCH. https://t.co/xZCz7oCtp2
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 20, 2026
Iowa State at Central Florida (-2.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Aiden Flora was a big problem for UCF. Josh Derry was a bigger problem for Iowa State.
Josh Derry gets his THIRD touchdown of the night and @UCF_Football extends their lead! https://t.co/mCQENeFhIq
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2026
Clemson at Duke (-12.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Trent Pearman in his first career start beat the team with the best running back in college football. Makes perfect sense...
Bowling Green at Toledo (-15.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
We've been waiting for that from the Toledo defense. Of course it happens in this great rivalry. How many other rivals have a one-ton rocket at their stadium aimed at their rival?
(16) Oregon (-15.5) at Michigan State: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I've had it with the pearl clutchers about running up the score. Of course they ran up the score!
We have an unelected committee who has secret metrics that only they know the parameters of picking teams for a playoff. I would run up the score too! You've created this. Live with the "poor sportsmanship."
UTEP at Air Force (-22.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This was the easiest money of the weekend and I didn't max it out.
New Mexico (-7.5) at Wyoming: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This is a different New Mexico team with Luke Moga at quarterback, but Wyoming's defense was almost as good.
(10) BYU (-5.5) at Kansas: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I had a feeling this might happen. Isaiah Marshall is going to make Kansas a really dangerous team next year.
(11) Wake Forest (-20.5) at Georgia Tech: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
You can't always measure a team by wins and losses. You measure them by how many teams want to play them. Do you really think anyone wants to play Wake right now?
(14) Ohio State (-3.5) at Nebraska: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Nebraska fans finally got one.
3,717 days between ranked wins.
Incredible day for that program ? https://t.co/0HWd7BvnfM
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 21, 2026
This ends the string of 31 consecutive losses to ranked teams for Nebraska. They earned this. Not to mention that Ohio State has run it up on them several times in the last 10 years, especially in Lincoln.
Vanderbilt at (24) Florida (-13.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This was a tough one for Vandy, but the officials have been VERY clear about playing without a helmet. Yeah, it wasn't Curtis's fault, but it is correct in the way that the rule is written.
One of the more bizarre things I've seen in a football game, and one of the dumber rules I've seen in football.
- Jared Curtis easily gets the first down
- helmet pops off before he gets the first down, so he's down short
- Vandy gets a turnover on downs, Florida scores and now has all the momentum.
Genuienly mind boggling.
— Random SEC (@therandomsec) November 21, 2026
Colorado at Cincinnati (-3.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Isaac Wilson is a lot better than he was a month ago. So is the Colorado defense. Too bad that the season didnt' start in May.
Syracuse (-2.5) at Boston College: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Bo MacCormack was an unstoppable force, and Malachi Nelson struggled. Same old Syracuse.
Northwestern (-2.5) at Minnesota: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
It all went sideways when Aiden Chiles got hurt, but Northwestern still made some significant strides this year.
Wisconsin (-5.5) at Purdue: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Colton Joseph was really mad about being benched...
Colton Joseph 66 yard QB run
41-10 #Badgers https://t.co/UoD5WpA2ih
— Carter Lowe (@carterl0we) November 21, 2026
East Carolina at Army (-6.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I knew that this line was bogus, but I didn't expect just 16 total points either.
Memphis (-3.5) at Navy: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I knew better. Jackson Gutierrez now leads FBS in rushing attempts after 35 carries in this game.
North Texas (-6.5) at Tulane: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
I missed the Tayven Jackson news, otherwise there's no way I would have bet on the Mean Green.
North Carolina at Virginia (-1.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Don't blame Travis Burgess. He did a great job. This one was on the defense.
(20) Houston (-8.5) at West Virginia: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Keisean Henderson did a great job. Even the Houston defense did a solid job. They still didn't cover...
Western Kentucky at Liberty (-16.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This was another spot where the bettors were fooled by the Vegas overreaction.
Charlotte at Tulsa (-22.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
That Tulsa offense is unstoppable right now.
Missouri State at Jacksonville State (-10.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Unfortunately, Missouri State won't be going to another bowl this year. Losing Henry Belin IV for a few games really hurt them.
Middle Tennessee State (-5.5) at Sam Houston: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
Landyn Locke was finally replaced by Mason Holtzclaw. That was the move for the Bearkats to keep this close.
(15) Iowa (-8.5) at Illinois: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I'm glad that I left the under alone. I should have left the whole thing alone.
South Florida (-1.5) at Florida Atlantic: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Everyone should have seen this coming.
Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian State (-13.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This should count as a loss...
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (-10.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
It's Lunch time! Will it still be Lunch time in Lafayette in 2027?
Delaware (-3.5) at New Mexico State: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
This was free money. Nick Minicucci threw five touchdowns in this one.
Florida International at Kennesaw State (-3.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
It wasn't a bad game for JJ Kohl, but the FIU defense, among the top units in FBS for the first six weeks of the season, was gutted by Boogie Woods III.
(4) UCLA (-3.5) at Michigan: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
We have the circle of suck in two conferences this year. The two conferences that the major network tell us are better than everyone else.
We did it, gang.
The Big Ten Circle is closed. https://t.co/bsWoen1177
— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 22, 2026
Arkansas at (5) Texas (-20.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I know that it's just Arkansas, but this was a statement for Texas after Arkansas punished South Carolina.
(8) Indiana (-7.5) at Washington: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Maybe benching a guy with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions was a bad idea after all.
LSU (-1.5) at (9) Tennessee: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
This line was totally bogus. Will the Vols finally get the credit that Alabama and Ole Miss have enjoyed all season for beating LSU? Don't bet on it...
Guy on Tik Tok made this and I’m laughing till I cried….
????
TT Foresomesgolf https://t.co/s3VbROyNsj
— Jon (@JonScast) November 16, 2026
(12) Texas Tech (-3.5) at Baylor: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
I really didn't think that Texas Tech could win a game like this. It could come in handy if they have to play Utah.
North Carolina State at Florida State (-10.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Mike Norvell probably needed to be fired, but it broke this Florida State team the rest of the way.
Rutgers at Penn State (-24.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Matt Campbell should have stayed in Iowa City. Losing to Rutgers is the kind of thing that gets you fired.
Penn State won't fire him in Year 1, but he has lost the fans already.
Old Dominion at Connecticut (-13.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Quinn Henicle is likely done at Old Dominion. This should be Jaxon Potter's job now.
Texas A&M at (22) Oklahoma (-7.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Ben Arbuckle wasted a generationally good defense. Oklahoma would be 9-2 if Jason Witten were calling plays all season.
Northern Illinois at North Dakota State (-24.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I should have known better.
Georgia Southern (-8.5) at Troy: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I should have maxed this out. I knew that it was off.
Georgia State at Marshall (-2.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
It wasn't an outright win, but I'll take it.
South Alabama (-3.5) at Southern Mississippi: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
It took a miracle for USA to win this.
Washington State at Texas State (-11.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
It's back to irrelevance for the Cougars this week.
Maryland at (18) USC (-17.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Maryland is going to be an interesting job this coaching cycle. They have some solid pieces there.
Virginia Tech at (7) Miami (FL) (-20.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This was a terrible game by Darian Mensah's standards. Miami still won.
(19) Arizona (-7.5) at Kansas State: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
Arizona needed overtime to beat a bad Kansas State team...
UNLV (-6.5) at San Jose State: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
I can't trust UNLV anymore. This is ridiculous.
Arkansas State at Louisiana Tech (-13.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Blake Baker is showing off for some Power 4 team looking for a QB next year.
??????'.
▪️ Career-High 5 Touchdowns Accounted For
▪️ Career-High 4 Passing Touchdowns
▪️ Team-High 47 Rushing Yards & Touchdown
@Blake_Baker10 | @LATechFB | @SunBeltFB https://t.co/zwQq3DffEg
— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) November 23, 2026
(1) Georgia (-15.5) at (21) South Carolina: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Losing to Auburn unlocked something in this team. They might be the team to beat...but still shouldn't be ranked ahead of Utah.
SMU at (6) Notre Dame (-20.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This was total domination and the Irish barely covered.
(16) Kentucky at Missouri (-5.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
That's what happens when teams like LSU and Texas A&M get artificially inflated in the preseason. They trick everyone into thinking Kentucky is good.
Pittsburgh at (23) Louisville (-13.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Pitt is 1-5 since losing Mason Heintschel. This wouldn't be a bowl team if he hadn't played this year.
Stanford (-2.5) at California: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
OUR. AXE. https://t.co/aAuF4NKYW4
— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) November 22, 2026
See? I told you that this was more entertaining than the Super Bowl.
Colorado State at Fresno State (-20.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
This defense is wasting a great season by Hauss Hejny.
UTSA (-6.5) at UAB: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I was nervous about this one for a good reason. UTSA is stil in the CFP hunt, but I don't want them in a road game. They are not a playoff team on the road.
(2) Utah (-6.5) at TCU: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
This game was tied with just over six minutes left. Tell me that Devon Dampier doesn't deserve to be in New York.
San Diego State at (17) Boise State (-17.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I didn't expect an outright win. This is the best defensive game that we've seen from the Aztecs this season.
Oklahoma State (-2.5) at Arizona State: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Can you believe it? Drew Mestemaker didn't throw a touchdown and Oklahoma State still won!
Utah State at Oregon State (-9.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Jesse Legree is slowing down since teams are trying to take him out of the game. It will be interesting to see if Oregon State can scheme for this.
Hawaii at Nevada (-4.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I don't know how a team who throws as much as Hawaii does can score so few points.
College Football Betting Season Results
This was more like it! I finally had a good week, going 40-26. That puts my season total at 332-364.
The weekly totals follow the bet. Season totals are in parentheses.
1. 3-2 (32-27) = 5
2. 18-8 (121-133) = -24
3. 12-7 (122-115) = 21
4. 3-5 (40-59) = -76
5. 4-3 (17-28) = -55
I gained 33 points this week, but I'm still down 129 points on the season. It's better than it was, but still not acceptable.
More College Football Analysis
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