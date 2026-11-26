2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 12 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 12.
It's a loaded slate of NFL action with all 32 teams in play, meaning there are more options for starting lineups this week. That's good news, but it can also make fantasy managers have to decide between several viable flex pieces. We're here to help you lock in those lineups with our Week 12 fantasy football rankings for all positions. Below, see where Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jordyn Tyson, Cam Skattebo, D'Andre Swift, Jakobi Meyers, and Omarion Hampton stand for the holiday slate!
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|1
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|7
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|2
|8
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|2
|9
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|10
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|2
|11
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|12
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|13
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|2
|14
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|15
|George Pickens
|WR
|2
|16
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|17
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|18
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|3
|19
|Parker Washington
|WR
|3
|20
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|3
|21
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|22
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|23
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|3
|24
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|25
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|26
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|4
|27
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|4
|28
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|29
|Blake Corum
|RB
|4
|30
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|31
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|4
|32
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|33
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|34
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|4
|35
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|36
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|37
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|38
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|39
|Chris Olave
|WR
|5
|40
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|41
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|42
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|43
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|44
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|45
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|46
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|47
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|5
|48
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|5
|49
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|5
|50
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|51
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|52
|Drake London
|WR
|5
|53
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|54
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|55
|George Kittle
|TE
|6
|56
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|57
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|58
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|59
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|60
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|6
|61
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|6
|62
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|63
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|64
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|7
|65
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|66
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|67
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|68
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|69
|David Montgomery
|RB
|7
|70
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|71
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|72
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|73
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|7
|74
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|7
|75
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|76
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|77
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|78
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|7
|79
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|80
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|81
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|7
|82
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|7
|83
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|7
|84
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|85
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|7
|86
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|8
|87
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|88
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|8
|89
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|8
|90
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|8
|91
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|92
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|93
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|8
|94
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|95
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|96
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|8
|97
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|8
|98
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|99
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|8
|100
|Bam Knight
|RB
|8
|101
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|8
|102
|Tank Dell
|WR
|9
|103
|Justice Hill
|RB
|9
|104
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|9
|105
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|9
|106
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|107
|Woody Marks
|RB
|9
|108
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|9
|109
|Malik Washington
|WR
|9
|110
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|9
|111
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|112
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|113
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|9
|114
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|115
|Will Shipley
|RB
|9
|116
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|117
|Darren Waller
|TE
|9
|118
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|9
|119
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|120
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|9
|121
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|10
|122
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|10
|123
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|124
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|10
|125
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|126
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|10
|127
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|10
|128
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|129
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|130
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|131
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|10
|132
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|133
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|10
|134
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|135
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|136
|Evan Engram
|TE
|10
|137
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|138
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|10
|139
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|10
|140
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|141
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|142
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|11
|143
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|144
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|11
|145
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|11
|146
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|11
|147
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|11
|148
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|11
|149
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|150
|Tai Felton
|WR
|11
|151
|Savion Williams
|WR
|11
|152
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|153
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|154
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|155
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|11
|156
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|11
|157
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|158
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|11
|159
|Cade Otton
|TE
|11
|160
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|161
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|11
|162
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|11
|163
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|11
|164
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|11
|165
|Jack Bech
|WR
|11
|166
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|11
|167
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|168
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|12
|169
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|12
|170
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|12
|171
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|12
|172
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|173
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|12
|174
|Noah Fant
|TE
|12
|175
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|12
|176
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|177
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|12
|178
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|179
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|12
|180
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|181
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|182
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|12
|183
|Rachaad White
|RB
|12
|184
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|185
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|186
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|187
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|188
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|189
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|190
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|12
|191
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|192
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|12
|193
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|194
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|12
|195
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|12
|196
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|12
|197
|Chris Bell
|WR
|12
|198
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|12
|199
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|200
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|13
|201
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|13
|202
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|13
|203
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|13
|204
|Davis Allen
|TE
|13
|205
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|13
|206
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|13
|207
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|13
|208
|David Njoku
|TE
|13
|209
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|210
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|13
|211
|Deion Burks
|WR
|13
|212
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|13
|213
|Noah Gray
|TE
|13
|214
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|215
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|216
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|13
|217
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|218
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|219
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|13
|220
|Drew Sample
|TE
|13
|221
|Zay Jones
|WR
|13
|222
|Colbie Young
|WR
|13
|223
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|224
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|225
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|226
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|13
|227
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|14
|228
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|14
|229
|John Metchie III
|WR
|14
|230
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|14
|231
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|14
|232
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|14
|233
|Myles Price
|WR
|14
|234
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|235
|Sam Roush
|TE
|14
|236
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|14
|237
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|238
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|14
|239
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|14
|240
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|14
|241
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|14
|242
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|243
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|14
|244
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|14
|245
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|246
|Cody White
|WR
|14
|247
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|14
|248
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|249
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|250
|Jack Endries
|TE
|14
|251
|Michael Carter
|RB
|14
|252
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|14
|253
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|254
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|14
|255
|Tyrell Shavers
|WR
|14
|256
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|14
|257
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|258
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|15
|259
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|15
|260
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|15
|261
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|15
|262
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|15
|263
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|264
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|15
|265
|Keleki Latu
|TE
|15
|266
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|267
|Lan Larison
|RB
|15
|268
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|15
|269
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|15
|270
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|15
|271
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|15
|272
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|273
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|274
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|275
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|276
|Nate Carter
|RB
|15
|277
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|278
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|15
|279
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|280
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|281
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|282
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|283
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|284
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|285
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|286
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|287
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|288
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|289
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|290
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|291
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|292
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|293
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|15
|294
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|295
|Bo Nix
|QB
|15
|296
|Cam Ward
|QB
|15
|297
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|15
|298
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|15
|299
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|15
|300
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|301
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|302
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|303
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|304
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|305
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|16
|306
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|307
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|16
|308
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|16
|309
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|310
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|16
|311
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|16
|312
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|313
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|314
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|315
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|316
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|317
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|318
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|319
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|320
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|321
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|322
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|323
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|324
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|325
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|326
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|327
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|328
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|329
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|330
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|331
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|332
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|333
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|334
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|335
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|336
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|337
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|338
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|339
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|340
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|341
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|342
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|343
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|344
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|345
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|346
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|347
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|348
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|349
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|350
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|351
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|352
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|353
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|354
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|355
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|356
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|357
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|358
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|359
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|360
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|361
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|362
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|363
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|364
|Riley Patterson
|K
|18
|365
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|366
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|18
|367
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|368
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|369
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|370
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|371
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|372
|Brandon McManus
|K
|18
|373
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|374
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|375
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 12 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) was listed as a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. Marks wasn't able to practice at all last week before getting ruled out for Thursday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. The full practice session to begin the week means that Marks is trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol before getting back on the field. David Montgomery returned last Thursday and rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries during the win over the Colts. Even if Marks does play, his fantasy value is going to take a hit with Montgomery back in the mix.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Head coach Jesse Minter said Henry was limited to begin the week after being placed in the league's concussion protocol. He noted that Henry is expected to be available for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Henry cleared the five-step protocol after being checked for a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. It sounds like Henry is still dealing with a few symptoms to begin this week. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week. If he does miss time, Justice Hill would take over as the lead back for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is on pace for a record-breaking season to this point in 2026, as he's racked up 1,502 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns on 267 touches across 10 games. Gibbs has logged at least 25 touches in seven contests and scored multiple touchdowns in five of 10 appearances.
In Week 12, Detroit is set to host the Chicago Bears. The Bears have been strong against the run this season, ranking seventh in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (940) and 12th in rushing touchdowns allowed (8). Still, Gibbs profiles as the centerpiece of the Lions offense and should get plenty of chances to produce as both a rusher and a receiver. Gibbs profiles as a high-end RB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 12.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow, left hand) appeared on the team's injury report on Wednesday with left elbow and left hand injuries, but he logged a full practice session. The Commanders conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so the report was estimated.
Daniels appears to be trending in the right direction and does seem to be in danger of missing a Week 12 road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Daniels led Washington to a 22-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11, throwing for 289 yards and rushing for 55 yards. In eight appearances in 2026, Daniels has completed 161 out of 248 passes (64.9%) for 1,788 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has added 48 carries for 335 rushing yards and two additional scores on the ground.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Across 10 games in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.8% of his pass attempts for 2,716 yards, 20 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Goff had his most efficient game of the season in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 278 yards on just 28 attempts.
However, the 32-year-old's pass volume has been trending downward, as he's now thrown fewer than 30 passes in three out of his last four games. In Week 12, the Lions will host a Chicago Bears defense that currently ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7) but 13th in total passing yards allowed (2,342). Goff could be forced to turn to the air if Chicago's offense has its way with the Detroit defense, but fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations for Goff's pass volume. He profiles as a low-end fantasy QB1 in Week 12.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lines up for a smash spot in this week's divisional tilt with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Williams' output in the team's Week 11 win over the Saints wasn't ideal for fantasy, but he still completed 65% of his passes en route to a fifth straight win. Chicago's defense was the driving force instead, while the offense sputtered on third downs (42%). The Washington, D.C. native gets a chance to get right this Thursday in a Lions defense that's fared far better against opponents' ground games than their passing attacks.
Detroit has been a pass funnel, and fantasy QBs have averaged the second-most points per game against the unit. It's true Williams' performance has worked out better for the Bears than for owners, though he sits favorably ahead of an outing that features Week 12's highest implied point total (55.5). He's RotoBaller's QB5 for the road matchup.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Smith-Njigba didn't leave with an injury during the team's last game in Week 10, so it's possible that he suffered the injury during practice. Because the star receiver is coming off a bye week, the team may just be exercising caution by managing his workload leading up to Week 12. He will have two more practice sessions on Thursday and Friday to get ready for a huge divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Smith-Njigba has been the undisputed overall WR1 this year, catching 79 passes for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns through 10 games. His next trip to the end zone will set a new career-high for single-season touchdowns, and he's also on pace to post a career-best mark in receptions and receiving yards. He had 102 yards and a touchdown in his last game against the Niners, and he should continue to be deployed as a high-end WR1 in fantasy football as long as the ankle issue doesn't get any worse.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle) was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned yet. Flowers might've picked up the injury during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The Ravens are likely just being cautious to begin the week. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this ankle injury throughout the rest of the week ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans. He played 88 percent of the offensive snaps this past weekend, hauling in eight receptions for 97 yards in the loss. It doesn't sound like the ankle injury is impacting his performance too much right now.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Across 10 games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 36 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns on 57 targets. The 25-year-old's target volume and overall production consistency remain less reliable than most fantasy managers would like. However, Williams is also averaging 17 yards per reception for the third consecutive season and has recorded all six of his touchdown catches in Detroit's last five games. In Week 12, the Lions will host a Chicago Bears defense that currently ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7).
Chicago has also been highly susceptible to surrendering big plays through the air, as they are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the most 40-plus-yard pass plays allowed (12). Williams' profile always carries risk, but he profiles as a WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 12.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has struggled since his team's Week 6 bye, recording just 12 catches for 161 yards on 22 targets over his last five games. However, the 25-year-old started to show signs of a potential breakthrough in Week 11, recording three catches for 62 yards on six targets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In Week 12, LaPorta and the Lions will take on the Chicago Bears. While Detroit has shifted to a more run-heavy approach lately, the Lions may need to take to the air early and often to keep up with Chicago's high-powered offense. His profile carries risk, but LaPorta's past production and his potentially favorable game script against the Bears make him a must-start tight end for fantasy managers in Week 12.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is poised to rebound in this week's divisional clash with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Loveland found the end zone in Week 11's win over New Orleans, salvaging an otherwise unproductive day. The second-year pro suffered statistically against an inspired Saints defense. On the bright side, he was still among the team's target leaders, although it was an undesirable outcome in what should have been a smash spot. Loveland and the offense will get a shot at redemption this Thursday with a susceptible Detroit secondary on tap.
On the season, the Lions' defense has been a friendly matchup for pass attacks, while ranking as the most favorable for fantasy tight ends (19.6 points per game). Owners shouldn't be deterred by the previous down week, as the former tenth-overall pick retains his place as a top asset at the position. Loveland is RotoBaller's PPR TE3 for the road outing.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving due to thumb and ankle injuries that sidelined him a week ago against the Miami Dolphins. If healthy enough to suit up for the Holiday tilt, Kincaid will look to rebound after what has been a slow stretch, even before his ailments forced him out last week.
He has totaled just five receptions for 86 yards over his last two outings and goes up against a Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that allowed Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to record nine receptions that went for just 54 yards a week ago, an average of six yards per reception. Kincaid is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked tight end and is projected to score just seven fantasy points against the Chiefs.
Jake Bates, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been steady in 2026, converting 17 of 19 field goal attempts and all 33 of his extra-point tries. In Week 12, Bates and the Lions will host the Chicago Bears in a game that could turn into a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair.
The Lions currently rank 5th in the NFL in scoring offense (28.8 points per game), while the Bears rank 8th (26.2). The game will also be played inside a dome at Ford Field, removing any potential weather concerns for Bates from the equation. Bates profiles as a mid-tier top-12 kicker for fantasy managers against Chicago on Thanksgiving Day.
Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is an excellent fantasy option when his team squares off against the hosting Detroit Lions this Thursday. Santos banged through both of his field-goal attempts in a 21-13 win over the Saints on Sunday. However, he notched a rare miss on a second-quarter extra point attempt.
It was just his second misfire since the start of the 2024 campaign. New Orleans did well to knock Chicago off track in Week 11, but the hope is for a big-time bounce-back when lining up with Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Lions' defense has played better lately, though it has been against weaker competition. Chicago should test the unit, and Santos sits favorably ahead of a matchup with the week's highest over/under (55.5). The 35-year-old is RotoBaller's K6 in what projects to be an exciting game.
Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass saw his run of perfection on field goals come to an end this past week, when he missed a 54-yard field goal attempt during a win over the Miami Dolphins. Still, Bass rebounded with two successful attempts to end the game, one from 40 yards and the other from 28 yards.
Bass has made 24 of his 25 attempts on the season and will look to rebound with another clean effort against the heated rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, which will be the first-ever Thanksgiving game hosted by the Bills. Bass is RotoBaller's ninth-ranked kicker and is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Kansas City.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jordyn Tyson, Cam Skattebo, D'Andre Swift, Jakobi Meyers, Omarion Hampton. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jordyn Tyson, Cam Skattebo, D'Andre Swift, Jakobi Meyers, Omarion Hampton:
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