2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 12 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 12.
Want to know where key quarterbacks on the start-sit bubble, such as Cam Ward, Deshaun Watson, Fernando Mendoza, Bo Nix, Kirk Cousins, Mason Rudolph, and Tyler Shough stand for Week 12? You have come to the right place ahead of must-win matchups! Below, check out our Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|3
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|4
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|6
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|2
|7
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|3
|8
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|9
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|10
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|11
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|12
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|13
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|4
|14
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|4
|15
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|16
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|17
|Cam Ward
|QB
|5
|18
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|19
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|5
|20
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|5
|21
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|22
|Bryce Young
|QB
|5
|23
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|5
|24
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|6
|25
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|26
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|6
|27
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|28
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|6
|29
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|6
|30
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|31
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|6
|32
|Josh Johnson
|QB
Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow, left hand) appeared on the team's injury report on Wednesday with left elbow and left hand injuries, but he logged a full practice session. The Commanders conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so the report was estimated.
Daniels appears to be trending in the right direction and does seem to be in danger of missing a Week 12 road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Daniels led Washington to a 22-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11, throwing for 289 yards and rushing for 55 yards. In eight appearances in 2026, Daniels has completed 161 out of 248 passes (64.9%) for 1,788 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has added 48 carries for 335 rushing yards and two additional scores on the ground.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Across 10 games in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.8% of his pass attempts for 2,716 yards, 20 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Goff had his most efficient game of the season in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 278 yards on just 28 attempts.
However, the 32-year-old's pass volume has been trending downward, as he's now thrown fewer than 30 passes in three out of his last four games. In Week 12, the Lions will host a Chicago Bears defense that currently ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7) but 13th in total passing yards allowed (2,342). Goff could be forced to turn to the air if Chicago's offense has its way with the Detroit defense, but fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations for Goff's pass volume. He profiles as a low-end fantasy QB1 in Week 12.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lines up for a smash spot in this week's divisional tilt with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Williams' output in the team's Week 11 win over the Saints wasn't ideal for fantasy, but he still completed 65% of his passes en route to a fifth straight win. Chicago's defense was the driving force instead, while the offense sputtered on third downs (42%). The Washington, D.C. native gets a chance to get right this Thursday in a Lions defense that's fared far better against opponents' ground games than their passing attacks.
Detroit has been a pass funnel, and fantasy QBs have averaged the second-most points per game against the unit. It's true Williams' performance has worked out better for the Bears than for owners, though he sits favorably ahead of an outing that features Week 12's highest implied point total (55.5). He's RotoBaller's QB5 for the road matchup.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Ward, Deshaun Watson, Fernando Mendoza, Bo Nix, Kirk Cousins, Mason Rudolph, Tyler Shough. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Cam Ward, Deshaun Watson, Fernando Mendoza, Bo Nix, Kirk Cousins, Mason Rudolph, Tyler Shough:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.