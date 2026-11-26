2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 12 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 12.
Some popular and trending names on the start-sit bubble this week include Caleb Douglas, DJ Moore, Jordyn Tyson, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Coker, Antonio Williams, and Jakobi Meyers. If you're wondering whether you should start one of those players, or anyone in the deep pool of wideouts during Thanksgiving week, we're here to help with our Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|1
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|2
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|6
|2
|5
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|10
|2
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|14
|2
|7
|George Pickens
|WR
|15
|2
|8
|Parker Washington
|WR
|19
|2
|9
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|23
|3
|10
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|24
|3
|11
|Christian Watson
|WR
|28
|3
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|30
|3
|13
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|31
|3
|14
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|35
|3
|15
|Chris Olave
|WR
|39
|4
|16
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|40
|4
|17
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|42
|4
|18
|DJ Moore
|WR
|43
|4
|19
|Mike Evans
|WR
|44
|4
|20
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|45
|4
|21
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|50
|5
|22
|Drake London
|WR
|52
|5
|23
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|54
|5
|24
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|56
|5
|25
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|57
|5
|26
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|58
|5
|27
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|62
|5
|28
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|65
|5
|29
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|66
|5
|30
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|67
|5
|31
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|70
|6
|32
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|71
|6
|33
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|72
|6
|34
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|73
|6
|35
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|74
|7
|36
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|77
|7
|37
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|79
|7
|38
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|86
|8
|39
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|89
|8
|40
|Josh Downs
|WR
|91
|8
|41
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|92
|8
|42
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|93
|8
|43
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|96
|8
|44
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|97
|8
|45
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|99
|8
|46
|Tank Dell
|WR
|102
|8
|47
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|104
|8
|48
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|106
|8
|49
|Malik Washington
|WR
|109
|8
|50
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|111
|8
|51
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|113
|8
|52
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|118
|8
|53
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|119
|8
|54
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|120
|8
|55
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|121
|8
|56
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|122
|8
|57
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|124
|8
|58
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|126
|8
|59
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|127
|8
|60
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|129
|9
|61
|Tre Harris
|WR
|130
|9
|62
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|133
|9
|63
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|137
|9
|64
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|139
|9
|65
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|141
|9
|66
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|143
|9
|67
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|145
|9
|68
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|146
|9
|69
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|147
|9
|70
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|148
|9
|71
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|149
|9
|72
|Tai Felton
|WR
|150
|9
|73
|Savion Williams
|WR
|151
|9
|74
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|153
|9
|75
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|154
|10
|76
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|156
|10
|77
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|157
|10
|78
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|158
|10
|79
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|160
|10
|80
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|163
|10
|81
|Jack Bech
|WR
|165
|10
|82
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|170
|10
|83
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|171
|10
|84
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|172
|10
|85
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|173
|10
|86
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|175
|10
|87
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|177
|10
|88
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|178
|10
|89
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|179
|10
|90
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|181
|11
|91
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|184
|11
|92
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|185
|11
|93
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|187
|11
|94
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|188
|11
|95
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|190
|11
|96
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|191
|11
|97
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|193
|11
|98
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|194
|11
|99
|Chris Bell
|WR
|197
|11
|100
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|199
|11
|101
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|200
|11
|102
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|201
|11
|103
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|207
|11
|104
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|209
|11
|105
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|210
|12
|106
|Deion Burks
|WR
|211
|12
|107
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|218
|12
|108
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|219
|12
|109
|Zay Jones
|WR
|221
|12
|110
|Colbie Young
|WR
|222
|12
|111
|Tory Horton
|WR
|223
|12
|112
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|225
|12
|113
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|227
|12
|114
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|228
|12
|115
|John Metchie III
|WR
|229
|12
|116
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|231
|12
|117
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|232
|12
|118
|Myles Price
|WR
|233
|12
|119
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|238
|12
|120
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|240
|13
|121
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|241
|13
|122
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|243
|13
|123
|Cody White
|WR
|246
|13
|124
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|254
|13
|125
|Tyrell Shavers
|WR
|255
|13
|126
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|257
|13
|127
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|269
|13
|128
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|273
Week 12 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Smith-Njigba didn't leave with an injury during the team's last game in Week 10, so it's possible that he suffered the injury during practice. Because the star receiver is coming off a bye week, the team may just be exercising caution by managing his workload leading up to Week 12. He will have two more practice sessions on Thursday and Friday to get ready for a huge divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Smith-Njigba has been the undisputed overall WR1 this year, catching 79 passes for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns through 10 games. His next trip to the end zone will set a new career-high for single-season touchdowns, and he's also on pace to post a career-best mark in receptions and receiving yards. He had 102 yards and a touchdown in his last game against the Niners, and he should continue to be deployed as a high-end WR1 in fantasy football as long as the ankle issue doesn't get any worse.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle) was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned yet. Flowers might've picked up the injury during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The Ravens are likely just being cautious to begin the week. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this ankle injury throughout the rest of the week ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans. He played 88 percent of the offensive snaps this past weekend, hauling in eight receptions for 97 yards in the loss. It doesn't sound like the ankle injury is impacting his performance too much right now.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Across 10 games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 36 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns on 57 targets. The 25-year-old's target volume and overall production consistency remain less reliable than most fantasy managers would like. However, Williams is also averaging 17 yards per reception for the third consecutive season and has recorded all six of his touchdown catches in Detroit's last five games. In Week 12, the Lions will host a Chicago Bears defense that currently ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7).
Chicago has also been highly susceptible to surrendering big plays through the air, as they are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the most 40-plus-yard pass plays allowed (12). Williams' profile always carries risk, but he profiles as a WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 12.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Caleb Douglas, DJ Moore, Jordyn Tyson, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Coker, Antonio Williams, Jakobi Meyers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Caleb Douglas, DJ Moore, Jordyn Tyson, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Coker, Antonio Williams, Jakobi Meyers:
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