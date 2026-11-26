2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 12 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 12.
Kickers never get any easier to navigate in fantasy football, and losing due to a poor kicking performance is always brutal. We're here to help you make the right call with our Week 12 fantasy football kicker rankings, where you will see where key players such as Will Reichard, Jake Bates, Jason Sanders, Drew Stevens, and Chris Boswell stand, among all others.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Cam Little
|K
|1
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|4
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|5
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|2
|6
|Cairo Santos
|K
|2
|7
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|8
|Will Reichard
|K
|2
|9
|Tyler Bass
|K
|2
|10
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|3
|11
|Drew Stevens
|K
|3
|12
|Jason Sanders
|K
|3
|13
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|3
|14
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|3
|15
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|4
|16
|Wil Lutz
|K
|4
|17
|Joey Slye
|K
|4
|18
|Jason Myers
|K
|4
|19
|Harrison Butker
|K
|4
|20
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|4
|21
|Riley Patterson
|K
|5
|22
|Chris Boswell
|K
|5
|23
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|5
|24
|Trey Smack
|K
|5
|25
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|5
|26
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|27
|Matt Gay
|K
|6
|28
|Andy Borregales
|K
|6
|29
|Brandon McManus
|K
|6
|30
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|6
|31
|Chad Ryland
|K
|6
|32
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Jake Bates, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been steady in 2026, converting 17 of 19 field goal attempts and all 33 of his extra-point tries. In Week 12, Bates and the Lions will host the Chicago Bears in a game that could turn into a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair.
The Lions currently rank 5th in the NFL in scoring offense (28.8 points per game), while the Bears rank 8th (26.2). The game will also be played inside a dome at Ford Field, removing any potential weather concerns for Bates from the equation. Bates profiles as a mid-tier top-12 kicker for fantasy managers against Chicago on Thanksgiving Day.
Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is an excellent fantasy option when his team squares off against the hosting Detroit Lions this Thursday. Santos banged through both of his field-goal attempts in a 21-13 win over the Saints on Sunday. However, he notched a rare miss on a second-quarter extra point attempt.
It was just his second misfire since the start of the 2024 campaign. New Orleans did well to knock Chicago off track in Week 11, but the hope is for a big-time bounce-back when lining up with Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Lions' defense has played better lately, though it has been against weaker competition. Chicago should test the unit, and Santos sits favorably ahead of a matchup with the week's highest over/under (55.5). The 35-year-old is RotoBaller's K6 in what projects to be an exciting game.
Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass saw his run of perfection on field goals come to an end this past week, when he missed a 54-yard field goal attempt during a win over the Miami Dolphins. Still, Bass rebounded with two successful attempts to end the game, one from 40 yards and the other from 28 yards.
Bass has made 24 of his 25 attempts on the season and will look to rebound with another clean effort against the heated rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, which will be the first-ever Thanksgiving game hosted by the Bills. Bass is RotoBaller's ninth-ranked kicker and is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Kansas City.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Will Reichard, Jake Bates, Jason Sanders, Drew Stevens, Chris Bowell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Will Reichard, Jake Bates, Jason Sanders, Drew Stevens, Chris Bowell:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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