2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 12 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 12.
It's go time! We have four more NFL games before the Sunday slate after last night's Rams-Packers showdown, which means fantasy managers must make tons of start-sit calls earlier in the week than usual. We're here to assist with our Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings. Find out where key players at RB such as David Montgomery, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo, Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Jaylen Warren, Derrick Henry, and more rank below.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|1
|3
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|7
|1
|4
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|8
|1
|5
|James Cook III
|RB
|9
|1
|6
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|11
|2
|7
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|12
|2
|8
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|13
|2
|9
|Chase Brown
|RB
|16
|3
|10
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|17
|3
|11
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|18
|3
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|20
|3
|13
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|21
|3
|14
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|22
|3
|15
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|25
|3
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|26
|3
|17
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|27
|4
|18
|Blake Corum
|RB
|29
|4
|19
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|33
|4
|20
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|34
|4
|21
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|37
|4
|22
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|41
|5
|23
|Breece Hall
|RB
|46
|5
|24
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|47
|5
|25
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|48
|5
|26
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|49
|5
|27
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|53
|5
|28
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|60
|5
|29
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|61
|5
|30
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|64
|5
|31
|David Montgomery
|RB
|69
|5
|32
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|75
|5
|33
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|78
|5
|34
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|81
|5
|35
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|85
|6
|36
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|87
|6
|37
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|90
|6
|38
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|94
|6
|39
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|98
|6
|40
|Bam Knight
|RB
|100
|6
|41
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|101
|6
|42
|Justice Hill
|RB
|103
|6
|43
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|105
|6
|44
|Woody Marks
|RB
|107
|6
|45
|Will Shipley
|RB
|115
|7
|46
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|125
|7
|47
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|131
|7
|48
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|134
|7
|49
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|144
|7
|50
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|155
|7
|51
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|164
|7
|52
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|166
|7
|53
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|167
|7
|54
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|169
|7
|55
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|176
|7
|56
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|180
|7
|57
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|182
|7
|58
|Rachaad White
|RB
|183
|7
|59
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|195
|7
|60
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|196
|8
|61
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|202
|8
|62
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|203
|8
|63
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|212
|8
|64
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|216
|8
|65
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|217
|8
|66
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|226
|8
|67
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|234
|8
|68
|Ray Davis
|RB
|237
|8
|69
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|244
|8
|70
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|248
|8
|71
|Michael Carter
|RB
|251
|8
|72
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|258
|8
|73
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|263
|8
|74
|Lan Larison
|RB
|267
|8
|75
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|268
|9
|76
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|270
|9
|77
|Nate Carter
|RB
|276
|9
|78
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|278
Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) was listed as a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. Marks wasn't able to practice at all last week before getting ruled out for Thursday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. The full practice session to begin the week means that Marks is trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol before getting back on the field. David Montgomery returned last Thursday and rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries during the win over the Colts. Even if Marks does play, his fantasy value is going to take a hit with Montgomery back in the mix.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Head coach Jesse Minter said Henry was limited to begin the week after being placed in the league's concussion protocol. He noted that Henry is expected to be available for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Henry cleared the five-step protocol after being checked for a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. It sounds like Henry is still dealing with a few symptoms to begin this week. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week. If he does miss time, Justice Hill would take over as the lead back for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is on pace for a record-breaking season to this point in 2026, as he's racked up 1,502 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns on 267 touches across 10 games. Gibbs has logged at least 25 touches in seven contests and scored multiple touchdowns in five of 10 appearances.
In Week 12, Detroit is set to host the Chicago Bears. The Bears have been strong against the run this season, ranking seventh in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (940) and 12th in rushing touchdowns allowed (8). Still, Gibbs profiles as the centerpiece of the Lions offense and should get plenty of chances to produce as both a rusher and a receiver. Gibbs profiles as a high-end RB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 12.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: David Montgomery, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo, Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Jaylen Warren, Derrick Henry. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for David Montgomery, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo, Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Jaylen Warren, Derrick Henry:
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