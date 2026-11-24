November 24, 2026

Koby Hanson provides his favorite players to target with prop bets tonight (Tuesday, 11/24) in DraftKings King of the Court contest. Turn five bucks into a big payout by finding the right player to bet on every week this season!

What an exciting King Of The Court it was last week; I thought I was safe for a little bit with Victor Wembanyama, but both Brice Sensabaugh and Quentin Grimes went absolutely ballistic and won those who picked him over 11k in bets each! We have an extra-small slate on deck for us today, as there are only three games.

I'll give you my best spots for this slate that include the chalkiest spot as well as a few pivots. If you are looking for any other bets or DFS help, make sure to check out the RotoBaller Premium Discord where I and other writers will be in there chatting about the upcoming slate and any updates that might pop up along the way!

In this article, I will provide my favorite picks for the DraftKings King of the Court contest on Tuesday, November 24th. And don't forget to grab a RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

How King of the Court Works

King of the Court has quickly become very popular amongst DraftKings users. It involves picking who you believe will be the player with the highest PRA (Points/Rebounds/Assists) total for the night. You don't even have to win the prop bet to win the KOTC! You simply have to make a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the player who finishes as the leader in PRA.

There are a few ways to go about it; a lot of people will take the chalk and take the small bonus bets they get with it (since you have to split the pot with hundreds of thousands of other bettors). Or if you are like me, you like to get a little different, and that can lead to some big payouts!

I hit a few of these last season, including the game where Bam Adebayo went for 83 points! That led to me landing over 1k in bonus bets!

DraftKings King of the Court Picks: The Chalk

All odds are current as of 8:00 AM and courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic over 39.5 Points and Rebounds (+114)

Ah, a slate without Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama. That should spread the amount of bets out a little bit. I do anticipate that Nikola Jokic will take on a lot of those bets. Especially on a small three-game slate like tonight. Jokic hasn't quite had as many triple-doubles this season, but he is damn near averaging one. He has combined for 20+ RA on the season to go along with his 25 PPG.

Jokic is coming off a massive 56 PRA game against the Bulls on Sunday night, and now gets a solid matchup against the Mavericks, who still run this offense without a legit center. The Mavericks have had the benefit of not going against a legit scoring center for a while. The last true test they had was against Victor Wembanyama, and he dropped 52 points and 24 rebounds on their head.

Jokic remains the chalk option and will likely garner all the Luka and Victor players, and honestly, I can't blame them. It looks like a sure thing, but I'm going to show off a couple of other guys that are in some great spots as well, and could give Jokic a run for his money.

If you wanted to get a little different but stay with Denver, Jamal Murray has had some big scoring nights this season and could be up there with Jokic as well.

DraftKings King of the Court Picks: The Pivots

All odds are current as of 8:00 AM and courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

When you are going after players such as Luka, Wemby, or Jokic, you definitely have a higher probability of hitting, but everyone else is taking them, too. It makes it likely that the payout will be quite minimal. So having other options in great spots, and hoping they pop off while guys like Luka maybe have a bit of a low-key game, is ideal when trying to go for as big of bonus bets as possible!

Jokic will be the top guy on the slate, but let's take a look at a few guys who could give them a run for their money.

Franz Wagner over 36.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-109)

Franz Wagner continues to be a menace with Paolo Banchero out of the lineup. He has a 31% USG% on the season without him, and no one else on the team is even relatively close. Both Anthony Black and Desmond Bane sit behind him well below 23%. Wagner scoring has been a bit up and down, but he has 30+ points in five of his last eight games, and has already won the King Of The Court once this season.

Franz has a good matchup here; the Pistons are giving up the fourth most fantasy points to opposing PFs this season. They are also giving up the most rebounds to opposing PFs. Franz has flashed a couple of near triple-doubles this season, and if he can keep up the 30+ PPG he's averaged over the last two weeks, he'll be a big threat. He is also playing over 36 minutes per game this season.

Franz Wagner clutch stepback jumper for the lead https://t.co/OFiUvPFK38 — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) November 21, 2026

In a game that projects to be close against the Pistons, I love Wagner to have an explosive game and give Jokic a run for his money.

Jayson Tatum over 41.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-109)

Outside of Jokic, I have Tatum finishing with the most PRA on the slate. This offense relies on Tatum solely; thankfully, they get Paul George back, which should give them a boost, but Tatum is going to be the guy to look for on this slate. Lucky for us, this is one of the best matchups on the slate. The Wizards are giving up the third-most points and fifth-most fantasy points to opposing PFs this season.

Tatum is fifth in the league in USG% this season with 33%. Tatum leads the team with 26 PPG while also averaging near 14 RA a game as well. Tatum is quite capable of having a 40+ point game, and with a matchup against the Wizards, this should be one of his best opportunities to do so. The spread on this game is 10.5, but I think the Wizards are good enough to not only keep this close, but give the Celtics a run for their money.

I was going to put Anthony Davis into this article, but elected not to, as the matchup is a bit tougher for him, but he does make for an intriguing option on this smaller slate.

Cade Cunningham over 34.5 Points and Assists (-102)

I'm going to roll with Cade Cunningham here after deliberating between him and Davis for a bit. Someone on this Pistons team has to do something. With the game expected to be the closest on the slate, I like Cade Cunningham to get back on track after a terrible scoring affair on Sunday against Atlanta. He is dealing with some knee soreness, so it's something to keep an eye on, but it looks likely he will play.

Jalen Duren also remains out, which means his usage should be sky-high still. Cade is 10th in the league in USG% this year at 30.3%; he is a pure points-and-assists guy. He is also averaging 35 minutes per game. Now the matchup isn't, but we have seen Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, and Darius Acuff Jr. have great games against them earlier this season. I could see Cade dropping over 30 points no problem while also seeing 10+ assists.

This game has the best chance of going into OT, and if we get there, more than likely, Franz or Cade are going to be taking the crown tonight.

If you want a real deep cut, the matchup for big men against Orlando has been exploitable, and in a comparable situation, John Collins had a great night against the Wizards. The minutes are rarely there, though, so it's definitely risky, but sometimes that's what it takes for the big payout.

Cooper Flagg over 23.5 Points (-124)

It hasn't taken long for Cooper Flagg to show that this is his team going forward. He has done a solid job alongside the veteran Kyrie Irving to keep this Mavericks team in contention. Flagg is getting a fantastic matchup on this slate, and out of all the stars on this slate, Flagg might end up being the lesser-owned of the bunch. This game has the highest total on the slate, and a relatively close spread.

The Nuggets are giving up the most points to opposing SFs this season. Flagg is averaging just over 24 PPG, while also putting out another 12+ RA per game as well. Flagg is just under a 30% USG% this season. That has him at twelfth in the league. Flagg has six games of 28 points or more; if he can combine that with another 15 or so RA, that could be good for 43+, and if the likes of Jokic and Tatum have lesser nights, Flagg could flirt with a KOTC win of his own.

🔟s across the board‼️ https://t.co/ipAeMrJbkg — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 7, 2026

P.J. Washington may be down with an illness as well, which should allow Flagg to see some additional rebounding opportunities.

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Thanks for reading, RotoBallers, and good luck if you are tailing our bets tonight!

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