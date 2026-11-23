November 23, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 23, 2026). Jamie's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! I am a thoroughly happy camper this morning, as the Giants won, the Knicks won, and (most importantly) my DFS NFL cash lineups crushed it once again. That's now ten winning weeks out of 11, so the wallet is padded nicely for the holidays.

Today we turn our attention to another full slate of NBA DFS, and it needs to be mentioned that the slates aren't different from site to site. FanDuel chose not to include the late games on the main slate either, so the Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama price tags are not a factor tonight.

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Monday, 11/23/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To stay up to date and access updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is heavily discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Donovan Mitchell, SG - CLE

DraftKings: $8,800

FanDuel: $8,600

I had Donovan Mitchell locked and loaded in cash for the last Cavs' game, only to see James Harden turn back the clock and erupt for 51 points. I have to believe that was an anomaly and I'm going right back to the Cavs' true alpha tonight in the best game environment by far.

The Bulls rank fourth in pace and 26th in defensive efficiency, and have allowed the most PPG in the league at 124.6. This game features the highest O/U by a mile at 241.5, so you're going to want multiple pieces. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the only 10k+ player priced on the slate, it's easy to fit in key cogs of this game.

Mitchell is currently 12th in the NBA in usage rate with a 29.5% mark, and Evan Mobley continues to be out. Mitchell experiences a 3.4% usage bump with Mobley out since the beginning of last year. His 24.5 PPG is fourth in the league, and the Bulls have allowed the eighth-most FPPG to opposing guards.

Josh Giddey, PG - CHI

DraftKings: $7,400

FanDuel: $6,700

Josh Giddey is coming off a historic triple-double last night, where he posted a 23-14-22 line in 41 minutes against Denver. There is always the possibility that he is limited tonight after that outburst, but his price has inexplicably gone DOWN on DK (and remained static on FD). On a slate like this, there are very few players that have the triple-double upside Giddey does.

JOSH GIDDEY RECORDS THE FIRST 20+ AST GAME OF THE SEASON! 23 PTS

14 REB

22 AST (career-high) 2nd player in Bulls franchise history (Guy Rodgers in 1966) to record 20+ PTS, 20+ AST, and 10+ REB in a single game 🤯 https://t.co/X4r6tS8EeW — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2026

This game is fantasy gold, as these two squads are tied for fourth in pace factor, and the O/U is off the charts. The Cavs are not the same defensively this year (22nd in overall team defense), and have allowed the 11th-most FPPG to opposing PGs. Giddey is a high-value playmaker that complements any Cavs (or Bulls) in both cash and GPP.

Also consider: Alperen Sengun, Scottie Barnes, Devin Booker

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Jarrett Allen, C on DK, PF/C on FD - CLE

DraftKings: $6,400

FanDuel: $6,600

We're sticking with the Cavs/Bulls game for the top value plays as well, and Jarrett Allen is a cash core play with Evan Mobley continuing to be sidelined. He's averaging 12.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 1.5 BPG while shooting 60% from the floor, and is consistently getting minutes in the low-30s regardless of game script.

Chicago is on a back-to-back, ranks 25th+ in rebounds allowed (46.4 RPG to opponents), and is listing center Nic Claxton as Day-to-Day (illness). Allen has 30+ fantasy-point double-double upside without Mobley sharing the paint, and Chicago has also allowed the third-most blocks per game this season.

NBA DFS Tournament Pivot

From the teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

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