Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 12 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Week 12 is here, and most leagues have playoffs in a few weeks, leaving only a couple of weeks to make a playoff push or lock down a playoff spot. At RotoBaller HQ, our Week 12 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings help managers get a head start for those looking to stream or make a tough start-sit decision. Find out where key tight ends such as Colston Loveland, Sam LaPorta, Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange, Tyler Warren, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth, Hunter Henry, and Gunnar Helm rank.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 12 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|33
|2
|2
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|37
|3
|3
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|39
|3
|4
|George Kittle
|TE
|52
|3
|5
|Trey McBride
|TE
|56
|3
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|60
|4
|7
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|64
|5
|8
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|70
|5
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|77
|5
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|81
|5
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|83
|5
|12
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|84
|5
|13
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|85
|5
|14
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|92
|6
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|99
|6
|16
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|109
|6
|17
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|111
|6
|18
|Darren Waller
|TE
|113
|6
|19
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|115
|6
|20
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|117
|6
|21
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|118
|6
|22
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|124
|6
|23
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|131
|6
|24
|AJ Barner
|TE
|134
|6
|25
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|137
|7
|26
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|138
|7
|27
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|139
|7
|28
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|141
|7
|29
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|143
|7
|30
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|154
|7
|31
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|161
|7
|32
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|163
|7
|33
|Noah Fant
|TE
|164
|7
|34
|Evan Engram
|TE
|169
|7
|35
|Cade Otton
|TE
|175
|8
|36
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|176
|8
|37
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|189
|8
|38
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|192
|8
|39
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|195
|8
|40
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|200
|8
|41
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|207
|8
|42
|David Njoku
|TE
|208
|8
|43
|Noah Gray
|TE
|209
|8
|44
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|211
|8
|45
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|216
|8
|46
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|217
|8
|47
|Drew Sample
|TE
|218
|8
|48
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|223
|8
|49
|Davis Allen
|TE
|227
|8
|50
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|233
|8
|51
|Sam Roush
|TE
|238
|8
|52
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|239
|8
|53
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|242
|8
|54
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|245
|8
|55
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|248
|9
|56
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|250
|9
|57
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|252
|9
|58
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|253
|9
|59
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|255
|9
|60
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|256
|9
|61
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|259
|9
|62
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|262
|9
|63
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|263
|9
|64
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|264
|9
|65
|Jack Endries
|TE
|265
|9
|66
|Brock Wright
|TE
|267
|10
|67
|Keleki Latu
|TE
|268
|10
|68
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|269
|10
|69
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|274
|10
|70
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|275
|10
|71
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|277
|10
|72
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|278
Week 12 Tight End Rankings News
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle) was listed as a limited participant during Monday's walkthrough, per the team's injury report. The Lions are scheduled to take on the Chicago Bears for a Thanksgiving matchup this upcoming Thursday. They've decided to be cautious with LaPorta ahead of this contest. He's nursing an ankle injury, but it's not expected to keep him out of Thursday's huge divisional game.
This past weekend, LaPorta hauled in three of his six targets for 62 yards in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fantasy managers should continue to check back on Tuesday and Wednesday to see how LaPorta progresses throughout the week ahead of this game.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the team's estimated injury report on Monday, according to the team. Kincaid missed his first game of the 2026 season on Sunday in the victory over the division-rival Miami Dolphins due to thumb and ankle injuries. It is a good sign that the 27-year-old was limited to begin Week 12 preparations against the Kansas City Chiefs, but fantasy managers should be very skeptical about whether he plays on a quick turnaround this Thursday on Thanksgiving Day. With Kincaid sidelined on Sunday, backup tight end Dawson Knox caught two of his three targets for 31 yards against Miami.
Kincaid's dwindling targets in recent weeks before his thumb and ankle injuries had him trending down as a TE1 in fantasy football. The former first-rounder caught five of six targets for 96 yards in his last two games against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. Kincaid could see more targets down the stretch if he gets healthier, but if he is active on Thursday against Kansas City, he will be a volatile TE1 for fantasy managers who will be at risk of seeing fewer snaps as he works his way back from multiple injuries. Check back on Tuesday and Wednesday to see if Kincaid can upgrade to a full practice, which would pave the way for him to return in Week 12.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shin) is on the Week 12 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday. Goedert played 89% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, but he caught just one pass on one target from quarterback Joe Milton III for a 38-yard gain on Sunday. The Eagles have a quick turnaround with a game on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but Goedert's shin injury should not keep him from playing in Week 12.
With quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, the 31-year-old Goedert has become more of a touchdown-dependent TE2 for fantasy purposes, and he has not found the end zone since scoring twice in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Washington Commanders. As long as he plays this week, though, Goedert will have TE1 upside in a friendly matchup against the Cowboys' defense. In the first meeting with Dallas on Oct. 26, Goedert caught five of his seven targets for 48 yards. Check back by Wednesday to see if Goedert has been cleared to play on Thursday in Dallas.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Across 10 games in 2026, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has recorded 32 catches for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 43 targets. Most of Freiermuth's fantasy production this season has come from touchdown receptions, and he's been held out of the end zone in four of his last five games. However, Freiermuth has logged at least 35 receiving yards in three straight contests and saw five targets from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
With Steelers wideout DK Metcalf's role in the team's offense in question, Freiermuth could see a bump in targets going forward. His upside is minimal, but Freiermuth profiles as a potential tight end streamer for fantasy managers in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Colston Loveland, Sam LaPorta, Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange, Tyler Warren, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth, Hunter Henry, and Gunnar Helm. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Colston Loveland, Sam LaPorta, Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange, Tyler Warren, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth, Hunter Henry, and Gunnar Helm:
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