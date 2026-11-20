November 20, 2026

Dan Besbris identifies five "buy-lows" and two "sell-highs" for fantasy basketball leagues. Take advantage of other managers who might read too much into one good or bad performance early in the season.

Every week is a great week to trade, and every week has its own theme. Thus far this season, we've dealt with the massive overreactions of weeks one and two and the misaligned usage and rank of week three.

Week five brings a fresh new set of targets, and now that we have a full month of hoops under our collective belt, the public is beginning to truly believe what they see. That is, if a player is ranked 150th, that is starting to feel like what the player actually is.

In reality, though, player values don't typically settle until week eight, so we have approximately 25 days to cash in on emotional managers that no longer believe ranks can change by all that much. Oh, but they can...

Buy Low Targets

We're going big game hunting with a few of the Buy Low names this week, and I am very, very excited about it.

Brandon Miller, SG - Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller is one of the most obvious Buy Low names on the board, and I almost didn't include him because of how flashing-neon-bar-sign-bright this particular target is. In my mind, Miller's absurd 9-category rank of 145 is so outrageously low that it feels like managers might hang onto him out of sheer disbelief!

In reality, though, managers are fed up. And it's not so much about his low rank as it is that Miller's off-games are almost lose-the-week awful. Miller's shooting is creating a visceral response in the fantasy space, and I'm seeing folks on social media insisting that he is just not good at basketball now.

That, friends, is silly. Miller isn't just magically bad at basketball, but he absolutely has been among the worst shooters in the NBA through four weeks. In a dozen games, Brandon is hitting just 35.9% of his shots while taking nearly 20 field goal attempts per game!

Things getting real spooky for Brandon Miller… Exactly what it looks like when someone is miscast as a number 1 option. Needs to be reshuffled back to a less creation-heavy role for the sake of his efficiency. Coby/Kon will help, but hard to not be discouraged by this test. https://t.co/fyuek1VzBV — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) November 17, 2026

The good news is that everything else suggests Miller is a five-game heater away from being among the fantasy elite. Brandon's usage is up over 4% from last season to this, and his minutes have stayed mostly static year over year despite being artificially weighed down by three blowout losses and a near foul-out.

If you can acquire Miller for a recognizable name ranked in the 75-to-95 range, make the move. Some possible trade bait names include Immanuel Quickley, Yaxel Lendeborg, Derrick White, De'Aaron Fox, or Kyshawn George.

Ivica Zubac, C - Indiana Pacers

My inclusion of Zubac on this list should not be a sign that I am a big-time believer. I'm not. I was pretty clear during draft season that I thought his minutes would be held in check by Rick Carlisle and that he was being overdrafted in the 50-to-60 range.

Still, similar to Alex Sarr on this list a few weeks back, the pendulum has now swung too far in the opposite direction, and Zubac is being undervalued. As of today, Zubac is averaging just 10 points and 8 rebounds on 23 minutes per game. That's the sort of production you'd expect out of a schedule streamer, not a mid-round center!

There are a few factors at play in Zubac's poor start. First, an ankle sprain in the third game of the season limited "Zu" to just 7 minutes, dragging his overall averages down considerably. Second, after missing five games with the ankle issue, Zubac played 19 minutes in back-to-back games as part of his conditioning ramp-up. This has also sagged his season numbers. Third, and maybe most importantly, Zubac has only played two games alongside Tyrese Haliburton, and we've known for some time that Zubac's best games are generally built on the shoulders of a star point guard.

Do not break the bank to acquire Zubac. He is unlikely to come anywhere near his breakout season with the Clippers in 2024. If we simply extrapolate his per-minute production to closer to starter's minutes, Zubac should be able to push up closer to 14 points, 11 rebounds, and, hopefully, a few more defensive stats than he's collected thus far.

Offer up a player in the 105 range in your trade dealings. Someone like Daniss Jenkins, Yves Missi, Devin Vassell, or Ace Bailey will probably be enough to get the trade cooking.

Jalen Johnson, PF - Atlanta Hawks

Currently the healthy first-round pick underperforming the most, Jalen Johnson is ripe for the picking. Johnson's current 9-category rank is #79, a disastrous 60 slots lower than last season. Before going out to try to nab him, it's important to understand where he's likely to end up.

The best way to ballpark a final rank is to compare this season to last to try to figure out what is going right and wrong. Johnson's scoring is down 3.3 points; he is sinking nearly one full triple less per game, rebounds are down by one, assists are nearly identical, steals have eroded by 0.4, and his FG% has dropped by almost 6%! This is gnarly, across the board.

What's more, Johnson's minutes are fine. The downtick in nearly every category is not a result of decreased playing time; it's just an ugly first four weeks.

I do bring at least some good news, though - Johnson's usage is pretty darn close to 2025, and with CJ McCollum set to miss the next month, that usage rate might even climb above 2025 level by Christmas.

If we assume more touches equals more value, and if we also assume JJ won't shoot 18% (oh dear lord) from long range all season, a dramatic upswing in value should be right around the corner. Try offering a player ranked in the 30-to-40 range to get a potential top-tier stud back. A few names that come to mind that might pique another manager's interest are Zion Williamson, Dyson Daniels, Ty Jerome (when healthy), Domantas Sabonis, or Jalen Brunson.

Jalen Duren, C - Detroit Pistons

The Jalen Duren Buy Low recommendation is obviously the one-off in this week's list because it has absolutely nothing to do with his actual fantasy rank and everything to do with reading the tea leaves on Duren's injury process.

Going forward, I might try to include one player in this mold per week, but it truly is a hyper-specific trade strategy, where a series of boxes that each need to be checked to pull it off.

Box 1: Your team can't be low in the standings, because stashing a hurt player while already lagging is a season-ending decision.

Box 2: The injured player needs to be more than halfway through their initial recovery timeline.

Box 3: There cannot be any recent concrete news about said player's return. We need the injury updates to still be cloudy, with no clear light at the end of the tunnel. As soon as a manager has even a rough range of dates to look forward to, they will insist on finishing the stash.

be any recent concrete news about said player's return. We need the injury updates to still be cloudy, with no clear light at the end of the tunnel. As soon as a manager has even a rough range of dates to look forward to, they will insist on finishing the stash. Box 4: The price that you pay for an injured player needs to be at least two rounds lower than their expected rank upon return. In this case, Jalen Duren is likely to be a 3rd-rounder, so you should be paying no more than a 5th-round player to acquire him.

Jalen Duren currently checks boxes two and three. His return feels close but not imminent, and no one has set any sort of clear date in weeks. Boxes one and four are team-specific.

Try offering Jarrett Allen, Fred VanVleet, Zach LaVine, or Kyshawn George and see if any of those stick.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - G, Oklahoma City Thunder

I said we were going big game hunting, and this is almost as big as we can get!

Yes, 15th-ranked SGA has a Buy Low opportunity for the first time in multiple years. Shai's field goal percentage is down from 55.3% last year to just 47.6% this season; his free throw percentage is down from 88% to just 83.%; his steals are down from 1.4 to just 0.9.

But Shai's usage is up, and not by a small amount, either. Gilgeous-Alexander is attempting almost four additional shots per game in 2026, opening the door for him to potentially set a new career-high in scoring.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Sacramento: 37 PTS | 13/20 FG | 4/5 3FG | 0 TO | 80 TS% https://t.co/plX6kepupb — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 16, 2026

Forget the numbers for a minute. When we all drafted our teams one month ago, four players were taken before everyone else: Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai. Three of those four players make up the top-3 in fantasy basketball. The other is our target in this article.

If someone had told you in November that you could take your 9th overall pick and turn that player into Shai, wouldn't you do it every time? What's different now? Offer up Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, Cooper Flagg, Jamal Murray, Alperen Sengun, or any other player drafted inside the top-20 that sits ahead of SGA, and go get a player with proven top pick potential.

Sell High Targets

The sell board is a little lighter this week. Managers are savvy to the hot streaks, so we're only focusing on the names I believe are actually movable.

Anthony Black, PG - Orlando Magic

It's possible this article might be dropping one week late on a potential Anthony Black Sell High, but there may be an opportunity to still partially cash in on his electric heater to begin the year.

Black is still ranked inside the top-45 despite 13th-round value in his last three games, which gives you an idea of how truly awesome he had been before the recent dip.

The return of Jalen Suggs is the first hurdle for Black to clear, but Paolo Banchero coming back in two weeks will be the big value swing. I fear that most managers are aware of this and that might make holding Black the better option.

The reason I put him on the list is that Black's clear issues in both percentages and turnovers last year seemed to be half-solved this year, at least until a week ago. He was shooting so much better than expected that, after roughly 10 games of doing it, I believe the general public was beginning to believe it was permanent.

Welp, not so fast. Hopefully, someone is only looking at his eye-popping counting stats (and, to be fair, they are quite good) and is willing to give up a top-60 player in return. See if you can score any of the names I listed as potential Buy options for Jalen Duren above. Heck, maybe you can turn Black into Duren straight away!

Alperen Sengun, C - Houston Rockets

Moving Sengun is also fairly complicated if for no other reason than whoever drafted Sengun did so expecting him to be a second-rounder. And right now, he is precisely that.

Can I possibly convince you that Sengun should only be treated as a top-20 player in punt-free throw builds? If my arguments didn't work during the preseason, they're probably not going to work now.

We can keep this analysis brief. If you drafted Sengun, you have a fleeting opportunity to perhaps turn him into an underperforming first-round pick. I'm not even going to try to talk through where I personally believe Sengun ends up in 9-category rankings. It matters not for this trade blurb.

Your job is to see if someone will give up a player ranked nearby that is not dramatically overperforming in both percentages. The Besbris-approved list includes Karl-Anthony Towns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jayson Tatum (who isn't far from a Buy Low, interestingly). If we want to push the list even a touch further, a healthy Austin Reaves could make sense, or even Donovan Mitchell.

If you want to ride it out with Alpy, have at it. I believe he will fall into the 3rd round, or slightly later, as his shooting regresses, but even if I'm wrong, solidifying that second-round valuation is worth a try.

The Waiting Game

Last week on the podcast, I suggested four Buy Low names and somehow all four caught fire almost immediately. Yes, we got those right, but we should also never expect the turnaround to be that fast.

I leave you with this parting thought: in whatever trade you make, be ready to lose the trade for at least two weeks. If things tip in your favor beforehand, incredible. If not, that waiting period was built into the move.

Or am I just saying that so I can get a head start when I run away if this week's list stinks? Only one way to find out: take a swing and make that trade.

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