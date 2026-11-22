November 22, 2026

Thunder Dan's fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups for Week 6 of the 2026-27 NBA season. Consider these players as fantasy basketball adds, streamers, and stashes.

We're having fun, right? I have to laugh a little when I work on this column every week because every time we think we know which players are trending up (or down), another major injury to a star player shakes up a team's rotation. Or a team like the Bucks totally changes their starting lineup several times in one week. It's just an important reminder that the value of the majority of players in the league is incredibly fluid. Maintaining some roster flexibility to be able to take advantage of players who gain a lot of short-term value (streamers) continues to be a smart strategy, which is why I have taken great lengths to try to enhance this article as much as possible this season!

I've been informed (by many of you) that 25% or lower for the Yahoo rostership threshold might be a bit low and that there are some very solid pickups in the next band of rostership. For you 10-team leaguers, I'm going to expand to 30% this week, but the remainder of my picks and analysis are aimed at 12-team leagues or deeper.

As always, feel free to hit me up on X or Reddit with specific questions, but always include your league size, roster depth, and league scoring format. Let's win Week 6 on the wire!

Week 6 Schedule Breakdown (11/23 to 11/29)

These ratings are now generated using this season's team statistics.

Schedule Highlights

Only two games from the Mavericks, Wizards, and Hawks. You pretty much have to bench those players in weekly leagues, with Cooper Flagg, Jalen Johnson, and Anthony Davis being the only studs I'd be rolling with for two games.

Nine teams play four games this week, with Phoenix and Minnesota leading the way in my matchup ratings. None of those teams play Tuesday (only three games), but Philly, Brooklyn, and Milwaukee all finish their fourth game on Saturday, leaving Sunday open for a streamer.

No games on Thursday (Thanksgiving)

Orlando has the coveted Saturday-Sunday B2B to end the week. But they also have a three-day layoff between Tuesday and Saturday, so I'd consider that before adding Magic players early in the week.

Standard League Adds: Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire for Week 6

Percent-owned numbers for Yahoo! "Standard League" refers to 12-team leagues.

Brayden Burries - SG (30%)

Burries is pretty clearly the young Milwaukee guard to roster right now, as Kasparas Jakucionis played only 10 minutes last night and Burries went off for 26-8-4 in 26 minutes off the bench.

Brayden Burries scored a career-high 26 points. 26 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | 2 3PM | 60% FG https://t.co/Hxkvg1nJuf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 21, 2026

Milwaukee continues to torture us with lineup changes, but Burries was their lottery pick, and he's going to get minutes one way or the other. I think it's time we just roster him and HOLD through the weird rotations and minutes.

Tre Jones - PG (28%)

Jones doesn't appear to be going away, much to the chagrin of Josh Giddey's managers. Tiago Splitter just refuses to play Giddey big minutes, and Jones has been the beneficiary. He has six or more assists in three straight games and is an ideal fit for teams that want assists without hurting their FG% or turnovers. I have always had a soft spot for him as a fantasy player, and he should be rostered in standard leagues as long as he's getting minutes in the twenties.

Ja'Kobe Walter - PG/SG (27%)

Walter appears to be the biggest beneficiary of the R.J. Barrett injury as he continues to play heavy minutes for Toronto. His production dipped with Scottie Barnes back to suck up a lot of the usage, but he's still going to provide some useful threes, assists, and steals as long as he's playing this much.

Toronto has a fantastic series of matchups this week, BUT they also have the dreaded three-day layoff between Monday and Friday, too, so plan accordingly.

Matisse Thybulle - SG/SF (27%)

Thybulle is not a fit for every roster, but his 3.0 steals, 1.7 threes, and 1.0 blocks per game over the last two weeks have put him in the top-60 in 9-CAT. If you can afford to take a hit in scoring, Thybulle's defensive stats are impressive, and his minutes have crept up lately with Austin Reaves out of the lineup.

Kevin Huerter - SG/SF (27%)

Huerter was one of my favorite adds last week, and he turned in two pretty good performances this week with just one stinker. He's played 36 minutes or more now in four straight games and is locked into a huge role with the Pistons until Duncan Robinson gets back. He really shouldn't be in this article again this week, and one more good game will ensure that he gets snapped up in the remaining competitive leagues where he's on the wire.

De'Andre Hunter - SF/PF (24%)

Hunter backed his 30-point explosion from Friday night with 20 more points last night against Boston, including 8-for-9 at the free-throw line.

YEAH #15 https://t.co/fhiSQL6kRG — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 22, 2026

Yes, it's Sacramento, but we shouldn't ignore Hunter's huge playing time (36 minutes per game over his last six games) and his ability to provide scoring, rebounding, and solid percentages. Friends, he's been a top-70 player over the last two weeks!

Brice Sensabaugh - SG/SF/PF (23%)

I had Sensabaugh in the deep-league section last week, but I did not expect the 40-point, 11-rebound, 5-assist (and 8 threes) performance we got from him against the Clippers last Tuesday. He had a lousy game following that one with just 8 points, but bounced back for a solid 18-point performance with five threes in his most recent game.

Remember folks, it's usually just points and percentages with Sensabaugh; he does little else. So if you need the scoring, go ahead and add him, but keep those expectations in check.

Jaxson Hayes - C (23%)

The Utah big man regained his starting role quite quickly from Mo Bamba, and just posted a massive double-double with 18 points and 14 boards against the Suns. He's the center we want to roster in Utah until Jusuf Nurkic gets back, and you can safely release Bamba back to the wire in all but the deepest leagues.

Jordan Poole - PG/SG (23%)

If you ignore the 13-minute, six-point stinker against the Thunder this week, Poole has been quite good recently and had another solid outing against the Spurs last night, pouring in 25 points off the bench.

As long as Dejounte Murray is inactive and Bennedict Mathurin is injured, Poole looks like he'll have a substantial role as the top guard with the second unit in New Orleans.

Terrence Shannon Jr. - SG/SF (21%)

Obviously the 34-point game was a fluke, but TSJ has been quite solid in the three games since and is now averaging 14-3-3 on 50% FG% over the last two weeks. He continues to lead the bench unit in minutes, and he's regained that sixth-man status from Bones Hyland, who had stepped up while TSJ was hurt.

With four games this week and some great matchups, he's easily one of my favorite pick-ups in all formats.

Pelle Larsson - SG/SF (20%)

I know the "Swedish Slasher" was dropped in a bunch of leagues since he missed three games last week, but he returned to action against the Bucks on Thursday night. He played only 15 minutes, but that was likely by design. I think he ramps back up to his regular minutes this week, and he was starting to play really well before he missed that time. I'm still bullish on his outlook for the rest of the season.

Egor Demin - PG/SG (21%)

Demin got bumped to the bench in Brooklyn's last game, but Nolan Traore left that game with a hamstring injury, too. We don't have an update on Traore just yet, but hamstrings are usually no joke, so a speculative add of Demin with a four-game week on tap makes sense to me.

Keldon Johnson - SF/PF (16%)

The injury to Dylan Harper is a real bummer, but hopefully he's not out long. He'll definitely miss all four of San Antonio's games this week, so we should continue to see Julian Champagnie in the starting lineup and Johnson as the sixth man.

It's not always pretty, but Johnson can be a steady contributor in points, rebounds, and FG% with some threes and steals mixed in. His minutes should be in the mid-20s, and he simply should be rostered in more leagues with this additional opportunity as a result of the Harper injury.

Max Strus - SF/PF (15%)

Strus entered the starting lineup this week and made a big splash with an 18-5-4 line (5 threes) against the Spurs. He cooled off last night against Dallas, scoring only five points, but the rebounds (6) and assists (3) were still there in 29 minutes. As long as he's starting and playing close to 30 minutes, he's plenty capable of proving really solid production in threes, steals, and counting stats.

Mikel Brown Jr. - PG (12%)

Is the rookie ready to start cranking it up? He's scored 15 and 18 points off the bench in his last two starts, and is seeing his minutes tick up a bit, too. The injury to Traore could mean a much steadier 25-minute role. I'm intrigued, and with four games this week, I like adding him if you need help in guard stats.

Anfernee Simons - PG/SG (11%)

You know the drill with Simons; he's a points-and-threes streamer in this role with the Sixers. But his 52% shooting over the last two weeks has been a nice boon to FG%, too.

Love seeing Anfernee Simons creep his way towards the top 3… Had his best game of the season last night: - 17 Points

- 3 Rebounds

- 2 Assists

- 6/9 FG

- 5/6 3PT Absolutely huge off the bench & needs to be all season for the Sixers to have a real shot https://t.co/Gukw0bFIGU — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) November 13, 2026

With Jaylen Brown still sidelined and four games on the docket for the Sixers (including a back-to-back later in the week where LeBron James and Joel Embiid could take turns resting), he makes for a nice stream.

Taylor Hendricks - PF/C (11%)

Injuries to Jerami Grant and GG Jackson have opened up minutes in the frontcourt for Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Both guys can be fantasy-relevant with minutes, but Hendricks is getting the most consistent run between them. Cam Boozer was out last night, which led to Hendricks playing 27 minutes off the bench.

Hendricks has a fantasy-friendly game with the ability to chip in with threes, steals, blocks, and boards, even when he's not scoring. I think he's a really sneaky good pick-up this week for Memphis's four-game week.

Charles Bassey - C (11%)

Bassey graduates from the deep-league-only section to standard league consideration. It's hard to make too much out of his recent surge in that the Warriors were blown out in both games, but his most recent 16-and-13 with a steal and two blocks certainly has my attention.

He's always been a stat-stuffer on a per-minute basis, so if he can keep up this 18-20 minute role, he's going to keep tempting us with his upside.

Deep League Adds - Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire for Week 6

Percent-owned numbers for Yahoo! "Deep Leagues" refer to 14-team leagues or larger.

Mario Hezonja - SF/PF (10%)

I have been a pretty big proponent of Hezonja this season. He has a very polished game as a veteran player, and he's a totally different type of player in his second NBA stint. He's added plenty of bulk to his frame so he can bang with big men on the interior.

He's had a few really good games in a row with Evan Mobley and Jaylon Tyson out, as he's one of the Cavs' reserves who they can deploy as a small-ball power forward. Cleveland gets Chicago tomorrow and then the Knicks on Wednesday, so I like Super Mario as an early-week stream if nothing else.

Isaac Okoro - SG/SF (8%)

Turns out I had the wrong Chicago Bull on the cover last week. Patrick Williams was a flop as Jalen Smith returned to action more quickly than I expected. However, it's been Isaac Okoro who has emerged with some low-end fantasy value as the starting small forward in Chicago.

Okoro's numbers won't blow you away, but 10-4-3 with 1.3 threes and 1.1 steals will play in deep leagues, and his solid percentages and low turnovers won't hurt you in those categories either.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser - C (7%)

If you aren't familiar with YKN's game, then let me summarize it for you.

🧨 YANIC BOOOOOOM!!! 🧨 https://t.co/2HmXN1j5fO — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 22, 2026

He's an incredibly long seven-footer who the Clippers took at the end of the first round last year out of Penn State (my alma mater!). He's pretty raw, but he's wasted no time in making Isaiah Jackson irrelevant in Clipper Land. I'm adding him in 14-team leagues or larger as I think he can provide enough value in boards and blocks if he can stick in a 16-18 minute role backing up Brook Lopez.

Danny Wolf - PF/C (7%)

It was a weird week for Wolf. He was a popular add last week after starting a handful of games in a row and then promptly got benched. He bottomed out with only 11 minutes against the Sixers last Monday, but he re-entered the starting lineup on Friday night and had 20 points.

I have no idea what Brooklyn intends to do with this starting lineup, and maybe Wolf is just a matchup thing when they want to play big. But Traore's injury could open up more minutes for all the other Nets players in the rotation, so add Wolf if you want to gamble on him getting solid run all week. I think he should.

Jordan Goodwin - PG/SG (5%)

Goodwin's minutes have been all over the place, and his fantasy game is a bit unorthodox, but he just played 28 minutes in Phoenix's last game and is inside the top-100 over the last two weeks thanks to nearly six boards, three assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

The Suns have four games, which is really what puts Goodwin into consideration for me. He's not going to score a lot of points, but he does more in the peripheral categories than most players down in this rostership range.

Allen Graves - PF (4%)

Toronto's first-round pick has seen over 30 minutes in two straight games and he was fantastic in Friday night's win over Detroit, scoring 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds, two three-pointers and three steals.

Allen Graves did all of this in the first 6 minutes of the first quarter. Forget the 20 points and 10 rebounds. This is why he's winning minutes. https://t.co/LTjMKAD6ut — Pensare Basketball (@PensareBBall) November 22, 2026

I wouldn't expect that kind of performance very often, but I do love Graves and his game and have multiple shares in dynasty. He's probably more of a watch list candidate than an add right now unless you're in a very deep format. But the future is bright!

More Fantasy Basketball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App