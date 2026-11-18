November 18, 2026

Thunder Dan Palyo dives into the data from the first few weeks of the NBA season to determine which players are having a bigger impact in the box score this season and should be on your fantasy basketball rosters.

We are closing in on the end of the first month of the NBA season. While there is still a lot of basketball to be played this season, the sample size is growing by the day, and I'm constantly looking for new trends to emerge.

That's what this article is all about - digging into the stats to see which players have increased or decreased their fantasy value this year compared to last. If players have seen a significant change in production, what's the reason? That last question is sometimes the hardest to answer, but arguably the most important one if we are going to evaluate how sustainable their new level of production is going forward.

In this edition of fantasy basketball risers and fallers, I'll be focusing on rebounding and assist rates! All statistics are current through Monday's games (November 16).

Rebounding and Assist Rates

Last time, we looked at usage rate increases and decreases. While those rates can vary quite a bit from year to year based on how a player is being utilized by their team and which other players they share the floor with, rebounding and assist rates are typically more sticky from year to year.

We have to use AST% and REB% while comparing seasons, not raw per-game totals, because we are looking for players who are grabbing more boards or dishing out more assists on a per-minute basis. This takes playing time out of the equation, for the most part, as we aren't looking for players who have seen increases in their stat totals only because they're on the court more often.

Perhaps a minutes risers and fallers could be in the works in the future, though minutes can fluctuate so often throughout the season as rotations are fluid. What we are really trying to identify here is players who have seen a significant change to their rates as a product of their play style this season.

Rebounding rates are the most static of the two metrics we're examining today. Most players are going to rebound at a similar rate from year to year, but since there are only so many rebounds available during any game, the rebounding rates of their teammates also matter, and how often they defer to teammates on the boards.

You'll notice in the data that we have much bigger swings in assist rates than rebounding rates. Today's NBA has more non-point guards running offenses than ever before. We also see a lot of teams with more than one primary shot-creator on the floor at the same time, too. We don't really care where our assists are coming from in terms of positions, but we should be interested in the sustainability of these players' assist rates. Are there roles as playmakers solidifying on their teams, or have they been thrust into more of a high-volume passing role by injuries to other teammates, etc.?

2026 Assist Rate Risers

Here are the players who are seeing at least 20 minutes per game and have seen their assist rate increase by at least 5% so far this season. They're sorted by their assist-per-game totals so we can see the most impactful fantasy players at the top of the list.

I won't discuss every player on every leaderboard; I promise. Let's just touch on some of the most important players for fantasy leagues!

I know there is a burning desire among many managers to sell high on Davion Mitchell, who is sitting at 29 overall and enjoying a career-high year in just about every statistic so far. But I am not sure I endorse that move.

Davion Mitchell ABSURD statline vs Cavs: 22 PTS | 5 REB | 17 AST | 7/14 FG | 66 TS% https://t.co/b0d8I1XHDy — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 14, 2026

Mitchell's 9.2 assists per game probably aren't entirely sustainable. He's had 65% of his potential assists converted (when the league average is closer to 60%), but I think he could still finish with 8.0 or more this season.

Most of his assists don't come on traditional pick-and-roll offense. The majority of them come in transition and on isolation drives where he kicks to open teammates. He's locked into a major role with this team and was already on my radar this offseason as a "unicorn" who could provide strong FG% and low turnovers while also chipping in assists. I wasn't expecting THIS many assists, but still. If you've struck gold with Mitchell, I'd consider riding it out with him.

Let's talk next about "Point Franz" Wagner, who has seen the largest increase of any player at 20%. There was already talk this offseason about using him as a shot creator on offense this year, and then Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero both went down, thrusting him into a full-time point forward role.

Wagner was featured in the usage risers piece a few weeks ago, too. His role in Orlando right now is massive. Again, there's a natural urge to want to sell high on his top-40 production, but I think efficiency could really improve (4.2 turnovers, 46% shooting) once Banchero returns, and the assists could stick around (but more in the 5-6 per game range instead of 8).

Jayson Tatum and Cooper Flagg are both playing point forward for their teams, too. Tatum's 7.1 assists per game are a career-high and seem likely to stick given how much he dominates the ball in the half-court on offense.

Cooper Flagg is already ridiculously good at basketball. The skill, the instincts, the defensive versatility, the feel for the game. It’s all there. What stands out most is how naturally he impacts winning without needing everything to revolve around him. And the scary part? He’s still figuring out how good he can be. https://t.co/zm2id4hk4D — Cover3 (@Cover3_mx) November 17, 2026

Flagg has seen a 10% uptick in his assist rate, too, which is perhaps a bit surprising considering that Kyrie Irving is back on the court for Dallas this season. But Kyrie seems pretty content to play off the ball quite a bit at this stage of his career, and Flagg has been a dynamic passer with 6.2 dimes per contest and room to grow (only 52% of potential assists have been converted).

I owe Alperen Sengun an apology. I thought his assist numbers would dip with Fred VanVleet back in the Houston lineup. They've gone up instead. He's having a great season and continues to be a hub on offense for Houston both in the half-court and getting out in transition.

Jamal Shead continues to be the best passer in the league off the bench. He had 16 assists in a spot start last week, and I think he could finish with 6+ this season if he continues to see 20+ minutes a night in a sixth-man role. He's that good of a passer, just a fairly limited fantasy player in other categories.

I can't move on until I mention that Ausar Thompson has taken the huge leap that many were hoping for this season. He's become a legitimate secondary creator for Detroit on offense, averaging 5.7 assists per game this season. He's been at 9.3 dimes per game over his last four, posting a triple-double last week and falling one rebound shy in last night's win over the Spurs.

2026 Assist Rate Fallers

Take a minute to soak it in. There are a lot of big names on this list. Once again, I used the cutoff at 5% or higher.

First of all, it must be nice to see a drop in assist rate and still average nearly nine assists per game (Trae Young and Nikola Jokic). The slight dip barely affects Jokic because of his all-around game (he's still ranked third overall in 9-CAT), but it's a lot more significant for Young, who derives a lot of his value from his assists.

It would be one thing if we were getting fewer assists from Trae in exchange for more efficiency, but he's still shooting only 38% from the field and averaging 3.1 turnovers per game. I took some heat for ranking him so low, but this is not the version of Trae Young that we were used to seeing in Atlanta, and I don't see any reasons to think that it gets any better. He's already playing 35 minutes a night, so it's not a playing time issue. The offense runs through Kyshawn George often enough that Trae isn't going to sniff double-digit assists this season.

James Harden's assists have taken a major hit, and I'll admit I had him ranked too high this year. His game has definitely fallen off a bit at his age, and more importantly, he's playing on a balanced Cavs team that doesn't need him to be the primary shot creator on offense. Get used to 16-and-6 or, in the best-case scenario, 17-and-7 from Harden this season.

LaMelo Ball has seen his scoring increase this year, and he's had to score more than he probably expected due to Anthony Edwards' injury. However, the assists are way down (5.5 per game), and it likely has a lot to do with the fact that he's playing alongside another point guard type in Ayo Dosunmu (3.5 assists per game) more often now. Jaden McDaniels (3.7 assists) is also playing on the ball more often this year, too. I think we see some positive regression from LaMelo, but 6 to 7 assists per game is probably where he settles in.

Some of the other biggest drops in assist rate would be SGA, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday. We knew that Jaylen would be playing with the ball in his hands less often this year in Philly, and that Holiday was moving into a reserve role in Portland. But SGA's 4.4 assists per game is a pretty substantial drop from the 6-assist range where we are used to seeing him.

He's not a traditional point guard by any means, but he's doing far less passing than in years prior. It's likely a product of the injuries that OKC has suffered that have forced SGA into even more of a scoring role. We're seeing a lot more Iso-Shai (27% isolation rate is second-highest in the NBA) like in this clip.

https://t.co/Q3Md1dLxmy — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) November 3, 2026

He's also playing alongside other guards in small lineups far more often, so Ajay Mitchell, Bennett Stirtz, and Jared McCain are all very capable of handling the ball and functioning in more of a point guard role.

2026 Rebounding Rate Risers

One look at this list and I think we can declare that days of the 7-footers hogging all the boards are long gone. This list is filled with lengthy wing players and rangy guards who can hit the glass and rack up elite "out of position" rebounds from their guard or forward positions.

No one has been more impressive on the glass than Memphis's Cedric Coward. He's averaging nearly nine boards per game in only 29 minutes. He was a strong rebounder last year, too, but has seen one of the biggest increases in rebounding rate in the league.

Cedric Coward on clean-up duty 💪 Two-handed flush with some POWER behind it! https://t.co/89ss8Edxiw — NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2026

Maybe it's been fewer minutes for Zach Edey and some missed games from the big man that have opened up more boards for Coward. But if you watch him play, he's very aggressive on the offensive glass and his length gives him a major advantage when going up for contested rebounds. He's ranked 24th in 9-CAT right now, by the way, so if you're selling high, you better aim high!

Our biggest increase in REB% is from Rui Hachimura of the Clippers. I think this has more to do with the lack of other rebounders on the floor for the Clips at any given time, especially with Brook Lopez now starting over Isaiah Jackson. It's a positive development for Hach's value, however, as he needs to chip in as many points and boards as he can to make up for his lack of defensive stats. His shooting percentages are holding him back right now, but he's probably a player who flirts with top-150 value all season given his substantial role on that team.

Guess who's seen the next-biggest increase and is on both lists of risers? That's right, Ausar Thompson!

Ausar Thompson over his last 3 games: 13.7 PPG

9.3 RPG

9.3 APG

5.0 STL + BLK (!!!)

56% FG Deserves more DPOY love. https://t.co/MB6Sg30RDB — Real App (@realapp) November 18, 2026

Unlike his increase in assists, which I think has a better chance of sticking, we can probably trace Thompson's massive uptick in rebounding to the absence of Jalen Duren for most of the season. The Pistons have been playing small since Duren went down, with Paul Reed or John Collins as undersized centers. Thompson is basically playing power forward right now. He'll likely shift back over to small forward when Duren returns, but a few less rebounds certainly isn't going to kill his value, which is already quite high as a result of his elite passing and defensive stats.

Ace Bailey and Jaden McDaniels are both similar prototypes and fit into the same mold as Thompson to a degree. These are long, lengthy wings who have been forced into playing a lot of minutes at power forward this season. Perhaps the "small-ball PF" prototype is a bit of a cheat code in fantasy basketball; we've seen OG Anunoby be a perennial top-50 player for years now playing that role in Toronto and New York.

The other prototype here is the rangy guard who crashes the boards - Rollins, Melton, TSJ, Proctor, and Jackson.

Rollins is stuck in a less-than-desirable role right now, but is still producing on the boards despite seeing his numbers go down everywhere else. QJ and Melton really only have value due to injuries to Stephen Curry and Tyrese Haliburton, while Proctor and TSJ are on the rise with their prospective teams.

Terrence Shannon Jr. isn't going to dominate in boards or assists, but his ability to chip in a handful of counting stats, while also scoring the ball, is going to give him some decent 9-CAT value. I'm adding him everywhere, and yes, I know that his 34-point game was an outlier and likely his season-high.

Proctor's triple-double has everyone in a fever pitch, but the truth is that he's a really good player who's making the most of his opportunity. He's big enough at 6-foot-5 that they can get away with playing him at small forward while Evan Mobley is hurt and bumping Peyton Watson (another cheat code small-ball four) over to power forward.

2026 Rebounding Rate Fallers

I don't think we need to worry about Nikola Jokic's rebounding, just like we aren't worried about his passing. Anthony Davis has lost some boards by playing mainly power forward alongside a good rebounder like Alexandre Sarr. And Bam Adebayo's boards were expected to suffer with the arrival of Giannis in Miami.

Edey's dip in REB% is interesting and matches up with Coward's increase. That's a situation to monitor going forward, and I am sure all of his managers were glad to see him dominate the Wizards the other night since it's been a slow start for the big Canadian.

Jayson Tatum has seen the biggest dip in rebounding of anyone. I'm not sure how to explain that one, but his increased scoring and assists certainly make the drop in rebounding more palatable.

Josh Giddey isn't rebounding as he has in prior years, with just 5.2 boards per game. As if you needed another reason to be concerned about Giddey, his scoring and minutes are down, too.

Day'Ron Sharpe and Paul Reed are both interesting guys here. They were both dominant bench players who have spent time as starters this season. Sharpe has started every game for Brooklyn, but is still playing just 24 minutes a night (much to his managers' chagrin), while Reed has moved in and out of the lineup since Jalen Duren went down.

My thought here is that both players are undersized centers who have a lot easier time cleaning the glass against second units than against opposing starters, where they are more likely to encounter 7-footers.

LaMelo Ball makes an appearance here and is on both fallers' lists. The lack of boards this year is a bit baffling, but when combined with his dip in assists, it's kept him from making value on his ADP. Much of his appeal is the triple-double potential since he's a major liability in FG% and turnovers.

There are plenty of others on this list we could dig into a bit further, but alas, I've run out of words. That's all for today. I hope you join me here again in a few weeks for some more deep stat dives!

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