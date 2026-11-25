November 25, 2026

Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Wednesday 11/25/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone! Welcome to our "pre-Thanksgiving slate," and we have a monster 14-game slate with plenty of "smash spots" to target with wagers tonight.

We'll focus on only the juiciest spots, and I have identified a few very strong opportunities for this evening. Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favourite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, without any further ado, here are some of my favourite NHL bets and NHL player props for Wednesday night's games.

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

St.Louis Blues (ML) at New York Islanders (47%)

This is my bold play for tonight. Let's see if we can keep it rolling.

So this play hinges on Hofer starting and not Binnnington; switch to the Blues at +1.5 if Binny gets the start.

The Islanders on home Ice have been playing more of a wide-open brand of hockey, which is backed up by their expected goals against per 60 of 3.16, which, to put into perspective, is actually worse than Vancouver on Home Ice, so they are due some negative regression, and tonight the Blues will look to take advantage.

The Blues on the road are top ten in the league in Expected goals for per 60 at 2.75, high-danger chances per 60 at 12.06 and shots for per 60 at 26.89; while maybe not exactly the "perfect storm," it's potential edges like this that we can try and take advantage of when the market is in our favour.

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (Over 6.5 goals) (53%)

A couple of weeks ago, for this bet, I had the Colorado/Toronto game going over, and I mentioned that Colorado might clear the total themselves(They scored 6). Well, tonight we might have both teams threaten to go over the total.

On the road, the Sharks are not only bottom 10 in most key categories, but actually rank dead last in high-danger chances against per 60, scoring chances against per 60, and expected goals against per 60, and on and on, but when you add Nurse and Trouba to your blueline, this isn't actually a surprise to anyone.

On Home Ice, Anaheim ranks in the bottom 10 of all the key stats like high-danger chances against per 50, expected goals against per 60, and on and on, same as San Jose.

I mentioned for the Blues/Isalnders games about not quite being a "perfect storm"; well, this game is as close as we have on this slate to that storm rolling in!

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get A FULL YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer at Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Brady Tkachuk (FLA) Anytime Goal (32%) vs Ottawa Senators

I guarantee that Brady and the Panthers had this game circled on their calendars the second that game up in Ottawa ended last month. I am not even going to mention stats on this one; hockey players are the best when it comes to remembering things and filing them away for later, and "Later" has arrived.

Not that the Florida needs extra motivation for this game, but it looks like they could have their Captain back. Barkov has been practicing with the team and could return tonight, along with the "rat" Marchand as well.

Not only do I love Brady to score; I would also sprinkle him for two goals as well. Everyone will be feeding him the puck tonight.

Brady Tkachuk and the #FlaPanthers face the #Sens for the second time tonight. But this one is in Sunrise. It’ll be a much different vibe here. https://t.co/YIPhbxbYir — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) November 25, 2026

We just need to make sure he doesn't get ejected, lol

Jackson LaCombe (ANA) OVER 0.5 Assists at San Jose Sharks (51%) Assists, or as we call them at Rotoballer, "Apples," are an interesting prop bet for NHL fans. Chasing defensemen who can snag us an "Apple" has become my latest obsession, and it fits perfectly with DFS strategy.

For our Apple Play of the day, we are heading to the West Coast. This prop has been very successful for us, and tonight should be no different.

If you are a hockey fan, play fantasy hockey, etc you might have heard the term "Pass first, player." Well, LaCombe is the exact prototype for this term, and you know we had to have a player from this game tonight.

So far this season, LaCombe actually has more "apples" than shots, with 25 assists and only 22 shots. I am not sure if I have ever seen this before in all my years of playing and contributing to fantasy hockey.

Anaheim goal! Scored by Cutter Gauthier with 15:54 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Jackson LaCombe and Roger McQueen. SEA: 1 | ANA: 1 #ANAvsSEA #SeaKraken #FlyTogether https://t.co/b4ZWfpzDGU — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 24, 2026

I guarantee this is and will be LaCombe's easiest assist all season!

Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

NHL Prop Parlay

Here’s tonight’s parlay with the plays I like for tonight’s slate; as always, mix and match to see what works for you.

If every leg hits, we are going to 15.16x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Top 10 Dynasty First Basemen by 2030 Eric Cross: 2027 Catcher Dynasty Rankings 7 Early Bold Predictions for 2027 Nick Mariano's Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App