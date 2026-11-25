November 25, 2026

NBA player prop bets and statistical analysis for Wednesday, November 25. Matchup advantages, projection edges, and value lines for tonight's slate.

The night before Thanksgiving is always a big night in the NBA, as the entire Association takes Thursday off for the holiday. We had some high-profile matchups yesterday for the NBA Cup, and a few more really great games on the docket tonight, including the third meeting between the Cavs and Knicks in the East, as well as a showdown between the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves out west.

For today's picks, I'll include the best odds available at one of the books I use, but I'll also include the price at Novig, which is one of our partners and absolutely one of the best sports prediction markets out there.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for tonight's NBA slate!

NBA Player Prop Bets

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 3.5 Assists (-102 Novig)

The last time the Knicks faced the Cavs, I was on KAT's rebounding prop, which at 12.5 is still in play tonight, too. But it's his role as a facilitator that I am focusing on tonight.

The Knicks have been using KAT as a hub on offense this year, and lately his assists have really gone up as he has four or more in five of his last six games.

One of those games was the last meeting with Cleveland, when he handed out eight dimes in a close loss. I expect the Knicks to continue to run their offense through KAT, and I like our chances at four assists tonight at good odds.

VJ Edgecombe OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115 Fanatics)

The Sixers face the Heat in the first game of the night, an early 5:00 PM EST tip. Joel Embiid is doubtful, but hopefully we get to see Giannis Antetokounmpo for Miami (currently questionable).

Edgecombe has been playing his best basketball of the season lately, and while some of these numbers were accrued while Jaylen Brown was out, it's becoming quite clear that his role on this team is a significant one, even with the Sixers having four superstars around him.

He's been great on the glass and has really been excellent as a secondary shot-creator, with four or more assists in seven straight games. You could hit his assist prop at over 3.5 if you'd like, but this prop also factors in his solid rebounding rate, and there should be more boards available if Embiid is out.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 32.5 Points (-105 BetMGM)

Compare at -115 at Novig

SGA has been on fire lately, and with so many teammates out, he's had to shoulder the offensive load for OKC more than ever before. He's been flirting with a 40% usage rate in recent weeks and has now poured in 34 or more points in five straight games.

What a move by SGA 😮‍💨 Shai dropped 38 PTS & 7 AST last night, giving him his 175th career game of 30+ PTS & 5+ AST, which ties him with Russell Westbrook for the most such games in Thunder franchise history ⛈️ https://t.co/dLizUO6AdH — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2026

Minnesota is a good defensive team and a tough matchup for opponents. But SGA is matchup-proof, and the close spread (OKC -1.5) is really what I am targeting here. I think we see SGA put up a ton of points again in this one, as this should be a close game.

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NBA Value Player Props

Kenrich Williams OVER 8.5 Points (-106 Novig)

The Thunder roster is littered with injuries, and now that Aday Mara is out again, OKC has no choice but to turn to Williams to log heavy minutes in the frontcourt.

He's played 26 minutes per game over his last three, and is coming off a 20-point game against the Pacers on Monday. This is a very low bar for Williams and one that he's eclipsed in five of his last seven games.

Charles Bassey OVER 10.5 Points (-104)

The one bright spot recently for the Warriors has been the play of their new starting center, Charles Bassey. After bouncing around the league for several years and playing mainly as a reserve for other teams, Bassey may have finally found a home in Golden State.

Seventh career double-double for Charles Bassey 💪 https://t.co/avg3zvxAXL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 20, 2026

He's scored 13 and 16 points in his last two games, and his coach has confirmed that he's his starter in the paint going forward. With the Kings allowing the fourth-most points to opposing centers, this feels like a great spot for him to continue his recent stretch of solid offensive production.

Cam Spencer OVER 14.5 Points + Assists (-120 FanDuel)

My love for Spencer is well known in fantasy basketball circles. He's an incredibly efficient player who can shoot the ball at a high percentage, while also being an excellent passer who sets up his teammates for easy buckets.

With the injuries that Memphis has suffered this season, Spencer has been thrust into a pretty substantial role. He'll come off the bench tonight, but should play minutes in the mid-20s. That should be enough for him to cross this bar, which he has done in seven of his last eight games. He had 29 points and assists in just 21 minutes against the Hornets his last time out!

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Darius Garland OVER 18.5 Points (-106 Novig)

We are getting a discount on Garland here, since Brandon Ingram has returned to action for the Clippers. Garland's points prop was often at 20 or higher this season, but now it's the lowest it's been in awhile and I'm ready to smash that button.

He had 26 points against a good Houston defense last time out and still took 21 shots in that game even with Ingram back in the mix. If anything, I think Ingram's presence on offense is going to open things up more for Garland and help him be a more efficient scorer.

This game has a solid total, and the Clippers are only 6-point underdogs. I like their chances of keeping it close and for Garland to cruise over this number.

Mikel Brown Jr. OVER 15.5 Points (-117 Novig)

The rookie didn't take long to ascend to the top of the depth chart in Brooklyn. The Nets eased him into action and have been limiting his minutes while also resting him in some back-to-back sets. But MBJ started on Monday night for Brooklyn and made a big impression right out of the gates.

Mikel Brown Jr. in the first half: 17 PTS

6-9 FG

4-5 3FG https://t.co/HdJyTJdgPN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 24, 2026

He didn't score in the second half, but was on fire early against the Wolves. He now has 17 and 18 points in his last two games and a 27% usage rate. With his minutes creeping up and Nolan Traore out for two months with an injury, expect MBJ to rack up buckets tonight in a great matchup against another bad team - the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brayden Burries OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+100 Novig)

MBJ isn't the only impressive rookie in this game tonight! I said it yesterday in my notes on X, but I firmly believe that Burries is the best rebounding guard in the league already. He thrived as a rebounder in college and you can see that his skills on the boards have transitioned easily in his first month in the NBA.

Burries has 18 rebounds in his last two games and at least six boards now in four of his last five. He's thriving as the Bucks' sixth man off the bench and should see minutes in the mid-to-high 20s tonight against a Brooklyn team that allows the fifth-most boards to opposing guards.

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

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