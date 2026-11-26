2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 12 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 12.
Several surprise tight ends have emerged this season, but it remains the shallowest and most unpredictable spot in fantasy football, outside of the elite studs. We're here to help you identify the top available TE option with our Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings. Below, see where key pass-catchers such as Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, T.J. Hockenson, Isaiah Likely, and Dallas Goedert stand, among all others.
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|32
|2
|2
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|36
|3
|3
|Trey McBride
|TE
|38
|3
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|51
|3
|5
|George Kittle
|TE
|55
|3
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|59
|4
|7
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|63
|5
|8
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|68
|5
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|76
|5
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|80
|5
|11
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|82
|5
|12
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|83
|5
|13
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|84
|5
|14
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|88
|6
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|95
|6
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|108
|6
|17
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|110
|6
|18
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|112
|6
|19
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|114
|6
|20
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|116
|6
|21
|Darren Waller
|TE
|117
|6
|22
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|123
|6
|23
|AJ Barner
|TE
|128
|6
|24
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|132
|6
|25
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|135
|7
|26
|Evan Engram
|TE
|136
|7
|27
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|138
|7
|28
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|140
|7
|29
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|142
|7
|30
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|152
|7
|31
|Cade Otton
|TE
|159
|7
|32
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|161
|7
|33
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|162
|7
|34
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|168
|7
|35
|Noah Fant
|TE
|174
|8
|36
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|186
|8
|37
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|189
|8
|38
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|192
|8
|39
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|198
|8
|40
|Davis Allen
|TE
|204
|8
|41
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|205
|8
|42
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|206
|8
|43
|David Njoku
|TE
|208
|8
|44
|Noah Gray
|TE
|213
|8
|45
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|214
|8
|46
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|215
|8
|47
|Drew Sample
|TE
|220
|8
|48
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|224
|8
|49
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|230
|8
|50
|Sam Roush
|TE
|235
|8
|51
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|236
|8
|52
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|239
|8
|53
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|242
|8
|54
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|245
|8
|55
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|247
|9
|56
|Brock Wright
|TE
|249
|9
|57
|Jack Endries
|TE
|250
|9
|58
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|252
|9
|59
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|253
|9
|60
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|256
|9
|61
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|259
|9
|62
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|260
|9
|63
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|261
|9
|64
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|262
|9
|65
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|264
|9
|66
|Keleki Latu
|TE
|265
|10
|67
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|266
|10
|68
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|271
|10
|69
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|272
|10
|70
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|274
|10
|71
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|275
|10
|72
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|277
|10
|73
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|279
Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has struggled since his team's Week 6 bye, recording just 12 catches for 161 yards on 22 targets over his last five games. However, the 25-year-old started to show signs of a potential breakthrough in Week 11, recording three catches for 62 yards on six targets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In Week 12, LaPorta and the Lions will take on the Chicago Bears. While Detroit has shifted to a more run-heavy approach lately, the Lions may need to take to the air early and often to keep up with Chicago's high-powered offense. His profile carries risk, but LaPorta's past production and his potentially favorable game script against the Bears make him a must-start tight end for fantasy managers in Week 12.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is poised to rebound in this week's divisional clash with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Loveland found the end zone in Week 11's win over New Orleans, salvaging an otherwise unproductive day. The second-year pro suffered statistically against an inspired Saints defense. On the bright side, he was still among the team's target leaders, although it was an undesirable outcome in what should have been a smash spot. Loveland and the offense will get a shot at redemption this Thursday with a susceptible Detroit secondary on tap.
On the season, the Lions' defense has been a friendly matchup for pass attacks, while ranking as the most favorable for fantasy tight ends (19.6 points per game). Owners shouldn't be deterred by the previous down week, as the former tenth-overall pick retains his place as a top asset at the position. Loveland is RotoBaller's PPR TE3 for the road outing.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving due to thumb and ankle injuries that sidelined him a week ago against the Miami Dolphins. If healthy enough to suit up for the Holiday tilt, Kincaid will look to rebound after what has been a slow stretch, even before his ailments forced him out last week.
He has totaled just five receptions for 86 yards over his last two outings and goes up against a Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that allowed Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to record nine receptions that went for just 54 yards a week ago, an average of six yards per reception. Kincaid is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked tight end and is projected to score just seven fantasy points against the Chiefs.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, T.J. Hockenson, Isaiah Likely, Dallas Goedert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, T.J. Hockenson, Isaiah Likely, Dallas Goedert:
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