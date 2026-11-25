November 25, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 25, 2026). Koby's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! After a quick three-game slate last night that included the DraftKings King of the Court contest, I was able to snag 125$ in bonus bets thanks to Jayson Tatum. I hope some of you tailed!

Now we are onto this NBA DFS main slate that includes six games, as they have it split off from the late games to keep things a bit more consolidated. Lucky for us, that means we can avoid the chalk in playing Victor Wembanyama. All six of the games on the slate are for the NBA Cup, which means they have a little bit more to play for than the usual games. As long as said team is still in the running to make the NBA Cup Playoffs.

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Wednesday, 11/25/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To stay up to date and access updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is heavily discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Jalen Brunson, PG - NYK

DraftKings: $9,200

FanDuel: $8,200

I'm going to have Jalen Brunson locked into a lot of lineups; he is either gonna save me or burn me because of multiple guys injured and a great matchup against a Cavs team that always makes things interesting. Brunson has finished with 42 and 51 fantasy points in his last two outings against the Cavs. This season, they continue to give up the fifth most fantasy points to opposing PGs.

Brunson is seventh in the league in USG% at 32.3%. That jumps one point when OG Anunoby is out, and skyrockets if both OG and either Hart or KAT are out. Brunson is going to have to handle a massive workload. In their game against Portland, he had 43 fantasy points, and that was without KAT and OG. This is an all-around great matchup, and if Brunson gets a bigger workload with an extra guy out, that is going to be even better for us.

Brandon Miller, SG/SF on DK, SF on FD - CHA

DraftKings: $7,400

FanDuel: $7,200

This is the best matchup on the entire slate; the Bulls have been a fantasy goldmine for opposing SGs and SFs this season, giving up the most of any team. Now Brandon Miller will likely be down multiple guards alongside him in the lineup. He has had 33+ fantasy points in three straight games without Kon Knueppel, Dennis Schroder, and Grayson Allen. Brandon Miller is already pulling a 32% USG% this season, which is good for eighth in the league.

Pretty much the entire offense is going to flow through him, and after a hot start to the season, he cooled off a bit, but he has slowly gotten back into the groove after a couple of missed games. himself. With this matchup though, I'm confident Brandon Miller at least goes for 6x his price, finishing with a clean 42+ fantasy points.

Coby White should also see an uptick in usage as well, with all the other guards out of the lineup.

Also consider: Jarrett Allen, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cedric Coward

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Kenrich Williams, SF/PF - OKC

DraftKings: $5,200

FanDuel: $4,400

This OKC Thunder team continues to get thrown down the injury train. They lost Aday Mara to a leg injury, adding to Jaylin Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Thomas Sorber to the list of big men for the Thunder who are out with an injury. That being said, that leaves Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams to handle the bulk of the big men rotation minutes.

Williams has fared well in this role, as he played 26 minutes in their last game against the Pacers, and he finished with 40 fantasy points! When Williams is given the opportunity, he has shown he can give meaningful minutes out there. I expect Williams to continue playing close to 30 minutes a game while the Thunder look to get some guys healthy.

NBA DFS Tournament Pivot

From the teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

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