Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 13 Friday Slate (11/27/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.
It's Black Friday, so that means we have a full day of college football on tap. DraftKings has nine of the games on our main slate. I will have the evening slate breakdown on X for those of you who are interested. We have the Egg Bowl, even though it should be on Thanksgiving.
Slates like this are our time to shine. Those of us who have been grinding mid-week slates have an advantage here because we know these MAC players. That's right. We have MACtion on a Friday afternoon. This is a bittersweet slate because we know it's the last real weekend of college football.
In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 11/27/26, starting at noon Eastern. I’ll offer multiple player suggestions at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, highlighting one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and low end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Marcus Stokes, Memphis ($8.8K)
Marcus Stokes has five total touchdowns in three straight games!
He's the first FBS player to achieve that since Bo Nix in 2023 ‼️
— ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 13, 2026
If you like touchdowns, you'll like Stokes. You'll also live with the turnovers. Stokes had a rough game against Navy, which actually lowered the price a little.
Before the Navy game, Stokes had three straight games of at least 40 DraftKings points. That's the kind of ceiling we're looking for.
Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi ($7.6K)
Chambliss had a monster game against Wofford. Not that any of us are surprised. It may have given him some confidence back after Oklahoma and Georgia shut him down.
Now comes the Egg Bowl, and a Mississippi State defense that wasn't great even when the offense was. We know Chambliss's ceiling. We saw it a few times last year and earlier this year. It's well above what his price is.
Baylor Hayes, Tulsa ($6.6K)
Baylor Hayes was dealing today, including 3 touchdown passes to Oran Singleton?
#BuiltToRise x @TulsaFootball https://t.co/sBwvANlcbZ
— The American (@American_Conf) November 21, 2026
The UTSA voodoo in the Alamo Dome usually doesn't apply to defense. Hayes has averaged 29.6 DraftKings points per game in November.
This has the highest implied score on the slate. Hayes is way too cheap for what could happen in the Alamo Dome.
Also consider: Ashton Daniels, Florida State ($7.9K); Jason Wright, Buffalo ($7.5K); Bishop Davenport, South Alabama ($6.7K); Owen McCown, UTSA ($5.9K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Jaylin Carter, Memphis ($8.9K)
Week 12 Performance
RB Jaylin Carter - Memphis
? 229 Rushing yards 3 TDs
? 10 ypc https://t.co/E3yMtxtRzV
— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 21, 2026
Carter has seven touchdowns in three November games after a slow October. He has averaged 32.5 DK points this month. Two of those games were against service academies.
Temple has allowed at least 220 rushing yards in four straight games and six of the last eight games. No one else on the slate has the ceiling that Carter has.
Messiah Burch, Buffalo ($7.2K)
Despite the return of Terrance Shelton Jr., Burch has still carried the load for Buffalo. Shelton gets plenty of work, but Burch has 70.9 DK points in the two games since Shelton's return.
Buffalo has another great matchup against Akron. The Zips have given up 207.4 rushing yards per game this season. There will be plenty of work for both Burch and Shelton.
Will Henderson III, UTSA ($6K)
A'Marion Peterson might miss this game. If he does, this is a great situation for Henderson. He only has five rushing touchdowns this season because Peterson has 17 of them.
Henderson gets a lot more carries, but Peterson is the guy who gets the ball inside the 10-yard line. If he's out, we should see more work in these situations for Peterson.
Also consider: Jadan Baugh, Florida ($8.5K); Connor Walendzak, Toledo ($7.1K); L.J. Phillips Jr., Iowa ($6.4K); Keveun Mason, Temple ($5.2K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Oran Singleton Jr., Tulsa ($7.7K)
Singleton has two games over 40 DK points in three games this month. He even topped 50 in one of those! Tulsa will be throwing to try to keep up with the Roadrunners.
He's more expensive than his quarterback, but he is more than likely worth the cost. No other receiver can touch his upside.
Jemyri Davis, Memphis ($5K)
I'm not sure why Davis is still this cheap. Navy held him out of the end zone, but Davis still has 23 receptions in the last five games with six touchdowns.
Memphis will spread the ball around, and that's on top of a strong run game, but this offense can sustain multiple stars. Davis has become one.
Javon Ross, Tulsa ($4.8K)
Ross has at least 12 DK points in six straight games. Even when Baylor Hayes hasn't been at his best, Ross has helped bail him out. Ross has 11 receptions for 237 yards in the last two games alone.
That's on top of big games from Singleton. If Tulsa is going to win this game in the Alamo Dome, it's going to be through the air. Both Ross and Singleton are capable of having big games.
Jasen Lopez, Florida State ($4.2K)
Everyone expected Micahi Danzy to take over as the alpha receiver when Duce Robinson went down. It has been Jasen Lopez instead. Lopez has 51 DK points in four games as a starter with Robinson out.
Danzy still sees plenty of targets, but Lopez does more with his. He has 20 receptions in that span. If he can find the end zone (only one score in four games), Lopez can change the slate in this price range.
Also consider: Deuce Alexander, Mississippi ($8K); Chance Morrow, Buffalo ($6.7K); Anthony Eager, South Alabama ($6.3K); Colin Chase, Temple ($5.4K); JoJo Bermudez, Temple ($4.5K); Luke Lindenmeyer, Nebraska ($4.1K); Jimmy Calloway, Tulsa ($3.9K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Tulsa/UTSA Game Stack
The implied total is 58 points, and most players are affordable. For example, a Tulsa stack of Hayes, Trequan Jones, Singleton, Ross, and Calloway will only cost you $28.6K. That leaves $21.4K for the last three slots.
UTSA is even cheaper. McCown, Henderson, Mekhi Anderson, and David Amador will only set you back $22K. It's easy to run back a UTSA stack with Hayes and Singleton and still have plenty left over.
If you're full stacking this game, my favorite combination is Hayes, McCown, Henderson, Jones, Singleton, Adamdor, and Calloway. That leaves plenty left over for Carter at the flex spot.
Memphis
Memphis is a huge favorite, and you'll pay for your favorite players accordingly. Stokes and Carter alone will cost you $17.7K. I have a feeling that will make up a lot of mini stacks.
I have no issues adding all three top receivers to the stack (Jermaine Hayes, Stonka Burnside, and Davis). Those three will only cost $14.7K. That brings the total five-man stack to $32.4K. $17.6K for three slots isn't that much, but there is more than enough value to make it work.
Mini Stacks
I will provide a mini stack for every team. Not all of them will be worth running, but it's important to have options.
Mississippi: Chambliss/Alexander
Mississippi State: Fluff Bothwell/Anthony Evans III/Sanfrisco Magee
Nebraska: Anthony Colandrea/Lindenmeyer (GPP only)
Iowa: Phillips/DJ Vonnahme (GPP only)
Buffalo: Burch/Morrow/Wright
Akron: Cibastian Broughton/Jordan Gant/Marcel Williams
Toledo: John Alan Richter/Walendzak/Adjatay Dabbs/CJ Miller
Ohio: Nick Poulos/Riley Neer
Appalachian State: Malachi Singleton/Sam Pickett III
South Alabama: Davenport/PJ Martin/Eager
Temple: Mason/Jaxon Smolik/Bermudez/Chase
Florida: Baugh/Aaron Philo
Florida State: Daniels/Lopez/Danzy
NDSU: Nathan Hayes/DJ Scott/Jackson Williams
San Jose State: Luke Weaver/Carson Clark (GPP only)