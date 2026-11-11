When Is Jeremiyah Love Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Jeremiyah Love coming back? Will Jeremiyah Love play again this season? Read about Jeremiyah Love return date and injury updates for 2026.
Fantasy managers historically love rookies because of the intrigue of hitting on an unknown. Rookies, especially first-round picks, typically get pushed up draft boards for the upside they provide.
That was true for 2026 third overall pick Jeremiyah Love. The Notre Dame product was considered a generational running back prospect and, for some draft analysts, was the top overall prospect in a weak 2026 draft class. Unfortunately, Love has become the most recent rookie who was seemingly taken too high in fantasy drafts after suffering another ankle injury in Week 8.
When will Jeremiyah Love return? Is he worth holding in fantasy? Let’s dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jeremiyah Love Injury Update For Fantasy Football
At this point, it’s fair to say that a series of ankle injuries has derailed Jeremiyah Love’s rookie season.
Love first suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Arizona Cardinals’ preseason opener, something that was widely criticized across media given the fact that the Cardinals gave their rookie running back 11 carries and three receptions in a preseason game.
The rookie was still able to make his NFL debut in Week 1, but the team was clearly being careful with his workload as he played through the injury. Love was used in a heavy running back rotation during his first four games before suffering a second ankle injury in Week 4, which ultimately cost him two games.
Love returned in Week 8, but suffered a high-ankle sprain that head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters was unrelated to his previous injuries. This sprain was severe enough to land Love on the injured reserve, costing him a minimum of four games.
The earliest that Love can return is Week 13, but the team may be incentivized to sit the rookie through their Week 14 bye to buy him time to get to 100% health and not risk another injury.
Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook
Love was taken as the third overall pick in the NFL Draft after a prolific career with Notre Dame in college. Over his final two seasons with the Fighting Irish, Love amassed 362 carries for 2,497 yards and 35 touchdowns, with 55 receptions, 517 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry in those two seasons.
For many, Love was considered more of a sure thing than 2025 top 10 running back Ashton Jeanty, given his pass-catching work and explosive rushing ability. However, the inconsistent production from Jeanty as a rookie also kept Love as a third-round pick in drafts.
There were certainly risks with his profile. The Cardinals had significant question marks at quarterback, a new coaching staff, and a highly paid free agent (Tyler Allgeier) to take away work. Head coach Mike LaFleur even told the media the team would try to protect Love’s workload early in his career.
But the allure of his explosive ability and an upgraded offensive line led to him being a highly drafted running back throughout the summer.
At this point, that pick can only be considered a bust. Love has played just six games this season and has just one week with a snap share above 50%. The rookie has averaged just 12.7 carries and 2.3 targets per game in his first season while averaging just 3.5 yards per touch.
Jeremiyah Love makes it a one-score game in the Bay 👀
@AZvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0mdc38FjPE
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
High ankle sprains notoriously sap explosiveness and linger for weeks beyond the recovery date. Even if Love does return late in the season, it’s fair to assume that he will not look like the explosive prospect that was taken as a top three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He will also return to an offense quarterbacked by third-round rookie Carson Beck and a questionable offensive line.
At this point, the Cardinals will likely do what they can to reduce his touches in a lost season and lean on Allgeier in the rushing attack. And while there are paths for Love to have fantasy success in the final weeks of the season, he’s a player that will be hard to trust as more than a boom-or-bust FLEX play in the fantasy playoffs.
Another touchdown for Tyler Allgeier!
AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zRFVGcqM0X
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
He’s worth rostering, but there will be risk in starting him once he returns to the field.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Corey Kiner, Omarion Hampton, and Cam Skattebo. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Tyler Allgeier, Corey Kiner, Omarion Hampton, and Cam Skattebo:
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