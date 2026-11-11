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When Is Jeremiyah Love Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jeremiyah Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS and Betting, Injury News

When is Jeremiyah Love coming back? Will Jeremiyah Love play again this season? Read about Jeremiyah Love return date and injury updates for 2026.

Fantasy managers historically love rookies because of the intrigue of hitting on an unknown. Rookies, especially first-round picks, typically get pushed up draft boards for the upside they provide.

That was true for 2026 third overall pick Jeremiyah Love. The Notre Dame product was considered a generational running back prospect and, for some draft analysts, was the top overall prospect in a weak 2026 draft class. Unfortunately, Love has become the most recent rookie who was seemingly taken too high in fantasy drafts after suffering another ankle injury in Week 8.

When will Jeremiyah Love return? Is he worth holding in fantasy? Let’s dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Jeremiyah Love Injury Update For Fantasy Football

At this point, it’s fair to say that a series of ankle injuries has derailed Jeremiyah Love’s rookie season.

Love first suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Arizona Cardinals’ preseason opener, something that was widely criticized across media given the fact that the Cardinals gave their rookie running back 11 carries and three receptions in a preseason game.

The rookie was still able to make his NFL debut in Week 1, but the team was clearly being careful with his workload as he played through the injury. Love was used in a heavy running back rotation during his first four games before suffering a second ankle injury in Week 4, which ultimately cost him two games.

Love returned in Week 8, but suffered a high-ankle sprain that head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters was unrelated to his previous injuries. This sprain was severe enough to land Love on the injured reserve, costing him a minimum of four games.

The earliest that Love can return is Week 13, but the team may be incentivized to sit the rookie through their Week 14 bye to buy him time to get to 100% health and not risk another injury.

 

Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook

Love was taken as the third overall pick in the NFL Draft after a prolific career with Notre Dame in college. Over his final two seasons with the Fighting Irish, Love amassed 362 carries for 2,497 yards and 35 touchdowns, with 55 receptions, 517 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry in those two seasons.

For many, Love was considered more of a sure thing than 2025 top 10 running back Ashton Jeanty, given his pass-catching work and explosive rushing ability. However, the inconsistent production from Jeanty as a rookie also kept Love as a third-round pick in drafts.

There were certainly risks with his profile. The Cardinals had significant question marks at quarterback, a new coaching staff, and a highly paid free agent (Tyler Allgeier) to take away work. Head coach Mike LaFleur even told the media the team would try to protect Love’s workload early in his career.

But the allure of his explosive ability and an upgraded offensive line led to him being a highly drafted running back throughout the summer.

At this point, that pick can only be considered a bust. Love has played just six games this season and has just one week with a snap share above 50%. The rookie has averaged just 12.7 carries and 2.3 targets per game in his first season while averaging just 3.5 yards per touch.

High ankle sprains notoriously sap explosiveness and linger for weeks beyond the recovery date. Even if Love does return late in the season, it’s fair to assume that he will not look like the explosive prospect that was taken as a top three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He will also return to an offense quarterbacked by third-round rookie Carson Beck and a questionable offensive line.

At this point, the Cardinals will likely do what they can to reduce his touches in a lost season and lean on Allgeier in the rushing attack. And while there are paths for Love to have fantasy success in the final weeks of the season, he’s a player that will be hard to trust as more than a boom-or-bust FLEX play in the fantasy playoffs.

He’s worth rostering, but there will be risk in starting him once he returns to the field.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Corey Kiner, Omarion Hampton, and Cam Skattebo. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Tyler Allgeier, Corey Kiner, Omarion Hampton, and Cam Skattebo:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tank Dell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Corey Kiner
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Denzel Boston
Corey Kiner
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Corey Kiner
vs
KC Concepcion
Corey Kiner
vs
Hunter Henry
Corey Kiner
vs
Woody Marks
Corey Kiner
vs
DK Metcalf
Corey Kiner
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Corey Kiner
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Tucker Kraft
Corey Kiner
vs
Cam Skattebo
Corey Kiner
vs
Braelon Allen
Corey Kiner
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Corey Kiner
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Corey Kiner
vs
Rachaad White
Corey Kiner
vs
Brenton Strange
Corey Kiner
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Corey Kiner
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Jadarian Price
Corey Kiner
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Corey Kiner
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Corey Kiner
vs
Carnell Tate
Corey Kiner
vs
Blake Corum
Corey Kiner
vs
Demario Douglas
Corey Kiner
vs
Sam Laporta
Corey Kiner
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Corey Kiner
vs
Stefon Diggs
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Higbee
Corey Kiner
vs
Trey McBride
Corey Kiner
vs
Germie Bernard
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Warren
Corey Kiner
vs
Rico Dowdle
Corey Kiner
vs
Travis Kelce
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Gesicki
Corey Kiner
vs
Isaiah Likely
Corey Kiner
vs
A.J. Brown
Corey Kiner
vs
Breece Hall
Corey Kiner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Corey Kiner
vs
Tony Pollard
Corey Kiner
vs
Antonio Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Jalen Coker
Corey Kiner
vs
Jordan Mason
Corey Kiner
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Corey Kiner
vs
Omarion Hampton
Corey Kiner
vs
George Pickens
Corey Kiner
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Corey Kiner
vs
Chase Brown
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Corey Kiner
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Corey Kiner
vs
Khalil Shakir
Corey Kiner
vs
Jameson Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Keenan Allen
Corey Kiner
vs
DJ Moore
Corey Kiner
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Corey Kiner
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Corey Kiner
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Corey Kiner
vs
Bijan Robinson
Corey Kiner
vs
James Cook III
Corey Kiner
vs
Jaylen Warren
Corey Kiner
vs
Javonte Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Corey Kiner
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Corey Kiner
vs
Kyren Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Corey Kiner
vs
Derrick Henry
Corey Kiner
vs
Dylan Sampson
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaelon Black
Corey Kiner
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Emmett Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Alvin Kamara
Corey Kiner
vs
David Montgomery
Corey Kiner
vs
Austin Ekeler
Corey Kiner
vs
Bam Knight
Corey Kiner
vs
Samaje Perine
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omarion Hampton
vs
Antonio Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omarion Hampton
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omarion Hampton
vs
A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keenan Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Gesicki
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tank Dell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Addison
Omarion Hampton
vs
Germie Bernard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omarion Hampton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Demario Douglas
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Carnell Tate
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Downs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Darren Waller
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brenton Strange
Omarion Hampton
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omarion Hampton
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Braelon Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kaelon Black
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tre Tucker
Omarion Hampton
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malik Washington
Omarion Hampton
vs
Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
KC Concepcion
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Denzel Boston
Omarion Hampton
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Omarion Hampton
vs
Corey Kiner
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colby Parkinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Darnell Washington
Omarion Hampton
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Hunter Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emmett Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
DK Metcalf
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mark Andrews
Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
vs
Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rachaad White
Omarion Hampton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rachaad White
Cam Skattebo
vs
DK Metcalf
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Cam Skattebo
vs
Hunter Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Cam Skattebo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
vs
Corey Kiner
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
vs
Denzel Boston
Cam Skattebo
vs
Stefon Diggs
Cam Skattebo
vs
KC Concepcion
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Kelce
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Cam Skattebo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Cam Skattebo
vs
Braelon Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brenton Strange
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Coker
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Carnell Tate
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Demario Douglas
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Germie Bernard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
A.J. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Kittle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Antonio Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan Mason
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dylan Sampson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaelon Black
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emmett Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Austin Ekeler
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bam Knight

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