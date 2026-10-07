RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.
The college football season is flying by, and hopefully, your CFF team is off to a hot start. Whether you're a top contender or bottom-dweller in your league, there is still plenty of time for things to change. Let us help you lock in your Week 6 lineups with our college fantasy football wide receiver rankings.
Below, see where big-name studs and recent breakouts such as Jeremiah Smith, Reed Harris, Umari Hatcher, Collin Dixon, Jordan Shipp, Mike Matthews, Chris Barnes, Ayden Greene, and more stand for the sixth slate of action.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 6 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|2
|Reed Harris
|ASU
|WR
|3
|Wyatt Young
|OKST
|WR
|4
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|5
|Justin Bowick
|OKST
|WR
|6
|Deuce Alexander
|MISS
|WR
|7
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|8
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|9
|DJ Epps
|WVU
|WR
|10
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|11
|Omarion Miller
|ASU
|WR
|12
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|13
|Griffin Wilde
|NU
|WR
|14
|Evan Stewart
|ORE
|WR
|15
|Umari Hatcher
|SYR
|WR
|16
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|17
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|18
|Collin Dixon
|ILL
|WR
|19
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|20
|Jack Foley
|WAKE
|WR
|21
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|22
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|23
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|24
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|ALA
|WR
|25
|Keenan Jackson
|NCSU
|WR
|26
|Xavier Townsend
|PUR
|WR
|27
|Chris Marshall
|ARK
|WR
|28
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|29
|Duce Robinson
|FSU
|WR
|30
|Dakorien Moore
|ORE
|WR
|31
|Braden Pegan
|UTAH
|WR
|32
|Asaad Waseem
|PUR
|WR
|33
|Legend Glasker
|BYU
|WR
|34
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|35
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|36
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|37
|Derrick Salley Jr.
|KSU
|WR
|38
|Jordan Shipp
|UNC
|WR
|39
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|40
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|41
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|42
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|43
|Terrence Lewis
|OKST
|WR
|44
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|45
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|46
|Cody Jackson
|ISU
|WR
|47
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|48
|Lotzeir Brooks
|ALA
|WR
|49
|Kwazi Gilmer
|NEB
|WR
|50
|Caden High
|STAN
|WR
|51
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|52
|Noah Jennings
|MINN
|WR
|53
|Isaiah Mizell
|ARIZ
|WR
|54
|Isaiah Sategna
|OU
|WR
|55
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|56
|Micahi Danzy
|FSU
|WR
|57
|Hudson Clement
|ILL
|WR
|58
|Justus Ross-Simmons
|SYR
|WR
|59
|Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
|USC
|WR
|60
|Reece Vander Zee
|IOWA
|WR
|61
|Nik McMillan
|KSU
|WR
|62
|Ryan Wingo
|TEX
|WR
|63
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|64
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|65
|Jojo Trader
|NCSU
|WR
|66
|Chris Hunter III
|ARIZ
|WR
|67
|Ty Robinson
|ILL
|WR
|68
|Jonah Burton
|DUKE
|WR
|69
|Chris Barnes
|OKST
|WR
|70
|Lawayne McCoy
|LOU
|WR
|71
|Dominic Overby
|ISU
|WR
|72
|Cam Coleman
|TEX
|WR
|73
|Kameron Courtney
|UVA
|WR
|74
|Rico Flores
|UVA
|WR
|75
|Nico Brown
|STAN
|WR
|76
|Omari Hayes
|ISU
|WR
|77
|Ayden Greene
|VT
|WR
|78
|Brandon Phelps
|ARIZ
|WR
|79
|Semaj Morgan
|UCLA
|WR
|80
|Koby Young
|HOU
|WR
|81
|Tyran Warren
|NCSU
|WR
|82
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|83
|TreyShun Hurry
|LOU
|WR
|84
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|85
|Dalen Penson
|GT
|WR
|86
|Tra'Mar Harris
|PUR
|WR
|87
|Davion Brown
|VT
|WR
|88
|Nic Anderson
|UK
|WR
|89
|Waden Charles
|UCF
|WR
|90
|Micah Gilbert
|ND
|WR
|91
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|92
|Johntay Cook
|MISS
|WR
|93
|Talyn Taylor
|UGA
|WR
|94
|Trent Walker
|HOU
|WR
|95
|Jaden Bray
|WVU
|WR
|96
|Emmett Mosley
|TEX
|WR
|97
|Jared Richardson
|DUKE
|WR
|98
|Chrishon McCray
|MSU
|WR
|99
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|100
|Jaron Tibbs
|KSU
|WR
|101
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|102
|Nyck Harbor
|SC
|WR
|103
|Jaiven Plummer
|GT
|WR
|104
|Jayvan Boggs
|FSU
|WR
|105
|Traylon Ray
|MISS
|WR
|106
|Devin McCuin
|OSU
|WR
|107
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|108
|Brandon Inniss
|OSU
|WR
|109
|Tony Diaz
|IOWA
|WR
|110
|Jordan Allen
|HOU
|WR
|111
|Chris Lawson
|WASH
|WR
|112
|Marlion Jackson
|VT
|WR
|113
|Kaleb Webb
|MD
|WR
|114
|Mazeo Bennett Jr.
|SC
|WR
|115
|Drew Wagner
|NU
|WR
|116
|Fredrick Moore
|MSU
|WR
|117
|Isaiah Johnson
|UNC
|WR
|118
|Josiah Abdullah
|UVA
|WR
|119
|Brian Rowe
|UCLA
|WR
|120
|Caleb Goodie Sr.
|MIZ
|WR
|121
|Rodney Bullard Jr.
|MSU
|WR
|122
|Chauncey Magwood
|PUR
|WR
|123
|DJ Black
|SC
|WR
|124
|Aidan Mizell
|UCLA
|WR
|125
|Craig Dandridge
|UGA
|WR
Week 6 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks
Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick has top-10 wide receiver upside in Week 6 against UCF. This season, Bowick is the WR29 with 20 receptions for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Bowick's best game came against Murray State when he hauled in nine catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns and scored 34.3 fantasy points. The Cowboys' targets have largely split between Bowick and Wyatt Young, with Young commanding a 17.7% target share and Bowick getting 23% of the team's targets.
Young got only one target in the team's 59-0 win over Murray State. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has proven he can support multiple top-25 wide receivers, so Young and Bowick will both have plenty of opportunities throughout the season. UCF is allowing 223.4 passing yards per game. Bowick is ranked as RotoBaller's WR5 for Week 6, and he should be started in all leagues.
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to deliver otherworldly numbers, and that makes him a must-start fantasy player heading into a Week 6 matchup against Maryland. The Terrapins are allowing 335 total yards and 30.2 points per game, setting up another potential big showing for Smith.
The Buckeyes' star wideout has 44 receptions for 823 yards and nine touchdowns already. Smith has 85 or more yards in all five games so far, and over 200 yards in two straight contests. He has six of his touchdowns over the past two weeks, and should be trusted to keep delivering at an elite level, especially in matchups like he has this week. He can single-handedly power some fantasy teams to win, so owners should start him every week.
Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams hopes to continue delivering for fantasy managers in a tough matchup against Georgia in Week 6. The Bulldogs have allowed just 187.2 passing yards per game, while surrendering 13.4 points per contest. Coleman-Williams has scored four touchdowns this season, and those have all come within the past three games.
He has topped 100 yards just once, and is coming off a 43-yard performance. Coleman-Williams remains a solid starting option, even in a tougher matchup, thanks to his production on the field of late. In two games against Georgia in 2025, the Bama wideout combined for just 76 yards on seven receptions, so he might need another touchdown grab this week to deliver a big fantasy score.
Legend Glasker, BYU
BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker is RotoBaller's 33rd-ranked wide receiver as he and the Cougars get set to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Glasker was limited to just three receptions for nine yards during a slim win over TCU a week ago, during which he also totaled 26 yards on four carries, with a long rush of 16 yards.
The dual threat is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Iowa State, which allowed West Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps to finish with four receptions for 114 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per reception, and a touchdown during a 45-43 Cyclones win in Week 5.
Charlie Becker, Indiana
After his second 100-plus-yard performance of the season, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked wide receiver in Week 6. The Hoosiers are preparing to face Nebraska, which allowed Maryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. to record a big day consisting of seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, with a long reception of 65 yards.
Becker is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points against the Terrapins. He is coming off an eight-reception, 107-yard, two-touchdown effort in a win over Rutgers this past week, averaging 13.4 yards per reception and recording a long catch-and-run of 48 yards.
Reed Harris, Arizona State
Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris is RotoBaller's second-ranked wide receiver entering his team's matchup against Hawai'i on Saturday night. Harris has been one of the top pass catchers in all of college football this season, coming off a seven-reception, 125-yard performance during a loss to Baylor.
He has recorded 26 receptions, 499 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in four games this year. Harris is projected to score 26.4 fantasy points against a Rainbow Warrior defense that allowed San Jose St. wide receiver Carson Clark to finish with five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win for the Spartans.