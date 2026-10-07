👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jeremiah Smith - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.

The college football season is flying by, and hopefully, your CFF team is off to a hot start. Whether you're a top contender or bottom-dweller in your league, there is still plenty of time for things to change. Let us help you lock in your Week 6 lineups with our college fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Below, see where big-name studs and recent breakouts such as Jeremiah Smith, Reed Harris, Umari Hatcher, Collin Dixon, Jordan Shipp, Mike Matthews, Chris Barnes, Ayden Greene, and more stand for the sixth slate of action.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
2 Reed Harris ASU WR
3 Wyatt Young OKST WR
4 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
5 Justin Bowick OKST WR
6 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
7 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
8 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
9 DJ Epps WVU WR
10 Charlie Becker IU WR
11 Omarion Miller ASU WR
12 Chris Durr MD WR
13 Griffin Wilde NU WR
14 Evan Stewart ORE WR
15 Umari Hatcher SYR WR
16 Jordan Faison ND WR
17 Tre Richardson LOU WR
18 Collin Dixon ILL WR
19 Jackson Harris LSU WR
20 Jack Foley WAKE WR
21 Winston Watkins LSU WR
22 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
23 Nick Marsh IU WR
24 Ryan Coleman-Williams ALA WR
25 Keenan Jackson NCSU WR
26 Xavier Townsend PUR WR
27 Chris Marshall ARK WR
28 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
29 Duce Robinson FSU WR
30 Dakorien Moore ORE WR
31 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
32 Asaad Waseem PUR WR
33 Legend Glasker BYU WR
34 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
35 Kenny Darby UK WR
36 Amare Thomas HOU WR
37 Derrick Salley Jr. KSU WR
38 Jordan Shipp UNC WR
39 Chase Sowell PSU WR
40 Ian Strong CAL WR
41 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
42 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
43 Terrence Lewis OKST WR
44 Mike Matthews TENN WR
45 Javon Tracy MINN WR
46 Cody Jackson ISU WR
47 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
48 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
49 Kwazi Gilmer NEB WR
50 Caden High STAN WR
51 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
52 Noah Jennings MINN WR
53 Isaiah Mizell ARIZ WR
54 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
55 Mario Craver TA&M WR
56 Micahi Danzy FSU WR
57 Hudson Clement ILL WR
58 Justus Ross-Simmons SYR WR
59 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt USC WR
60 Reece Vander Zee IOWA WR
61 Nik McMillan KSU WR
62 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
63 Braylon Staley TENN WR
64 Tanook Hines USC WR
65 Jojo Trader NCSU WR
66 Chris Hunter III ARIZ WR
67 Ty Robinson ILL WR
68 Jonah Burton DUKE WR
69 Chris Barnes OKST WR
70 Lawayne McCoy LOU WR
71 Dominic Overby ISU WR
72 Cam Coleman TEX WR
73 Kameron Courtney UVA WR
74 Rico Flores UVA WR
75 Nico Brown STAN WR
76 Omari Hayes ISU WR
77 Ayden Greene VT WR
78 Brandon Phelps ARIZ WR
79 Semaj Morgan UCLA WR
80 Koby Young HOU WR
81 Tyran Warren NCSU WR
82 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
83 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
84 Censere Lee PITT WR
85 Dalen Penson GT WR
86 Tra'Mar Harris PUR WR
87 Davion Brown VT WR
88 Nic Anderson UK WR
89 Waden Charles UCF WR
90 Micah Gilbert ND WR
91 Vernell Brown FLA WR
92 Johntay Cook MISS WR
93 Talyn Taylor UGA WR
94 Trent Walker HOU WR
95 Jaden Bray WVU WR
96 Emmett Mosley TEX WR
97 Jared Richardson DUKE WR
98 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
99 Jayce Brown LSU WR
100 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
101 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
102 Nyck Harbor SC WR
103 Jaiven Plummer GT WR
104 Jayvan Boggs FSU WR
105 Traylon Ray MISS WR
106 Devin McCuin OSU WR
107 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
108 Brandon Inniss OSU WR
109 Tony Diaz IOWA WR
110 Jordan Allen HOU WR
111 Chris Lawson WASH WR
112 Marlion Jackson VT WR
113 Kaleb Webb MD WR
114 Mazeo Bennett Jr. SC WR
115 Drew Wagner NU WR
116 Fredrick Moore MSU WR
117 Isaiah Johnson UNC WR
118 Josiah Abdullah UVA WR
119 Brian Rowe UCLA WR
120 Caleb Goodie Sr. MIZ WR
121 Rodney Bullard Jr. MSU WR
122 Chauncey Magwood PUR WR
123 DJ Black SC WR
124 Aidan Mizell UCLA WR
125 Craig Dandridge UGA WR

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks

Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick has top-10 wide receiver upside in Week 6 against UCF. This season, Bowick is the WR29 with 20 receptions for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Bowick's best game came against Murray State when he hauled in nine catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns and scored 34.3 fantasy points. The Cowboys' targets have largely split between Bowick and Wyatt Young, with Young commanding a 17.7% target share and Bowick getting 23% of the team's targets.

Young got only one target in the team's 59-0 win over Murray State. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has proven he can support multiple top-25 wide receivers, so Young and Bowick will both have plenty of opportunities throughout the season. UCF is allowing 223.4 passing yards per game. Bowick is ranked as RotoBaller's WR5 for Week 6, and he should be started in all leagues.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to deliver otherworldly numbers, and that makes him a must-start fantasy player heading into a Week 6 matchup against Maryland. The Terrapins are allowing 335 total yards and 30.2 points per game, setting up another potential big showing for Smith.

The Buckeyes' star wideout has 44 receptions for 823 yards and nine touchdowns already. Smith has 85 or more yards in all five games so far, and over 200 yards in two straight contests. He has six of his touchdowns over the past two weeks, and should be trusted to keep delivering at an elite level, especially in matchups like he has this week. He can single-handedly power some fantasy teams to win, so owners should start him every week.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams hopes to continue delivering for fantasy managers in a tough matchup against Georgia in Week 6. The Bulldogs have allowed just 187.2 passing yards per game, while surrendering 13.4 points per contest. Coleman-Williams has scored four touchdowns this season, and those have all come within the past three games.

He has topped 100 yards just once, and is coming off a 43-yard performance. Coleman-Williams remains a solid starting option, even in a tougher matchup, thanks to his production on the field of late. In two games against Georgia in 2025, the Bama wideout combined for just 76 yards on seven receptions, so he might need another touchdown grab this week to deliver a big fantasy score.

Legend Glasker, BYU

BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker is RotoBaller's 33rd-ranked wide receiver as he and the Cougars get set to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Glasker was limited to just three receptions for nine yards during a slim win over TCU a week ago, during which he also totaled 26 yards on four carries, with a long rush of 16 yards.

The dual threat is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Iowa State, which allowed West Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps to finish with four receptions for 114 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per reception, and a touchdown during a 45-43 Cyclones win in Week 5.

Charlie Becker, Indiana

After his second 100-plus-yard performance of the season, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked wide receiver in Week 6. The Hoosiers are preparing to face Nebraska, which allowed Maryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. to record a big day consisting of seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, with a long reception of 65 yards.

Becker is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points against the Terrapins. He is coming off an eight-reception, 107-yard, two-touchdown effort in a win over Rutgers this past week, averaging 13.4 yards per reception and recording a long catch-and-run of 48 yards.

Reed Harris, Arizona State

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris is RotoBaller's second-ranked wide receiver entering his team's matchup against Hawai'i on Saturday night. Harris has been one of the top pass catchers in all of college football this season, coming off a seven-reception, 125-yard performance during a loss to Baylor.

He has recorded 26 receptions, 499 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in four games this year. Harris is projected to score 26.4 fantasy points against a Rainbow Warrior defense that allowed San Jose St. wide receiver Carson Clark to finish with five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win for the Spartans.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Week 6 TE Fantasy Rankings
Week 6 QB Fantasy Rankings
Week 6 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 6 (2026)
Week 6 DEF Fantasy Rankings
College Fantasy Football Trade Candidates
CFB Betting Picks ATS Week 6 10/6-9/26
CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 6)

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Running Back Committees With Upside (Week 5)
Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 5