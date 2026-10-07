RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these DEF rankings for the top Power 4 defenses.
Most teams are in the thick of conference schedules, meaning there aren't a ton of "obvious" plus matchups for defenses. Streaming is the name of the game in the middle of the year, and we're here to help you find the best available option for Week 6. Below, check out RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026.
In the rankings below, see where top defenses in favorable matchups such as Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, BYU, and more stand for the sixth week of the college football season. If you ignore the defense spot, it could cost you a win, so let's lock in!
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Week 6 College Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Pos
|1
|Notre Dame
|vs Stanford
|DEF
|2
|Ohio State
|vs Maryland
|DEF
|3
|Northwestern
|vs Ball State
|DEF
|4
|Tennessee
|@ Arkansas
|DEF
|5
|Texas
|@ Oklahoma
|DEF
|6
|Utah
|vs Kansas
|DEF
|7
|BYU
|vs Iowa State
|DEF
|8
|Pitt
|vs North Carolina
|DEF
|9
|Oklahoma
|vs Texas
|DEF
|10
|Indiana
|@ Nebraska
|DEF
|11
|Kansas St
|vs Houston
|DEF
|12
|Virginia
|vs Syracuse
|DEF
|13
|Arizona St
|vs Hawai'i
|DEF
|14
|Missouri
|vs Texas A&M
|DEF
|15
|Washington
|vs Iowa
|DEF
|16
|Duke
|@ Georgia Tech
|DEF
|17
|Oregon
|vs UCLA
|DEF
|18
|Minnesota
|@ Purdue
|DEF
|19
|North Carolina
|@ Pittsburgh
|DEF
|20
|Texas A&M
|@ Missouri
|DEF
|21
|Iowa
|@ Washington
|DEF
|22
|Ole Miss
|@ Vanderbilt
|DEF
|23
|LSU
|@ Kentucky
|DEF
|24
|Florida
|vs South Carolina
|DEF
|25
|Illinois
|@ Michigan State
|DEF
|26
|Penn State
|vs USC
|DEF
|27
|Louisville
|vs Florida State
|DEF
|28
|Virginia Tech
|@ California
|DEF
|29
|Oklahoma St
|vs UCF
|DEF
|30
|Georgia
|@ Alabama
|DEF
|31
|Alabama
|vs Georgia
|DEF
|32
|Arizona
|@ West Virginia
|DEF
|33
|USC
|@ Penn State
|DEF
|34
|California
|vs Virginia Tech
|DEF
|35
|Houston
|@ Kansas State
|DEF
|36
|Michigan St
|vs Illinois
|DEF
|37
|Purdue
|vs Minnesota
|DEF
|38
|NC State
|vs Wake Forest
|DEF
|39
|UCF
|@ Oklahoma State
|DEF
|40
|Kansas
|@ Utah
|DEF
|41
|Kentucky
|vs LSU
|DEF
|42
|Arkansas
|vs Tennessee
|DEF
|43
|Florida St
|@ Louisville
|DEF
|44
|West Virginia
|vs Arizona
|DEF
|45
|Nebraska
|vs Indiana
|DEF
|46
|Syracuse
|@ Virginia
|DEF
|47
|Wake Forest
|@ NC State
|DEF
|48
|Iowa State
|@ BYU
|DEF
|49
|Georgia Tech
|vs Duke
|DEF
|50
|South Carolina
|@ Florida
|DEF
|51
|Maryland
|@ Ohio State
|DEF
|52
|Stanford
|@ Notre Dame
|DEF
|53
|Vanderbilt
|vs Ole Miss
|DEF
|54
|UCLA
|@ Oregon
|DEF
Week 6 College Fantasy Football Outlooks, News
LJ Martin, RB, BYU
BYU running back LJ Martin has been ruled out for BYU's Friday night game against Iowa State. Martin suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the team's 17-10 Week 5 win over TCU and did not return. The reigning Big 12 player of the year has carried the ball 44 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns during his senior year. After Martin was ruled out in Week 4, the backfield split snaps between senior Preston Rex (31 snaps) and true freshman Journee Tonga (29 snaps).
Hank Brown, QB, Iowa
Iowa quarterback Hank Brown is listed as questionable for the Hawkeyes Friday night game at Washington. Brown reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the dying moments of the Hawkeyes Week 4 loss to Ohio State. In his first year starting for Iowa, Brown has surpassed expectations and led his team to a 4-1 record, including a signature win over #18 Michigan.
The senior quarterback has completed 62.9% of his 124 pass attempts for 832 yards and five touchdowns. If Brown cannot go on Friday, redshirt sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski will likely start under center. This season, Hecklinski has completed 56.3% of his 32 pass attempts for 208 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
George MacIntyre, QB, Tennessee
Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre took first-team reps during Tuesday's practice, according to the sources of On3's Pete Nakos. Head coach Josh Heupel is unlikely to announce a starter until just before Saturday's matchup with Arkansas, but Nakos expects the second-year signal-caller to be given the nod over freshman Faizon Brandon (shoulder).
Brandon was banged up in the Week 4 loss to No. 1 Texas and has taken 12 sacks over the last two weeks. The Tennessee offense has struggled mightily with him under center in conference play. MacIntyre took over for Brandon in the second quarter of last week's win over Auburn, completing eight of 10 passing attempts for 86 yards. The Vols scored all three of their touchdowns with MacIntyre in the lineup.
Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon
Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson will look to pick up where he left off when the Ducks battle UCLA in Week 6. Johnson has appeared in just two games this season, but delivered big in each contest. He had 57 yards and a score across four receptions against Boise State, then went off for 119 yards over seven catches in the team's last matchup against USC.
Johnson dealt with an undisclosed injury between those two games, but is healthy now, especially coming off a bye week. UCLA has allowed 317 yards and 18.8 points per game this season, so the matchup is a tougher one for Johnson and the Ducks' offense. With how he's delivered when healthy this season, though, fantasy owners should confidently start Johnson in Week 6.
Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has been a very good fantasy asset so far this season, but a tough matchup against Georgia looms in Week 6. The Bulldogs have only allowed 244.6 total yards and 13.4 points per game so far this season. The Bama offense is the toughest test they will have faced, though, with Russell at the heart of things.
Over five games, the Bama quarterback has completed 71.2% of his passes for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns, while being picked off just twice, and not once since Week 2. Russell has three or more TD passes in three straight games, along with at least 285 passing yards in all those contests. The QB has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns across 37 attempts this season, which just adds to his fantasy value. Despite the tougher test, fantasy owners should be confident in Russell leading the Bama offense.
Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds will look to continue delivering big in the team's Week 6 battle against California. The Golden Bears are allowing 360.8 yards per game, but just 173.4 of that is coming through the air. California has allowed 26.6 points per contest as well.
Reynolds is up to 373 yards and four touchdowns across 37 receptions over his five games played so far. He has 50 or more yards in all but one game and is coming off a 93-yard performance. Reynolds remains a solid fantasy starting option, even after not finding the end zone in two straight games. Hauling in five or more receptions in each contest is boosting his fantasy value and weekly performances.
Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams hopes to continue delivering for fantasy managers in a tough matchup against Georgia in Week 6. The Bulldogs have allowed just 187.2 passing yards per game, while surrendering 13.4 points per contest. Coleman-Williams has scored four touchdowns this season, and those have all come within the past three games.
He has topped 100 yards just once, and is coming off a 43-yard performance. Coleman-Williams remains a solid starting option, even in a tougher matchup, thanks to his production on the field of late. In two games against Georgia in 2025, the Bama wideout combined for just 76 yards on seven receptions, so he might need another touchdown grab this week to deliver a big fantasy score.