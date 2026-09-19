Trey Smack Brings Top-12 Kicker Appeal Into Week 2 Vs. Jets
Sep 19, 2026, 6:19 AM ETGreen Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack enters Week 2 as a strong streaming option after showcasing his long-distance range in the season opener. Smack converted all three of his field-goal attempts against Minnesota from 26, 43, and 59 yards, with the 59-yarder marking the second-longest field goal in franchise history. He also went 9-for-9 during the preseason, including makes from 58 and 59 yards, reinforcing his long-range ability. The biggest concern is the weather at MetLife Stadium, where rain is expected throughout Sunday's match. Green Bay is favored by 3.5 points with an implied total around 24, putting Smack in position for multiple kicking opportunities. Offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Zach Bako-Bewele are questionable with knee injuries, creating another potential obstacle for the Packers offense. Smack's proven range gives him legitimate multi-field goal upside despite the weather concerns. Treat him as a top-12 streaming kicker in Week 2.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Malik Willis Brings QB2 Upside Due to Rushing Potential
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 10:02 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis brings unique potential in Week 2, when he will start against the 49ers. In Week 1, he led his team in rushing with 39 rushing yards on six carries while also completing 15-of-27 passes for 220 passing yards. He ran for a touchdown but didn't throw any scores, while also throwing an interception. He took five sacks and sustained a toe injury, but he was a full participant in practice all week and is going to focus on taking fewer sacks in Week 2. Willis and the Dolphins' offense are still very much a work in progress, but his rushing production is enough to keep him on the radar in dual-QB leagues. In Week 2, Willis is the No. 21 QB in RotoBaller's rankings, leaving him well outside the starting level in most leagues but on the fringes of QB2 status, even in a difficult matchup by the Bay.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. Facing Difficult Matchup, Injury Concerns in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is officially questionable to play in his team's Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. Pittman Jr. was held out of practice on both Thursday and Friday due to a foot injury, so he may be a true game-time decision on Sunday. The 28-year-old had an underwhelming game in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, recording three catches for 58 yards on three targets. While Pittman Jr. profiles as the WR2 in Pittsburgh alongside DK Metcalf, he was sixth on the team in targets in Week 1. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a penchant for throwing the ball to his running backs, which could hurt Pittman Jr.'s ability to make a consistent fantasy impact. New England also fielded a stingy pass defense in 2025, ranking as a top-10 unit in terms of both total passing yards and yards per pass attempt allowed. Even if Pittman Jr. is active, he profiles as a borderline deep-league flex option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright Is In a Very Limited Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 9:55 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright earned the team's backup spot in the backfield, but in Week 1, he was a non-factor. While even starting RB De'Von Achane didn't get much going against the Raiders, Wright only played four snaps (7%) and lost a yard on his only carry. Wright has shown enough upside to be more than just a handcuff, but he can't be a fantasy factor unless he gets a much bigger workload. The Dolphins are expected to have a run-heavy attack, but most of the work looks like it will go to Achane and QB Malik Willis. In Week 2's matchup against the 49ers, Wright is only the RB68 in RotoBaller's rankings, indicating that he's best left on the bench or the waiver wire until his workload shifts significantly.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jets D/ST Has a Much Tougher Assignment
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:54 AM ETThe Jets defense had a strong opener, holding Tennessee to 195 total yards and 10 points while getting to the quarterback three times. Week 2 is a different test. Green Bay produced 419 yards against Minnesota, and Jordan Love threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns. There is at least one opening for New York: the Packers gave up four sacks, so the pass rush could still create a few fantasy plays. The Jets will also be without Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joseph Ossai, while Will McDonald IV is questionable with an ankle injury. RotoBaller has New York at D/ST21 for the week. There is some sack upside, but this is not nearly as comfortable a streaming spot as the Tennessee matchup was.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Sanders Better Left Outside the Top Streaming Tier
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:52 AM ETJason Sanders gave the Jets plenty in Week 1, hitting from 33, 51 and 52 yards while missing only a 54-yard try. He also made both extra points and finished with 11 points. That kind of range is useful, but there is still a roster wrinkle heading into Sunday. Sanders was elevated from the practice squad for the opener and, as of Saturday morning, New York had not announced another elevation for Week 2. Assuming he gets the call again, he is still only K24 in RotoBaller's rankings. Last week's line was nice, but it is not enough to push Sanders into the group of kickers fantasy managers should be actively targeting.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Needs More Than the Week 1 Touchdown
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:50 AM ETKenyon Sadiq found a fun way to score his first NFL touchdown, taking an end-around three yards into the end zone on the Jets' opening drive. He also caught all three of his targets for 21 yards. The bigger issue is how crowded the position remains. New York used plenty of heavy tight-end personnel against Tennessee, and Sadiq was sharing the field and opportunities with Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods. That can keep him involved without necessarily turning into a useful weekly target total. Green Bay allowed T.J. Hockenson to score last week, but Sadiq is still only TE35 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. The touchdown was encouraging. Three targets are not enough yet to make him a standard-league starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow a Borderline Fantasy QB1 in Difficult Week 2 Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 9:49 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is officially listed as questionable but is expected to play in his team's Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans. Burrow had a relatively quiet game from a fantasy perspective in Week 1, throwing for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While a fully healthy Burrow can put up points against any defense, he faces a difficult matchup against Houston. The Texans were beat up by the Buffalo Bills offense in Week 1, but Houston was a top-seven unit in terms of both total passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed in 2025. Burrow battled back tightness throughout this week in practice, which could limit his mobility against the Texans. Between possible lingering effects from the back issue and the difficult matchup, Burrow profiles as a borderline fantasy QB1 in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Still Has a Secondary Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:47 AM ETBraelon Allen was not buried behind Breece Hall in Week 1. He carried 10 times for 40 yards and had a touchdown wiped out by a holding penalty, so the Jets clearly plan to use him. Hall still handled 22 carries and two targets, which tells us just as much. This is Hall's backfield, with Allen working behind him rather than alongside him. Green Bay allowed rushing touchdowns to both Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. last week, so the matchup itself is fine. Allen checks in at RB52 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. There is enough work here to keep him relevant in deeper formats, but it is hard to start him while Hall is getting this much of the offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Has Some Deep-League Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:46 AM ETAdonai Mitchell only saw three targets in the opener, but he caught all three for 60 yards and gave the Jets their biggest play of the day with a 40-yard reception. That is probably the fantasy case with Mitchell right now. Garrett Wilson is going to dominate targets, and New York showed it is comfortable playing with multiple tight ends on the field, so volume may come and go. Still, Omar Cooper Jr. has been ruled out, which should help keep Mitchell on the field against Green Bay. He is WR61 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings and does not need to be forced into normal starting lineups. In deeper leagues, though, the downfield role gives him enough of a ceiling to be interesting.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Remains the Clear No. 1 Target
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:45 AM ETGarrett Wilson did not score in Week 1, but there was no question where Geno Smith looked first. Wilson caught six of seven targets for 79 yards, including a 31-yard grab, and no other Jets player saw more than three targets. Omar Cooper Jr. is also out this week with an ankle injury, which does nothing to hurt Wilson's grip on the passing game. Green Bay gave up eight catches, 92 yards and two touchdowns to Justin Jefferson in the opener, even though Minnesota did not pile up much passing yardage overall. Wilson sits at WR12 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. The Jets may still prefer to run when they can, but Wilson's share is big enough that he does not need a huge passing day from Smith to return solid fantasy value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Should Stay Busy in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall came out of Week 1 with exactly the kind of workload fantasy managers wanted. The Jets gave him 22 carries; he turned them into 102 yards and a touchdown, and he caught both of his targets for another 16 yards. Braelon Allen was involved, but not enough to blur the pecking order. Hall had 24 opportunities while New York leaned on the run all afternoon. Green Bay gave up two rushing touchdowns to the Vikings last week, one to Jordan Mason and one to Aaron Jones Sr., and the matchup is not enough to scare anyone away from Hall. RotoBaller has him at RB17 for Week 2. Allen may continue to take a handful of touches, but Hall is still the back this offense is built around.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith a Low-End Option Against Green Bay
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:42 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith did what the Jets needed in the opener. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 215 yards, did not turn the ball over, and was never sacked in the win over Tennessee. The problem for fantasy is that New York had little reason to ask much more of him. The Jets ran 39 times and controlled the game for long stretches, a formula they would probably be happy to use again on Sunday. Green Bay did allow three passing touchdowns last week, but Minnesota still finished with only 151 gross passing yards. Smith is QB27 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. There could be a little more volume here if Green Bay pushes the score, but Smith is still much easier to use in Superflex than in a standard one-quarterback league.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
De'Von Achane Is Still a Top RB Against San Francisco
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 9:40 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane had a very disappointing Week 1 performance with just 36 rushing yards on 11 carries against the Raiders. He still grabbed four catches on five targets for 30 yards, which saved his fantasy day a little bit, but he still didn't get into the end zone. The Dolphins' offense is expected to be very run-heavy and focus on Achane, but in Week 1, that didn't lead to success. In Week 2, he'll take on a tough 49ers defense that allowed Kyren Williams to find the end zone in Melbourne in Week 1. Despite his slow start, Achane has enough upside to still be a starting RB in most formats, since he's the No. 7 RB in RotoBaller's PPR rankings for Week 2 and the No. 11 RB in non-PPR rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Bellinger Looks Like the Clear TE2 in Tennessee
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 9:38 AM ETTennessee Titans tight end Daniel Bellinger made a limited impact in his team's Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, recording one catch for seven yards on one target. After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the New York Giants, Bellinger followed former Giants head coach and current Titans play-caller to Tennessee this offseason. There was some thought over the summer that Bellinger would carve out a meaningful role in the Titans' passing game, but it was incumbent Titans tight end Gunnar Helm who recorded four catches for 28 yards on five targets in Week 1. Bellinger also played just 14 snaps, compared to 38 for Helm. Given that the questionable Tennessee passing game may have trouble supporting high-end fantasy production even for its highly featured pieces, Bellinger appears unlikely to play a fantasy-relevant role in 2026.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
KaVontae Turpin Limited to Minimal Role in Cowboys Offense
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 9:27 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin had a quiet game in his team's Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, recording one catch for eight yards on one target. The 30-year-old has had moments of fantasy relevance in a gadget role in recent seasons, recording at least 25 catches and 15 carries in both 2024 and 2025. However, Turpin was on the field for just eight of the Cowboys' snaps on offense against the Giants. In addition to the star wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Cowboys wideout Ryan Flournoy has established himself as the clear WR3 in Dallas. As a result, Turpin appears likely to make his greatest impact on special teams, at least to begin the year. Barring an injury to at least one of the wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart, Turpin can remain off of fantasy radars.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell Brings Intriguing Potential, Hard to Start in Week 2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 9:20 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell has quickly emerged as a starting option for the team after recovering from his ACL tear, which he suffered last December while at Louisville. Bell operated as the team's third receiver and caught one of his two targets for 25 yards in the team's Week 1 loss to the Raiders. He played 52% of the team's offensive snaps, well behind Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas but well ahead of fourth receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. He has intriguing long-term potential this season since he's quickly risen to such a big role, but he's only the No. 79 WR in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings, so he shouldn't be in starting lineups just yet. He's a solid bench stash for deep leagues, but still needs to show more before you can count on him regularly.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Erick All Jr. Not a Featured Piece in Crowded Bengals Passing Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 9:18 AM ETA fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. flashed some upside as a rookie before missing the entire 2025 season due to a torn ACL. All Jr. is back healthy for the start of the 2026 season. However, the 26-year-old was not involved in the Cincinnati passing game in Week 1, going without a target or a reception in the Bengals' 33-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All Jr. was one of four tight ends used by the Bengals, and it was veteran tight end Mike Gesicki who dominated the receiving work with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. While All Jr. could eventually work his way into more opportunities, it will likely be difficult for him to establish a fantasy-relevant role barring multiple injuries in the Cincinnati tight end room.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson Buried on Seahawks Running Back Depth Chart
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 9:11 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson played a minimal role in his team's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, recording two carries for three yards. With Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) on Injured Reserve at the start of the year, Wilson appeared to have a chance to carve out a role in the Seattle backfield. However, it was George Holani who played the complementary role to rookie Seahawks back Jadarian Price in Week 1. Wilson played just three snaps on offense against New England and appears to be buried on the depth chart in the RB3 role. An injury to either Price or Holani could potentially change the outlook for Wilson in the short term. Still, Charbonnet has reportedly been making progress and could return shortly after he is first eligible in Week 5. At this point, Wilson would likely need a change of scenery to get back on the radar of fantasy managers in redraft leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington Is a High-Risk Play in Starting Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 9:10 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington led the Dolphins in targets in Week 1, with eight passes coming his way from Malik Willis. Washington corralled three of those passes for 53 yards, while playing 55 of the team's 56 offensive plays (98%). The Dolphins are excited about rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, but Washington is still heavily involved as well. Miami's offense will likely be very run-heavy throughout the season, though, and even with plenty of time on the field, Washington could struggle to put up good numbers. He has flashed big-play potential in the past, but the offense caps his upside, especially in a tough matchup against the 49ers this week. He's RotoBaller's No. 62 WR for Week 2, making him only a desperation play this week. His workload makes him worth watching, but starting him in most formats is not a good option.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Is a Deep-League Flex Option in Week 2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 9:04 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas caught five of his seven targets in Week 1 to lead the team in catches and receiving yards. The rookie third-round pick from Texas Tech looked ready to be the team's go-to option in the passing game, and he makes a solid FLEX option in deep leagues in this week's matchup with the 49ers. He played 51 of Miami's 56 offensive snaps, a 91% share, after earning a starting job before the opener, and he will likely be heavily involved again in Week 2. He has a tough matchup against the 49ers' secondary, but his workload and upside make him one of the few Dolphins worth considering for fantasy this week. Douglas is the No. 43 WR this week in RotoBaller's rankings, making him a fringe starter in most leagues as he continues to establish himself as the team's top option in the passing game.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller