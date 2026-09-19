Emanuel Wilson Buried on Seahawks Running Back Depth Chart
Sep 19, 2026, 9:11 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson played a minimal role in his team's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, recording two carries for three yards. With Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) on Injured Reserve at the start of the year, Wilson appeared to have a chance to carve out a role in the Seattle backfield. However, it was George Holani who played the complementary role to rookie Seahawks back Jadarian Price in Week 1. Wilson played just three snaps on offense against New England and appears to be buried on the depth chart in the RB3 role. An injury to either Price or Holani could potentially change the outlook for Wilson in the short term. Still, Charbonnet has reportedly been making progress and could return shortly after he is first eligible in Week 5. At this point, Wilson would likely need a change of scenery to get back on the radar of fantasy managers in redraft leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Malik Washington Is a High Risk Play Even in Starting Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 9:10 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington led the Dolphins in targets in Week 1, with eight passes coming his way from Malik Willis. Washington corralled three of those passes for 53 yards, while playing 55 of the team's 56 offensive plays (98%). The Dolphins are excited about rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, but Washington is still heavily involved as well. Miami's offense will likely be very run-heavy throughout the season, though, and even with plenty of time on the field, Washington could struggle to put up good numbers. He has flashed big-play potential in the past, but the offense caps his upside, especially in a tough matchup against the 49ers this week. He's RotoBaller's No. 62 WR for Week 2, making him only a desperation play this week. His workload makes him worth watching, but starting him in most formats is not a good option.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Is a Deep League FLEX Option in Week 2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 9:04 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas caught five of his seven targets in Week 1 to lead the team in catches and receiving yards. The rookie third-round pick from Texas Tech looked ready to be the team's go-to option in the passing game, and he makes a solid FLEX option in deep leagues in this week's matchup with the 49ers. He played 51 of Miami's 56 offensive snaps, a 91% share, after earning a starting job before the opener, and he will likely be heavily involved again in Week 2. He has a tough matchup against the 49ers' secondary, but his workload and upside make him one of the few Dolphins worth considering for fantasy this week. Douglas is the No. 43 WR this week in RotoBaller's rankings, making him a fringe starter in most leagues as he continues to establish himself as the team's top option in the passing game.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Warren A Low-End TE1 For Week 2 at Chiefs
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:46 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren could easily lead his team in targets in Week 2, were it an easier matchup. The Colts head on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs, who just completely dominated the Denver Broncos in Week 1. KC was a tough defense for opposing tight ends to crack last season -- they allowed under 10.0 PPR fantasy points per game to the position, which ranks among the fewest in the NFL. Warren caught three of his five targets for just 13 receiving yards in Week 1, though he did score a touchdown. The purported rushing role for him that many touted as something that would add to his upside ahead of his rookie season never materialized. A team that has running back Jonathan Taylor in the backfield probably shouldn't be getting cute giving handoffs to a tight end, anyway. Warren still has top-12 upside at his position, but will need the passing offense to take a step up to pay off in starting lineups in Week 2. Still, he should see plenty of looks in the passing game.--John Johnson
Source: Tyler Warren
Josh Downs A Deep League Starting Option For Week 2 at Chiefs
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:37 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs didn't do much in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, catching just two of his four targets for 37 receiving yards and finishing with only 5.7 PPR fantasy points. It's not all doom and gloom, though. The Ravens totally dominated the Colts defense on the ground, and dominated time of possession. Additionally, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon late last offseason, and he's still working his way back to full health. Downs is typically a very efficient receiver on a yards per route basis, though he mostly plays in the slot, meaning he's off the field for 2WR sets while WRs Alec Pierce (heel) and Keenan Allen stay on the field, since they're better blockers. Downs is the third option in this passing offense, after Pierce and tight end Tyler Warren. He can be started in deep PPR leagues for his upside, though he may need some time to get going this season on a struggling offense. He's still a very good short-to-intermediate route runner with excellent change-of-direction ability.--John Johnson
Source: https://www.rotoballer.com/nfl/player/24145/Josh+Downs
Alec Pierce A Deep League Start, Still Working Back From Injury
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:25 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) recovered enough from an offseason surgery on his lower leg to play in his team's Week 1 contest. He hauled in four of his six targets for 61 yards in that game, totaling 10.1 PPR fantasy points. He's reprising his role as one of the best deep threats in the NFL, as he's averaged over 20 yards per reception each season over the last two seasons. When healthy, he's the clear WR1 for his team, and he's likely to continue to improve as the season goes on. There was a lot of skepticism about his potential return to health this year, as he was held out of practice and visibly limping as recently as a few weeks before the season started. Week 2 presents a difficult matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs defense. Pierce seems to be doing well, though Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is also working back from an injury, and will need to be on top of his game for Pierce to have a great day. The fifth-year wideout checks in as a risky WR3/flex in fantasy football for this contest.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Only Worth Playing in Extremely Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:22 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich played the vast majority of snaps at the position in Week 1, logging 77% of snaps against the Raiders. He only had two targets from QB Malik Willis, though, catching both of those passes for 18 yards. His third-round rookie backup, Will Kacmarek, didn't haul in his only target, so even though Dulcich didn't put up great numbers, he appears to have a firm grasp on the starting job in Miami. However, the Dolphins' run-first offense isn't likely to create enough volume to make him a good fantasy option unless he gets into the end zone. He is only the No. 28 TE in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings, so even though he's starting for Miami, he probably should be left on the waiver wire in standard leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathan Taylor A Fantasy RB1 Even In Tough Week 2 Matchup
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:20 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is a must-start running back with RB1 overall potential in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. "RB1 overall potential" is a bit of a formality in this case, as without pass-catching upside and against a defense that absolutely dominated in Week 1, it may be tough sledding for Taylor. However, he's one of the NFL's best running backs when healthy, and he scored 25.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 by rushing 19 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns and catching three of his four targets for 23 yards. He lost a fumble in that game, but the Colts won't stop giving him the ball because of it. The only thing he "lacks" from a fantasy perspective is elite receiving upside -- he doesn't get fed passes like RBs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions do. And Taylor is a game script-sensitive player, as he tends to have his monster games in wins. Still, there isn't a world in which Taylor shouldn't be locked in to starting lineups as an RB in fantasy football for Week 2, and his upside is fantastic.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Ka'imi Fairbairn Is a Fringe Starter in Week 2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:19 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn knocked through a 58-yard field goal in Week 1 and converted all four of his extra point attempts in his team's 36-31 loss to the Bills. He'll be at home at Reliant Stadium for a second straight week in Week 2 against the Bengals, who showed huge improvement on defense in Week 1 against the Bengals. The Texans' offense will be without star WR Nico Collins (hamstring), which lowers the team's overall scoring potential a bit. Even with a slightly lower ceiling, Fairbairn is still consistent enough to be a starter in most leagues, especially since he's kicking indoors. He checks in as RotoBaller's K No. 13 for Week 2.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Flournoy A WR4 For Week 2 vs Commanders
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:17 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy received praise last season for a handful of breakout games he put on film. But he's potentially the fourth (or fifth) option in the passing game for a team that features WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, tight end Jake Ferguson, and running back Javonte Williams. Flournoy is an ancillary piece in this offense, and would need to join a different team to have more opportunities in the passing game if none of those other players got injured. Another option would be the Cowboys offense having a gargantuan day against the Washington Commanders, their opponent in Week 2. The problem with that is that their Week 1 performance suggests that NFL defenses may have adjusted to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offensive schemes. The results of that wouldn't be pretty. Flournoy should continue to be stashed in dynasty fantasy football leagues, but in normal size redraft leagues, he's better off on waivers.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Javonte Williams An RB1 In Week 2 vs Commanders
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:11 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams was the only player that had a great day for fantasy football in Week 1 against the New York Giants. He rushed 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown and caught all five of his targets for 31 yards and another score. The touchdowns saved his day from a fantasy perspective, but being a team's clear No. 1 goal line back with very little competition in the backfield tends to do that. He also has an excellent receiving role, and Dallas doesn't have a high-end pass-catching back to take that away from him. He figures to be plenty involved in the offense in Week 2, as Dallas is facing the Washington Commanders, who had a very porous defense last season. Williams scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in both games against them last season, and should see another heavy workload in a must-win home matchup with a bitter divisional rival. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is in his second year as the leader of this team, and this game will go a long way in telling whether his offense has been "solved" by NFL defenses after just one season.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Texans D/ST Is a Top-Ten Option in Potential Bounce Back
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:10 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST was expected to be one. of the best options for fantasy football, but in Week 1, they had a very tough matchup against the Bills and Josh Allen. They allowed 36 points and only managed two sacks and no takeaways in a disappointing showing, but they'll be in a slightly better spot this week against the Bengals and Joe Burrow. Cincinnati scored 33 points in Week 1 against the Bucs with one interception and just one sack allowed. Houston's defense is still stacked with playmakers and brings an elite pass rush, so they are ranked as the No. 9 D/ST in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. Even in a less-than-ideal matchup, they are a top-10 option at home this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Poised to Lead Receiving Corps in Week 2
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 8:07 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to be the Ravens' primary wide receiver during their home opener in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Bateman played 80% of Baltimore's offensive snaps in their 41-23 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and, most importantly, posted an 85% snap share before halftime when both Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) were still in the game. With Flowers doubtful for Sunday and Lane on IR, Bateman sits atop the wide receiver depth chart in Week 2. Even though he was only targeted once on his 26 total routes, which were the most run on the team, and failed to record a reception in Week 1, Bateman has the clearest path to fantasy relevance among all Ravens wide receivers against the Saints. Last week against the Detroit Lions, the Saints gave up over 30 fantasy points to the wide receiver position and 204 total passing yards, which demonstrates the Saints defense is exploitable through the air. The sixth-year receiver had a down year, as did much of the Ravens' offense, in 2025, but Bateman logged six WR2 performances or better in 2024, proving that he has the capacity to provide fantasy value. Nonetheless, Bateman is a fringe WR4/Flex option in Week 2 and is best suited for managers in deep leagues.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Brandon Aubrey Still A Starting Fantasy Kicker For Week 2
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:05 AM ETDallas Cowboys placekicker Brandon Aubrey is still worth starting in fantasy football lineups in Week 2. The Cowboys will play at home, where they tend to do well on offense, against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Last season, Aubrey scored a whopping 34 fantasy points across two contests against this divisional rival, making him an absolute must-start in those games. That was when Dallas' offense was firing on all cylinders, though. Hopefully, their Week 1 performance was just an aberration, or a slow start on the road before returning home to get back on track. Aubrey's magical first season was followed by a decline in accuracy for his second two seasons, but he still was one of the more accurate kickers in the NFL. Of greater concern is the Cowboys offense and defense overall -- their defense was unable to get the Giants off the field in Week 2, leading the Giants to grind out long drives and Dallas to only see two possessions in the second half. Aubrey may no longer be the elite kicker option he once was in fantasy, but he could still be attached to a good offense, and is start-worthy in fantasy for Week 2.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Is a Low-End TE1 Without Nico Collins
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:04 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz was already a featured piece in his team's passing game, but with Nico Collins (hamstring) ruled out for Week 2, he becomes an even better option with more opportunity to post a monster game against the Bengals. Schultz had Houston's second-most targets and catches in Week 1, behind only Collins, snagging four of his eight opportunities for 35 yards. He doesn't typically stretch the field with big gains, but he is a consistent PPR producer with a large enough workload set to come his way to make him a top-10 option this week. He also has a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who were one of the worst defenses against his position last year. Shultz is the No. 9 TE in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings, making him a solid starter in most standard-sized leagues this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Has Upside, But Plenty Of Risk In Week 2
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:58 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson could be one of the more disappointing players at his position this season when all is said and done. He wasn't very involved in what little the Cowboys had of a passing game in Week 1, when he caught both of his two targets for just six yards and zero touchdowns. The stars of the passing game are wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and even they didn't have great performances in Week 1. It was tough sledding for the whole offense. Week 2 presents a theoretically easier matchup against the Washington Commanders, who struggled against the pass last season. Dallas' offense did well in both games in 2025, putting up a combined 74 points across two games. The Commanders didn't significantly bolster their secondary, either. But Ferguson is often an afterthought in the game plan, as he's not a huge difference-maker at his position. He's better left on the bench outside of deep dynasty leagues.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Wayne Could Get More Work in Week 2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:55 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne had an impressive training camp and a big preseason, so with Nico Collins (hamstring) unable to play in Week 2 against the Bengals, he could be in line for a bigger role. Wayne earned a spot on the roster this season after spending last year on the practice squad, and the 25-year-old from Pitt played 25 snaps in Week 1, the fourth-most of the team's WRs. He caught his only target for 12 yards, but with Collins joining Jayden Higgins (knee) and Christian Kirk (calf) on the sidelines this week, Wayne could have an opportunity to break out. He's RotoBaller's No. 119 WR this week, making him not worth starting in almost any format at this point. However, the Texans are looking for help at the position behind Collins even when he's ready to return, so Wayne could be worth stashing in extremely deep leagues based on his potential increased workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dak Prescott Should Be Productive In Week 2 vs Commanders
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:53 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott managed just 175 passing yards on 34 attempts, good for just over 5.1 yards per pass, against the New York Giants in Week 1. It was an overall sluggish start against what was one of the weaker pass defenses in the NFL last season. Dallas will return home for Week 2 for another divisional showdown, this time against the Washington Commanders, who allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game in the NFL last season. Prescott was potent against them last season, finishing with 23.3 and 22.7 fantasy points in their two matchups. Something feels different about this year's Cowboys offense, though -- despite having their starting running back and two star receivers healthy, they floundered against a team they put up 40 points against in Week 2 last season. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn't have his team prepared to compete in Week 1, as they were simply dominated by New York, though many of the problems stemmed from the Cowboys not being able to get off the field. Prescott remains a must-start in 2QB and superflex leagues, though he's a big risk to start in non-6 point passing TD leagues and 1QB contests.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Browns D/ST Has Bad Matchup Against Buccaneers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 7:48 AM ETThe Browns D/ST is not worth starting this week as they head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers. The Bucs scored 27 points in Week 1's loss to the Bengals but with quarterback Baker Mayfield facing his former team in the Browns, look for him to have a big revenge game. The Bucs can also run the ball with Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell but look for Mayfield to spread the ball around to his talented receivers in Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Ted Hurst. The Browns D/ST allowed 34 points to Jacksonville in Week 1. They allowed 245 passing yards and four touchdowns to Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence and gave up 360 yards of total offense. The Browns D/ST is not good enough to be started in fantasy and that should apply again in Week 2.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
CeeDee Lamb A Must-Start WR For Week 2
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:47 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb salvaged what would have otherwise been a disappointing performance in Week 1 with a receiving touchdown. He finished with 15.4 PPR fantasy points. The Cowboys offense looked uncharacteristically bland in the loss to the New York Giants, but could be on the verge of getting back on track against another divisional rival, the Washington Commanders, in Week 2. Dallas was one of the best passing offenses in the NFL last season, and unless NFL defenses have completely solved Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer's schemes, the Commanders defense presents a good opportunity for an explosive game. They were fifth-worst in the NFL in 2025 at slowing down opposing passers. Lamb played well against them in 2025, logging 31.6 PPR fantasy points across two contests by catching 10 of his 18 targets for 156 yards and a touchdown. He's a must-start wideout in all leagues in Week 2, though it looks like he may not pay off at his first-round ADP in fantasy football.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Is Set for a Bigger Role Without Nico Collins
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:46 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte only made one catch in Week 1, but he'll need to be much more involved in Week 2, since Nico Collins (hamstring) is out. In his Texans debut, Boutte played 46% of snaps in Week 1, which was the third-highest total of Houston's WRs. He only had two targets and made one catch for 21 yards. C.J. Stroud will have to lean on Boutte, Jayline Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson much more in Week 2 after Collins dominated the target share with 10 looks in Week 1. Boutte definitely brings potential as a boom-or-bust deep-ball specialist, and more chances could result in him stepping into a larger role in Houston's offense for the rest of the year. He has a high ceiling without Collins, but he's still only RotoBaller's WR No. 46, so he's still only worth starting in deep leagues or if you are desperate for a FLEX play.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller