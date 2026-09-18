Philadelphia Defense/Special Teams Looks to Bounce Back in Ideal Matchup vs. Titans
Sep 18, 2026, 5:08 PM ETThe defensive unit for the Philadelphia Eagles had a bit of a disappointing effort in a 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1. The Eagles allowed 295 total yards (163 passing yards and 132 rushing yards), recorded just one sack, and did not generate a takeaway. The special teams unit blocked a PAT attempt, thanks to defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Depending on your league scoring settings, the Eagles' defense/special teams likely produced just one to three fantasy points. The Eagles look to bounce back in what appears to be a better matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Tennessee's offense was abysmal in a 23-10 Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, amassing just 195 total yards (127 passing yards and 68 rushing yards). After one week of play, the Titans rank 31st in total yards, 30th in passing offense, 29th in rushing yards, and tied for 28th in points. This is a get-right game for the Eagles' defense. Philadelphia did deal with injuries to Carter (wrist), defensive back Cooper DeJean (calf/abdomen), outside linebacker/EDGE Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) and safety Andrew Mukuba (knee) throughout the week, but all four defenders practiced in some capacity on Friday. Greenard has been ruled out for the second consecutive week, while Mukuba is questionable and the other two are expected to play. The Eagles rank as RotoBaller's No. 2 defense/special teams for Week 2 and should be started in all formats. Philadelphia is also a wise DFS play this week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
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Woody Marks Offers Sleeper FLEX Potential for Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:17 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks split playing time almost exactly evenly with his teammate David Montgomery in Week 1, and with the Texans looking for playmakers in Week 2 against the Bengals, Marks could be even more involved. While Montgomery had 23 touches and three touchdowns, Marks averaged 4.7 yards per carry on his nine carries, compared to Montgomery's 3.0 yards per carry. Montgomery got all six red-zone chances and will likely remain the preferred option near the goal line, which makes him the stronger fantasy play. However, Marks brings receiving ability that the team could lean on more with Nico Collins (hamstring) sidelined. Marks is RotoBaller's No. 38 RB for Week 2 against the Bengals, placing him as a low-end RB3 or deep-league FLEX option. His workload should level out with Montgomery's as the season goes on, giving him stand-alone potential even if he isn't getting scoring opportunities.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Is a Solid RB2 in Week 2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:04 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery had a huge debut for the Texans with three touchdowns, 60 rushing yards, and 19 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Bills. This week, he'll look to keep rolling against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Texans may have to rely even more on the run game in the absence of WR Nico Collins (hamstring). Montgomery actually played one snap fewer than Woody Marks, but got 23 touches compared to just 10 for Marks. Montgomery also got all six RB opportunities in the red zone, making him the much stronger fantasy option. This week, he's the No. 15 RB and the No. 21 overall player in RotoBaller's rankings, making him a very strong RB2 with a good ceiling since he is lined up for such a significant workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Is Hard to Start in Week 2 Without Nico Collins
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 6:52 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had solid numbers in Week 1 against the Bills, but he lost his top receiver, Nico Collins (hamstring), to a midweek injury and is in a tough matchup against the Bengals in Week 2. Stroud threw for 274 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the season opener but lost two costly fumbles, including one when trying to rally his team for a win. He finished Week 1 as the QB15, and for Week 2, he's ranked as RotoBaller's QB20. Without Collins, though, he is a much higher-risk start since his receiving corps is very unproven. The Bengals' defense held Baker Mayfield and the Bucs in check in Week 1, which further makes Stroud an unattractive play in single-QB leagues. He remains a low-end QB2, but comes with significant risk factors.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Still In TE1 Mix Despite Difficult Defense
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 6:29 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride kicked off the 2026 season with nine receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Los Angeles Chargers. With wide receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. keeping the Chargers' secondary busy downfield, McBride exploited the defense on shorter routes outside and underneath. McBride's touchdown came on his 17th end zone target with Jacoby Brissett as his starting quarterback, the same number of end zone targets he had in 54 games without Brissett. McBride's status as a weekly scoring threat cemented, he remains a top option at tight end in Week 2 despite a difficult matchup against the Seahawks on deck. In the division rivals' two meetings last year, McBride was targeted 24 times and brought in 16 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown. He is a must-start tight end regardless of his opponent.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Kendrick Bourne Not Likely To Recreate Last Week's Surprise Success
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 6:10 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne stunned in Week 1, bringing in all eight of his targets for 75 receiving yards. After an offseason of speculation over whether the Cardinals' WR1 was Marvin Harrison Jr. or last year's breakout star Michael Wilson, Bourne beat them both on the stat sheet. With the Chargers' secondary focused on his fellow wide receivers downfield, Bourne was free to operate underneath and snag quick, short looks from Jacoby Brissett. In Week 2, Arizona will host the Seahawks, whose defense will likely be less forgiving. In Week 1, Seattle found success by taking away deep throws and forcing quarterback Drake Maye to work in the short field. This might benefit Bourne, but Arizona will likely feature more two-TE sets to counter Seattle's stronger pass rush, thus reducing his time on the field. Bourne projects as a WR5/6 and is only worth considering in the deepest of leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Mark Andrews' TE1 Outlook Buoyed by Team Injuries
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 6:02 AM ETBaltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews looks to be one of the prime beneficiaries of an early injury bug to hit the Ravens' wide receiving room before the team's home opener in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Star wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) carries a doubtful tag into the weekend after logging just one limited practice on Friday. Moreover, promising rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was placed on IR after surgery Wednesday for a fractured wrist. These absences allow Andrews, who is coming off a down year, and others to lead the Ravens' passing attack, something Andrews has done to great effect in years past. In Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, Andrews brought in four of his six targets for 49 yards, had the second-most routes run (21), and posted a 28.6% target share. Andrews does face a tougher matchup in Week 2. Last week, the Saints defense kept star Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta to just five catches and 48 yards, and the unit ranked top-12 against the tight end position in 2025. Nonetheless, Andrews has enjoyed a deep rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson since being drafted together in 2018, and he could serve as a trusted safety valve and short-yardage receiver with little competition, making him potentially valuable in PPR formats this weekend. Primarily due to the injury situation, Andrews is a mid-to-low-end TE1 heading into Week 2. Still, fantasy managers should keep their eyes open for tight ends with more rest-of-season value for the weeks ahead.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Michael Wilson A Possible Flex Play In Test For Arizona's Offense
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 5:54 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson opened up 2026 with five catches for 56 yards on seven targets. Wilson outperformed Marvin Harrison Jr., who had one catch for 33 yards, but could not keep up on the stat sheet with tight end Trey McBride or wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Jacoby Brissett's disposition to taking quick, easy shots hurt Wilson, who didn't have time to complete his routes when Brissett was ready to throw. In Week 2, the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, who represent a more formidable defensive threat than the Chargers did last week. Seattle held Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to 178 passing yards last week, and less than half went to receivers lined up out wide, where Wilson typically operates. Wilson and Brissett combined for fantasy football magic in 2025, but Wilson's upside is limited in a tough matchup, making him a WR3/flex candidate at best.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Usage Inspires Little Optimism For Turnaround In Week 2
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 5:27 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has more than just Michael Wilson to worry about infringing on his target share. In last week's season opener against the Chargers, Trey McBride and Kendrick Bourne combined for 17 receptions on 21 targets while Harrison saw just three targets and had one catch for 33 yards. Half of Harrison's routes in the game were post or go routes. This drew the secondary's attention downfield, but the effect was Jacoby Brissett taking advantage of higher-percentage plays underneath. If Arizona's staff uses Harrison in the same way against Seattle in Week 2, then a bounceback is unlikely. In Week 1, the Seahawks blanked New England's Romeo Doubs, who was similarly employed on deep routes, and forced quarterback Drake Maye to focus on short passes and checkdowns. Harrison projects as a WR4 in Week 2 and lacks the upside to be anything more than a flex candidate.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Loop's Promising Opener Foreshadows Success in Week 2
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 5:17 AM ETBaltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop overcame his preseason jitters in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts and is ready to show off his leg at home in Baltimore against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Last week, Loop got off to a hot start by making a 57-yard field goal at the end of the first half and a 45-yard attempt in the second, which complemented his perfect five-for-five extra points made. Veteran Jake Moody, who was brought in last week to give Loop competition, was released from the practice squad Tuesday, which demonstrates head coach Jesse Minter's growing confidence in the second-year kicker. Loop may not be out of the woods quite yet, as the opener was in the controlled environment of Lucas Oil Stadium and the second-year kicker will be exposed to the elements Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. As of Saturday morning, there is a slight chance of rain during Sunday's kickoff with gusts up to 16 mph. However, Loop had an 89.7% field goal percentage outdoors last season, and the chance of inclement weather should not deter fantasy managers from putting Loop in their lineups. He is kicking for one of the best offenses in the league and is Rotoballer's fourth-ranked kicker heading into Week 2.--Matt McCauley
Source: Ryan Mink - Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Allgeier's Prospects Weakened By Timeshare And Tough Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 5:05 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier handled 17 carries and 61 rushing yards in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With rookie Jeremiyah Love still working back from his preseason ankle injury, Allgeier started the game and led the backfield in attempts, yards, and snaps. The division of labor measured by snap share was roughly a 60-40 split in Allgeier's favor. Love was not on the Cardinals' injury report this week, so it is safe to assume he sees at least as much work in Week 2 as he did in the season opener. Love's improved health and potentially increased involvement in the offense limit Allgeier's fantasy stock. With a Seahawks defense on deck that allowed New England's Rhamondre Stevenson just 2.8 yards per carry last week, it is hard to see Allgeier as outperforming his RB3/4 projection. He does not belong in fantasy football lineups in Week 2.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Ravens Defense Primed to Generate Turnovers and Sacks in Week 2
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 4:50 AM ETThe Baltimore Ravens' defense and special teams (DST) had a solid fantasy outing in Week 1, as the team opened the season with a 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They are ready to repeat the success at home in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Last week marked the first look at the revamped Ravens DST under new head coach Jesse Minter, and the defensive unit did not disappoint. They racked up two turnovers, sacked quarterback Daniel Jones twice, and held the Colts offense to under 300 total yards. The most significant change was the Ravens' pass coverage deployment. According to Next Gen Stats, in Week 1 the Ravens showed Cover 4 pass coverage 23.5% of the time, closer to Minter's rate with the Chargers last season (25.6%, 4th-highest). In 2025, the Ravens used Cover 4 at the league's third-lowest rate (9.1%). This shift matters in Week 2 against the Saints because Tyler Shough threw one of his two interceptions and tallied only 69 yards when facing Cover 4 in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Of course, the second-year quarterback is coming off a 400-yard game, but the Ravens DST, which generated pressure in an average of 2.33 seconds and has the league's highest pressure rate (52.9%), probably will give Shough little time to throw. The DST is dealing with some injuries, and Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) will remain out, which will continue to put a damper on the Ravens' run defense that gave up 5.2 yards per carry to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in Week 1. Trey Hendrickson (finger) is questionable for Sunday but is expected to play. Nonetheless, the Ravens DST is a top choice in Week 2 and has favorable matchups in two of the next three weeks, making them a potential hold for fantasy managers streaming defenses through Week 5.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Jeremiyah Love Healthy But Has Difficult Week 2 Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 4:36 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love did not appear on the injury report this week and carries no designation into Sunday's meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. A high ankle sprain suffered in the preseason jeopardized Love's availability for Week 1, but the rookie was active and had 13 touches for 50 total yards and his first NFL touchdown. Love was on the backside of an approximate 60-40 split in snaps with Tyler Allgeier last week. Regarding Love's workload, head coach Mike LaFleur said "his role is going to be what it was," according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Even if Love's workload creeps up to a 50-50 share, Seattle's defense will make it difficult to build on the minor success of his professional debut. Love is projected as an RB3 in Week 2, but fantasy managers should explore options with more favorable matchups before plugging him into their lineups.--Dan Stephens
Source: Darren Urban - AZCardinals.com
Jacoby Brissett Not A Streaming Option Against Seattle
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 4:12 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 27-for-37 for 277 yards and one touchdown in Week 1. His production in the 26-14 upset over the Chargers was good enough for him to finish as the QB15 last week. Brissett will face a much stiffer challenge in Week 2, when Arizona takes on the Seattle Seahawks. In the NFL Kickoff Game, Seattle held Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to 178 passing yards, intercepted three of his passes, and sacked him three times. Seattle's secondary took away Maye's options downfield and forced him to operate underneath, inhibiting his production. Brissett took advantage of similar tactics employed by the Chargers last week, but will face a superior personnel group and coaching against the Seahawks. Brissett is unlikely to revisit last week's modest success in Week 2 and should only be considered in two-QB and superflex leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Derrick Henry Ready to Continue Dominating in Week 2
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 4:02 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry will look to repeat his RB1 Week 1 performance at home this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Henry was the centerpiece of the Ravens' offense in their 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts, accumulating 144 rushing yards, scoring three touchdowns, and even bringing in his lone receiving target for 19 yards. Henry (13,162 career yards) needs 98 yards Sunday afternoon during the team's home opener to surpass Eric Dickerson (13,259) and move into ninth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list. Henry draws the Saints defense that gave up 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who averaged 5.4 yards per carry, in Week 1. With injuries to the Ravens' receiving corps, Baltimore is likely to continue its reliance on Henry, who saw 24 rushing attempts last week, averaged six yards per carry, and is a true bell cow. Henry is a clear RB1 in every format and is a must-start in a stellar Week 2 matchup.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
49ers Defense Suddenly A Top Option Against Miami
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 3:19 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers' defense is suddenly a top contender after consistently disappointing last season. In Week 1, the 49ers held the Rams to just seven points after giving up a combined 65 points to their divisional rival in their two meetings in 2025. They also recorded one interception and forced two fumbles, recovering one. In Week 1, San Francisco showed that they are up for a challenge, but in Week 2 their task will be considerably easier. On Sunday, the Niners host the Miami Dolphins, who put up 259 total yards on offense and surrendered five sacks against the Raiders last week. If San Francisco can keep quarterback Malik Willis and running back De'Von Achane contained as well as Las Vegas did, then they should be top-five D/ST in Week 2. Fantasy managers can start the 49ers D/ST with renewed confidence on Sunday.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Lamar Jackson Remains an Elite QB Starter in Week 2
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 3:15 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will play host to the New Orleans Saints in the team's home opener Sunday afternoon. The two-time NFL MVP finished as a top-five QB in a 41-23 dominating Week 1 win against the Indianapolis Colts, completing 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 324 yards and scoring two touchdowns, one in the air and one on the ground. He also racked up 40 rushing yards, but his lost fumble is the primary blemish on an otherwise impressive start to the season. Jackson also had only one designed run for five yards, but thankfully, that attempt came from the five-yard line, and Lamar scored a rushing touchdown on that play. One key change to the Declan Doyle-led offense going into Week 1 was the expectation that Lamar would take more snaps from under center and use play-action elements more than last season. Against the Colts last week, Jackson completed seven of his eight play-action pass attempts for 128 yards, and these 16 yards per attempt were the third-highest in his career among games with at least eight play-action attempts, according to Next Gen stats. However, the Saints defense allowed only 48 yards on seven of 14 play-action pass attempts in Week 1 against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, suggesting a tougher matchup for the Ravens' new style in Week 2. Further, the Saints' defense also used zone coverage on 39 of 41 snaps (95.1%) against the Lions last week, but this may bode well for Lamar, who averaged 11 yards per attempt against zone coverage, completing eight of 12 such passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Even with the expected absence of wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring), who is doubtful for Week 2, Jackson profiles as a high-end QB1, and fantasy managers in every format should have confidence in starting the dual-threat quarterback on Sunday against the Saints.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Eddy Pineiro's Week 2 Potential Jeopardized By Illness
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 3:01 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro (illness) went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts and converted all three of his three extra point opportunities in Week 1. Pineiro hit from 20 and 56 yards out and doinked a 52-yarder late in the fourth quarter when the game was already well in hand. Pineiro missed practice all week due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Week 2. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers will be adding a temporary replacement kicker in case Pineiro can't go on Sunday. If Pineiro is active, he should be in starting lineups as there will be plenty of opportunities for the 49ers to get on the board in a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins. As one of the last games on the slate for Week 2, fantasy managers may have to pivot to Pineiro's as-yet-unnamed replacement if he is inactive on Sunday.--Dan Stephens
Source: Matt Maiocco - NBC Sports Bay Area
Andy Borregales Likely Headed for More Scoring Opportunities in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 2:50 AM ETNew England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales should have several extra point or field goal opportunities during Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots are looking to shake off a 0-1 start after blowing a lead to the Seahawks in the season opener last week. The Seahawks' defense held the Patriots' offense to just 10 points in that game, leaving Borregales with just one extra point and one field goal (from 50+ yards out). The Steelers have a good defense, too, but we anticipate the Patriots will get into scoring range more often in Week 2. As a result, Borregales could be in the mix for multiple field goal attempts, which would make him a fringe top-12 kicker option for fantasy football. He's currently the K19 in RotoBaller's Week 2 fantasy rankings, but he can certainly be a viable streamer if the Patriots' offense plays a little better this Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cairo Santos a Top Option in Week 2
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 19, 2026, 2:47 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos sees his fantasy value ascending ahead of a divisional clash with the visiting Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. Chicago didn't let up in their trouncing of the Panthers to begin the campaign. Santos didn't have many opportunities to show off his leg from distance, as he was afforded - and connected on - only one field goal chance. However, the thirteen-year veteran was automatic on his extra-point tries - knocking through all eight in the contest. While it's unlikely Santos will boast such lofty figures every week, it's an encouraging sign of what this offense can do every time it takes the field. Moreover, Chicago's defense doesn't look much improved from 2025, meaning the team could often face a shootout. Minnesota may subvert that in Week 2, but Santos should be busy again either way. The Tulane product is RotoBaller's K5 for Sunday's outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Patriots Defense Looking to Bounce Back in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 2:46 AM ETThe New England Patriots D/ST will look for an opportunity to get back on track in fantasy football during Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots had a frustrating showing in Week 1 against the Seahawks and Drew Lock, allowing 285 yards and 13 points with two sacks and zero turnovers. The unit kept the Patriots in the contest, but from a fantasy perspective, they have plenty of room for improvement. A matchup with the Steelers' mid-level offense could help the Patriots get back on track, but it's also worth noting that the turnover odds are relatively low against Aaron Rodgers, who threw just seven interceptions last season. As it stands, the Patriots rank as the #11 D/ST in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller