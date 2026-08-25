Jonathon Brooks - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Jonathon Brooks start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Jonathon Brooks for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in 12+ team leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: Low-end FLEX
ANALYSIS: Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks has had a difficult start to his professional career. Brooks began his debut season late in Week 12 while recovering from a torn ACL, but he only appeared in three games before re-tearing his ACL.
This injury kept him out of action for all of 2025, but he is now fully cleared and set to play a lead role in this Carolina offense.
Throughout the offseason, Brooks was moving well in OTAs and viewed as a "full-go" for Day 1 of training camp, suggesting he may not have his workload limited by the time the regular season begins.
While he did not play in the Hall of Fame Game, he got the starting nod in their preseason opener and would eventually find the back of the end zone in Week 2 during their victory over the Jaguars.
Jonathan Brooks takes it in with ease
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5G93XLLifV
— NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2026
However, managers should not expect him to immediately slide into the RB1 role. Veteran Chuba Hubbard is still on the roster, and recent reports suggest Dave Canales will deploy a near 50-50 committee out of the backfield. While this limits both of their fantasy outputs, it will protect Brooks from early setbacks.
Given his lower projected workload, managers should not view Brooks as a "must-start" RB2, especially early in the season. Due to the uncertainty, Brooks possesses low-end FLEX upside in their season opener against the Chicago Bears.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jonathon Brooks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonathon Brooks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jonathon Brooks compared to others:
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