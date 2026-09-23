Is De’Zhaun Stribling Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 3)

Is De'Zhaun Stribling out for the season? When is De'Zhaun Stribling coming back? The latest De'Zhaun Stribling injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.
We have already seen some great fantasy performances through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Unfortunately, the calling card of the first two weeks has been injuries that have ravaged both NFL and fantasy teams.
That’s true for San Francisco 49ers second-round wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling. The rookie earned a role in the 49ers' pass-catching group during training camp, but he didn’t make it through the first half of his first game before getting injured.
Will Stribling play again this season? Should fantasy managers stash him on their bench? Let’s dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Is De’Zhaun Stribling Out for the 2026 Season?
De’Zhaun Stribling was a steady riser in fantasy drafts throughout the 2026 preseason. Stribling was a modest college producer over his five seasons with Washington State, Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss (216 receptions for 2,964 yards and 23 touchdowns in 56 games), but gained steam throughout the draft process.
Stribling was viewed as a high-effort blocker with good size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) and speed (4.36 40-yard dash), but it was still a surprise when he was selected with the first pick of the second round by the San Francisco 49ers. Despite that, Stribling earned a sizeable role in training camp by staying mostly healthy and impressing with his ability to make big plays.
An impressive preseason debut for @49ers' second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling:
7 catches
63 yards
All in the first half 🙌
TENvsSF on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VxhMoyrhFb
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Stribling earned a starting job for Week 1’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, but unfortunately suffered an ankle injury after 21 snaps. He didn’t register a target in his time on the field.
The initial fear based on the injury was that Stribling had suffered a dreaded high-ankle sprain that would land him on short-term injured reserve but allow him to return (on a limited basis) in four to six weeks. Unfortunately, the actual result was worse.
It was announced that Stribling had surgery to address a deltoid ligament sprain on September 16th, a procedure that would keep him out for at least 10 weeks. That timeline doesn’t necessarily rule him out for the rest of the 2026 season, but it does make it unlikely that he returns to the field before late November.
De’Zhaun Stribling Fantasy Football Outlook
Stribling came into the 2026 season as an upside wide receiver play on a 49ers offense desperate for receiving weapons after a series of injuries during the summer. However, those dreams were quickly dashed due to an ankle injury in his first NFL game.
Fantasy managers who drafted Stribling could stash him on the injured reserve, hoping for a late-year surge from an exciting young player. But realistically, his time on the field at the end of the fantasy season will be spent getting up to speed and trying to find a role before the NFL playoffs (if the 49ers are in the race).
In leagues with short benches or no injured reserve spots, Stribling can safely be dropped for players that will contribute before Thanksgiving. While he remains sidelined, managers should expect Deebo Samuel Sr., Mike Evans, and George Kittle to draw most of the targets from Brock Purdy.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Mike Evans. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Mike Evans compared to others:
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