Quincy's NFL Week 3 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 3? Read the updated power rankings featuring the Seattle Seahawks and more.
NFL Week 2 was filled with injuries. Caleb Williams avoided a major injury, but Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels look like they could be staring down extended time on the injury report. As such, their teams are suffering in the power rankings this week.
With a couple of teams falling this week, there is an opportunity for other teams to rise. However, most of this week's movement is happening near the bottom third of the league. Cleveland, Tennessee, and Las Vegas all played well this past weekend. It was a great sight to see for the respective fan bases.
With Week 3 on the horizon, it is time to jump back in and power rank each team. 2026 trends are beginning to take shape, making it easier to assess each team. Let's dive into this week's power rankings.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
- Overall fantasy football rankings
- Running back (RB) rankings
- Wide receiver (WR) rankings
- Quarterback (QB) rankings
- Tight end (TE) rankings
- Defense (D/ST) rankings
- Kicker (K) rankings
- FLEX rankings
- Dynasty rankings
No. 32 - Miami Dolphins
Miami does not look like a team that is ready to compete on either side of the ball. Predictions around this team's roster are coming to fruition already. The offense has no weapons, and the defense has no talent. This will likely be a long season.
No. 31 - Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta is in a tough spot through two weeks. After suffering through a couple of weeks of Cooper Rush at quarterback, Atlanta will look to make the switch to Michael Penix Jr. on Thursday night. Penix will be coming off a torn ACL, but he should have far more success than Rush.
No. 30 - Washington Commanders
With Daniels hurt, the Commanders will turn to Marcus Mariota. It would seem this season may be over before it started. The injuries continue to mount for Daniels, who seemed like he was coming into his own over his last four quarters of football.
No. 29 - Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward put together a nice game against a stellar Eagles defense in Week 2. This is the type of progression you want to see from your young quarterback as he continues to develop. Hopefully, Ward will continue to progress as the season wears on.
No. 28 - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland's offense looked surprisingly competent in Week 2 against a reeling Buccaneers team. Deshaun Watson put together his first very good game in a long time. For now, the calls to bench Watson are quiet, but we will see how long this success lasts.
Rookie Denzel Boston goes 55 yards for the TD!
CLEvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nmkRtJNhIv
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
No. 27 - New York Jets
The Jets may have lost to the Packers on Sunday, but they looked solid doing it. This defense has come around after a terrible 2025 season. Additionally, the offense continues to make plays even if the scoring output has not been super high yet.
No. 26 - Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals played with the Seahawks for a half before the defending champs turned it on and blew them out in the second half on Sunday. The truth about Arizona has yet to be revealed. The team recorded a big win in Week 1 and a big loss to a far superior opponent in Week 2.
No. 25 - Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis dropped to 0-2 after the Kansas City Chiefs walked off in overtime on Sunday night. Daniel Jones looked much better in this outing. However, the Colts need a wide receiver pronto. Alec Pierce will be gone for a while, and Keenan Allen is facing a suspension.
Jonathan Taylor explodes to end zone! @Colts retake the lead.
INDvsKC on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0Wtnai66A9
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026
No. 24 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers dropped to 0-2 after losing to the lowly Browns in Week 2. Tampa Bay has a lot of questions to answer on both sides of the ball. This team has not looked right since the beginning of the 2026 season. Todd Bowles is certainly in a scorching hot seat at this point.
No. 23 - Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers followed up their Week 1 win with a blowout loss to the Patriots in Week 2. The offense does not have any pop, and the defense can only carry so much of the burden. Pittsburgh may not find a way to stay above 0.500 this season.
No. 22 - New York Giants
The Giants took a major blow this week when Jaxson Dart went down with what is thought to be a sprained MCL. We will see how much time the youngster will have to miss, but a lower-extremity injury does not bode well for a player who relies heavily on his legs.
No. 21 - Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles has looked poor through two weeks. Despite the presence of Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel, this team has exhibited poor execution on the field. Los Angeles will need to figure out its offense in a hurry if it expects to compete in the AFC West.
No. 20 - Las Vegas Raiders
Don't look now, but the Raiders are 2-0. Las Vegas' offense still leaves something to be desired, but it has been the defense that has carried the Raiders through two weeks. We will see if this unit can keep it up, but it would seem the Klint Kubiak effect is already permeating the team.
Ashton Jeanty went airborne on this run 🏃
MIAvsLV on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/N2SA6erhjb
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
No. 19 - New Orleans Saints
The Saints looked like they might be on their way to being blown out in Week 2. However, this team turned it around and came back to beat the Ravens. New Orleans has a lot of grit and looks like a potential force to be reckoned with in 2026.
No. 18 - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay narrowly beat the Jets in Week 2, but it still deserves to fall in the power rankings. Through two weeks, Green Bay's offense does not have a running game, and the defense is struggling mightily without Micah Parsons in the fold. This could be a rough year for the Packers if they cannot figure out both sides of the ball.
No. 17 - Carolina Panthers
The Panthers played good football in Week 2. Bryce Young might be playing his way into a shiny new contract extension. The defense also showed up against a struggling Falcons offense on Sunday. Watch out for this team as the season wears on.
No. 16 - Houston Texans
The Texans fell to 0-2 despite C.J. Stroud looking solid in Week 2. Through two weeks, this heralded defense has not lived up to expectations. In Week 2, the offense only scored six points. Houston began the 2025 season 0-3, so not all hope is lost, but this is not a great start.
No. 15 - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas redeemed itself in Week 2 against the Commanders. While the offense looked great, the defense still has some work to do. However, this is a 17-game season, and perhaps the defensive unit will begin to gel as the season continues.
DAK TO CEEDEE AGAIN 🗣️
WASvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GkjIpouhX1
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
No. 14 - Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles skated by once again in Week 2. This team allowed another game against an inferior opponent to come down to the wire. Philadelphia needs to buck this trend if it expects to compete against higher-level talent this season.
No. 13 - Detroit Lions
Detroit may have scored some late touchdowns to keep the score closer on Thursday night, but make no mistake, this team was blown out by the Bills. The Lions have no defense right now due to a patchwork secondary. If they cannot get it together, this could be a long season.
No. 12 - Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota's defense is wreaking havoc on the NFC North. This unit just held the Bears to three points after Chicago's 59-point Week 1 onslaught. With a defense like this, Minnesota looks like it could compete for a division title.
No. 11 - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati's defense is doing enough to allow this team to win games. The 2-0 Bengals won in Week 2 on the back of their defense. Dexter Lawrence II has been everything the Bengals could have asked for and more.
Joe Burrow LAUNCHES it to Ja'Marr Chase for the TD 🔥
CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4eiw31KRRE
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
No. 10 - New England Patriots
The Patriots blew out the Steelers in Week 2, but the offense still looks disjointed. Losing A.J. Brown was a huge blow for this team, and it is showing. Hopefully, Drake Maye can get back to his MVP form so that the Patriots can hold on until Brown returns.
No. 9 - Chicago Bears
The Bears avoided a scare when Caleb Williams went down in Week 2. He appeared to have torn his hamstring or Achilles, but it sounds like he may not even miss Week 3. Either way, this team should still be able to chase its goals, even if the offensive scoring record is not in sight.
No. 8 - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars looked like a machine in Week 1, but they were shut down in Week 2. This team was unable to do anything in the second half against a Broncos defense that buckled down and gave its offense a chance.
No. 7 - Denver Broncos
Denver grabbed its first win of the season in Week 2 in an impressive comeback win over the Jaguars. This offense still has a way to go, but the play-calling improved this week.
No. 6 - Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore looked like it was on its way to a blowout before allowing the Saints to march back into the game in Week 2. Why this team refuses to feed Derrick Henry in the second half is head-scratching. The Ravens will look to redeem themselves in Week 3 against the Cowboys.
No. 5 - Los Angeles Rams
The Rams took advantage of the absence of Dart on Monday night to race to victory over the Giants. Los Angeles was able to keep pace with the rest of the NFC West as a result. Matthew Stafford and Co. looked much improved.
Matthew Stafford with a strike to Davante Adams for the TD 🎯@NYGvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zFXrkI6gkg
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2026
No. 4 - Kansas City Chiefs
The dominant defense the Chiefs rolled out in Week 1 was less so in Week 2. This unit allowed 30 points to the Colts. However, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce turned back the clock as the team raced to victory in overtime.
No. 3 - San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco continued to roll in Week 2 against the Dolphins. Miami stood no chance against what is turning out to be a high-powered offense. However, the injuries continued to mount for a receiving corps that was already thin in San Francisco.
No. 2 - Seattle Seahawks
Seattle's defense continues to be dominant. It shut down a solid Arizona offense in Week 2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks like he could be the best player in the NFL as well. As this team gets healthier, it will only get scarier.
No. 1 - Buffalo Bills
Buffalo delivered a "no notes" type of performance on Thursday night. The Lions never stood a chance in Buffalo's new stadium. Josh Allen has returned to Superman status with nine touchdowns on the season already.
Josh Allen goes deep to a WIDE OPEN Josh Palmer for SIX
DETvsBUF on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hle75KIFVt
— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2026
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