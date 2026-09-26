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Is A.J. Brown Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 3)

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A.J. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Is A.J. Brown out for the season? When is A.J. Brown coming back? The latest A.J. Brown injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is A.J. Brown Out for the 2026 Season?
A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) played in just one game in 2026 before suffering a high ankle sprain and being pulled from the contest. He was quickly placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll be required to miss at least four games.

Ankle injuries like this don't always have a four-week return timeline, though. Ankle ailments can be much more serious than that, as the structure of the ankle is a complicated mesh of bones, ligaments, and other tissue.

High ankle sprains involve tearing some of the ligaments that hold the bones together, usually from an external force applied to the foot or leg that causes the foot to twist to an extreme enough angle to cause such tears. Brown's injury was pretty gnarly. So is he out for the season? If not, what's his fantasy football outlook moving forward?

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Is A.J. Brown Out for the 2026 Season?

Most likely not. We've seen more severe injuries framed as high ankle sprains by teams before, such as in 2025, when Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton suffered a fractured ankle that was only reported as a sprain. It's not yet known how severe Brown's injury is.

In fact, we'll just be playing the waiting game after his required time on IR is up. It could be multiple weeks after the mandatory four-week period until we see him return to action. It's highly unlikely that he's out for the year, though. This early in the season, only a full ankle dislocation or a more severe fracture would cause that.

A more realistic timeline is the one above, around four to six weeks, as that's typical for high ankle sprains.

You should expect Brown to return this season. Whether he'll be the same when he's back is an entirely different story.

 

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook

Players coming off high ankle sprains are expected to see a dip in production. This will likely be no different for Brown. He probably won't pay off at his early second-round ADP this season, even if you only count games in which he plays and stays healthy the full game.

That said, when he returns, he'll be a must-start in fantasy football. Last season, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye played well despite a serious lack of pass-catching talent. Brown was paid a lot of money to be a target hog in New England.

Brown is still a good receiver, but his degenerative knee condition combined with the residual effects of the ankle sprain should push him down to clear WR2 territory, according to my analysis. He has great week-to-week upside, but his floor, even in healthy seasons, is very low.

In previous years, he had those excellent games more often than not. But he's now 29 years old with a very long injury history. He should be held and started in all leagues upon his return, but my analysis suggests he won't be consistent enough to be a league-winner

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins compared to others:

Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Warren
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Romeo Doubs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond
Demario Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Demario Douglas
vs
RJ Harvey
Demario Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Demario Douglas
vs
Isaiah Likely
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Harris
Demario Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demario Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Devonta Smith
Demario Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mack Hollins
vs
Keenan Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Kaelon Black
Mack Hollins
vs
Brenton Strange
Mack Hollins
vs
Makai Lemon
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mack Hollins
vs
Demario Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mack Hollins
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mack Hollins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Mack Hollins
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mack Hollins
vs
Keon Coleman
Mack Hollins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mack Hollins
vs
RJ Harvey
Mack Hollins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mack Hollins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mack Hollins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mack Hollins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Olave
Mack Hollins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mack Hollins
vs
Devonta Smith
Mack Hollins
vs
Parker Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Christian Watson

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