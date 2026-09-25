👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 3 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
George Pickens - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 3 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 3
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Target in Trades
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Trade Away
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, along with several buys and sells for fantasy football, including George Pickens, Emeka Egbuka, Josh Downs, and more.

Even though it may seem early to swing your first trade, understanding which "buy lows" could become league winners could be the difference between you winning the championship or falling just short.

So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 3. Good luck!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 3

Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.  

Rank Trade Value Player Pos
1 100 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 92 Bijan Robinson RB
3 88 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 85 Ja'Marr Chase WR
5 84 Jonathan Taylor RB
6 83 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
7 80 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
8 77 Puka Nacua WR
9 75 Christian McCaffrey RB
10 72 Derrick Henry RB
11 69 James Cook III RB
12 69 Justin Jefferson WR
13 68 CeeDee Lamb WR
14 64 Chase Brown RB
15 64 Ashton Jeanty RB
16 64 Chris Olave WR
17 63 Trey McBride TE
18 63 Josh Allen QB
19 60 Drake London WR
20 60 Saquon Barkley RB
21 59 Zay Flowers WR
22 57 Javonte Williams RB
23 57 Parker Washington WR
24 56 Omarion Hampton RB
25 56 Brock Bowers TE
26 55 Kyren Williams RB
27 55 George Pickens WR
28 55 Nico Collins WR
29 52 D'Andre Swift RB
30 52 Bucky Irving RB
31 51 Jeremiyah Love RB
32 50 DeVonta Smith WR
33 49 Ladd McConkey WR
34 48 Breece Hall RB
35 47 Garrett Wilson WR
36 47 Lamar Jackson QB
37 47 De'Von Achane RB
38 46 Tee Higgins WR
39 45 Christian Watson WR
40 43 Malik Nabers WR
41 43 DJ Moore WR
42 42 Davante Adams WR
43 42 Mike Evans WR
44 42 Dalton Kincaid TE
45 42 Jameson Williams WR
46 42 Jaylen Waddle WR
47 41 Bhayshul Tuten RB
48 40 Tetairoa McMillan WR
49 39 Chuba Hubbard RB
50 39 Tyler Warren TE
51 38 Emeka Egbuka WR
52 38 Matthew Golden WR
53 37 Colston Loveland TE
54 36 Rashee Rice WR
55 36 Jalen Hurts QB
56 35 Luther Burden III WR
57 34 David Montgomery RB
58 33 Josh Downs WR
59 32 Sam LaPorta TE
60 32 TreVeyon Henderson RB
61 32 Jaylen Warren RB
62 32 Jalen Coker WR
63 31 Joe Burrow QB
64 30 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
65 29 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
66 29 Tucker Kraft TE
67 29 Trevor Lawrence QB
68 28 Cam Skattebo RB
69 28 DK Metcalf WR
70 27 Jadarian Price RB
71 27 A.J. Brown WR
72 26 Rome Odunze WR
73 26 Drake Maye QB
74 26 Terry McLaurin WR
75 25 Brock Purdy QB
76 25 George Kittle TE
77 24 Quinshon Judkins RB
78 24 Caleb Williams QB
79 24 Blake Corum RB
80 23 Dak Prescott QB
81 23 Jordan Addison WR
82 22 Travis Kelce TE
83 22 Rico Dowdle RB
84 22 Josh Jacobs RB
85 21 Carnell Tate WR
86 21 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
87 21 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
88 21 Patrick Mahomes II QB
89 20 Kyle Monangai RB
90 20 Jared Goff QB
91 19 Michael Wilson WR
92 18 Stefon Diggs WR
93 17 Justin Herbert QB
94 17 Emmett Johnson RB
95 17 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
96 16 Jordan Love QB
97 15 Matthew Stafford QB
98 15 RJ Harvey RB
99 14 Tony Pollard RB
100 14 Quentin Johnston WR
101 14 KC Concepcion WR
102 13 Jordyn Tyson WR
103 13 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
104 13 Romeo Doubs WR
105 13 J.K. Dobbins RB
106 12 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
107 12 Kyler Murray QB
108 12 Khalil Shakir WR
109 12 Xavier Worthy WR
110 12 Denzel Boston WR
111 11 Mark Andrews TE
112 11 Dontayvion Wicks WR
113 11 Kaelon Black RB
114 11 Tyler Shough QB
115 11 Courtland Sutton WR
116 10 Juwan Johnson TE
117 10 Makai Lemon WR
118 10 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
119 10 Devaughn Vele WR
120 9 Jordan Mason RB
121 9 Bo Nix QB
122 9 Jakobi Meyers WR
123 9 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
124 9 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
125 9 Isaiah Likely TE
126 9 Oronde Gadsden II TE
127 9 Woody Marks RB
128 9 Braelon Allen RB
129 8 Dalton Schultz TE
130 8 Terrance Ferguson TE
131 8 Kenneth Gainwell RB
132 8 Hunter Henry TE
133 8 Tank Bigsby RB
134 8 Adonai Mitchell WR
135 8 Jonah Coleman RB
136 8 Bryce Young QB
137 8 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
138 8 Ryan Flournoy WR
139 7 Tre Tucker WR
140 7 Rachaad White RB
141 7 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
142 7 Keenan Allen WR
143 7 Kaleb Johnson RB
144 7 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
145 7 Pat Bryant WR
146 7 Brenton Strange TE
147 7 Tyler Allgeier RB
148 7 Caleb Douglas WR
149 6 Dallas Goedert TE
150 6 Jayden Daniels QB
151 6 Kenyon Sadiq TE
152 6 Jonathon Brooks RB
153 6 Rashid Shaheed WR
154 6 Keaton Mitchell RB
155 6 Pat Freiermuth TE
156 6 Malik Washington WR
157 6 Jake Ferguson TE
158 6 Malik Willis QB
159 6 Rashod Bateman WR
160 6 Tyjae Spears RB
161 5 Tre Harris WR
162 5 Jalen McMillan WR
163 5 Mike Washington Jr. RB
164 5 Keon Coleman WR
165 5 Chig Okonkwo TE
166 5 T.J. Hockenson TE
167 5 Baker Mayfield QB
168 5 C.J. Stroud QB
169 4 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
170 4 Emanuel Wilson RB
171 4 Antonio Williams WR
172 4 Samaje Perine RB
173 4 Daniel Jones QB
174 4 Darren Waller TE
175 4 Kendrick Bourne WR
176 4 Cade Otton TE
177 4 Seth McGowan RB
178 4 Zach Charbonnet RB
179 4 Mack Hollins WR
180 4 Ted Hurst WR
181 4 Ray Davis RB
182 4 Jacoby Brissett QB
183 4 Kalif Raymond WR
184 4 Kirk Cousins QB
185 4 MarShawn Lloyd RB
186 3 Michael Mayer TE
187 3 Justice Hill RB
188 3 Sam Darnold QB
189 3 Chris Bell WR
190 3 Alec Pierce WR
191 3 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
192 3 AJ Barner TE
193 3 Kayshon Boutte WR
194 3 Devin Singletary RB
195 3 Colby Parkinson TE
196 3 Geno Smith QB
197 3 Marcus Mariota QB
198 3 Sione Vaki RB
199 3 Tyquan Thornton WR
200 3 Deshaun Watson QB

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is coming off a WR5 finish in PPR leagues last year, but his start to the 2026 season has been relatively underwhelming. The 25-year-old has just nine catches for 68 yards through the first two games, and he's still searching for his first touchdown of the year. It's not like the Cowboys' entire passing offense took a step back; CeeDee Lamb has at least 15.4 PPR points in each of his first two games, and Dak Prescott has six passing touchdowns.

Pickens has been the outlier of the group, and while he has still been able to maintain WR3/flex level production in fantasy football, managers would certainly like to see him return to his WR1 form. A potential shootout Sunday against the Ravens could help him get back on track, but until we see it happen, he should be treated as a WR3/flex in fantasy football.

Verdict: Pickens is a prime buy-low candidate. Pickens was a WR1 last season and should enjoy a somewhat positive outlook in the coming weeks, playing in a high-octane Dallas offense.

 

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling offensively to start the year, and the ball spread fairly evenly among receivers, tight ends, and running backs, second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka has accumulated only 79 receiving yards through two weeks. Following a historically strong start to his rookie campaign, the 2025 first-round pick has now failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in 10 straight games, clearing that mark only once in his last 14 outings.

He has maintained a respectable 7.1 targets per game over that stretch, but with quarterback Baker Mayfield topping 250 yards and two touchdowns only once since the start of the 2025 season, something he did seven times in 2024 alone, the quality of opportunity has seen a dramatic dip.

The Buccaneers face the Vikings in Week 3, and while Brian Flores' aggressive blitzing defense has gotten results through two weeks, the unit is still susceptible to an underneath passing attack, presenting Egbuka with the opportunity to volume his way back to fantasy viability in full-PPR formats.

Verdict: While Egbuka's production has not been overly impressive, he remains the clear WR1 in this offense and should continue to see his ceiling raised over the season. He still has high-end WR2 potential but could likely be had at a much lower cost.

 

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs finally got going in Week 2, catching seven of nine targets for 72 yards in the overtime loss to Kansas City. He had only two catches for 37 yards in the opener, so the jump in involvement was hard to miss. Alec Pierce left Sunday's game in the first quarter after aggravating his surgically repaired heel and is now slated to go on injured reserve.

That should leave more work for Downs, even after Indianapolis signed Darius Slayton this week. Keenan Allen and Tyler Warren are still going to command targets, so this is not suddenly a one-man passing game. Downs does have a clearer path than he did a week ago, though. He led the Colts in targets, catches, and receiving yards against the Chiefs and now has nine receptions for 109 yards through two games.

RotoBaller has him at WR26 for Week 3 against Houston. With Pierce set to miss time, Downs has a chance to turn one busy night into a much steadier role.

Verdict: Downs is a prime buy-high candidate ahead of a larger target share. With Pierce set to miss ample time, Downs could hold weekly WR3 upside in all formats.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Justin Herbert, LAC
  • Jadarian Price, SEA

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has not found the end zone yet, but the early volume is moving in the right direction. Andrews caught four of six targets for 49 yards in Week 1, then went 6-for-7 for another 49 yards against New Orleans with Zay Flowers (hamstring) out. That gives him 10 catches on 13 targets through two games, which is a much steadier start than managers got from him last season.

Flowers remains sidelined, so Andrews could again be one of Lamar Jackson's busiest options against Dallas. The matchup helps, too. RotoBaller has Andrews at TE8 for Week 3, and the Cowboys have allowed 17 PPR points per game to tight ends through two weeks. Andrews has not needed a touchdown to stay useful so far, and another game without Flowers would only strengthen the case that his weekly floor is climbing again. That is enough to move him back toward reliable TE1 territory.

Verdict: While Andrews could maintain high-end value in Week 3, once Flowers returns, his weekly ceiling should be capped. Managers should look to "sell-high" in the coming days ahead of Flowers' looming return.

 

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams entered the 2026 season with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2024 and 2025, but so far in his fifth year in the NFL, he has had a modest role in the Lions' passing attack, catching six of his 13 targets for 78 yards and zero scores through two games. Williams did see nine targets in the season-opening overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, but it was a bit concerning to see him targeted only four times in last Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills despite playing 97% of the offensive snaps.

There is still plenty of time for the former first-rounder from Alabama to turn it around, but the return of healthy tight end Sam LaPorta this year could make Williams more of a boom/bust WR2/3 for fantasy managers. Williams will be looking for his first statement game in a Week 3 home matchup against the New York Jets this Sunday. Fantasy managers should treat him as a boom/bust WR2/3 this weekend.

Verdict: While managers would be selling at a low point, LaPorta is taking a large share of targets from Williams, which greatly hinders his upside. While Williams should still put up productive numbers, he is becoming hard to trust, making him a viable "sell-low" candidate.

 

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has had a quiet start to the 2026 season, recording 24 carries for 54 yards and seven catches for 44 yards on seven targets across his team's first two games. While Judkins remains the clear RB1 in Cleveland, he hasn't quite dominated backfield work the way fantasy managers were hoping before the year.

In the Browns' Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Judkins played just 67% of his team's offensive snaps. Even with second-year running back Dylan Sampson (knee) on Injured Reserve, the Browns have given snaps to reserve running backs Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin.

The Browns offense was better in Week 2 than in Week 1, but Judkins will still likely need a high volume of touches to counteract what will almost certainly be a below-average offensive environment in Cleveland. Heading into Week 3, Judkins' redraft stock is slipping.

Verdict: Like Williams, managers would be selling at a low point, but Judkins' ceiling continues to be lowered. Even if this offense takes a step forward, Judkins will likely rely heavily on touchdowns, which makes him a low-end FLEX option most weeks. Managers should look to move him for a low-end RB2 with a higher TD potential.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • Stefon Diggs, WAS
  • Dalton Schultz, HOU

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Best Week 3 Defense Streamers to Start
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 3
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 3 Starts/Sits
Week 3 Best NFL Player Props



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Nico Collins

"Very Much in Doubt" to Play Sunday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Jayden Daniels

Surgery Not an Option for Jayden Daniels, Quick Return Possible?
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Christian Watson

Remains Highly Productive Despite the Packers' Loss
Matthew Golden

Hits the Century Mark, Leads Team in Targets
Drake London

Finds His Stride in Quarterback's Return
Bijan Robinson

Breaks Out for More Than 200 Scrimmage Yards
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Kaleb Johnson

to See More Opportunities On Thursday
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Caleb Williams

Not Expected to Play on Monday Night
Jadarian Price

Looks Headed Towards Playing in Week 3
Puka Nacua

Missing Another Practice
Saquon Barkley

Says his "MRI Went Well"
Aaron Jones Sr.

Back at Practice on Thursday
Malik Nabers

Upgraded to Full Participation in Practice on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Caleb Williams

a Non-Participant in Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Expects to Play Monday
Jalen Coker

Downgraded to DNP Thursday
Sam Darnold

Says He's Pushing to Play Sunday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Best Week 3 Defense Streamers to Start
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 3
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 3 Starts/Sits
Week 3 Best NFL Player Props