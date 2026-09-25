Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 3 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, along with several buys and sells for fantasy football, including George Pickens, Emeka Egbuka, Josh Downs, and more.
Even though it may seem early to swing your first trade, understanding which "buy lows" could become league winners could be the difference between you winning the championship or falling just short.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 3. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 3
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is coming off a WR5 finish in PPR leagues last year, but his start to the 2026 season has been relatively underwhelming. The 25-year-old has just nine catches for 68 yards through the first two games, and he's still searching for his first touchdown of the year. It's not like the Cowboys' entire passing offense took a step back; CeeDee Lamb has at least 15.4 PPR points in each of his first two games, and Dak Prescott has six passing touchdowns.
Pickens has been the outlier of the group, and while he has still been able to maintain WR3/flex level production in fantasy football, managers would certainly like to see him return to his WR1 form. A potential shootout Sunday against the Ravens could help him get back on track, but until we see it happen, he should be treated as a WR3/flex in fantasy football.
Verdict: Pickens is a prime buy-low candidate. Pickens was a WR1 last season and should enjoy a somewhat positive outlook in the coming weeks, playing in a high-octane Dallas offense.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling offensively to start the year, and the ball spread fairly evenly among receivers, tight ends, and running backs, second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka has accumulated only 79 receiving yards through two weeks. Following a historically strong start to his rookie campaign, the 2025 first-round pick has now failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in 10 straight games, clearing that mark only once in his last 14 outings.
He has maintained a respectable 7.1 targets per game over that stretch, but with quarterback Baker Mayfield topping 250 yards and two touchdowns only once since the start of the 2025 season, something he did seven times in 2024 alone, the quality of opportunity has seen a dramatic dip.
The Buccaneers face the Vikings in Week 3, and while Brian Flores' aggressive blitzing defense has gotten results through two weeks, the unit is still susceptible to an underneath passing attack, presenting Egbuka with the opportunity to volume his way back to fantasy viability in full-PPR formats.
Verdict: While Egbuka's production has not been overly impressive, he remains the clear WR1 in this offense and should continue to see his ceiling raised over the season. He still has high-end WR2 potential but could likely be had at a much lower cost.
Josh Downs, WR, Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs finally got going in Week 2, catching seven of nine targets for 72 yards in the overtime loss to Kansas City. He had only two catches for 37 yards in the opener, so the jump in involvement was hard to miss. Alec Pierce left Sunday's game in the first quarter after aggravating his surgically repaired heel and is now slated to go on injured reserve.
That should leave more work for Downs, even after Indianapolis signed Darius Slayton this week. Keenan Allen and Tyler Warren are still going to command targets, so this is not suddenly a one-man passing game. Downs does have a clearer path than he did a week ago, though. He led the Colts in targets, catches, and receiving yards against the Chiefs and now has nine receptions for 109 yards through two games.
RotoBaller has him at WR26 for Week 3 against Houston. With Pierce set to miss time, Downs has a chance to turn one busy night into a much steadier role.
Verdict: Downs is a prime buy-high candidate ahead of a larger target share. With Pierce set to miss ample time, Downs could hold weekly WR3 upside in all formats.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Justin Herbert, LAC
- Jadarian Price, SEA
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has not found the end zone yet, but the early volume is moving in the right direction. Andrews caught four of six targets for 49 yards in Week 1, then went 6-for-7 for another 49 yards against New Orleans with Zay Flowers (hamstring) out. That gives him 10 catches on 13 targets through two games, which is a much steadier start than managers got from him last season.
Flowers remains sidelined, so Andrews could again be one of Lamar Jackson's busiest options against Dallas. The matchup helps, too. RotoBaller has Andrews at TE8 for Week 3, and the Cowboys have allowed 17 PPR points per game to tight ends through two weeks. Andrews has not needed a touchdown to stay useful so far, and another game without Flowers would only strengthen the case that his weekly floor is climbing again. That is enough to move him back toward reliable TE1 territory.
Verdict: While Andrews could maintain high-end value in Week 3, once Flowers returns, his weekly ceiling should be capped. Managers should look to "sell-high" in the coming days ahead of Flowers' looming return.
Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams entered the 2026 season with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2024 and 2025, but so far in his fifth year in the NFL, he has had a modest role in the Lions' passing attack, catching six of his 13 targets for 78 yards and zero scores through two games. Williams did see nine targets in the season-opening overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, but it was a bit concerning to see him targeted only four times in last Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills despite playing 97% of the offensive snaps.
There is still plenty of time for the former first-rounder from Alabama to turn it around, but the return of healthy tight end Sam LaPorta this year could make Williams more of a boom/bust WR2/3 for fantasy managers. Williams will be looking for his first statement game in a Week 3 home matchup against the New York Jets this Sunday. Fantasy managers should treat him as a boom/bust WR2/3 this weekend.
Verdict: While managers would be selling at a low point, LaPorta is taking a large share of targets from Williams, which greatly hinders his upside. While Williams should still put up productive numbers, he is becoming hard to trust, making him a viable "sell-low" candidate.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has had a quiet start to the 2026 season, recording 24 carries for 54 yards and seven catches for 44 yards on seven targets across his team's first two games. While Judkins remains the clear RB1 in Cleveland, he hasn't quite dominated backfield work the way fantasy managers were hoping before the year.
In the Browns' Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Judkins played just 67% of his team's offensive snaps. Even with second-year running back Dylan Sampson (knee) on Injured Reserve, the Browns have given snaps to reserve running backs Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin.
The Browns offense was better in Week 2 than in Week 1, but Judkins will still likely need a high volume of touches to counteract what will almost certainly be a below-average offensive environment in Cleveland. Heading into Week 3, Judkins' redraft stock is slipping.
Verdict: Like Williams, managers would be selling at a low point, but Judkins' ceiling continues to be lowered. Even if this offense takes a step forward, Judkins will likely rely heavily on touchdowns, which makes him a low-end FLEX option most weeks. Managers should look to move him for a low-end RB2 with a higher TD potential.
Other Players to Trade Away
- Stefon Diggs, WAS
- Dalton Schultz, HOU
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