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Best Week 3 Defense Streamers - Fantasy Football DST Pickups and Starts (2026)

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New York Giants Defense - Abdul Carter, Fantasy Football DST, Defense Streamers, Waiver Wire IDP

The top Week 3 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Week 3 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Week 3 D/ST Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 3 slate of the NFL kicks off in a few days, which means it's time to put the finishing touches on our starting lineup. Finding a high-end upside option to put in your D/ST can be the difference between winning or losing your matchup.

In this week's edition, we will look at four defensive units that are available in most Yahoo leagues that could provide some much-needed upside to your fantasy lineup.

Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Week 3 Defense Streamers (D/ST)

Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

New York Giants D/ST vs. TEN

9% Rostered

So far, the Giants defense has not lived up to expectations. Their young defensive line, which they spent many high-end draft picks on, has tallied just one sack and averaged a mere 7.0 FPTS per game over the first two weeks. However, managers in deeper formats should consider streaming them this week in a favorable matchup against the Titans.

While Cam Ward nearly led the Titans to an upset over the Eagles, their young QB has not found much sustained success in his young career. In Week 1, Ward threw for only 140 yards and was sacked three times. In Week 2, Ward threw for 183 yards and was sacked twice but did add two scores with his legs.

The Titans have yet to eclipse the 20-point mark this season and could show similar inconsistencies against the Giants. The Giants should provide a high floor for sack upside and the potential to finish as a top-10 option if they can continue this Tennessee offense without Tony Pollard or Tyjae Spears.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST @ PIT

35% Rostered

After being among the worst defenses in the sport for several seasons, the Bengals enter Week 3 as the No. 1 overall D/ST for fantasy and still sit on nearly 60% of all waiver wires. So far, the Bengals have forced eight sacks and four fumbles. They are coming off a dominant effort, holding the Houston Texans to just six points in Week 2.

This week, they have a smash matchup against the struggling Pittsburgh offense. Through two games, Aaron Rodgers has averaged just 204 passing yards per game with a 1:1 TD:INT. The Steelers have scored just one offensive touchdown over the first two games. The Bengals are in a prime position to remain at the top of the fantasy leaderboard by the end of the weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. MIN

20% Rostered

The Buccaneers defense has struggled early on but could be a sneaky "bounce-back" target for those in deeper leagues this weekend. Last weekend, Tampa Bay failed to live up to streaming expectations, allowing 23 points to Deshaun Watson and the Browns in an upset loss. In this game, the Buccaneers tallied two sacks but allowed 267 total yards of offense.

This weekend, they will face Kyler Murray, who was recently cleared from concussion protocol. Murray logged only 11 snaps in Week 1 before exiting but was not overly impressive, going 3-for-5 for 18 yards and an interception. In 2025 (over five games), Murray posted a 6:3 TD:INT ratio through the air while averaging just 192.4 passing yards per game.

Tampa Bay has a path to bounce back if Murray endures some early growing pains in this offense.

Carolina Panthers D/ST @ CLE

35% Rostered

Rounding out our Week 3 streaming will be the top unit from Week 2, the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers' defense may have single-handedly won matchups last Sunday, allowing just three points to the Falcons while adding two sacks, three interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.

This week, they face the Browns, who showed some signs of progress in Week 2 but remain a top streaming target. In Week 1, Watson went 16-for-22 with just 205 yards and a 1:1 TD:INT. While he improved in Week 2, the sample is small, which could set up Carolina for another productive showing. Before 2026, his last stretch as a starter was in 2024, when he posted a 5:3 TD:INT with just 164 passing yards per game over a seven-game stint.

 

Week 3 D/ST Rankings

Rank Player Opponent
1 Seattle Seahawks @WAS
2 Kansas City Chiefs @MIA
3 Houston Texans @IND
4 Green Bay Packers ATL
5 Philadelphia Eagles @CHI
6 San Francisco 49ers ARI
7 Minnesota Vikings @TB
8 Carolina Panthers @CLE
9 Cincinnati Bengals @PIT
10 Buffalo Bills LAC
11 Los Angeles Rams @DEN
12 New England Patriots @JAX
13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers MIN
14 Tennessee Titans @NYG
15 Baltimore Ravens @DAL
16 Denver Broncos LAR
17 New Orleans Saints LV
18 New York Giants TEN
19 Detroit Lions NYJ
20 Las Vegas Raiders @NO
21 Jacksonville Jaguars NE
22 Indianapolis Colts HOU
23 Pittsburgh Steelers CIN
24 Cleveland Browns CAR
25 Chicago Bears PHI
26 Atlanta Falcons @GB
27 Dallas Cowboys BAL
28 Los Angeles Chargers @BUF
29 Washington Commanders SEA
30 Miami Dolphins KC
31 Arizona Cardinals @SF
32 New York Jets @DET

Read more defense news and updates for Week 3

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 3 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for defenses like the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals:

New York Giants
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New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
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Detroit Lions
New York Giants
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Denver Broncos
New York Giants
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Las Vegas Raiders
New York Giants
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Baltimore Ravens
New York Giants
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Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants
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Tennessee Titans
New York Giants
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Indianapolis Colts
New York Giants
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Giants
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Pittsburgh Steelers
New York Giants
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New England Patriots
New York Giants
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Cleveland Browns
New York Giants
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Los Angeles Rams
New York Giants
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Chicago Bears
New York Giants
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Buffalo Bills
New York Giants
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Atlanta Falcons
New York Giants
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Cincinnati Bengals
New York Giants
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Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
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Carolina Panthers
New York Giants
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Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants
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Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants
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Washington Commanders
New York Giants
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San Francisco 49ers
New York Giants
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Miami Dolphins
New York Giants
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Philadelphia Eagles
New York Giants
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Arizona Cardinals
New York Giants
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Green Bay Packers
New York Giants
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New York Jets
New York Giants
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Houston Texans
New York Giants
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Kansas City Chiefs
New York Giants
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Seattle Seahawks
New York Giants
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Brandon Aubrey
New York Giants
vs
Tyler Loop
New York Giants
vs
Eddy Pineiro
New York Giants
vs
Case Keenum
New York Giants
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
New York Giants
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
New York Giants
vs
Harrison Butker
New York Giants
vs
Aaron Rodgers
New York Giants
vs
Jason Myers
New York Giants
vs
Jameis Winston
New York Giants
vs
Evan McPherson
New York Giants
vs
Cam Ward
New York Giants
vs
Brock Wright
Carolina Panthers
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Carolina Panthers
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Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers
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San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers
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Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers
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Los Angeles Rams
Carolina Panthers
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Green Bay Packers
Carolina Panthers
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New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers
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Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
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Kansas City Chiefs
Carolina Panthers
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Tennessee Titans
Carolina Panthers
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Seattle Seahawks
Carolina Panthers
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Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers
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Denver Broncos
Carolina Panthers
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New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
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New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
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Detroit Lions
Carolina Panthers
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Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Carolina Panthers
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Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Carolina Panthers
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Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers
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Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
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Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
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Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers
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Los Angeles Chargers
Carolina Panthers
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Washington Commanders
Carolina Panthers
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Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
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Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers
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New York Jets
Carolina Panthers
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Case Keenum
Carolina Panthers
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Michael Penix Jr.
Carolina Panthers
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Aaron Rodgers
Carolina Panthers
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Jameis Winston
Carolina Panthers
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Cam Ward
Carolina Panthers
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Tyson Bagent
Carolina Panthers
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Deshaun Watson
Carolina Panthers
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Daniel Jones
Carolina Panthers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Carolina Panthers
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Marcus Mariota
Carolina Panthers
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Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Carolina Panthers
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Eli Raridon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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New England Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Buffalo Bills
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Cincinnati Bengals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Minnesota Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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San Francisco 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Las Vegas Raiders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Green Bay Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Indianapolis Colts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Houston Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Cleveland Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Chicago Bears
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Dallas Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Los Angeles Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Washington Commanders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Miami Dolphins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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New York Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Case Keenum
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Jameis Winston
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Cam Ward
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Tyson Bagent
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Daniel Jones
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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C.J. Stroud
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Tyler Loop
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Marcus Mariota
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
New England Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals
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Philadelphia Eagles
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals
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Green Bay Packers
Cincinnati Bengals
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Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals
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Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
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Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
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Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Denver Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals
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New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals
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Detroit Lions
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
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Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
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Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
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Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Cincinnati Bengals
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Washington Commanders
Cincinnati Bengals
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Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals
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Arizona Cardinals
Cincinnati Bengals
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New York Jets
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Case Keenum
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Cincinnati Bengals
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Jameis Winston
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Cam Ward
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tyson Bagent
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Deshaun Watson
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Daniel Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
C.J. Stroud
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Marcus Mariota
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Baker Mayfield
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Jahdae Walker

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Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 3
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 3 Starts/Sits
Week 3 Best NFL Player Props
Waiver Wire Watchlist - Breakout Candidates


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