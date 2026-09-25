The top Week 3 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 3 slate of the NFL kicks off in a few days, which means it's time to put the finishing touches on our starting lineup. Finding a high-end upside option to put in your D/ST can be the difference between winning or losing your matchup.
In this week's edition, we will look at four defensive units that are available in most Yahoo leagues that could provide some much-needed upside to your fantasy lineup.
Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Week 3 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
New York Giants D/ST vs. TEN
9% Rostered
So far, the Giants defense has not lived up to expectations. Their young defensive line, which they spent many high-end draft picks on, has tallied just one sack and averaged a mere 7.0 FPTS per game over the first two weeks. However, managers in deeper formats should consider streaming them this week in a favorable matchup against the Titans.
While Cam Ward nearly led the Titans to an upset over the Eagles, their young QB has not found much sustained success in his young career. In Week 1, Ward threw for only 140 yards and was sacked three times. In Week 2, Ward threw for 183 yards and was sacked twice but did add two scores with his legs.
The Titans have yet to eclipse the 20-point mark this season and could show similar inconsistencies against the Giants. The Giants should provide a high floor for sack upside and the potential to finish as a top-10 option if they can continue this Tennessee offense without Tony Pollard or Tyjae Spears.
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST @ PIT
35% Rostered
After being among the worst defenses in the sport for several seasons, the Bengals enter Week 3 as the No. 1 overall D/ST for fantasy and still sit on nearly 60% of all waiver wires. So far, the Bengals have forced eight sacks and four fumbles. They are coming off a dominant effort, holding the Houston Texans to just six points in Week 2.
This week, they have a smash matchup against the struggling Pittsburgh offense. Through two games, Aaron Rodgers has averaged just 204 passing yards per game with a 1:1 TD:INT. The Steelers have scored just one offensive touchdown over the first two games. The Bengals are in a prime position to remain at the top of the fantasy leaderboard by the end of the weekend.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. MIN
20% Rostered
The Buccaneers defense has struggled early on but could be a sneaky "bounce-back" target for those in deeper leagues this weekend. Last weekend, Tampa Bay failed to live up to streaming expectations, allowing 23 points to Deshaun Watson and the Browns in an upset loss. In this game, the Buccaneers tallied two sacks but allowed 267 total yards of offense.
This weekend, they will face Kyler Murray, who was recently cleared from concussion protocol. Murray logged only 11 snaps in Week 1 before exiting but was not overly impressive, going 3-for-5 for 18 yards and an interception. In 2025 (over five games), Murray posted a 6:3 TD:INT ratio through the air while averaging just 192.4 passing yards per game.
Tampa Bay has a path to bounce back if Murray endures some early growing pains in this offense.
Carolina Panthers D/ST @ CLE
35% Rostered
Rounding out our Week 3 streaming will be the top unit from Week 2, the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers' defense may have single-handedly won matchups last Sunday, allowing just three points to the Falcons while adding two sacks, three interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.
This week, they face the Browns, who showed some signs of progress in Week 2 but remain a top streaming target. In Week 1, Watson went 16-for-22 with just 205 yards and a 1:1 TD:INT. While he improved in Week 2, the sample is small, which could set up Carolina for another productive showing. Before 2026, his last stretch as a starter was in 2024, when he posted a 5:3 TD:INT with just 164 passing yards per game over a seven-game stint.
Teamwork 😼
📺 FOX #CARvsATL pic.twitter.com/1uE0zWARO9
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 20, 2026
Week 3 D/ST Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Seattle Seahawks
|@WAS
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@MIA
|3
|Houston Texans
|@IND
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|ATL
|5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@CHI
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|ARI
|7
|Minnesota Vikings
|@TB
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|@CLE
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@PIT
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|LAC
|11
|Los Angeles Rams
|@DEN
|12
|New England Patriots
|@JAX
|13
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|MIN
|14
|Tennessee Titans
|@NYG
|15
|Baltimore Ravens
|@DAL
|16
|Denver Broncos
|LAR
|17
|New Orleans Saints
|LV
|18
|New York Giants
|TEN
|19
|Detroit Lions
|NYJ
|20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@NO
|21
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|NE
|22
|Indianapolis Colts
|HOU
|23
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|CIN
|24
|Cleveland Browns
|CAR
|25
|Chicago Bears
|PHI
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|@GB
|27
|Dallas Cowboys
|BAL
|28
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@BUF
|29
|Washington Commanders
|SEA
|30
|Miami Dolphins
|KC
|31
|Arizona Cardinals
|@SF
|32
|New York Jets
|@DET
Read more defense news and updates for Week 3
Who Should I Start Tool
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You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 3 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for defenses like the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals:
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