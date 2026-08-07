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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Joshua Baez, River Ryan, Cooper Ingle

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Joshua Baez - Fantasy Baseball Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Joshua Baez, River Ryan, Cooper Ingle - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

The trade deadline has come and passed, which means we are officially in the stretch run for the fantasy baseball season. During the deadline, managers saw many high-end players like Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Robbie Ray join some of the top contenders in the sport.

However, there were also prospects and low-end veterans on the move, which can open a path for a top prospect to near the call. In this piece, we will look at three prospects who could be quickly approaching a call-up to the major leagues. The first hitter we will look at now has an open spot on his MLB roster following a trade, while the pitcher joined a new organization that has many open roles in their starting rotation.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 97 G, .255/.329/.577, 22 2B, 32 HR, 18 SB

With Lars Nootbaar now a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the path to Major League playing time just got a bit clearer for Joshua Baez. All St. Louis has left for left field options are Bryan Torres and Nelson Velazquez, neither of which should hold Baez back for long.

In 97 games for Triple-A Memphis this season, Baez has slashed .255/.329/.577 with 22 doubles, 32 home runs, and 18 steals. The huge power/speed blend gives Baez plenty of intrigue for redraft leagues, but I'm still a bit concerned that his contact and strikeout rates will limit him initially.

- Written by Eric Cross

 

River Ryan, SP, Detroit Tigers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 36 1/3 IP, 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 43 SO, 8 BB

On the pitching side, River Ryan now has a much better opportunity to start regularly down the stretch and into 2027. However, he needs to get healthy first. Ryan is currently on the IL with a hamstring strain and hasn't pitched in the last six weeks. In his eight Triple-A outings before getting hurt, Ryan has posted a 4.46 ERA (2.88 FIP), 1.29 WHIP, 5.1% walk rate, and a 27.2% strikeout rate.

Keep an eye on his recovery timeline as Ryan is a borderline Top-100 fantasy prospect who could make a decent impact down the stretch if he gets back healthy and receives the call to Detroit.

-Written by Eric Cross

 

Cooper Ingle, C, Cleveland Guardians

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 71 G, .323/.434/.596, 18 2B, 17 HR, 1 SB

Cleveland Guardians catcher/outfield prospect Cooper Ingle has been on an absolute tear since returning to Triple-A Columbus, producing eight consecutive multi-hit efforts, and he has multiple hits in 14 of the 19 games since being sent back down in early July. During that time, he's hitting .425 with nine doubles and five home runs, registering an otherworldly 1.214 OPS over that span.

For the season, the former fourth-round draft pick is slashing .323/.434/.596 with 17 home runs in 71 games for the Clippers, and though he went just 2-for-24 (.095) in his first stint with the Guardians, it may not be long before he gets another shot, especially with how hot his bat is. The Clemson product isn't a threat to steal, but has shown he can hit and has enough power to be interesting for fantasy.

He's currently only eligible at C in Yahoo! leagues, but could soon become eligible at OF the next time he gets the call. The 24-year-old has certainly put himself on the stash radar again in deeper leagues with this most recent red-hot surge.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
7 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
8 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
9 Angel Genao **Promoted INF Guardians
10 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
11 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Jonah Tong SP Mets
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
18 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
21 River Ryan SP Tigers
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
24 Michael Forret SP Orioles
25 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who To Pickup?
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, River Ryan, Cooper Ingle, Shane Drohan, A.J. Ewing, Walbert Urena, Heliot Ramos, Yoendrys Gomez, Luis Robert Jr., Grant Taylor, JJ Bleday, Ryan Jeffers, Dylan Crews, Dominic Canzone, Cooper Pratt, Braden Montgomery, Yainer Diaz, Garrett Mitchell, Brandon Pfaadt, Jose Caballero, Will Warren. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, River Ryan, Cooper Ingle, Shane Drohan, A.J. Ewing, Walbert Urena, Heliot Ramos, Yoendrys Gomez, Luis Robert Jr., Grant Taylor, JJ Bleday, Ryan Jeffers, Dylan Crews, Dominic Canzone, Cooper Pratt, Braden Montgomery, Yainer Diaz, Garrett Mitchell, Brandon Pfaadt, Jose Caballero, Will Warren:

Joshua Baez
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Francisco Alvarez
Joshua Baez
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Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
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Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
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Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
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Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
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JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
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Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
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Gleyber Torres
Joshua Baez
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Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
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Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
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Cole Carrigg
Shane Drohan
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Shane Drohan
vs
Josh Bell
Shane Drohan
vs
Luke Keaschall
Shane Drohan
vs
Gage Jump
Shane Drohan
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Cade Cavalli
Shane Drohan
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Cole Carrigg
Shane Drohan
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Christian Scott
Shane Drohan
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Mauricio Dubon
Shane Drohan
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Kyle Karros
Shane Drohan
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Yoendrys Gomez
Shane Drohan
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Garrett Mitchell
Shane Drohan
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Travis Bazzana
Shane Drohan
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Kody Clemens
Shane Drohan
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Yainer Diaz
Shane Drohan
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Shane Drohan
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Heriberto Hernandez
Shane Drohan
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Grant Taylor
Shane Drohan
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Jake Burger
Shane Drohan
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Emilio Pagan
Shane Drohan
vs
Jacob Webb
Shane Drohan
vs
Jake Bennett
Shane Drohan
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Troy Melton
Shane Drohan
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Jacob Latz
Shane Drohan
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Logan Henderson
Shane Drohan
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Joey Cantillo
Shane Drohan
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Kenley Jansen
Shane Drohan
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Griffin Jax
Shane Drohan
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Ian Seymour
Shane Drohan
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Tyler Wells
A.J. Ewing
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Jacob Wilson
A.J. Ewing
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T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
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Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
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Kenley Jansen
A.J. Ewing
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Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
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Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
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Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
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Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
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Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
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Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
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Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
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Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
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Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
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Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
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Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
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Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
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Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
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Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
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Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
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Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
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Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
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Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
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Kody Clemens
A.J. Ewing
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Luke Keaschall
A.J. Ewing
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Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
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Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
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Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
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Heriberto Hernandez
A.J. Ewing
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Nick Gonzales
Walbert Urena
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Brandon Pfaadt
Walbert Urena
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Spencer Steer
Walbert Urena
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Chase Meidroth
Walbert Urena
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Luis Robert Jr.
Walbert Urena
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Willi Castro
Walbert Urena
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Cooper Pratt
Walbert Urena
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Jasson Dominguez
Walbert Urena
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Ty France
Walbert Urena
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Henry Bolte
Walbert Urena
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Tommy White
Walbert Urena
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Kerry Carpenter
Walbert Urena
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Bailey Ober
Walbert Urena
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Gleyber Torres
Walbert Urena
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Reynaldo Lopez
Walbert Urena
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Bryce Eldridge
Walbert Urena
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Brayan Rocchio
Walbert Urena
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Jung Hoo Lee
Walbert Urena
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Masyn Winn
Walbert Urena
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Alex Lange
Walbert Urena
vs
Jake Mangum
Walbert Urena
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Jake Bennett
Walbert Urena
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Troy Melton
Walbert Urena
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Jacob Latz
Walbert Urena
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Logan Henderson
Walbert Urena
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Joey Cantillo
Walbert Urena
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Griffin Jax
Walbert Urena
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Ian Seymour
Walbert Urena
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Christian Scott
Walbert Urena
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Cade Cavalli
Heliot Ramos
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heliot Ramos
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Mickey Moniak
Heliot Ramos
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Carter Jensen
Heliot Ramos
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Caleb Durbin
Heliot Ramos
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Ian Seymour
Heliot Ramos
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Emilio Pagan
Heliot Ramos
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Griffin Jax
Heliot Ramos
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Grant Taylor
Heliot Ramos
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Samuel Basallo
Heliot Ramos
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Heliot Ramos
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Curtis Mead
Heliot Ramos
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Kody Clemens
Heliot Ramos
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Kenley Jansen
Heliot Ramos
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Garrett Mitchell
Heliot Ramos
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T.J. Rumfield
Heliot Ramos
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Kyle Karros
Heliot Ramos
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A.J. Ewing
Heliot Ramos
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Christian Scott
Heliot Ramos
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Jacob Wilson
Heliot Ramos
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Cade Cavalli
Heliot Ramos
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Heliot Ramos
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Carson Benge
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heliot Ramos
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Chase DeLauter
Heliot Ramos
vs
Luke Keaschall
Heliot Ramos
vs
Cole Carrigg
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Heliot Ramos
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Heliot Ramos
vs
Tommy Edman
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gage Jump
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Josh Bell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Burger
Yoendrys Gomez
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Shane Drohan
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jacob Webb
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tyler Wells
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Christian Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
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Tommy Edman
Yoendrys Gomez
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Kyle Karros
Yoendrys Gomez
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Mason Montgomery
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jake Bennett
Yoendrys Gomez
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Troy Melton
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Logan Henderson
Yoendrys Gomez
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Joey Cantillo
Yoendrys Gomez
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Kenley Jansen
Yoendrys Gomez
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Griffin Jax
Yoendrys Gomez
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Ian Seymour
Yoendrys Gomez
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Emilio Pagan
Luis Robert Jr.
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Spencer Steer
Luis Robert Jr.
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Cooper Pratt
Luis Robert Jr.
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Walbert Urena
Luis Robert Jr.
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Ty France
Luis Robert Jr.
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Brandon Pfaadt
Luis Robert Jr.
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Tommy White
Luis Robert Jr.
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Chase Meidroth
Luis Robert Jr.
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Bailey Ober
Luis Robert Jr.
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Willi Castro
Luis Robert Jr.
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Reynaldo Lopez
Luis Robert Jr.
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Jasson Dominguez
Luis Robert Jr.
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Brayan Rocchio
Luis Robert Jr.
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Henry Bolte
Luis Robert Jr.
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Masyn Winn
Luis Robert Jr.
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Kerry Carpenter
Luis Robert Jr.
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Jake Mangum
Luis Robert Jr.
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Gleyber Torres
Luis Robert Jr.
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Luis Lara
Luis Robert Jr.
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Bryce Eldridge
Luis Robert Jr.
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Clayton Beeter
Luis Robert Jr.
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Robert Jr.
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Carson Benge
Luis Robert Jr.
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Jake McCarthy
Luis Robert Jr.
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Chase DeLauter
Luis Robert Jr.
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Sam Antonacci
Luis Robert Jr.
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Mickey Moniak
Luis Robert Jr.
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Kody Clemens
Luis Robert Jr.
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Luke Keaschall
Luis Robert Jr.
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Cole Carrigg
Grant Taylor
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Emilio Pagan
Grant Taylor
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Grant Taylor
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Caleb Durbin
Grant Taylor
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Kody Clemens
Grant Taylor
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Mickey Moniak
Grant Taylor
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Garrett Mitchell
Grant Taylor
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Heliot Ramos
Grant Taylor
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Kyle Karros
Grant Taylor
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Sam Antonacci
Grant Taylor
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Christian Scott
Grant Taylor
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Carter Jensen
Grant Taylor
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Cade Cavalli
Grant Taylor
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Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
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Luke Keaschall
Grant Taylor
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Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
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Gabriel Moreno
Grant Taylor
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Samuel Basallo
Grant Taylor
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Shane Drohan
Grant Taylor
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Curtis Mead
Grant Taylor
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Josh Bell
Grant Taylor
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Jake Bennett
Grant Taylor
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Troy Melton
Grant Taylor
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Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
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Logan Henderson
Grant Taylor
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Joey Cantillo
Grant Taylor
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Kenley Jansen
Grant Taylor
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Gage Jump
Grant Taylor
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Jacob Webb
Grant Taylor
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Tyler Wells
JJ Bleday
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Dominic Canzone
JJ Bleday
vs
Merrill Kelly
JJ Bleday
vs
Tristan Peters
JJ Bleday
vs
Braden Montgomery
JJ Bleday
vs
Ryan Jeffers
JJ Bleday
vs
Francisco Alvarez
JJ Bleday
vs
Brandon Sproat
JJ Bleday
vs
Joshua Baez
JJ Bleday
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Royce Lewis
JJ Bleday
vs
Kade Anderson
JJ Bleday
vs
Mason Montgomery
JJ Bleday
vs
Lane Thomas
JJ Bleday
vs
Tommy Edman
JJ Bleday
vs
Alex Lange
JJ Bleday
vs
Nick Gonzales
JJ Bleday
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
JJ Bleday
vs
Tanner Scott
JJ Bleday
vs
Bryce Eldridge
JJ Bleday
vs
Tyler Wells
JJ Bleday
vs
Gleyber Torres
JJ Bleday
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
vs
Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
vs
Jake McCarthy
JJ Bleday
vs
Chase DeLauter
JJ Bleday
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Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
vs
Mickey Moniak
JJ Bleday
vs
Kody Clemens
JJ Bleday
vs
Luke Keaschall
JJ Bleday
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Brandon Sproat
Ryan Jeffers
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Tristan Peters
Ryan Jeffers
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Royce Lewis
Ryan Jeffers
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Dominic Canzone
Ryan Jeffers
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Mason Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
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JJ Bleday
Ryan Jeffers
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Tommy Edman
Ryan Jeffers
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Merrill Kelly
Ryan Jeffers
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Nick Gonzales
Ryan Jeffers
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Braden Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
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Tanner Scott
Ryan Jeffers
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Francisco Alvarez
Ryan Jeffers
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Tyler Wells
Ryan Jeffers
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Joshua Baez
Ryan Jeffers
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Jacob Webb
Ryan Jeffers
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Kade Anderson
Ryan Jeffers
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Jake Burger
Ryan Jeffers
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Lane Thomas
Ryan Jeffers
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Heriberto Hernandez
Ryan Jeffers
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Alex Lange
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ryan Jeffers
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Carter Jensen
Ryan Jeffers
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Gabriel Moreno
Ryan Jeffers
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Dalton Rushing
Dominic Canzone
vs
Tristan Peters
Dominic Canzone
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JJ Bleday
Dominic Canzone
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Ryan Jeffers
Dominic Canzone
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Merrill Kelly
Dominic Canzone
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Brandon Sproat
Dominic Canzone
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Braden Montgomery
Dominic Canzone
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Royce Lewis
Dominic Canzone
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Francisco Alvarez
Dominic Canzone
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Mason Montgomery
Dominic Canzone
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Joshua Baez
Dominic Canzone
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Tommy Edman
Dominic Canzone
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Kade Anderson
Dominic Canzone
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Nick Gonzales
Dominic Canzone
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Lane Thomas
Dominic Canzone
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Tanner Scott
Dominic Canzone
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Alex Lange
Dominic Canzone
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Tyler Wells
Dominic Canzone
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Jung Hoo Lee
Dominic Canzone
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Jacob Webb
Dominic Canzone
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Bryce Eldridge
Dominic Canzone
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Dominic Canzone
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Carson Benge
Dominic Canzone
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Jake McCarthy
Dominic Canzone
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Chase DeLauter
Dominic Canzone
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Sam Antonacci
Dominic Canzone
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Mickey Moniak
Dominic Canzone
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Kody Clemens
Dominic Canzone
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Luke Keaschall
Dominic Canzone
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Cole Carrigg
Cooper Pratt
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Luis Robert Jr.
Cooper Pratt
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Ty France
Cooper Pratt
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Spencer Steer
Cooper Pratt
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Tommy White
Cooper Pratt
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Walbert Urena
Cooper Pratt
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Bailey Ober
Cooper Pratt
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Cooper Pratt
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Cooper Pratt
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Chase Meidroth
Cooper Pratt
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Cooper Pratt
vs
Willi Castro
Cooper Pratt
vs
Masyn Winn
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jake Mangum
Cooper Pratt
vs
Henry Bolte
Cooper Pratt
vs
Luis Lara
Cooper Pratt
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Cooper Pratt
vs
Clayton Beeter
Cooper Pratt
vs
Gleyber Torres
Cooper Pratt
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Erik Miller
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jacob Wilson
Cooper Pratt
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Mauricio Dubon
Cooper Pratt
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Nick Gonzales
Cooper Pratt
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Braden Montgomery
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Merrill Kelly
Braden Montgomery
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Francisco Alvarez
Braden Montgomery
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JJ Bleday
Braden Montgomery
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Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
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Dominic Canzone
Braden Montgomery
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Kade Anderson
Braden Montgomery
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Tristan Peters
Braden Montgomery
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Lane Thomas
Braden Montgomery
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Ryan Jeffers
Braden Montgomery
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Alex Lange
Braden Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Braden Montgomery
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Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Braden Montgomery
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Bryce Eldridge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
vs
Gleyber Torres
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Braden Montgomery
vs
Henry Bolte
Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kody Clemens
Braden Montgomery
vs
Luke Keaschall
Braden Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yainer Diaz
vs
Travis Bazzana
Yainer Diaz
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Yainer Diaz
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Yainer Diaz
vs
Jake Burger
Yainer Diaz
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Yainer Diaz
vs
Jacob Webb
Yainer Diaz
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yainer Diaz
vs
Tyler Wells
Yainer Diaz
vs
Gage Jump
Yainer Diaz
vs
Tanner Scott
Yainer Diaz
vs
Josh Bell
Yainer Diaz
vs
Nick Gonzales
Yainer Diaz
vs
Shane Drohan
Yainer Diaz
vs
Tommy Edman
Yainer Diaz
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Yainer Diaz
vs
Mason Montgomery
Yainer Diaz
vs
Luke Keaschall
Yainer Diaz
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Royce Lewis
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