3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Cam Cannarella, Kade Anderson, Jonathon Long

August 6, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Cam Cannarella, Kade Anderson, Jonathon Long - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing a high-end prospect ahead of their MLB debut can provide fantasy managers with not only a cheaper FAAB acquisition, but also a potential lottery ticket for the stretch run.

In this piece, we will spotlight three rising prospects who are quickly approaching their MLB debuts.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Cam Cannarella, OF, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 12 G, .261/.382/.413, 4 2B, 1 HR

Cam Cannarella didn’t come into 2026 with the highest expectations after being drafted 43rd overall in last year’s draft. He didn’t have the best final year in college, but he did put up a decent .284/.337/.375 in a brief stint at High-A as his first taste of professional baseball. He didn’t hit any homers and stole one base in those 22 games, which explains the lack of hype this season.

However, the 22-year-old has consistently produced at every stage this season, climbing from High-A to Triple-A in the process. It only took him 19 games to prove himself to the Marlins at High-A, batting .394. Then, he spent 34 games at Double-A, where he slashed .344/.453/.607. That finally brought him to Triple-A, where he already has a homer and five steals in 11 games.

Four hit game for Cam Cannarella.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/sumzOT5Rat — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) July 25, 2026

On the season as a whole, the youngster is slashing .343/.436/.561 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 50 runs, and 15 stolen bases in 65 games. That’s a nice blend of power and speed, and it has come with an excellent walk rate of 13.8% and a strikeout rate of 15.9%. He even has another skill that could have the Marlins eager to promote him, as Cannarella offers elite defense in center field.

It’s not quite all smooth sailing, as he has struck out at a 29.4% clip in Triple-A thus far, which is the first sign of weakness he’s shown in 2026. It’s still a small sample of just 11 games, so it’ll be interesting to see how that number changes as we approach the final month of the season, when Miami could potentially give him a cup of coffee in the majors.

Either way, Cannarella is shaping up to be one of the biggest dynasty risers of the season. Whether he makes his debut or not, he’ll surely be a much more talked-about name heading into 2027 that should have plenty of steam in dynasty leagues.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

Jonathon Long, 1B, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 100 G, .281/.365/.452, 30 2B, 12 HR, 2 SB

After over 200 games in Triple-A Iowa, Jonathon Long was sent to the Miami Marlins on Monday, which will hopefully quicken his arrival in the Majors. While Long hasn't been quite as potent at the plate this season as he was in 2025, the 24-year-old is still slashing a solid .281/.365/.452 with 30 doubles and 12 home runs in 100 games.

Long doesn't really stand out in any one area, but he's consistently displayed an above-average blend of contact and approach in the minors, sitting with an 84% zone contact rate, 79% overall contact rate, 10.6% walk rate, and a 21.2% strikeout rate this season. He also has enough power to be a 20-homer threat annually. I'd be surprised if Miami didn't give Long a shot within the next few weeks at either first base, left field, designated hitter, or a combination of the three.

-Written by Eric Cross

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AA Stats: 82 1/3 IP, 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 119 SO, 12 BB

The Seattle Mariners cleared up their starting pitching logjam a little bit by trading veteran right-hander Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. That still leaves five good starters in their rotation, as Emerson Hancock was not moved at the deadline, but at least we're one step closer to seeing Kade Anderson up with the Major League team this season.

Nothing has really changed on the production front for Anderson, who is still terrorizing Double-A hitters. In 16 starts, Anderson has recorded a ridiculous 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 4.1% walk rate, 40.5% strikeout rate, and a .149 BAA. The blend of command/control and bat-missing is simply incredible, as Anderson has a 37% whiff rate and a 18.6% SwStr rate to go along with that tiny walk rate. There's no prospect I'd rather be stashing right now.

- Written by Eric Cross

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs T.J. Rumfield Bryce Eldridge vs Masyn Winn George Lombard Jr. vs Ryan Jeffers Dalton Rushing vs Carter Jensen Ryan Jeffers vs Jake McCarthy Max Clark vs Joey Cantillo Griffin Jax vs Robert Gasser Clay Holmes vs Brandon Pfaadt Bailey Ober vs Clay Holmes AJ Smith-Shawver vs Ryan Jeffers Dalton Rushing vs Carter Jensen Ryan Jeffers vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs T.J. Rumfield Bryce Eldridge vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Caleb Durbin Kyle Karros vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Masyn Winn George Lombard Jr. vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Joey Cantillo Griffin Jax vs Robert Gasser Clay Holmes vs Brandon Pfaadt Bailey Ober vs Clay Holmes AJ Smith-Shawver vs Zach Thornton Clay Holmes vs vs vs vs vs Alex Lange Andrew Kittredge vs Jacob Latz Erik Miller vs Jacob Latz Mason Montgomery vs Ian Seymour Erik Miller vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Cam Cannarella, Kade Anderson, Jonathon Long, Christian Scott, Bryce Eldridge, Royce Lewis, Max Clark, Jacob Wilson, Steven Kwan, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Cam Cannarella, Kade Anderson, Jonathon Long, Christian Scott, Bryce Eldridge, Royce Lewis, Max Clark, Jacob Wilson, Steven Kwan, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano:

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