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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Cam Cannarella, Kade Anderson, Jonathon Long

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Cam Cannarella - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Sleepers, Waiver Wire

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Cam Cannarella, Kade Anderson, Jonathon Long - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing a high-end prospect ahead of their MLB debut can provide fantasy managers with not only a cheaper FAAB acquisition, but also a potential lottery ticket for the stretch run.

In this piece, we will spotlight three rising prospects who are quickly approaching their MLB debuts.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cam Cannarella, OF, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 12 G, .261/.382/.413, 4 2B, 1 HR

Cam Cannarella didn’t come into 2026 with the highest expectations after being drafted 43rd overall in last year’s draft. He didn’t have the best final year in college, but he did put up a decent .284/.337/.375 in a brief stint at High-A as his first taste of professional baseball. He didn’t hit any homers and stole one base in those 22 games, which explains the lack of hype this season. 

However, the 22-year-old has consistently produced at every stage this season, climbing from High-A to Triple-A in the process. It only took him 19 games to prove himself to the Marlins at High-A, batting .394. Then, he spent 34 games at Double-A, where he slashed .344/.453/.607. That finally brought him to Triple-A, where he already has a homer and five steals in 11 games. 

On the season as a whole, the youngster is slashing .343/.436/.561 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 50 runs, and 15 stolen bases in 65 games. That’s a nice blend of power and speed, and it has come with an excellent walk rate of 13.8% and a strikeout rate of 15.9%. He even has another skill that could have the Marlins eager to promote him, as Cannarella offers elite defense in center field. 

It’s not quite all smooth sailing, as he has struck out at a 29.4% clip in Triple-A thus far, which is the first sign of weakness he’s shown in 2026. It’s still a small sample of just 11 games, so it’ll be interesting to see how that number changes as we approach the final month of the season, when Miami could potentially give him a cup of coffee in the majors. 

Either way, Cannarella is shaping up to be one of the biggest dynasty risers of the season. Whether he makes his debut or not, he’ll surely be a much more talked-about name heading into 2027 that should have plenty of steam in dynasty leagues.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

 

Jonathon Long, 1B, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 100 G, .281/.365/.452, 30 2B, 12 HR, 2 SB

After over 200 games in Triple-A Iowa, Jonathon Long was sent to the Miami Marlins on Monday, which will hopefully quicken his arrival in the Majors. While Long hasn't been quite as potent at the plate this season as he was in 2025, the 24-year-old is still slashing a solid .281/.365/.452 with 30 doubles and 12 home runs in 100 games.

Long doesn't really stand out in any one area, but he's consistently displayed an above-average blend of contact and approach in the minors, sitting with an 84% zone contact rate, 79% overall contact rate, 10.6% walk rate, and a 21.2% strikeout rate this season. He also has enough power to be a 20-homer threat annually. I'd be surprised if Miami didn't give Long a shot within the next few weeks at either first base, left field, designated hitter, or a combination of the three.

-Written by Eric Cross

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 82 1/3 IP, 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 119 SO, 12 BB

The Seattle Mariners cleared up their starting pitching logjam a little bit by trading veteran right-hander Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. That still leaves five good starters in their rotation, as Emerson Hancock was not moved at the deadline, but at least we're one step closer to seeing Kade Anderson up with the Major League team this season.

Nothing has really changed on the production front for Anderson, who is still terrorizing Double-A hitters. In 16 starts, Anderson has recorded a ridiculous 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 4.1% walk rate, 40.5% strikeout rate, and a .149 BAA. The blend of command/control and bat-missing is simply incredible, as Anderson has a 37% whiff rate and a 18.6% SwStr rate to go along with that tiny walk rate. There's no prospect I'd rather be stashing right now.

- Written by Eric Cross

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
7 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
8 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
9 Angel Genao **Promoted INF Guardians
10 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
11 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Jonah Tong SP Mets
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
18 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
21 River Ryan SP Tigers
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
24 Michael Forret SP Orioles
25 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Cam Cannarella, Kade Anderson, Jonathon Long, Christian Scott, Bryce Eldridge, Royce Lewis, Max Clark, Jacob Wilson, Steven Kwan, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Cam Cannarella, Kade Anderson, Jonathon Long, Christian Scott, Bryce Eldridge, Royce Lewis, Max Clark, Jacob Wilson, Steven Kwan, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano:

Kade Anderson
vs
Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
vs
Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
vs
Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
vs
JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
vs
Gleyber Torres
Kade Anderson
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
vs
Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
vs
Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
vs
Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
vs
Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
vs
Tommy Edman
Kade Anderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kade Anderson
vs
Spencer Steer
Kade Anderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
vs
Tyler Wells
Kade Anderson
vs
Cooper Pratt
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
vs
Ty France
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
vs
Tommy White
Kade Anderson
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Kade Anderson
vs
Bailey Ober
Kade Anderson
vs
Yainer Diaz
Kade Anderson
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Kade Anderson
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kade Anderson
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Kade Anderson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
vs
Masyn Winn
Kade Anderson
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kade Anderson
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Jake Mangum
Kade Anderson
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Lara
Kade Anderson
vs
Gage Jump
Kade Anderson
vs
Clayton Beeter
Kade Anderson
vs
Josh Bell
Kade Anderson
vs
Erik Miller
Kade Anderson
vs
Shane Drohan
Kade Anderson
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Zach Thornton
Kade Anderson
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Gabriel Moreno
Kade Anderson
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Michael McGreevy
Kade Anderson
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kade Anderson
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Cole Young
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
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Andrew Kittredge
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
vs
Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
vs
Robert Gasser
Kade Anderson
vs
Shane Bieber
Kade Anderson
vs
Clay Holmes
Kade Anderson
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Sam Antonacci
Christian Scott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Christian Scott
vs
Carter Jensen
Christian Scott
vs
Yainer Diaz
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Burger
Christian Scott
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Samuel Basallo
Christian Scott
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Jacob Webb
Christian Scott
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Curtis Mead
Christian Scott
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Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
vs
Kenley Jansen
Christian Scott
vs
Tanner Scott
Christian Scott
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Gonzales
Christian Scott
vs
A.J. Ewing
Christian Scott
vs
Tommy Edman
Christian Scott
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Jacob Wilson
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Royce Lewis
Christian Scott
vs
Chase DeLauter
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Christian Scott
vs
Jose Caballero
Christian Scott
vs
Tristan Peters
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Dominic Canzone
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
JJ Bleday
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Merrill Kelly
Christian Scott
vs
Jake McCarthy
Christian Scott
vs
Braden Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Carson Benge
Christian Scott
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Christian Scott
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Christian Scott
vs
Joshua Baez
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Bailey Ober
Christian Scott
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Christian Scott
vs
Zach Thornton
Christian Scott
vs
Michael McGreevy
Christian Scott
vs
Robert Gasser
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Bieber
Christian Scott
vs
Clay Holmes
Christian Scott
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Gleyber Torres
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Alex Lange
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Lane Thomas
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Henry Bolte
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kade Anderson
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Joshua Baez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Willi Castro
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Chase Meidroth
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Braden Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Merrill Kelly
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Walbert Urena
Bryce Eldridge
vs
JJ Bleday
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Spencer Steer
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Dominic Canzone
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tristan Peters
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Cooper Pratt
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ty France
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Brandon Sproat
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tommy White
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Royce Lewis
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Bailey Ober
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Mason Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tommy Edman
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Nick Gonzales
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Masyn Winn
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tanner Scott
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake Mangum
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tyler Wells
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Luis Lara
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jacob Webb
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Clayton Beeter
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake Burger
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Erik Miller
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Zach Thornton
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Yainer Diaz
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Michael McGreevy
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Travis Bazzana
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Cole Young
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Luke Weaver
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Cole Carrigg
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Nolan Arenado
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Gage Jump
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Dalton Rushing
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Josh Bell
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Robert Gasser
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Curtis Mead
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kody Clemens
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Charlie Condon
Royce Lewis
vs
Mason Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Brandon Sproat
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy Edman
Royce Lewis
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
vs
Tristan Peters
Royce Lewis
vs
Tanner Scott
Royce Lewis
vs
Dominic Canzone
Royce Lewis
vs
Tyler Wells
Royce Lewis
vs
JJ Bleday
Royce Lewis
vs
Jacob Webb
Royce Lewis
vs
Merrill Kelly
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake Burger
Royce Lewis
vs
Braden Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Royce Lewis
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Royce Lewis
vs
Yainer Diaz
Royce Lewis
vs
Joshua Baez
Royce Lewis
vs
Travis Bazzana
Royce Lewis
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Kade Anderson
Royce Lewis
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Royce Lewis
vs
Lane Thomas
Royce Lewis
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
vs
Alex Lange
Royce Lewis
vs
Cole Carrigg
Royce Lewis
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Royce Lewis
vs
Gage Jump
Royce Lewis
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Royce Lewis
vs
Josh Bell
Royce Lewis
vs
Gleyber Torres
Royce Lewis
vs
Shane Drohan
Royce Lewis
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Royce Lewis
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Royce Lewis
vs
Henry Bolte
Royce Lewis
vs
Luke Keaschall
Royce Lewis
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Royce Lewis
vs
Cade Cavalli
Royce Lewis
vs
Willi Castro
Royce Lewis
vs
Christian Scott
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase Meidroth
Royce Lewis
vs
Kyle Karros
Royce Lewis
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Royce Lewis
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Royce Lewis
vs
Walbert Urena
Royce Lewis
vs
Kody Clemens
Royce Lewis
vs
Spencer Steer
Royce Lewis
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Royce Lewis
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Royce Lewis
vs
Grant Taylor
Royce Lewis
vs
Cooper Pratt
Royce Lewis
vs
Emilio Pagan
Royce Lewis
vs
Ty France
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Durbin
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy White
Royce Lewis
vs
Mickey Moniak
Royce Lewis
vs
Bailey Ober
Royce Lewis
vs
Heliot Ramos
Royce Lewis
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Royce Lewis
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
vs
Jose Caballero
Royce Lewis
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
vs
Curtis Mead
Royce Lewis
vs
Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
vs
Nolan Arenado
Royce Lewis
vs
Charlie Condon
Royce Lewis
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Charlie Condon
Max Clark
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
vs
Clay Holmes
Max Clark
vs
Shane Bieber
Max Clark
vs
Robert Gasser
Max Clark
vs
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Max Clark
vs
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Max Clark
vs
Luke Weaver
Max Clark
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
vs
Cole Young
Max Clark
vs
Michael McGreevy
Max Clark
vs
Zach Thornton
Max Clark
vs
Erik Miller
Max Clark
vs
Clayton Beeter
Max Clark
vs
Luis Lara
Max Clark
vs
Jake Mangum
Max Clark
vs
Masyn Winn
Max Clark
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Max Clark
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Max Clark
vs
Bailey Ober
Max Clark
vs
Tommy White
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vs
Ty France
Max Clark
vs
Cooper Pratt
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vs
Luis Robert Jr.
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vs
Spencer Steer
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vs
Walbert Urena
Max Clark
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
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vs
Chase Meidroth
Max Clark
vs
Willi Castro
Max Clark
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Max Clark
vs
Henry Bolte
Max Clark
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Max Clark
vs
Gleyber Torres
Max Clark
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Max Clark
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Max Clark
vs
Alex Lange
Max Clark
vs
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Max Clark
vs
Kade Anderson
Max Clark
vs
Joshua Baez
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Carson Benge
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
vs
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Jacob Wilson
vs
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vs
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Jacob Wilson
vs
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Jacob Wilson
vs
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Christian Scott
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
vs
Shane Drohan
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Gage Jump
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Tanner Scott
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Jacob Wilson
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Brandon Sproat
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Ryan Jeffers
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Jacob Wilson
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JJ Bleday
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Francisco Alvarez
Jacob Wilson
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Joshua Baez
Jacob Wilson
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Willi Castro
Jacob Wilson
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jacob Wilson
vs
Cooper Pratt
Jacob Wilson
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Jacob Wilson
vs
Masyn Winn
Jacob Wilson
vs
George Lombard Jr.

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Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/3-8/9)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/3-8/9)
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/7/26)
Top MLB Hitter Prospects To Stash for 2026


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