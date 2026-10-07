RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.
By Week 6, we think we know the best offenses and who to target in plus matchups, but schedules aren't created equal, and college football will never fail to surprise us. That said, we're here to help you identify the top offense to stream in Week 6. Below are our Week 6 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026 to help guide your start-sit calls.
Where do options such as Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Indiana, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and more stand among all others? Navigate the rankings below to find out!
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 6 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Pos
|1
|Oklahoma St
|vs UCF
|OFF
|2
|Oregon
|vs UCLA
|OFF
|3
|Ole Miss
|@ Vanderbilt
|OFF
|4
|Notre Dame
|vs Stanford
|OFF
|5
|Arizona St
|vs Hawai'i
|OFF
|6
|Ohio State
|vs Maryland
|OFF
|7
|Louisville
|vs Florida State
|OFF
|8
|Tennessee
|@ Arkansas
|OFF
|9
|Utah
|vs Kansas
|OFF
|10
|Penn State
|vs USC
|OFF
|11
|Indiana
|@ Nebraska
|OFF
|12
|Texas
|@ Oklahoma
|OFF
|13
|Arizona
|@ West Virginia
|OFF
|14
|Kansas St
|vs Houston
|OFF
|15
|Duke
|@ Georgia Tech
|OFF
|16
|BYU
|vs Iowa State
|OFF
|17
|Wake Forest
|@ NC State
|OFF
|18
|Missouri
|vs Texas A&M
|OFF
|19
|LSU
|@ Kentucky
|OFF
|20
|Georgia
|@ Alabama
|OFF
|21
|Virginia
|vs Syracuse
|OFF
|22
|Virginia Tech
|@ California
|OFF
|23
|Washington
|vs Iowa
|OFF
|24
|Vanderbilt
|vs Ole Miss
|OFF
|25
|Illinois
|@ Michigan State
|OFF
|26
|Minnesota
|@ Purdue
|OFF
|27
|Florida
|vs South Carolina
|OFF
|28
|Pitt
|vs North Carolina
|OFF
|29
|NC State
|vs Wake Forest
|OFF
|30
|USC
|@ Penn State
|OFF
|31
|Texas A&M
|@ Missouri
|OFF
|32
|Georgia Tech
|vs Duke
|OFF
|33
|Northwestern
|vs Ball State
|OFF
|34
|Florida St
|@ Louisville
|OFF
|35
|Alabama
|vs Georgia
|OFF
|36
|California
|vs Virginia Tech
|OFF
|37
|West Virginia
|vs Arizona
|OFF
|38
|North Carolina
|@ Pittsburgh
|OFF
|39
|UCF
|@ Oklahoma State
|OFF
|40
|Oklahoma
|vs Texas
|OFF
|41
|Syracuse
|@ Virginia
|OFF
|42
|Arkansas
|vs Tennessee
|OFF
|43
|Kansas
|@ Utah
|OFF
|44
|Iowa State
|@ BYU
|OFF
|45
|Michigan St
|vs Illinois
|OFF
|46
|Houston
|@ Kansas State
|OFF
|47
|South Carolina
|@ Florida
|OFF
|48
|Nebraska
|vs Indiana
|OFF
|49
|Iowa
|@ Washington
|OFF
|50
|Maryland
|@ Ohio State
|OFF
|51
|UCLA
|@ Oregon
|OFF
|52
|Purdue
|vs Minnesota
|OFF
|53
|Kentucky
|vs LSU
|OFF
|54
|Stanford
|@ Notre Dame
|OFF
Week 6 College Fantasy Football Player News
DeSean Bishop, RB, Tennessee
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop takes on Arkansas in Week 6 after a monster fantasy showing in Week 5 against Auburn. Bishop went for 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries last week. He has 88 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, plus has added five receptions for 38 more yards.
Arkansas has allowed 340 total yards and 28.4 points per game, and 146 of those yards are on the ground. That gives Bishop a favorable outlook for Week 6. While a repeat performance of Week 5 isn't likely, the Tennessee back is a very solid fantasy starting option given the matchup he has.
Arch Manning, QB, Texas
Texas quarterback Arch Manning has a stiff test awaiting him in Week 6 against Oklahoma. The Sooners have allowed just 238 total yards per game, while surrendering 16 points per contest. While the defense's overall numbers are strong, they were just thrashed for 41 points against Georgia, so fantasy owners should still be confident in Manning and the Texas offense. The QB has completed 63.5% of his passes this season for 862 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Manning also has 82 rushing yards across 32 carries. Manning was drafted as a top-end college fantasy QB, and time is running out for him to start producing at that level. His matchup this week suggests he won't break out, but unless you have a clearly better option, Manning should stick in fantasy starting lineups.
Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke
Duke running back Nate Sheppard is RotoBaller's top-ranked running back entering Week 6. The Blue Devils will take on Georgia Tech, which has allowed its opponents to average 189 yards rushing this season, which is the 16th-worst mark in the country.
Sheppard is averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry this season and recorded 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on just nine carries against William and Mary last week. Sheppard has averaged 161 yards rushing per game this season, while he is also a threat out of the backfield, having found the end zone three times as a receiver in 2026. Sheppard is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Yellow Jackets.
Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
A disappointing performance from Florida during a 45-17 loss to Missouri included a dismal effort from Gators running back Jadan Baugh, who totaled just 13 yards on 12 carries and 17 yards on three receptions against the Tigers. Despite a lackluster performance, Baugh is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.9 fantasy points against South Carolina in Week 6.
The Gamecocks did a nice job against the run a week ago, limiting Kentucky to just 3.3 yards per carry. South Carolina has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season, while Baugh has averaged 122.6 yards per game on the ground in 2026.
Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana
After his second 100-plus-yard performance of the season, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked wide receiver in Week 6. The Hoosiers are preparing to face Nebraska, which allowed Maryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. to record a big day consisting of seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, with a long reception of 65 yards.
Becker is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points against the Terrapins. He is coming off an eight-reception, 107-yard, two-touchdown effort in a win over Rutgers this past week, averaging 13.4 yards per reception and recording a long catch-and-run of 48 yards.
Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State
Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris is RotoBaller's second-ranked wide receiver entering his team's matchup against Hawai'i on Saturday night. Harris has been one of the top pass catchers in all of college football this season, coming off a seven-reception, 125-yard performance during a loss to Baylor.
He has recorded 26 receptions, 499 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in four games this year. Harris is projected to score 26.4 fantasy points against a Rainbow Warrior defense that allowed San Jose St. wide receiver Carson Clark to finish with five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win for the Spartans.
Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) is expected to play against Vanderbilt in Week 6 after missing the Week 4 meeting with Florida, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Rebels were on a bye last week, giving Lacy an extra seven days to heal up ahead of a must-win SEC matchup in Nashville.
Lacy has rushed 39 times for 191 yards and four touchdowns, adding seven receptions for 16 yards in three games. That said, he left two of his games early with injuries. At full strength, he should be expected to produce in all matchups. The Commodores have surrendered 128.2 rushing yards per game through the first five weeks of the 2026 campaign. Lacy should be in starting fantasy lineups anytime he suits up.
Rocky Beers, Oklahoma
Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers comes out of the bye with 18 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns through four games. His last appearance was an eight-catch, 84-yard, one-touchdown performance at Georgia, and he also posted six receptions for 94 yards at Michigan.
Two games with at least six catches already make him stand out at a position where waiver options get thin quickly. Beers sits second on Oklahoma in receiving yards, and RotoBaller lists him first among its Week 6 tight end pickups. The matchup with Texas is not friendly, but the Sooners' protection issues have kept the shorter passing game important, which fits Beers' role. At 36% rostered, he is a strong add for managers looking for steady involvement rather than chasing a touchdown-dependent tight end.