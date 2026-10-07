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Week 6 College Fantasy Football Team Offense (OFF) Rankings

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Josh Hoover - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.

By Week 6, we think we know the best offenses and who to target in plus matchups, but schedules aren't created equal, and college football will never fail to surprise us. That said, we're here to help you identify the top offense to stream in Week 6. Below are our Week 6 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026 to help guide your start-sit calls.

Where do options such as Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Indiana, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and more stand among all others? Navigate the rankings below to find out!

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings

Rank Team Opp Pos
1 Oklahoma St vs UCF OFF
2 Oregon vs UCLA OFF
3 Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt OFF
4 Notre Dame vs Stanford OFF
5 Arizona St vs Hawai'i OFF
6 Ohio State vs Maryland OFF
7 Louisville vs Florida State OFF
8 Tennessee @ Arkansas OFF
9 Utah vs Kansas OFF
10 Penn State vs USC OFF
11 Indiana @ Nebraska OFF
12 Texas @ Oklahoma OFF
13 Arizona @ West Virginia OFF
14 Kansas St vs Houston OFF
15 Duke @ Georgia Tech OFF
16 BYU vs Iowa State OFF
17 Wake Forest @ NC State OFF
18 Missouri vs Texas A&M OFF
19 LSU @ Kentucky OFF
20 Georgia @ Alabama OFF
21 Virginia vs Syracuse OFF
22 Virginia Tech @ California OFF
23 Washington vs Iowa OFF
24 Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss OFF
25 Illinois @ Michigan State OFF
26 Minnesota @ Purdue OFF
27 Florida vs South Carolina OFF
28 Pitt vs North Carolina OFF
29 NC State vs Wake Forest OFF
30 USC @ Penn State OFF
31 Texas A&M @ Missouri OFF
32 Georgia Tech vs Duke OFF
33 Northwestern vs Ball State OFF
34 Florida St @ Louisville OFF
35 Alabama vs Georgia OFF
36 California vs Virginia Tech OFF
37 West Virginia vs Arizona OFF
38 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh OFF
39 UCF @ Oklahoma State OFF
40 Oklahoma vs Texas OFF
41 Syracuse @ Virginia OFF
42 Arkansas vs Tennessee OFF
43 Kansas @ Utah OFF
44 Iowa State @ BYU OFF
45 Michigan St vs Illinois OFF
46 Houston @ Kansas State OFF
47 South Carolina @ Florida OFF
48 Nebraska vs Indiana OFF
49 Iowa @ Washington OFF
50 Maryland @ Ohio State OFF
51 UCLA @ Oregon OFF
52 Purdue vs Minnesota OFF
53 Kentucky vs LSU OFF
54 Stanford @ Notre Dame OFF

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Player News

DeSean Bishop, RB, Tennessee

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop takes on Arkansas in Week 6 after a monster fantasy showing in Week 5 against Auburn. Bishop went for 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries last week. He has 88 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, plus has added five receptions for 38 more yards.

Arkansas has allowed 340 total yards and 28.4 points per game, and 146 of those yards are on the ground. That gives Bishop a favorable outlook for Week 6. While a repeat performance of Week 5 isn't likely, the Tennessee back is a very solid fantasy starting option given the matchup he has.

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has a stiff test awaiting him in Week 6 against Oklahoma. The Sooners have allowed just 238 total yards per game, while surrendering 16 points per contest. While the defense's overall numbers are strong, they were just thrashed for 41 points against Georgia, so fantasy owners should still be confident in Manning and the Texas offense. The QB has completed 63.5% of his passes this season for 862 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Manning also has 82 rushing yards across 32 carries. Manning was drafted as a top-end college fantasy QB, and time is running out for him to start producing at that level. His matchup this week suggests he won't break out, but unless you have a clearly better option, Manning should stick in fantasy starting lineups.

Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke

Duke running back Nate Sheppard is RotoBaller's top-ranked running back entering Week 6. The Blue Devils will take on Georgia Tech, which has allowed its opponents to average 189 yards rushing this season, which is the 16th-worst mark in the country.

Sheppard is averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry this season and recorded 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on just nine carries against William and Mary last week. Sheppard has averaged 161 yards rushing per game this season, while he is also a threat out of the backfield, having found the end zone three times as a receiver in 2026. Sheppard is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Yellow Jackets.

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

A disappointing performance from Florida during a 45-17 loss to Missouri included a dismal effort from Gators running back Jadan Baugh, who totaled just 13 yards on 12 carries and 17 yards on three receptions against the Tigers. Despite a lackluster performance, Baugh is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.9 fantasy points against South Carolina in Week 6.

The Gamecocks did a nice job against the run a week ago, limiting Kentucky to just 3.3 yards per carry. South Carolina has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season, while Baugh has averaged 122.6 yards per game on the ground in 2026.

Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

After his second 100-plus-yard performance of the season, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked wide receiver in Week 6. The Hoosiers are preparing to face Nebraska, which allowed Maryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. to record a big day consisting of seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, with a long reception of 65 yards.

Becker is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points against the Terrapins. He is coming off an eight-reception, 107-yard, two-touchdown effort in a win over Rutgers this past week, averaging 13.4 yards per reception and recording a long catch-and-run of 48 yards.

Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris is RotoBaller's second-ranked wide receiver entering his team's matchup against Hawai'i on Saturday night. Harris has been one of the top pass catchers in all of college football this season, coming off a seven-reception, 125-yard performance during a loss to Baylor.

He has recorded 26 receptions, 499 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in four games this year. Harris is projected to score 26.4 fantasy points against a Rainbow Warrior defense that allowed San Jose St. wide receiver Carson Clark to finish with five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win for the Spartans.

Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) is expected to play against Vanderbilt in Week 6 after missing the Week 4 meeting with Florida, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Rebels were on a bye last week, giving Lacy an extra seven days to heal up ahead of a must-win SEC matchup in Nashville.

Lacy has rushed 39 times for 191 yards and four touchdowns, adding seven receptions for 16 yards in three games. That said, he left two of his games early with injuries. At full strength, he should be expected to produce in all matchups. The Commodores have surrendered 128.2 rushing yards per game through the first five weeks of the 2026 campaign. Lacy should be in starting fantasy lineups anytime he suits up.

Rocky Beers, Oklahoma

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers comes out of the bye with 18 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns through four games. His last appearance was an eight-catch, 84-yard, one-touchdown performance at Georgia, and he also posted six receptions for 94 yards at Michigan.

Two games with at least six catches already make him stand out at a position where waiver options get thin quickly. Beers sits second on Oklahoma in receiving yards, and RotoBaller lists him first among its Week 6 tight end pickups. The matchup with Texas is not friendly, but the Sooners' protection issues have kept the shorter passing game important, which fits Beers' role. At 36% rostered, he is a strong add for managers looking for steady involvement rather than chasing a touchdown-dependent tight end.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

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Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
NHL

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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