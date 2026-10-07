RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these QB rankings for the top Power 4 players.
The quarterback position always gets the spotlight in college football, and this week brings a new challenge in CFF leagues with key QBs such as Darian Mensah and a bye. Fantasy managers who were relying on those must-start options will have to pivot, and we're here to help with our Week 6 college fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where trending names such as Ashton Daniels, Drew Mestemaker, Trinidad Chambliss, CJ Bailey, and more stand, among all others.
RotoBaller's Week 6 CFB quarterback rankings include all viable Power 4 options. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. As always, it's better to trust your stud quarterback who has been performing consistently to this point over a fringe streamer just because they're in a plus matchup. When in doubt, play your studs!
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 6 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|2
|Ashton Daniels
|FSU
|QB
|3
|Keelon Russell
|ALA
|QB
|4
|Conner Weigman
|HOU
|QB
|5
|Drew Mestemaker
|OKST
|QB
|6
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|7
|Noah Fifita
|ARIZ
|QB
|8
|Giovanni Lopez
|WAKE
|QB
|9
|C.J. Carr
|ND
|QB
|10
|Trinidad Chambliss
|MISS
|QB
|11
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|12
|Devon Dampier
|UTAH
|QB
|13
|Aidan Chiles
|NU
|QB
|14
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|15
|CJ Bailey
|NCSU
|QB
|16
|Ethan Grunkemeyer
|VT
|QB
|17
|Bear Bachmeier
|BYU
|QB
|18
|LaNorris Sellers
|SC
|QB
|19
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|20
|Avery Johnson
|KSU
|QB
|21
|Demond Williams Jr.
|WASH
|QB
|22
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|23
|Austin Simmons
|MIZ
|QB
|24
|Jared Curtis
|VAN
|QB
|25
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|26
|Kenny Minchey
|UK
|QB
|27
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|28
|Arch Manning
|TEX
|QB
|29
|Katin Houser
|ILL
|QB
|30
|Dylan Raiola
|ORE
|QB
|31
|Cutter Boley
|ASU
|QB
|32
|Keyone Jenkins
|UCF
|QB
|33
|Isaiah Marshall
|KU
|QB
|34
|Beau Pribula
|UVA
|QB
|35
|Jaylen Raynor
|ISU
|QB
|36
|Aaron Philo
|FLA
|QB
|37
|Marcel Reed
|TA&M
|QB
|38
|Billy Edwards
|UNC
|QB
|39
|Ryan Browne
|PUR
|QB
|40
|Dante Moore
|ORE
|QB
|41
|Walker Eget
|DUKE
|QB
|42
|Drake Lindsey
|MINN
|QB
|43
|Nico Iamaleava
|UCLA
|QB
|44
|KJ Jackson
|ARK
|QB
|45
|Malik Washington
|MD
|QB
|46
|Alberto Mendoza
|GT
|QB
|47
|Davis Warren
|STAN
|QB
|48
|Rocco Becht
|PSU
|QB
|49
|John Mateer
|OU
|QB
|50
|Amari Odom
|SYR
|QB
|51
|Hank Brown
|IOWA
|QB
|52
|Jackson Brousseau
|CAL
|QB
|53
|George MacIntyre
|TENN
|QB
|54
|Alessio Milivojevic
|MSU
|QB
Week 6 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Hank Brown, QB, Iowa
Iowa quarterback Hank Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the Hawkeyes Friday night game at Washington. Brown reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the dying moments of the Hawkeyes Week 4 loss to Ohio State. In his first year starting for Iowa, Brown has surpassed expectations and led his team to a 4-1 record, including a signature win over #18 Michigan.
The senior quarterback has completed 62.9% of his 124 pass attempts for 832 yards and five touchdowns. If Brown cannot go on Friday, redshirt sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski will likely start under center. This season, Hecklinski has completed 56.3% of his 32 pass attempts for 208 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
George MacIntyre, QB, Tennessee
Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre took first-team reps during Tuesday's practice, according to the sources of On3's Pete Nakos. Head coach Josh Heupel is unlikely to announce a starter until just before Saturday's matchup with Arkansas, but Nakos expects the second-year signal-caller to be given the nod over freshman Faizon Brandon (shoulder).
Brandon was banged up in the Week 4 loss to No. 1 Texas and has taken 12 sacks over the last two weeks. The Tennessee offense has struggled mightily with him under center in conference play. MacIntyre took over for Brandon in the second quarter of last week's win over Auburn, completing eight of 10 passing attempts for 86 yards. The Vols scored all three of their touchdowns with MacIntyre in the lineup.
Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has been a very good fantasy asset so far this season, but a tough matchup against Georgia looms in Week 6. The Bulldogs have only allowed 244.6 total yards and 13.4 points per game so far this season. The Bama offense is the toughest test they will have faced, though, with Russell at the heart of things.
Over five games, the Bama quarterback has completed 71.2% of his passes for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns, while being picked off just twice, and not once since Week 2. Russell has three or more TD passes in three straight games, along with at least 285 passing yards in all those contests. The QB has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns across 37 attempts this season, which just adds to his fantasy value. Despite the tougher test, fantasy owners should be confident in Russell leading the Bama offense.
Conner Weigman, QB, Houston
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman was at practice Monday after playing through an illness in Saturday's 27-17 win over UCF, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. Head coach Willie Fritz said after the game that Weigman was sick but played through it, and the senior helped Houston erase a 17-point deficit with three second-half rushing touchdowns.
He completed 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards without a touchdown or interception and added 50 yards on the ground. Duarte did not specify Weigman's level of participation Monday, so his presence alone should not be treated as confirmation that he is fully recovered. Houston travels to Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 10.
DJ Lagway, Baylor
Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (ankle) delivered his best game of the season in Saturday's 55-19 win at Arizona State, completing 25 of 40 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns before adding an 11-yard rushing score.
He has thrown six touchdown passes in two games since returning from the sprained right ankle that cost him two weeks. Lagway is now at 860 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions across three starts. There is no immediate Week 6 payoff because Baylor is on a bye, so this is a stash rather than a streaming move. His return against Colorado was uneven, but the Arizona State performance was a clear step forward. Baylor returns Oct. 17 against TCU, making Lagway a top stash for managers who can carry an extra quarterback through the open date.
Colton Joseph, Wisconsin
Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph should be added after his Week 6 bye. The senior quarterback has dominated over the team's last three weeks, averaging 32.7 fantasy points, including two games with over 36 fantasy points. During that same three-week stretch, he has thrown for 742 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 226 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in each game. Joseph is QB16 this season, but he got off to a slow start in the season opener against a tough Notre Dame defense, scoring only 11.98 fantasy points.
The Badgers dominated in Week 2 against Western Illinois University, and Joseph wasn't relied on as heavily, finishing with only 14.22 fantasy points. Admittedly, Joseph has a difficult schedule ahead, facing UCLA, USC, and Iowa in weeks 7-9. Joseph is rostered in only 23% of Yahoo leagues, and he's worth considering adding after his Week 6 bye week.
Gio Lopez, Wake Forest
Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez continues to rise as a fantasy asset, and he's worth some more adds going into Week 6. In his first season with the Demon Deacons, Lopez has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,377 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception.
He has 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 48 rushing attempts as well. He's put together some big fantasy point totals, and is coming off his best outing of the season - he threw for 265 yards and two scores, while rushing for 88 yards and three touchdowns against Stanford. His Week 6 matchup against NC State is a pretty solid one, so that makes Lopez worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper setups.