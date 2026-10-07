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Week 6 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

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Trinidad Chambliss - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these QB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

The quarterback position always gets the spotlight in college football, and this week brings a new challenge in CFF leagues with key QBs such as Darian Mensah and a bye. Fantasy managers who were relying on those must-start options will have to pivot, and we're here to help with our Week 6 college fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where trending names such as Ashton Daniels, Drew Mestemaker, Trinidad Chambliss, CJ Bailey, and more stand, among all others.

RotoBaller's Week 6 CFB quarterback rankings include all viable Power 4 options. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. As always, it's better to trust your stud quarterback who has been performing consistently to this point over a fringe streamer just because they're in a plus matchup. When in doubt, play your studs!

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
2 Ashton Daniels FSU QB
3 Keelon Russell ALA QB
4 Conner Weigman HOU QB
5 Drew Mestemaker OKST QB
6 Julian Sayin OSU QB
7 Noah Fifita ARIZ QB
8 Giovanni Lopez WAKE QB
9 C.J. Carr ND QB
10 Trinidad Chambliss MISS QB
11 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
12 Devon Dampier UTAH QB
13 Aidan Chiles NU QB
14 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
15 CJ Bailey NCSU QB
16 Ethan Grunkemeyer VT QB
17 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
18 LaNorris Sellers SC QB
19 Josh Hoover IU QB
20 Avery Johnson KSU QB
21 Demond Williams Jr. WASH QB
22 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
23 Austin Simmons MIZ QB
24 Jared Curtis VAN QB
25 Jayden Maiava USC QB
26 Kenny Minchey UK QB
27 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
28 Arch Manning TEX QB
29 Katin Houser ILL QB
30 Dylan Raiola ORE QB
31 Cutter Boley ASU QB
32 Keyone Jenkins UCF QB
33 Isaiah Marshall KU QB
34 Beau Pribula UVA QB
35 Jaylen Raynor ISU QB
36 Aaron Philo FLA QB
37 Marcel Reed TA&M QB
38 Billy Edwards UNC QB
39 Ryan Browne PUR QB
40 Dante Moore ORE QB
41 Walker Eget DUKE QB
42 Drake Lindsey MINN QB
43 Nico Iamaleava UCLA QB
44 KJ Jackson ARK QB
45 Malik Washington MD QB
46 Alberto Mendoza GT QB
47 Davis Warren STAN QB
48 Rocco Becht PSU QB
49 John Mateer OU QB
50 Amari Odom SYR QB
51 Hank Brown IOWA QB
52 Jackson Brousseau CAL QB
53 George MacIntyre TENN QB
54 Alessio Milivojevic MSU QB

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Hank Brown, QB, Iowa

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the Hawkeyes Friday night game at Washington. Brown reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the dying moments of the Hawkeyes Week 4 loss to Ohio State. In his first year starting for Iowa, Brown has surpassed expectations and led his team to a 4-1 record, including a signature win over #18 Michigan.

The senior quarterback has completed 62.9% of his 124 pass attempts for 832 yards and five touchdowns. If Brown cannot go on Friday, redshirt sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski will likely start under center. This season, Hecklinski has completed 56.3% of his 32 pass attempts for 208 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

George MacIntyre, QB, Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre took first-team reps during Tuesday's practice, according to the sources of On3's Pete Nakos. Head coach Josh Heupel is unlikely to announce a starter until just before Saturday's matchup with Arkansas, but Nakos expects the second-year signal-caller to be given the nod over freshman Faizon Brandon (shoulder).

Brandon was banged up in the Week 4 loss to No. 1 Texas and has taken 12 sacks over the last two weeks. The Tennessee offense has struggled mightily with him under center in conference play. MacIntyre took over for Brandon in the second quarter of last week's win over Auburn, completing eight of 10 passing attempts for 86 yards. The Vols scored all three of their touchdowns with MacIntyre in the lineup.

Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has been a very good fantasy asset so far this season, but a tough matchup against Georgia looms in Week 6. The Bulldogs have only allowed 244.6 total yards and 13.4 points per game so far this season. The Bama offense is the toughest test they will have faced, though, with Russell at the heart of things.

Over five games, the Bama quarterback has completed 71.2% of his passes for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns, while being picked off just twice, and not once since Week 2. Russell has three or more TD passes in three straight games, along with at least 285 passing yards in all those contests. The QB has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns across 37 attempts this season, which just adds to his fantasy value. Despite the tougher test, fantasy owners should be confident in Russell leading the Bama offense.

Conner Weigman, QB, Houston

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman was at practice Monday after playing through an illness in Saturday's 27-17 win over UCF, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. Head coach Willie Fritz said after the game that Weigman was sick but played through it, and the senior helped Houston erase a 17-point deficit with three second-half rushing touchdowns.

He completed 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards without a touchdown or interception and added 50 yards on the ground. Duarte did not specify Weigman's level of participation Monday, so his presence alone should not be treated as confirmation that he is fully recovered. Houston travels to Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 10.

DJ Lagway, Baylor

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (ankle) delivered his best game of the season in Saturday's 55-19 win at Arizona State, completing 25 of 40 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns before adding an 11-yard rushing score.

He has thrown six touchdown passes in two games since returning from the sprained right ankle that cost him two weeks. Lagway is now at 860 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions across three starts. There is no immediate Week 6 payoff because Baylor is on a bye, so this is a stash rather than a streaming move. His return against Colorado was uneven, but the Arizona State performance was a clear step forward. Baylor returns Oct. 17 against TCU, making Lagway a top stash for managers who can carry an extra quarterback through the open date.

Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph should be added after his Week 6 bye. The senior quarterback has dominated over the team's last three weeks, averaging 32.7 fantasy points, including two games with over 36 fantasy points. During that same three-week stretch, he has thrown for 742 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 226 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in each game. Joseph is QB16 this season, but he got off to a slow start in the season opener against a tough Notre Dame defense, scoring only 11.98 fantasy points.

The Badgers dominated in Week 2 against Western Illinois University, and Joseph wasn't relied on as heavily, finishing with only 14.22 fantasy points. Admittedly, Joseph has a difficult schedule ahead, facing UCLA, USC, and Iowa in weeks 7-9. Joseph is rostered in only 23% of Yahoo leagues, and he's worth considering adding after his Week 6 bye week.

Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez continues to rise as a fantasy asset, and he's worth some more adds going into Week 6. In his first season with the Demon Deacons, Lopez has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,377 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception.

He has 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 48 rushing attempts as well. He's put together some big fantasy point totals, and is coming off his best outing of the season - he threw for 265 yards and two scores, while rushing for 88 yards and three touchdowns against Stanford. His Week 6 matchup against NC State is a pretty solid one, so that makes Lopez worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper setups.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Day'Ron Sharpe Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

Kel'el Ware has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

's Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

's Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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