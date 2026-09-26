Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele in Week 3 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Even in 10-team leagues, where the talented players aren't spread so thinly across rosters, it's worth your while to peruse the waiver wire in search of players you can put in your starting lineups to replace injured or underperforming players.
In one of these leagues, there might be a chance that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker, Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman, or New Orleans Saints WR Devaughn Vele are available. If they are, you should strongly consider picking them up ahead of Week 3.
At least for now, all are set to have prominent roles in their teams' passing offenses, meaning big fantasy scoring days could be ahead of them in this upcoming slate of games. So should you add Tucker, Bateman, and Vele in your fantasy football leagues?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Tre Tucker Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 60% of leagues
There isn't a league where Tucker shouldn't be rostered ahead of Week 3. Tucker has emerged as the Raiders WR1, and the offense looks far more capable than many expected entering the season.
Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has turned this offense around massively. QB Kirk Cousins looks like one of the best quarterbacks in football, mostly playing mistake-free ball while supporting a high-powered offense. He has six touchdowns through two games.
Tre Tucker almost had another one. Kubiak drawing up deep shots for Tre this past week. pic.twitter.com/NpkvjOnEhD
— Yes, THAT Gipsy Safety (@SGafety) September 21, 2026
Last season, Kubiak showed his proficiency at getting his receivers open deep down the field for huge plays. Tucker is a solid speedster, which makes him a great fit for this offense. He doesn't have much target competition as long as tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is injured.
Even when Bowers comes back, Cousins' passing volume is proficient enough to support two good fantasy pass-catchers.
Add in All Leagues
Rashod Bateman Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 52% of leagues
Bateman had an impressive stat line to finish his Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints. Even though he gave up on his last route, which resulted in an interception by quarterback Lamar Jackson that iced the game for the Saints, Bateman was still the clear WR1 in Zay Flowers' (hamstring) absence.
"Bate", as he's called, has been an efficient separator in past seasons. He's just never had a role big enough to capitalize for fantasy football. Last season, the Ravens offense was run-heavy and featured the Todd Monken Special -- an ugly three tight end rotation -- and this season, it's a run-heavy offense with Flowers as the featured wideout, when healthy.
All things considered, I thought Rashod Bateman did a decent job deputizing for Zay Flowers, who hopefully only missed the game as a precaution.
Whatever happened on that last play, we may never know. But for sure, both Lamar Jackson and Bateman will want that rep back! pic.twitter.com/aK6rZuvOMu
— Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) September 23, 2026
The Ravens offense fell pretty flat in Week 2, and the aforementioned QB Jackson was outshone, clearly, by New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. But Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is implementing a solid system we should trust in. Jackson simply isn't nearly as effective with more age, as his athleticism is declining.
With Flowers in danger of missing Week 3, Bateman has legit plug-and-play upside.
Add in All Leagues
Devaughn Vele Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 77% of leagues
Vele is the WR2 for the New Orleans Saints for now -- as long as rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) remains sidelined. That will be for at least two more games, and likely more, as he's dealing with a re-aggravation of a hamstring injury. The Saints would be wise to work him back slowly.
As such, the former Bronco WR has snagged 12 of his 18 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown through two games, which is very respectable production. A WR that scores double-digit PPR fantasy points consistently is worth at least a flex spot in most leagues.
Vele's catch radius is unreal.
📺 #NOvsBAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/dgP0mGyyS8
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2026
I'm a massive believer in Saints head coach Kellen Moore's offense. It helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl, helped Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert have an excellent season, and is now one of the most well-designed passing attacks in the NFL. It's successful even without much help from the run game. Add Vele everywhere.
Add in All Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!