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Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups - Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele

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Tre Tucker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele in Week 3 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Tre Tucker Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rashod Bateman Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Devaughn Vele Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Even in 10-team leagues, where the talented players aren't spread so thinly across rosters, it's worth your while to peruse the waiver wire in search of players you can put in your starting lineups to replace injured or underperforming players.

In one of these leagues, there might be a chance that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker, Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman, or New Orleans Saints WR Devaughn Vele are available. If they are, you should strongly consider picking them up ahead of Week 3.

At least for now, all are set to have prominent roles in their teams' passing offenses, meaning big fantasy scoring days could be ahead of them in this upcoming slate of games. So should you add Tucker, Bateman, and Vele in your fantasy football leagues?

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Tre Tucker Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 60% of leagues

There isn't a league where Tucker shouldn't be rostered ahead of Week 3. Tucker has emerged as the Raiders WR1, and the offense looks far more capable than many expected entering the season.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has turned this offense around massively. QB Kirk Cousins looks like one of the best quarterbacks in football, mostly playing mistake-free ball while supporting a high-powered offense. He has six touchdowns through two games.

Last season, Kubiak showed his proficiency at getting his receivers open deep down the field for huge plays. Tucker is a solid speedster, which makes him a great fit for this offense. He doesn't have much target competition as long as tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is injured.

Even when Bowers comes back, Cousins' passing volume is proficient enough to support two good fantasy pass-catchers.

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Rashod Bateman Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 52% of leagues

Bateman had an impressive stat line to finish his Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints. Even though he gave up on his last route, which resulted in an interception by quarterback Lamar Jackson that iced the game for the Saints, Bateman was still the clear WR1 in Zay Flowers' (hamstring) absence.

"Bate", as he's called, has been an efficient separator in past seasons. He's just never had a role big enough to capitalize for fantasy football. Last season, the Ravens offense was run-heavy and featured the Todd Monken Special -- an ugly three tight end rotation -- and this season, it's a run-heavy offense with Flowers as the featured wideout, when healthy.

The Ravens offense fell pretty flat in Week 2, and the aforementioned QB Jackson was outshone, clearly, by New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. But Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is implementing a solid system we should trust in. Jackson simply isn't nearly as effective with more age, as his athleticism is declining.

With Flowers in danger of missing Week 3, Bateman has legit plug-and-play upside.

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Devaughn Vele Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 77% of leagues

Vele is the WR2 for the New Orleans Saints for now -- as long as rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) remains sidelined. That will be for at least two more games, and likely more, as he's dealing with a re-aggravation of a hamstring injury. The Saints would be wise to work him back slowly.

As such, the former Bronco WR has snagged 12 of his 18 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown through two games, which is very respectable production. A WR that scores double-digit PPR fantasy points consistently is worth at least a flex spot in most leagues.

I'm a massive believer in Saints head coach Kellen Moore's offense. It helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl, helped Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert have an excellent season, and is now one of the most well-designed passing attacks in the NFL. It's successful even without much help from the run game. Add Vele everywhere.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele:

Tre Tucker
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Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
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Terrance Ferguson
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Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
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Dontayvion Wicks
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KC Concepcion Jr.
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Kaelon Black
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Emmett Johnson
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Adonai Mitchell
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Tyjae Spears
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Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
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Tyler Allgeier
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Khalil Shakir
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Braelon Allen
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Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
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Oronde Gadsden
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Emanuel Wilson
Tre Tucker
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Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
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Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
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Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
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Darren Waller
Tre Tucker
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
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Keaton Mitchell
Tre Tucker
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Keon Coleman
Tre Tucker
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Kayshon Boutte
Tre Tucker
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Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
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Rashid Shaheed
Tre Tucker
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Kalif Raymond
Tre Tucker
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Brian Robinson
Tre Tucker
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Xavier Hutchinson
Tre Tucker
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Mack Hollins
Tre Tucker
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Makai Lemon
Tre Tucker
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Pat Bryant
Tre Tucker
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Kenyon Sadiq
Tre Tucker
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T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
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Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
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Chris Bell
Tre Tucker
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Isaiah Williams
Tre Tucker
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Zach Ertz
Tre Tucker
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DeeJay Dallas
Tre Tucker
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Demond Claiborne
Tre Tucker
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Pat Freiermuth
Tre Tucker
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Alvin Kamara
Tre Tucker
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Kaleb Johnson
Tre Tucker
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Eli Heidenreich
Tre Tucker
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Malachi Fields
Tre Tucker
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Antonio Williams
Tre Tucker
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Nicholas Singleton
Tre Tucker
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Kendrick Bourne
Tre Tucker
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Joshua Palmer
Tre Tucker
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Germie Bernard
Tre Tucker
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Kyle Juszczyk
Tre Tucker
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Devin Singletary
Tre Tucker
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Jaylin Noel
Tre Tucker
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Tre Tucker
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Seth McGowan
Tre Tucker
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Will Shipley
Tre Tucker
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Tre Tucker
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Chris Brooks
Tre Tucker
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Emari Demercado
Tre Tucker
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Tyler Badie
Tre Tucker
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Skyy Moore
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Kyler Murray
Tre Tucker
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Bryce Young
Tre Tucker
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Geno Smith
Tre Tucker
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C.J. Stroud
Tre Tucker
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Marcus Mariota
Tre Tucker
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Kirk Cousins
Tre Tucker
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Daniel Jones
Tre Tucker
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Malik Willis
Tre Tucker
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Sam Darnold
Rashod Bateman
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Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
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Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
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Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
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Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
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Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
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Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
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Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
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Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
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Oronde Gadsden
Rashod Bateman
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Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
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Emanuel Wilson
Rashod Bateman
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Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
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Tank Bigsby
Rashod Bateman
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Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
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Jordyn Tyson
Rashod Bateman
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Rashod Bateman
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Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Emmett Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Darren Waller
Rashod Bateman
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Mike Washington Jr.
Rashod Bateman
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Keaton Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
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Keon Coleman
Rashod Bateman
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Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
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Malik Washington
Rashod Bateman
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Rashod Bateman
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Kalif Raymond
Rashod Bateman
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Brian Robinson
Rashod Bateman
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Xavier Hutchinson
Rashod Bateman
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Mack Hollins
Rashod Bateman
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Makai Lemon
Rashod Bateman
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Pat Bryant
Rashod Bateman
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Kenyon Sadiq
Rashod Bateman
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T.J. Hockenson
Rashod Bateman
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Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Bell
Rashod Bateman
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Isaiah Williams
Rashod Bateman
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Zach Ertz
Rashod Bateman
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DeeJay Dallas
Rashod Bateman
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Demond Claiborne
Rashod Bateman
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Pat Freiermuth
Rashod Bateman
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Alvin Kamara
Rashod Bateman
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Kaleb Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Eli Heidenreich
Rashod Bateman
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Malachi Fields
Rashod Bateman
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Antonio Williams
Rashod Bateman
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Rashod Bateman
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Kendrick Bourne
Rashod Bateman
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Joshua Palmer
Rashod Bateman
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Germie Bernard
Rashod Bateman
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Kyle Juszczyk
Rashod Bateman
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Devin Singletary
Rashod Bateman
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Jaylin Noel
Rashod Bateman
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Sione Vaki
Rashod Bateman
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Seth McGowan
Rashod Bateman
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Will Shipley
Rashod Bateman
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Konata Mumpfield
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Brooks
Rashod Bateman
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Emari Demercado
Rashod Bateman
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Tyler Badie
Rashod Bateman
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Skyy Moore
Rashod Bateman
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Kyler Murray
Rashod Bateman
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Bryce Young
Rashod Bateman
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Geno Smith
Rashod Bateman
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C.J. Stroud
Rashod Bateman
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Marcus Mariota
Rashod Bateman
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Kirk Cousins
Rashod Bateman
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Daniel Jones
Rashod Bateman
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Malik Willis
Rashod Bateman
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Sam Darnold
Devaughn Vele
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Devaughn Vele
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Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
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Emmett Johnson
Devaughn Vele
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Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
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Terrance Ferguson
Devaughn Vele
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Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
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Kaelon Black
Devaughn Vele
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Adonai Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
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Tyjae Spears
Devaughn Vele
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Rashod Bateman
Devaughn Vele
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Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
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Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
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Braelon Allen
Devaughn Vele
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Brenton Strange
Devaughn Vele
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Oronde Gadsden
Devaughn Vele
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Emanuel Wilson
Devaughn Vele
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Tank Bigsby
Devaughn Vele
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Jordyn Tyson
Devaughn Vele
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Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
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Darren Waller
Devaughn Vele
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Mike Washington Jr.
Devaughn Vele
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Devaughn Vele
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Devaughn Vele
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Kayshon Boutte
Devaughn Vele
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Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
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Rashid Shaheed
Devaughn Vele
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Kalif Raymond
Devaughn Vele
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Brian Robinson
Devaughn Vele
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Xavier Hutchinson
Devaughn Vele
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Mack Hollins
Devaughn Vele
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Makai Lemon
Devaughn Vele
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Pat Bryant
Devaughn Vele
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Kenyon Sadiq
Devaughn Vele
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T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
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Ryan Flournoy
Devaughn Vele
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Chris Bell
Devaughn Vele
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Isaiah Williams
Devaughn Vele
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Zach Ertz
Devaughn Vele
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DeeJay Dallas
Devaughn Vele
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Demond Claiborne
Devaughn Vele
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Pat Freiermuth
Devaughn Vele
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Alvin Kamara
Devaughn Vele
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Kaleb Johnson
Devaughn Vele
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Eli Heidenreich
Devaughn Vele
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Malachi Fields
Devaughn Vele
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Antonio Williams
Devaughn Vele
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Nicholas Singleton
Devaughn Vele
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Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele
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Joshua Palmer
Devaughn Vele
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Germie Bernard
Devaughn Vele
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Kyle Juszczyk
Devaughn Vele
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Devin Singletary
Devaughn Vele
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Jaylin Noel
Devaughn Vele
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Sione Vaki
Devaughn Vele
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Seth McGowan
Devaughn Vele
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Will Shipley
Devaughn Vele
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Konata Mumpfield
Devaughn Vele
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Chris Brooks
Devaughn Vele
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Emari Demercado
Devaughn Vele
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Tyler Badie
Devaughn Vele
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Skyy Moore
Devaughn Vele
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Kyler Murray
Devaughn Vele
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Bryce Young
Devaughn Vele
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Geno Smith
Devaughn Vele
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C.J. Stroud
Devaughn Vele
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Marcus Mariota
Devaughn Vele
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Kirk Cousins
Devaughn Vele
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Devaughn Vele
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Malik Willis
Devaughn Vele
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Sam Darnold

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