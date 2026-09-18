Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Ted Hurst, Malachi Fields, Tre Harris in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Week 1 has been in the books for a while now, and the initial wave of waiver claims has cleared. That doesn't mean there isn't still an opportunity to grab potential impact players off waivers, though. The wide receiver position gives you more opportunity to improve your roster than the RB position does, in general.
Receivers tend to "come out of nowhere" and start producing well more readily than running backs do. In the case of backs, it generally takes an injury to the starter for a backup to start being fantasy relevant. That's not the case for receivers.
No waiver wire RB compared to the upside that Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson had last season. So let's break down three wideouts that you can potentially add off waivers ahead of Week 2!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Ted Hurst Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 7% of leagues
Hurst looked pretty solid in the opportunities he got as a starting wideout for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. The problem is those opportunities didn't come until the game was essentially out of reach. Still, the playing time was encouraging for the rookie Hurst. 75 percent of snaps in your first game is nothing to scoff at.
The Georgia State product caught all three of his passes for 36 yards. He didn't show high-level separation skills, but he plays on what's been a good offense in the past, with a productive starting QB.
TED HURST MY GOODNESS 😱
📽️: @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/Vkj9z4z7dp
— SleeperBucs (@SleeperTBBUCS) August 25, 2026
There is one small problem -- Bucs WR Jalen McMillan (knee) was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, and could be in line to play. If he does, he'll likely take many of those snaps away from Hurst, which could make him fantasy irrelevant.
McMillan isn't exactly a prototypical "X" receiver. Hurst is two inches taller and a few pounds heavier, which helps him in that role. But McMillan and WRs Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin are all veterans who have been with the team for longer and are higher on the depth chart.
Hurst should be picked up in very deep leagues.
Add in Deep Leagues
Malachi Fields Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 23% of leagues
Fields is the No. 2 wide receiver on the New York Giants depth chart. He has a more feasible path to consistent playing time than Hurst does. However, the Giants have a wide receiver (Malik Nabers) and a tight end (Isaiah Likely) who have both shown huge potential.
It seems that the passing offense will largely be funneled to Nabers and Likely, with quarterback Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo handling most of the rushing work. Fields is a mid-round rookie that could see his role increase later in the season, but there might not be enough passing volume to make his current target share turn into a lot of points.
Out of bounds but still an insane catch by Malachi Fields pic.twitter.com/aV8wAUfBOH
— Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 14, 2026
The tape so far has been impressive, though. Fields making a catch like that at 6-foot-4 and over 220 pounds is rightfully deemed insane in the above post. He should earn more looks as time goes on. And he has potential to be a potent red zone weapon, at least relative to his draft capital.
Fields isn't someone you're looking to jam into your starting lineup immediately. However, he's a good bench stash, especially in deeper leagues. Dart isn't a particularly high volume passer, but an injury to Nabers or Likely could lead to massive upside for Fields.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
Tre Harris Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 10% of leagues
Harris' 2026 is off to a pretty abysmal start, at least in terms of real football. He was targeted six times in Week 1 and converted three of those to catches for a total of 20 receiving yards. And WR Ladd McConkey (ribs) is dealing with fractured ribs, so the Chargers may be without their WR1 for Week 2.
But Harris caused Chargers QB Justin Herbert to take a bad sack in Week 1 when he ran the wrong route on a play designed to let free rushers past the offensive line to help Harris get open. He also got driven back into RB Omarion Hampton, causing a fumble, and failed to make a few tough catches.
On the sack below from Sunday
Jim Harbaugh said Justin Herbert calls the team’s protections and did what he was supposed to do here by attempting to throw hot.
Harbaugh said a receiver broke in instead of out. He declined to say who, but that’s obviously Tre’ Harris here.… pic.twitter.com/23LEK1EkNP
— Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 14, 2026
Especially in PPR leagues, though, opportunity is everything. If McConkey misses time, Harris should have more of it, and he could potentially be worth starting at flex in deeper leagues.
Add in 14-Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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