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Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups - Ted Hurst, Malachi Fields, Tre Harris

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Tre Harris - Fantasy Football Rankings, Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, WR Streamers

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Ted Hurst, Malachi Fields, Tre Harris in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Ted Hurst Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Malachi Fields Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Tre Harris Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 has been in the books for a while now, and the initial wave of waiver claims has cleared. That doesn't mean there isn't still an opportunity to grab potential impact players off waivers, though. The wide receiver position gives you more opportunity to improve your roster than the RB position does, in general.

Receivers tend to "come out of nowhere" and start producing well more readily than running backs do. In the case of backs, it generally takes an injury to the starter for a backup to start being fantasy relevant. That's not the case for receivers.

No waiver wire RB compared to the upside that Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson had last season. So let's break down three wideouts that you can potentially add off waivers ahead of Week 2!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Ted Hurst Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 7% of leagues

Hurst looked pretty solid in the opportunities he got as a starting wideout for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. The problem is those opportunities didn't come until the game was essentially out of reach. Still, the playing time was encouraging for the rookie Hurst. 75 percent of snaps in your first game is nothing to scoff at.

The Georgia State product caught all three of his passes for 36 yards. He didn't show high-level separation skills, but he plays on what's been a good offense in the past, with a productive starting QB.

There is one small problem -- Bucs WR Jalen McMillan (knee) was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, and could be in line to play. If he does, he'll likely take many of those snaps away from Hurst, which could make him fantasy irrelevant.

McMillan isn't exactly a prototypical "X" receiver. Hurst is two inches taller and a few pounds heavier, which helps him in that role. But McMillan and WRs Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin are all veterans who have been with the team for longer and are higher on the depth chart.

Hurst should be picked up in very deep leagues.

Add in Deep Leagues

 

Malachi Fields Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 23% of leagues

Fields is the No. 2 wide receiver on the New York Giants depth chart. He has a more feasible path to consistent playing time than Hurst does. However, the Giants have a wide receiver (Malik Nabers) and a tight end (Isaiah Likely) who have both shown huge potential.

It seems that the passing offense will largely be funneled to Nabers and Likely, with quarterback Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo handling most of the rushing work. Fields is a mid-round rookie that could see his role increase later in the season, but there might not be enough passing volume to make his current target share turn into a lot of points.

The tape so far has been impressive, though. Fields making a catch like that at 6-foot-4 and over 220 pounds is rightfully deemed insane in the above post. He should earn more looks as time goes on. And he has potential to be a potent red zone weapon, at least relative to his draft capital.

Fields isn't someone you're looking to jam into your starting lineup immediately. However, he's a good bench stash, especially in deeper leagues. Dart isn't a particularly high volume passer, but an injury to Nabers or Likely could lead to massive upside for Fields.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Tre Harris Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 10% of leagues

Harris' 2026 is off to a pretty abysmal start, at least in terms of real football. He was targeted six times in Week 1 and converted three of those to catches for a total of 20 receiving yards. And WR Ladd McConkey (ribs) is dealing with fractured ribs, so the Chargers may be without their WR1 for Week 2.

But Harris caused Chargers QB Justin Herbert to take a bad sack in Week 1 when he ran the wrong route on a play designed to let free rushers past the offensive line to help Harris get open. He also got driven back into RB Omarion Hampton, causing a fumble, and failed to make a few tough catches.

Especially in PPR leagues, though, opportunity is everything. If McConkey misses time, Harris should have more of it, and he could potentially be worth starting at flex in deeper leagues.

Add in 14-Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ted Hurst, Malachi Fields, Tre Harris. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ted Hurst, Malachi Fields, Tre Harris. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ted Hurst, Malachi Fields, Tre Harris:

Ted Hurst
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Kalif Raymond
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George Holani
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Chris Bell
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Devin Singletary
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Mike Gesicki
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Germie Bernard
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Brian Robinson
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Seth McGowan
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Tank Bigsby
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Emari Demercado
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Samaje Perine
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Jordan James
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Pat Freiermuth
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Devontez Walker
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Elijah Sarratt
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Jonah Coleman
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Raheim Sanders
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Demarcus Robinson
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Eli Raridon
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Romeo Doubs
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Jakobi Meyers
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Devaughn Vele
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Khalil Shakir
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Caleb Douglas
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Xavier Worthy
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Tre Tucker
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Dontayvion Wicks
Ted Hurst
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Keenan Allen
Malachi Fields
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Jonah Coleman
Malachi Fields
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Pat Freiermuth
Malachi Fields
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Demarcus Robinson
Malachi Fields
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Samaje Perine
Malachi Fields
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Kenyon Sadiq
Malachi Fields
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Tank Bigsby
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Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
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Brian Robinson
Malachi Fields
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T.J. Hockenson
Malachi Fields
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Mike Gesicki
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Ryan Flournoy
Malachi Fields
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David Njoku
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Pat Bryant
Malachi Fields
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Chris Bell
Malachi Fields
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Malik Washington
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Kalif Raymond
Malachi Fields
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Michael Mayer
Malachi Fields
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Ted Hurst
Malachi Fields
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Kendrick Bourne
Malachi Fields
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George Holani
Malachi Fields
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Tre' Harris
Malachi Fields
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Devin Singletary
Malachi Fields
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Jaylin Noel
Malachi Fields
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Romeo Doubs
Malachi Fields
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Jakobi Meyers
Malachi Fields
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Devaughn Vele
Malachi Fields
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Wan'dale Robinson
Malachi Fields
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Khalil Shakir
Malachi Fields
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Caleb Douglas
Malachi Fields
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Xavier Worthy
Malachi Fields
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Tre Tucker
Malachi Fields
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Dontayvion Wicks
Malachi Fields
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Keenan Allen
Tre' Harris
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Jaylin Noel
Tre' Harris
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Kendrick Bourne
Tre' Harris
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Kendre Miller
Tre' Harris
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Michael Mayer
Tre' Harris
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Xavier Hutchinson
Tre' Harris
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Malik Washington
Tre' Harris
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Rashid Shaheed
Tre' Harris
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Pat Bryant
Tre' Harris
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Demond Claiborne
Tre' Harris
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Ryan Flournoy
Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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T.J. Hockenson
Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Adonai Mitchell
Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Kenyon Sadiq
Tre' Harris
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Denzel Boston
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Demarcus Robinson
Tre' Harris
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Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
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Jonah Coleman
Tre' Harris
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Keaton Mitchell
Tre' Harris
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Malachi Fields
Tre' Harris
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Rashod Bateman
Tre' Harris
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Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
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Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
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Devaughn Vele
Tre' Harris
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tre' Harris
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Khalil Shakir
Tre' Harris
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Caleb Douglas
Tre' Harris
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Xavier Worthy
Tre' Harris
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Tre Tucker
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
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Keenan Allen

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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