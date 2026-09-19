Expert Week 2 NFL touchdown scorer predictions and anytime TD prop. Get our best bets on first touchdown props, and anytime TD odds for Sunday's slate of games.
The 2026 NFL season rolls on, and Week 2 offers a full slate of opportunities in the touchdown market. Rather than chasing the shortest prices, we're focusing on players whose roles, matchup, and usage create value at the number.
As always, the key with volatile markets like touchdown props is price sensitivity. A player can be a strong touchdown candidate and still a bad bet if the odds are too short. These picks are built around finding the right mix of opportunity and payout.
Each week, this column aims to pinpoint touchdown picks using a model that factors in usage rates, goal-line opportunities, and match-up tendencies. Results are tracked based on the proposed unit bet using the best available odds in the market at the time of publication. Let’s get into it.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Betting Picks
Breece Hall, RB - New York Jets (+100, Fanatics)
Jets running back Breece Hall is coming off a productive Week 1 in which he ran for 102 yards and a score on 22 carries and caught his two targets out of the backfield for an additional 16 yards. His usage was also encouraging as he played on 58% of snaps and out-touched fellow running back Braelon Allen 4-to-1 in the red zone.
Breece Hall looked GOOD in Week 1.
22 carries
102 rushing yards
4.6 YPC
1 rushing TD
118 total yards
Coming off a groin injury and immediately getting 22 carries while eclipsing 100 yards?
THAT is the workload Breece Hall managers wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/S9sCF8YoQV
— Nicho Roessler (@NichoRoessler) September 14, 2026
This week, Hall and the Jets enter as 3.5-point underdogs in a home matchup against Green Bay. The relatively tight spread should mean this game stays close and the Jets remain competitive throughout, which would keep Hall involved for all four quarters.
The Packers allowed 107 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against the Vikings last week. With Hall appearing to have goal-line priority over Allen, he is set up for another score this week.
BET: 1.0 units to win 1.0 units.
Colston Loveland, TE - Chicago Bears (+175, FanDuel)
Loveland did not catch a pass in Week 1 despite Chicago putting up a league-high 59 points against Carolina. However, the lack of production doesn't mean the second-year tight end wasn't involved. He played on a massive 87% of snaps, which is more than he played in any single regular-season game as a rookie.
Last week, the Panthers clearly made a point of taking Loveland out of the game plan, frequently shading coverage toward his side of the field. Loveland saw just two total targets, but one came in the red zone, suggesting Chicago plans to feature him when they get into scoring position.
Loveland scored six times as a rookie, with four of those scores coming over the season's final seven games. Expect the Bears to get him involved early and often in Week 2 against the Vikings.
BET: 0.75 units to win 1.31 units.
Terry McLaurin, WR - Washington Commanders (+220, FanDuel)
McLaurin and the Commanders' passing attack were held in check by the Eagles' secondary in Week 1, but they get a much better matchup in Week 2. The Cowboys were torched for 230 yards and three touchdowns by the Giants' passing attack in Week 1, and they allowed the most receiving yards and touchdowns to wide receivers in the league last season.
A healthy Jayden Daniels should be able to find much more success this week, and McLaurin is known to be a preferred target. Last season, Deebo Samuel led Commanders receivers with 15 red-zone opportunities, with McLaurin missing seven games. In 2024, McLaurin trailed only Zach Ertz in red-zone targets, and their 45 combined opportunities accounted for 60% of the red-zone share.
Samuel and Ertz are no longer with the team, and top tight end Chig Okonkwo is out this week, leaving newcomers Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams as McLaurin's primary competition for usage in scoring position.
McLaurin is in great position to take advantage of a soft Dallas secondary and find the end zone for the first time this season.
BET: 0.5 units to win 1.1 units.
Deebo Samuel, WR - San Francisco 49ers (+230, Fanatics)
Samuel wasted no time in re-establishing his role in Kyle Shanahan's offense, catching 6 of 7 targets for 48 yards and adding 12 yards on the ground. Most notably, he led the team in red-zone usage in Week 1, converting one of his three red-zone targets into a touchdown.
George Kittle says Deebo Samuel is playing with a chip on his shoulder 😈
“Deebo at his best is a Deebo who people doubt, and you can just tell by the work he’s put in this offseason, how he looks at training camp, he’s got that chip on his shoulder and I think he’s ready to go… pic.twitter.com/7sZxyoZRLn
— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) September 7, 2026
Shanahan was consistently manufacturing touches for Samuel, with a mix of designed plays that included screen passes and rushing attempts. There is reason to believe Samuel's role could grow even more in Week 2, as he played just 42% of snaps in Week 1. However, De'Zhaun Stribling is now on IR with an ankle injury, and backup running back Kaelon Black is currently questionable.
In addition to increased snaps and targets as a result of Stribling's absence, Samuel could be in line for several rushing attempts if Black is also ruled out.
This week, San Francisco enters an elite matchup against Miami as 13.5-point home favorites. They have the second-highest implied team total of the week, which should mean they have plenty of scoring opportunities. Samuel is a prime candidate to take advantage of the situation with his second touchdown of the season.
BET: 0.5 units to win 1.15 units.
Trevor Lawrence, QB - Jacksonville Jaguars (+390, DraftKings)
Jacksonville took advantage of an elite Week 1 matchup, steamrolling Cleveland 34-10. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence did the majority of his damage through the air, with 245 yards and 4 touchdowns. He rarely relied on his legs, as he rushed just two times for three yards.
Despite the lack of need for his rushing ability in Week 1, Lawrence might have to rely on it significantly more in a much tougher matchup this week. Denver owns an elite pass rush, and they blitzed at one of the highest rates in the league last season. Lawrence could be flushed from the pocket frequently, which could lead to scrambling opportunities.
Denver also has an elite secondary that might force Lawrence to rely on his rushing ability even more if he is unable to find open receivers.
Lawrence racked up a career-high nine rushing touchdowns last season, and this matchup might force him to rely on that strength this week.
BET: 0.35 units to win 1.36 units.
Bonus First Touchdown Scorer Bet
Kenyon Sadiq, TE - New York Jets (+3000, FanDuel)
Sadiq already scored the first touchdown of the Jets season on a designed end-around rush from the 3-yard line. I can't think of a better signal that indicates the Jets plan to feature their first-round rookie tight end in a massive way this season.
The goal-line opportunity isn't the only indicator that a significant role exists for the athletic rookie immediately. Sadiq missed most of training camp and all of the preseason while recovering from offseason surgery. Despite the lack of practice reps, he still played on 42% of snaps in the Jets' Week 1 victory, catching all three of his targets for 21 yards.
The exciting rookie should only continue to see his snap share and route participation grow from here. Let's sprinkle on a huge longshot number here that we see a repeat of the Week 1 opening touchdown.
BET: 0.1 units to win 3.0 units.