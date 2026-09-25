Fantasy football starts/sits for SNF, expert advice for all Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos Week 3 matchups on Sunday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for J.K. Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, Terrance Ferguson, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! We're back with another Sunday Night Football slate for Week 3 of the NFL season! With several viable fantasy stars in this matchup, let's lock in your lineups with our Week 3 SNF start-sit chart.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Courtland Sutton, Terrance Ferguson, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and more. Which Broncos or Rams players should you start or sit in Week 3?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 3, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 3, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Matthew Stafford
|Start
|118.6
|QB
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Davante Adams
|Start
|112.7
|WR
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Kyren Williams
|Start
|111.4
|RB
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Blake Corum
|Risky Start
|103.7
|RB
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Terrance Ferguson
|Risky Start
|102.8
|TE
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Los Angeles Rams
|Risky Start
|102.4
|DEF
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Puka Nacua
|Risky Start
|102
|WR
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Colby Parkinson
|Sit
|101.2
|TE
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Tyler Higbee
|Sit
|101.1
|TE
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Tutu Atwell
|Sit
|99.8
|WR
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Xavier Smith
|Sit
|97
|WR
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Davis Allen
|Sit
|96.6
|TE
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Jordan Whittington
|Sit
|95.6
|WR
|LAR
|@ DEN
|Konata Mumpfield
|Sit
|95.2
|WR
|LAR
|@ DEN
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) will not practice on Friday and is being listed as doubtful for the Sunday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website.
Nacua injured his groin in practice last week and did not play in the Monday night win over the New York Giants, and now he is set to miss a second straight game after not recovering very well this week. With Nacua out in Week 2, veteran wideout Davante Adams went off for over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson also saw a bigger role and found the end zone for the first time in 2026.
Adams will obviously have a bigger target share yet again this weekend with Nacua out again, but it might not be as fruitful of a performance fantasy-wise if the Broncos lock star cornerback Patrick Surtain II on him all game. It remains to be seen if Nacua will be ready to return for the team's Week 4 contest in Philadelphia against the Eagles next Sunday, Oct. 4.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams
After being limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Not only does Ferguson look ready to play on Sunday night in Week 3 on the road against the Denver Broncos, but fellow TE Colby Parkins (knee) could be out after missing the first two practices of the week.
Additionally, star receiver Puka Nacua (groin) has yet to practice this week and is trending towards missing his second straight game with a groin injury he suffered in practice last week. The 23-year-old Ferguson, a second-rounder last year out of Oregon, saw much more involvement in the Rams' offense in Monday night's victory over the New York Giants with Nacua out, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and his first touchdown of the season.
Despite a tough matchup this weekend against the Broncos, Ferguson will be in play again as a tight end streamer by fantasy managers if Nacua misses another contest.
Denver Broncos Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jaylen Waddle
|Start
|110
|WR
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Bo Nix
|Start
|105.5
|QB
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Courtland Sutton
|Risky Start
|103.8
|WR
|DEN
|vs LAR
|J.K. Dobbins
|Risky Start
|103.8
|RB
|DEN
|vs LAR
|RJ Harvey
|Risky Start
|102.8
|RB
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Evan Engram
|Sit
|101.7
|TE
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Wil Lutz
|Sit
|101.7
|K
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Pat Bryant
|Sit
|101.4
|WR
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|Sit
|100.3
|WR
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|Sit
|100.3
|WR
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Troy Franklin
|Sit
|99.3
|WR
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Adam Trautman
|Sit
|97
|TE
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Tyler Badie
|Sit
|96.7
|RB
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Nate Adkins
|Sit
|96.4
|TE
|DEN
|vs LAR
|Denver Broncos
|Sit
|95
|DEF
|DEN
|vs LAR
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hip) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and has been cleared to play in the Week 3 contest on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Dobbins was pulled from the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hamstring injury, but he was on the injury report with a minor hip injury.
Rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman (ankle) took over as Denver's lead back against the Jags on Sunday with RJ Harvey (hamstring) out, but he has now been ruled out this week after not practicing at all. Harvey is back in the fold following his missed game, so Dobbins and Harvey are expected to primarily split backfield duties in primetime on Sunday night against a strong Rams defense that now has All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald back.
The 27-year-old Dobbins has gotten off to a rough start in 2026, carrying the ball 18 times for 72 yards and not catching a single pass in two games. As long as he remains healthy, though, he will be involved in head coach Sean Payton's offense, and he will carry RB3/flex appeal into Week 3.
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
After topping 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and leading the team in four of the past five years, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has recorded only 36 receiving yards through the first two games of his ninth season.
After a quiet Week 1, offseason acquisition Jaylen Waddle dominated in the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Jaguars, converting 10 targets into eight catches and 138 yards. After leading the league with 612 pass attempts in 2025, quarterback Bo Nix ranks 16th in that category heading into Week 3, spearheading what has been a more balanced attack under new play-caller Davis Webb.
With passing volume down and Sutton no longer operating as the team's primary receiver, he is no longer an every-week must-start, and heading into a Sunday night matchup with the Rams, he is RotoBaller's WR41.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Courtland Sutton, Terrance Ferguson, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3.
Week 3 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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