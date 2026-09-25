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Start/Sit Chart - Week 3 Fantasy Football Matchups for Sunday Night Football

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Kyren Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for SNF, expert advice for all Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos Week 3 matchups on Sunday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for J.K. Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, Terrance Ferguson, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! We're back with another Sunday Night Football slate for Week 3 of the NFL season! With several viable fantasy stars in this matchup, let's lock in your lineups with our Week 3 SNF start-sit chart.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Courtland Sutton, Terrance Ferguson, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and more. Which Broncos or Rams players should you start or sit in Week 3?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 3, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 3, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Matthew Stafford Start 118.6 QB LAR @ DEN
Davante Adams Start 112.7 WR LAR @ DEN
Kyren Williams Start 111.4 RB LAR @ DEN
Blake Corum Risky Start 103.7 RB LAR @ DEN
Terrance Ferguson Risky Start 102.8 TE LAR @ DEN
Los Angeles Rams Risky Start 102.4 DEF LAR @ DEN
Puka Nacua Risky Start 102 WR LAR @ DEN
Colby Parkinson Sit 101.2 TE LAR @ DEN
Tyler Higbee Sit 101.1 TE LAR @ DEN
Tutu Atwell Sit 99.8 WR LAR @ DEN
Xavier Smith Sit 97 WR LAR @ DEN
Davis Allen Sit 96.6 TE LAR @ DEN
Jordan Whittington Sit 95.6 WR LAR @ DEN
Konata Mumpfield Sit 95.2 WR LAR @ DEN

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) will not practice on Friday and is being listed as doubtful for the Sunday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website.

Nacua injured his groin in practice last week and did not play in the Monday night win over the New York Giants, and now he is set to miss a second straight game after not recovering very well this week. With Nacua out in Week 2, veteran wideout Davante Adams went off for over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson also saw a bigger role and found the end zone for the first time in 2026.

Adams will obviously have a bigger target share yet again this weekend with Nacua out again, but it might not be as fruitful of a performance fantasy-wise if the Broncos lock star cornerback Patrick Surtain II on him all game. It remains to be seen if Nacua will be ready to return for the team's Week 4 contest in Philadelphia against the Eagles next Sunday, Oct. 4.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

After being limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Not only does Ferguson look ready to play on Sunday night in Week 3 on the road against the Denver Broncos, but fellow TE Colby Parkins (knee) could be out after missing the first two practices of the week.

Additionally, star receiver Puka Nacua (groin) has yet to practice this week and is trending towards missing his second straight game with a groin injury he suffered in practice last week. The 23-year-old Ferguson, a second-rounder last year out of Oregon, saw much more involvement in the Rams' offense in Monday night's victory over the New York Giants with Nacua out, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Despite a tough matchup this weekend against the Broncos, Ferguson will be in play again as a tight end streamer by fantasy managers if Nacua misses another contest.

 

Denver Broncos Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jaylen Waddle Start 110 WR DEN vs LAR
Bo Nix Start 105.5 QB DEN vs LAR
Courtland Sutton Risky Start 103.8 WR DEN vs LAR
J.K. Dobbins Risky Start 103.8 RB DEN vs LAR
RJ Harvey Risky Start 102.8 RB DEN vs LAR
Evan Engram Sit 101.7 TE DEN vs LAR
Wil Lutz Sit 101.7 K DEN vs LAR
Pat Bryant Sit 101.4 WR DEN vs LAR
Marvin Mims Jr. Sit 100.3 WR DEN vs LAR
Lil'Jordan Humphrey Sit 100.3 WR DEN vs LAR
Troy Franklin Sit 99.3 WR DEN vs LAR
Adam Trautman Sit 97 TE DEN vs LAR
Tyler Badie Sit 96.7 RB DEN vs LAR
Nate Adkins Sit 96.4 TE DEN vs LAR
Denver Broncos Sit 95 DEF DEN vs LAR

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hip) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and has been cleared to play in the Week 3 contest on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Dobbins was pulled from the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hamstring injury, but he was on the injury report with a minor hip injury.

Rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman (ankle) took over as Denver's lead back against the Jags on Sunday with RJ Harvey (hamstring) out, but he has now been ruled out this week after not practicing at all. Harvey is back in the fold following his missed game, so Dobbins and Harvey are expected to primarily split backfield duties in primetime on Sunday night against a strong Rams defense that now has All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald back.

The 27-year-old Dobbins has gotten off to a rough start in 2026, carrying the ball 18 times for 72 yards and not catching a single pass in two games. As long as he remains healthy, though, he will be involved in head coach Sean Payton's offense, and he will carry RB3/flex appeal into Week 3.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

After topping 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and leading the team in four of the past five years, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has recorded only 36 receiving yards through the first two games of his ninth season.

After a quiet Week 1, offseason acquisition Jaylen Waddle dominated in the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Jaguars, converting 10 targets into eight catches and 138 yards. After leading the league with 612 pass attempts in 2025, quarterback Bo Nix ranks 16th in that category heading into Week 3, spearheading what has been a more balanced attack under new play-caller Davis Webb.

With passing volume down and Sutton no longer operating as the team's primary receiver, he is no longer an every-week must-start, and heading into a Sunday night matchup with the Rams, he is RotoBaller's WR41.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Courtland Sutton, Terrance Ferguson, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashod Bateman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Schultz
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
RJ Harvey
vs
Germie Bernard
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Gesicki
RJ Harvey
vs
Tank Bigsby
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Evan Engram
RJ Harvey
vs
Cooper Kupp
RJ Harvey
vs
Cade Otton
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyquan Thornton
RJ Harvey
vs
Gunnar Helm
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Zach Ertz
RJ Harvey
vs
Joshua Palmer
RJ Harvey
vs
Malachi Fields
RJ Harvey
vs
Jack Bech
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Brooks
RJ Harvey
vs
AJ Barner
RJ Harvey
vs
Calvin Ridley
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Nailor
RJ Harvey
vs
Roman Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Ted Hurst
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Bell
RJ Harvey
vs
Tre Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Antonio Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Mayer
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Bryant
RJ Harvey
vs
Jerry Jeudy
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonah Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Colby Parkinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
George Holani
RJ Harvey
vs
Keon Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Greg Dulcich
RJ Harvey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Darnell Mooney
RJ Harvey
vs
Kalif Raymond
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylin Noel
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Darnell Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Emmett Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dawson Knox
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Breece Hall
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Von Achane
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
David Montgomery
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Jadarian Price
Courtland Sutton
vs
Colston Loveland
Courtland Sutton
vs
Blake Corum
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Stefon Diggs
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rashod Bateman
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Devaughn Vele
Courtland Sutton
vs
Khalil Shakir
Courtland Sutton
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Courtland Sutton
vs
Xavier Worthy
Courtland Sutton
vs
Luther Burden III
Courtland Sutton
vs
Woody Marks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tyler Warren
Courtland Sutton
vs
Carnell Tate
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordan Addison
Courtland Sutton
vs
Hunter Henry
Courtland Sutton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Quentin Johnston
Courtland Sutton
vs
Romeo Doubs
Courtland Sutton
vs
Denzel Boston
Courtland Sutton
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Courtland Sutton
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tre Tucker
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Courtland Sutton
vs
Malik Washington
Courtland Sutton
vs
DK Metcalf
Courtland Sutton
vs
KC Concepcion
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tony Pollard
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rome Odunze
Courtland Sutton
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tyjae Spears
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mark Andrews
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Courtland Sutton
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
George Kittle
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Courtland Sutton
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Josh Downs
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kyle Monangai
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Courtland Sutton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jake Ferguson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jadarian Price
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jameson Williams
Courtland Sutton
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brock Bowers
Courtland Sutton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Courtland Sutton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Courtland Sutton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Olave
Courtland Sutton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Courtland Sutton
vs
Zay Flowers
Courtland Sutton
vs
Puka Nacua
Courtland Sutton
vs
Devonta Smith
Courtland Sutton
vs
Parker Washington
Courtland Sutton
vs
Garrett Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Christian Watson
Courtland Sutton
vs
George Pickens
Courtland Sutton
vs
Davante Adams
Courtland Sutton
vs
Drake London
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mike Evans
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tee Higgins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Malik Nabers
Courtland Sutton
vs
DJ Moore
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Courtland Sutton
vs
Matthew Golden
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rashee Rice
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jalen Coker
Courtland Sutton
vs
Makai Lemon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Blake Corum
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Carnell Tate
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Luther Burden III
Terrance Ferguson
vs
KC Concepcion
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rome Odunze
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordan Addison
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Wilson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
DK Metcalf
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tony Pollard
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Josh Downs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Makai Lemon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kaelon Black
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Zach Ertz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dawson Knox
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Johnny Mundt
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Theo Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cole Kmet
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Foster Moreau
Kyren Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
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vs
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vs
Derrick Henry
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vs
Drake London
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Chris Olave
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vs
David Montgomery
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James Cook III
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Omarion Hampton
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Jonathan Taylor
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Bucky Irving
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Justin Jefferson
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jaylen Waddle
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vs
Christian McCaffrey
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Mike Evans
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
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Bijan Robinson
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vs
Tee Higgins
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Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
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vs
Cam Skattebo
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vs
DJ Moore
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vs
Tetairoa McMillan
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
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vs
Matthew Golden
Kyren Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyren Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
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vs
Jalen Coker
Kyren Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Kyren Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyren Williams
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kyren Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kyren Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
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vs
Emmett Johnson
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vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyren Williams
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jonah Coleman
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Braelon Allen
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Rachaad White
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Tank Bigsby
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Alvin Kamara
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Keaton Mitchell
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Chris Brooks
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Justice Hill
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Tyler Allgeier
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George Holani
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
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Courtland Sutton
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J.K. Dobbins
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Colston Loveland
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Rashod Bateman
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Terrance Ferguson
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Xavier Worthy
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Terry Mclaurin
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Luther Burden III
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Jordan Addison
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Malik Washington
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Michael Wilson
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KC Concepcion
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Tucker Kraft
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Rome Odunze
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DK Metcalf
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Tyjae Spears
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Tony Pollard
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Mark Andrews
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Emeka Egbuka
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Jakobi Meyers
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Ladd McConkey
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Kaleb Johnson
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George Kittle
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Kyle Monangai
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Josh Downs
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Kayshon Boutte
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jake Ferguson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Dalton Schultz
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T.J. Hockenson
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Blake Corum
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Isaiah Likely
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Ashton Jeanty
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Saquon Barkley
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Chase Brown
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Javonte Williams
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Breece Hall
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De'Von Achane
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Blake Corum
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Nico Collins

"Very Much in Doubt" to Play Sunday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Jayden Daniels

Surgery Not an Option for Jayden Daniels, Quick Return Possible?
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Christian Watson

Remains Highly Productive Despite the Packers' Loss
Matthew Golden

Hits the Century Mark, Leads Team in Targets
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
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