Should I drop Josh Jacobs for fantasy football Week 3? Is Josh Jacobs a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is one of the few running backs in the NFL that has a consistent, and very large, role in a good offense in the NFL. Players like him are extremely valuable in fantasy football leagues.
The RB position is extremely scarce in leagues with standard rosters, and it's much more difficult to win when you're forced to start a back that doesn't get many touches. Their production is so much more consistent than that of all but the best receivers every season.
Jacobs is mired in a legal situation with no end in sight now, and he's on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List, meaning he can't play in any games until he's removed. So should you drop Jacobs in fantasy football leagues?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop Josh Jacobs in Fantasy Football?
There still isn't a compelling reason to drop him unless he's officially declared as out for the season, which would come if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decides to levy a suspension on him that lasts the full season. Jacobs is too important to the Packers offense to be dropped in fantasy football leagues.
There have been notable developments in the legal case against him. A judge denied Jacobs' (and his victim's) requests to permanently seal the video as evidence, meaning it's at least possible that the NFL could get their hands on the video of his alleged assault on the woman.
The Court in the Josh Jacobs case has now officially DENIED the permanent sealing of the record and the temporary seal has been vacated.
Can the NFL get the evidence now? Here's how it looks after today's decision.#FFLegalUpdate
1/🧵 pic.twitter.com/BZeGf1hJbs
— Drew Davenport (@DrewDavenportFF) September 25, 2026
This doesn't mean that the league will automatically get the video. The important thing here is that if the video is as bad as it's reported to be -- and the sources that reported on its severity were credible, such as detectives working on the case -- Jacobs' punishment would likely be much more severe.
The public may never get its hands on the footage, but the NFL would have grounds to successfully suspend Jacobs for much longer if they could see the footage. For now, we wait, but it seems that things aren't going in No. 8's favor.
That still doesn't mean you should drop Jacobs. As deplorable as his alleged actions were, he's still a valuable running back when on the field, which means he can score points for your fantasy football team.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Trying to hit on a running back on the waiver wire is an exercise in futility most seasons unless you're extremely lucky. The problem is that there are a lot of workhorse backs in the league, and a lot of nasty committees in which nobody scores points consistently enough to be startable in fantasy football.
The workhorse backs were all drafted early, meaning there aren't any left on waivers, obviously. Taking a shot on a high-upside backup just in case the starter ahead of him gets injured is thus a solid idea. One player you can do this with is Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson.
Emmett Johnson DANCIN' out there
INDvsKC on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/X7YXNw6QVs
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026
The Chiefs offense is depleted of weapons at most positions -- they're relying on their starting RB, a 36-year-old tight end, and a wide receiver who struggles with separation to move the ball down the field. Starting RB Kenneth Walker III gets a ton of work, and he's been injury-prone in the past.
Johnson is a great stash as Walker's handcuff. He could step right into a big role if Walker went down, and in limited action, he's been very elusive.
Other handcuffs to consider are Emari Demercado and Samaje Perine, who sit as the clear No. 2 option on their rosters.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Emari Demercado, Samaje Perine. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Emmett Johnson, Emari Demercado, Samaje Perine. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Emari Demercado, Samaje Perine:
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