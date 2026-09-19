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Quentin Johnston - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Quentin Johnston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Quentin Johnston start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Quentin Johnston for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12 + Team Leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3

ANALYSIS: Many fantasy managers, myself included (regrettably), expected new Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to get wide receiver Quentin Johnston more involved on plays where he could utilize his skill set -- running after the catch -- better. That didn't happen in Week 1.

Rather than a transformed offense that plowed through the opposing defense, we got another hapless smattering of play calls that led basically nowhere. It resulted in nobody other than WR Ladd McConkey having a good day in the Chargers pass-catcher room.

McConkey may play in Week 2, but don't expect him to have a big day. It's probably not a great idea to have him out there, and if he does miss time, Johnston should get more looks. That said, he still struggles with drops, and it doesn't look like he'll be fed many screens or designed yards-after-catch-chasing plays.

He's a fine start in deep leagues if McConkey misses time, but it's a risky move.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Quentin Johnston. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Quentin Johnston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Quentin Johnston compared to others:

Quentin Johnston
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Jakobi Meyers
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Kaelon Black
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Josh Downs
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Isaiah Likely
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Michael Wilson
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Tucker Kraft
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Dalton Schultz
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Romeo Doubs
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Rome Odunze
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Kyle Monangai
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Quinshon Judkins
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Devaughn Vele
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Khalil Shakir
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Jordan Addison
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Dallas Goedert
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Caleb Douglas
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Jayden Reed
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Travis Kelce
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Tyler Warren
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Courtland Sutton
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DK Metcalf
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Rico Dowdle
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Woody Marks
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J.K. Dobbins
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Tony Pollard
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Matthew Golden
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Kenneth Gainwell
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Blake Corum
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Sam Laporta
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Michael Mayer
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Stefon Diggs
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Kayshon Boutte
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Jaylen Waddle
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Juwan Johnson
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Jalen Coker
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RJ Harvey
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Drake London
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Alec Pierce
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Jeremiyah Love
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Tyler Allgeier
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Mark Andrews
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KC Concepcion
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Ladd McConkey
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jaylen Warren
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Colston Loveland
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Jake Ferguson
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Dalton Kincaid
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George Kittle
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Hunter Henry
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Rashee Rice
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T.J. Hockenson
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Tee Higgins
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Carnell Tate
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Jadarian Price
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Rachaad White
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Davante Adams
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Keenan Allen
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Xavier Worthy
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Terry Mclaurin
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Rashod Bateman
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Luther Burden III
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Denzel Boston
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Trey McBride
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Mack Hollins
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Emeka Egbuka
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jameson Williams
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Demario Douglas
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Cam Skattebo
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Brenton Strange
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Christian Watson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chuba Hubbard
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Tre Tucker
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Malik Nabers
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Jonathon Brooks
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Parker Washington
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Adonai Mitchell
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Kyren Williams
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Malik Washington
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Garrett Wilson
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Mike Gesicki
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Devonta Smith
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Pat Bryant
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DJ Moore
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Cade Otton
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Mike Evans
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Jaylin Noel
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Breece Hall
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Antonio Williams
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Bucky Irving
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Pat Freiermuth
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Chris Olave
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Kendrick Bourne
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David Montgomery
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Demarcus Robinson
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D'Andre Swift
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Ryan Flournoy
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George Pickens
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David Njoku
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Omarion Hampton
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Evan Engram
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Xavier Hutchinson
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Saquon Barkley
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Tre Harris
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Chase Brown
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Jalen McMillan
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Javonte Williams
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Keaton Mitchell
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CeeDee Lamb
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Makai Lemon
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Ashton Jeanty
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Jalen Nailor
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James Cook III
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Terrance Ferguson
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De'Von Achane
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Rashid Shaheed
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Derrick Henry
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Tyjae Spears
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Justin Jefferson
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George Holani
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Jonathan Taylor
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Malachi Fields
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Kenneth Walker III
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AJ Barner
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Greg Dulcich
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Christian McCaffrey
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Chris Brooks
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Cooper Kupp
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Puka Nacua
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Emmett Johnson
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Bijan Robinson
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Samaje Perine
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Justice Hill
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Colby Parkinson
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Braelon Allen
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Kalif Raymond
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Gunnar Helm
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Bryce Lance
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Chris Bell
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Ted Hurst
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Jerry Jeudy
Quentin Johnston
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Devin Singletary
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Roman Wilson
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Jack Bech
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Darren Waller
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Keon Coleman
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Isaac TeSlaa
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Cole Kmet
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Joshua Palmer
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Devontez Walker
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Mike Washington Jr.
Quentin Johnston
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DeeJay Dallas
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Jahdae Walker
Quentin Johnston
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Noah Fant
Quentin Johnston
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Darnell Washington
Quentin Johnston
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Tyquan Thornton
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Tank Bigsby
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Oronde Gadsden II
Quentin Johnston
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Darnell Mooney
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Andrei Iosivas
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Tai Felton
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Troy Franklin
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Kendre Miller
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LaJohntay Wester
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Elic Ayomanor
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Chris Moore
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Demond Claiborne
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Xavier Legette
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Ben Sinnott
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Isaiah Williams
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Sione Vaki
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Kaytron Allen
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Raheim Sanders
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Dawson Knox
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Calvin Ridley
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Mason Taylor
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Olamide Zaccheaus
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Malik Benson
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Tyler Higbee
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Dyami Brown
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Germie Bernard
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Jonnu Smith
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Zachariah Branch
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Travis Hunter
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Alvin Kamara
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Theo Johnson
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Tommy Tremble
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Charlie Kolar
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Ray Davis
Quentin Johnston
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KaVontae Turpin
Quentin Johnston
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Elijah Sarratt
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Jahan Dotson
Quentin Johnston
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Quentin Johnston
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Kyle Williams
Quentin Johnston
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Elijah Arroyo
Quentin Johnston
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Jordan Whittington
Quentin Johnston
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Kevin Coleman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
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Tez Johnson
Quentin Johnston
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Eli Raridon
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Ian Thomas
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John Bates
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Matthew Hibner
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Josh Oliver
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Erick All Jr.
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Odell Beckham Jr.
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Tory Horton
Quentin Johnston
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Jonah Coleman
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Colbie Young
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Luke Farrell
Quentin Johnston
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Emari Demercado
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Mitchell Evans
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Efton Chism III
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Zavion Thomas
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Xavier Smith
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Emanuel Wilson
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Jared Wayne
Quentin Johnston
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Brenen Thompson
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Josh Cameron
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Konata Mumpfield
Quentin Johnston
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Jonathan Mingo
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Cyrus Allen
Quentin Johnston
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Jaylen Wright
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Chimere Dike
Quentin Johnston
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Kyle Juszczyk
Quentin Johnston
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Treylon Burks
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Frank Gore Jr.
Quentin Johnston
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Najee Harris
Quentin Johnston
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Marquise Brown
Quentin Johnston
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Jalen Tolbert
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Tom Kennedy
Quentin Johnston
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Laquon Treadwell
Quentin Johnston
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Barion Brown
Quentin Johnston
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Ashton Dulin
Quentin Johnston
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Isaiah Bond
Quentin Johnston
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Kimani Vidal
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Jacob Saylors
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Hunter Luepke
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Myles Price
Quentin Johnston
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Zay Flowers
Quentin Johnston
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Seth McGowan
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Kaleb Johnson
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Isaiah Davis
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Ollie Gordon II
Quentin Johnston
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Brashard Smith
Quentin Johnston
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Quentin Johnston
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Jalen Royals
Quentin Johnston
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Rasheen Ali
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Tahj Brooks
Quentin Johnston
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Bam Knight
Quentin Johnston
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Brycen Tremayne
Quentin Johnston
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Will Shipley
Quentin Johnston
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Josh Allen
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Lamar Jackson
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Caleb Williams
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Jalen Hurts
Quentin Johnston
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Jayden Daniels
Quentin Johnston
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Dak Prescott
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Brock Purdy
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Justin Herbert
Quentin Johnston
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Trevor Lawrence
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Jaxson Dart
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Jared Goff
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Patrick Mahomes II
Quentin Johnston
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Drake Maye
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Joe Burrow
Quentin Johnston
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Matthew Stafford
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Jordan Love
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Baker Mayfield
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Bryce Young
Quentin Johnston
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Bo Nix
Quentin Johnston
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C.J. Stroud
Quentin Johnston
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Malik Willis
Quentin Johnston
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Tyler Shough
Quentin Johnston
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Carson Wentz
Quentin Johnston
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Daniel Jones
Quentin Johnston
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Jacoby Brissett
Quentin Johnston
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Drew Lock
Quentin Johnston
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Geno Smith
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Kirk Cousins
Quentin Johnston
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Aaron Rodgers
Quentin Johnston
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Deshaun Watson
Quentin Johnston
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Cooper Rush
Quentin Johnston
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Cam Ward
Quentin Johnston
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quentin Johnston
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Philadelphia Eagles
Quentin Johnston
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San Francisco 49ers
Quentin Johnston
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Seattle Seahawks
Quentin Johnston
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Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston
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Baltimore Ravens
Quentin Johnston
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Green Bay Packers
Quentin Johnston
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Los Angeles Rams
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Houston Texans
Quentin Johnston
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Kansas City Chiefs
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New England Patriots
Quentin Johnston
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Denver Broncos
Quentin Johnston
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Cincinnati Bengals
Quentin Johnston
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Carolina Panthers
Quentin Johnston
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Dallas Cowboys
Quentin Johnston
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Minnesota Vikings
Quentin Johnston
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Atlanta Falcons
Quentin Johnston
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Las Vegas Raiders
Quentin Johnston
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New York Jets
Quentin Johnston
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Chicago Bears
Quentin Johnston
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Cleveland Browns
Quentin Johnston
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Buffalo Bills
Quentin Johnston
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Arizona Cardinals
Quentin Johnston
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Tennessee Titans
Quentin Johnston
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Indianapolis Colts
Quentin Johnston
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Washington Commanders
Quentin Johnston
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New Orleans Saints
Quentin Johnston
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Detroit Lions
Quentin Johnston
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New York Giants
Quentin Johnston
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Miami Dolphins
Quentin Johnston
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Brandon Aubrey
Quentin Johnston
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Eddy Pineiro
Quentin Johnston
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Tyler Bass
Quentin Johnston
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Tyler Loop
Quentin Johnston
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Cairo Santos
Quentin Johnston
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Cameron Dicker
Quentin Johnston
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Cam Little
Quentin Johnston
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Harrison Butker
Quentin Johnston
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Jason Myers
Quentin Johnston
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Harrison Mevis
Quentin Johnston
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Chase McLaughlin
Quentin Johnston
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Evan McPherson
Quentin Johnston
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Quentin Johnston
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Jake Bates
Quentin Johnston
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Trey Smack
Quentin Johnston
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Jake Elliott
Quentin Johnston
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Will Reichard
Quentin Johnston
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Wil Lutz
Quentin Johnston
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Andy Borregales
Quentin Johnston
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Ryan Fitzgerald
Quentin Johnston
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Nick Folk
Quentin Johnston
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Drew Stevens
Quentin Johnston
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Chris Boswell
Quentin Johnston
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Jason Sanders
Quentin Johnston
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Spencer Shrader
Quentin Johnston
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Matt Gay
Quentin Johnston
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Daniel Carlson
Quentin Johnston
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Dominic Zvada
Quentin Johnston
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Joey Slye
Quentin Johnston
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Chad Ryland
Quentin Johnston
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Riley Patterson

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Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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